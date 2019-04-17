Events
Saturday, April 20
‘ATLANTIC CITY LIVES’ READING AND DISCUSSION: 2 to 3 p.m.; reading and discussion by poet Peter Murphy and wood engraver Michael McGarvey on their collaborative book, “Atlantic City Lives”; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
CAPE MAY JOB FAIR: noon to 6 p.m.; more than 35 businesses will be represented and looking to hire for the 2019 summer season; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or CapeMayChamber.com.
COMCAST CARES DAY: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; members of the community are invited to join Comcast employees to volunteer at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center; Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Buena Vista Township. ComcastInTheCommunity.com.
CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
EARTH DAY CELEBRATION: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Annual Cape May County Earth Day Fair hosted by the Cape May County Board of Chosen Freeholders; 1 Mile Fun Run will kick off at 8:30 a.m. with the 5K Race at 9 a.m.; awards given in 5K Race; live music, story time, obstacle course, drum circle, educational exhibits, free entertainment and more; Cape May County Park and Zoo, N. Route 9, Cape May Court House, pre-registration donation of $20, $25 the day of the race. 609-465-5271 or NJ-CapeMayCounty.CivicPlus.com.
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; for experienced and aspiring playwrights and actors; Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate. 609-350-6310.
PLAY MAHJONG: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through May 25, Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Sunday, April 21
EASTER PARADE: 1 to 3 p.m.; Historic Smithville & Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
WILDWOODS MOREY’S PIERS EASTER CELEBRATION: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; pictures with Easter bunnies, chance to win prizes, Easter egg contest, strolling entertainment; Mariner’s Pier, 3501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. 609-522-3700 or MoreysPiers.com.
Monday, April 22
BRIDGE: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through April 29; for players of all ages; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
‘COOKING MATTERS’: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; presented by the Community Food Bank of New Jersey; learn innovative ways to use fresh fruits and vegetables cheaply and safely, with recipes and cooking demonstrations; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
DIY MAKE YOUR OWN HERB GARDEN: 1 to 2:30 p.m.; create your very own herb garden with us to welcome spring; open to all families in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, pre-registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays; receive instruction on the English language; for non-native speakers; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE CLASS: 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration required. 609-567-2900.
KNITTING: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St. Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
‘LET’S KNIT’ CLUB: 10 to 11:30 a.m. third and fourth Mondays; Let’s Knit and Crochet Club for seniors age 60 and older; bring your own supplies and projects; Hammonton Senior Nutrition Site, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-645-7700, ext. 6537.
MAH-JONGG: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; join a group of competitive Mahjongg players; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
‘MOVE AND DANCE’ CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.
RESUME BUILDING: 5 to 6 p.m.; learn how to build a resume; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TYPING FOR SUCCESS: 3 to 4 p.m.; learn how to type over 40 WPM; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
WALK-IN ESL LAB: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through April 29; participants can access the language-learning software Rosetta Stone, along with other library resources, to improve English skills; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Tuesday, April 23
ADULT VIDEO GAMERS CLUB: 6 to 8 p.m.; for adults interested in playing classic and contemporary video games and making new friends; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
AWARD SEASON FILM — ‘VICE’: 6 to 8 p.m.; rated R for language and some violent images; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; Bridge, Pinochle or Mahjongg; Community Lodge, Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
DANCING AT SOMERS POINT FIRE HALL: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through April 28; dancing to live music, including social dances, line dances and dance mixers; light refreshments, Fire Co. #1, 455 Bethel Road, Somers Point, $10. 609-408-3619.
DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; with Cathy Zane; for help with questions regarding your computer, phone, iPad, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
HAMMONTON FAMILY SUCCESS CENTER: 4 to 5 p.m.; Autism awareness craft; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-567-2900.
IMPROV ACTING WORKSHOPS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; improvisational acting workshops hosted by Unity’s Theatre Troupe; for ages 18 and older; Dante Hall Theater, 14 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-705-9007 or UnitysTheatreTroupe.com.
IPAD BASICS FOR ADULTS 55+ WITH VISION CHANGES: noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 7; participants will receive an introduction to the iPad; Richmond Branch Library, 4115 Ventnor Ave., Atlantic City. 800-792-8322, ext. 812 or ACFPL.org.
RESUME BUILDING: 11 a.m. to noon; learn how to build a resume; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
SQUARE DANCE OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Rainbow Squares Dance Club; for people interested in learning square dancing; Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Milmay, first night free, $5 per night after. 856-825-1809 or 609-839-3796 or RainbowSquares.Club.
TUESDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.