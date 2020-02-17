Events

Wednesday, Feb. 19

ADULT COLORING: 2 p.m.; coloring sheets and colored pencils provided; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.

ADULT CRAFT: DECOUPAGE VASE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for adults; make a decoupage vase; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

ART & SCIENCE ROUNDTABLE: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; roundtable discussion with artists, scientists, and educators in conjunction with Stockton University Art Galleries' spring exhibitions; Stockton University, Art Gallery, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-4566 or Stockton.edu/ArtGallery.

ATLANTIC COUNTY FOR BERNIE: doors open 8 p.m.; watch televised Democratic presidential debate beginning 9 p.m.; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township; food, drink, Bernie campaign swag will be available for purchase.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH MOVIES: 'TEACH US ALL': 5 to 7 p.m.; films will be shown during February to commemorate Black History Month, followed by a brief discussion; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 6151 Mill Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-646-4476.

BOOK SALE: daily through March 31; open to all; visit our ongoing book sale room and find readable, video and audio treasures at a bargain; benefits the Atlantic County Library Foundation; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

BOOK SALE: daily through March 31; open to all; ongoing book sale room; find readable, video and audio treasures at a bargain; benefits the Atlantic County Library Foundation; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

COMPUTER BASICS: 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays through March 25; for adults; learn about the internet, email and Microsoft Word, including computer safety; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point, registration required. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

COMPUTER CLASS: 10 a.m. to noon; introductory class focused on basic computer skills; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration required. 609-567-2900 or AtlantiCare.org.

'FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE': 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; ACUA Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484 or Boardwalk.ToastmastersClubs.org.

FREEDOM QUILT: daily through Feb. 28; open to all; Celebrate Black History Month by helping create a paper Freedom Quilt for the children's section; stop by the circulation desk to make your quilt square; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

GO GREEN GALLOWAY GENERAL MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; join efforts to make Galloway a more environmentally friendly place to live; Atlantic County Library, 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.

MAHJONG FOR BEGINNERS: 1 p.m. Wednesdays through March 11; students will understand all the moves and have all of the mahjong tiles explained and shown in detail; learn from practice games that take you step-by-step though the opening moves, the middle strategies, combinations and the endgame; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $85 members, $110 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.

PUZZLE ME THIS: daily through March 31; open to adults; join with other adults at our second floor jigsaw puzzle station; sharpen your mind, de-stress, and meet new friends; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

SMART HOME TECHNOLOGY: 10 to 11 a.m.; learn about the different devices available to help turn your home into a smart home; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

ST. MARY'S CHURCH HOMEWORK HELP AND ENGLISH LEARNERS CLASS: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through June 5; after school program providing children in grades kindergarten through 6th grade with homework help; St. Mary's Church, 118 Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-646-0418 or StMarysPleasantville.org.

TECH HELP BY APPOINTMENT: daily through March 31; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

WORLD ABOVE POETRY NIGHT: 7 to 9 p.m.; South Jersey Poets Collective welcomes Noor Ibn Najam; participants read one poem that is less than two minutes long; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3463 or SJPoets.WordPress.com.

Thursday, Feb. 20

ART CHAT: 10 a.m. to noon; meet and talk with local artists; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.

BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; open to the public, no partner needed; benefits Seashore Gardens; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.

BEAUTY FOR ASHES NJ EMPOWERMENT PROGRAM: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10, 20, 24; Beauty for Ashes NJ Empowerment, Inc. orientation; non-profit organization that provides tools for empowerment, education, encouragement and support; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.

COFFEE KLATCH: 10:30 a.m. to noon; enjoy refreshments while talking politics, technology, world events, the arts, religion and more; Jewish Community Center in Margate, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free to Village/JCC members and Holocaust survivors and $5 for non-members. 609-822-1109 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

COOKING DEMO: 3 to 4 p.m.; Nourishing Knowledge "Love Your Heart" Cooking Demo; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-677-7507 or AtlantiCare.org.

CYBER THURSDAYS: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through March 26; open to adults; learn to use computers to create email, Word documents, a Facebook account and more; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration requested. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

EBOOK READER, TABLET & SMARTPHONE CLINIC: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays through March 26; for all ages; learn how to download eBooks/audiobooks, set up and utilize a social media or email account on your device; bring in your smartphone, tablet or laptop for one-on-one assistance; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

'IRISH DANCING - A CASUAL APPROACH': 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; set and ceili dance lessons with Bonnie and Ed Quigley; Christ Episcopal Church Hall, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point, small fee. 609-398-8636.

MARVELOUS SLEUTHS BOOK DISCUSSION: 7 p.m.; "Sunset Beach" by Mary Kay Andrews; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.

NEW JERSEY WRITERS SOCIETY GATHERING: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; meet with others for discussions and critiques; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.

SHUFFLE AND DEAL/INSTRUCTIONAL PLAY: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays; have fun playing bridge while learning some new conventions, some tips and brushing up on your play and bidding; some bridge experience necessary; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, $8. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.

THIRD THURSDAY: 6 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; food, music, art exhibits, refreshments; various locations, Downtown Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Thursdays; players of all levels welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, $9-$10. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.

Friday, Feb. 21

ABSTRACT ART DROP-IN CRAFT: 2 to 4 p.m.; create a painting in the style of Alma Woodsey Thomas while jazz music plays; for all ages; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.

ANNIVERSARY FILM: 'FIELD OF DREAMS': 1 to 3 p.m.; starring Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan, James Earl Jones, Ray Liotta and Burt Lancaster; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

ATLANTIC COUNTY MASTER COMPOSTER TRAINING: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb, 21, 22; comprehensive two-day training that goes beyond the basic "do's and don'ts" of backyard composting; hosted by the Atlantic County Utilities Authority (ACUA) and the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Atlantic County; Atlantlic County Utilities Authority, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township, $50. 609-272-6937 or ACUA.com/Compost.

OCEAN CITY AARP EVENT: 12:30 to 2 p.m.; Loretta Thompson Harris, Ocean City African American Families Historian; refreshments; Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. OCNJAARP1062@gmail.com.

QUILTERS GROUP: noon to 3 p.m. Fridays; beginner and experienced quilters are welcome to join; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays; call for more details; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

WINTER LECTURE SERIES: LUNCH AND LEARN: 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fridays through March 20; no meeting on Feb. 28, March 27; weekly exploration of topics important to our coastal and wetland ecosystems; bring your lunch and The Wetlands Institute will provide coffee and dessert; The Wetlands Institute, 1075 Stone Harbor Blvd., Stone Harbor, $3 members, $5 non-members. 609-368-1211 or WetlandsInstitute.org.

Saturday, Feb. 22

AFRICAN-AMERICANS IN WORLD WAR II: 11 a.m.; honor the African-Americans who bravely fought in WWII; this documentary contains archival war footage, as well as interviews with veterans and Congressional Medal of Honor recipients; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.

COLORING AFTERNOON FOR STRESS RELIEF: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through March 28; for adults; enjoy a relaxing afternoon coloring at the library; materials provided; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

MAH-JONG: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through April 25; we provide the sets, just bring your Mah-Jong card and your game face;; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

PUBLISHING WORKSHOP: 9:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; 4th Annual Publishing Workshop presented by Murphy Writing of Stockton University; Kramer Hall of Stockton University, 30 Front St., Hammonton, $150. 609-626-3594 or MurphyWriting.com.

'TRANSFORMATION AND TRAVEL': 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays; meeting for those interested in a productive and goal orientated physical environment; Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, One Borgata Way, Atlantic City, $5. 347-406-2191.

Sunday, Feb. 23

LOVE THE ARTS EVENT: 2 to 4 p.m.; presented by the Somers Point Arts Commission; art exhibit, live jazz music, poetry readings by Somers Point's poet laureate Erin Castaldi, kids activities, light buffet, silent auction and more; Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Mays Landing Road, Somers Point, preregistration recommended. 609-653-4991 or somersptarts@gmail.com.

'THE MANY FACES OF THE AFRICAN AMERICAN WOMAN IN CHILDCARE': 4 to 7 p.m.; Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated - Theta Kappa Omega Chapter of Atlantic City, NJ presents their annual "The Many Faces of the African American Woman" program; light refreshments; Mount Zion Baptist Church, 350 South New Road, Pleasantville. 609-553-8670.

Monday, Feb. 24

BRIDGE: 10 a.m. Feb. 3, 24; fun and challenging game to be enjoyed by players of all ages; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.

ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through March 20, 2020; receive instruction on the English language; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

FREE PG MOVIE: 6 p.m.; call for movie title; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.

KNITTING: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St. AvalonAvalonFreeLibrary.org.

'LET'S KNIT' CLUB: 10 to 11:30 a.m. third and fourth Mondays; Let's Knit and Crochet Club for seniors age 60 and older; bring your own supplies and projects; Hammonton Senior Nutrition Site, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-645-7700, ext. 6537.

MAH-JONGG: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; join a group of competitive Mahjongg players; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

MARGATE SOUL LINE DANCING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. every other Monday through March 23; learn to line dance with Monica and Denise; Martin Bloom Pavilion, 101 S. Huntington Ave., Margate, $7. 609-822-2285.

MOUSE-AROUND MONDAYS: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays through March 30; open to adults; learn computer basics, such as mousing skills, creating Word documents and surfing the internet; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration requested. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

'MOVE AND DANCE' CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.

RESOURCE EXPO: 2:30 to 4 p.m.; open to all families living in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, preregistration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.

SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

AWARD SEASON FILM - 'HARRIET': 6 to 8 p.m.; the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into one of America's greatest heroes; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH BINGO: 5 to 6:15 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, preregistration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH MOVIES: 'BLACK PANTHER': 3:15 to 5:15 p.m.; kid-friendly films will be shown during February to commemorate Black History Month; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 6151 Mill Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-646-4476.

CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; Bridge, Pinochle or Mahjongg; Community Lodge, Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.

CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH CLASSES: 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 25; for adults; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

ENGLISH LANGUAGE LEARNING CLASSES: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through April 14, 2020, St. Peter's United Methodist Church, Room 101, 8th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City. 609-231-9059 or MakingWaves.Church.

FAMILY MOVIE AND CRAFT NIGHT: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; bring your own refreshments; call for movie title; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.

IMPROV ACTING WORKSHOPS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; improvisational acting workshops hosted by Unity's Theatre Troupe; for ages 18 and older; Dante Hall Theater, 14 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-705-9007 or UnitysTheatreTroupe.com.

JOB CORPS ORIENTATION: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; learn about the Job Corps program, open to individuals 16-24 years old who need a high school diploma and/or hands-on training; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free. 856-305-7388 or VinelandLibrary.org.

MARDI GRAS STORY AND CRAFT: 6 p.m.; celebrate Mardi Gras with a story and craft; all ages welcome; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.

PINOCHLE: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through April 25; Pinochle players (and those looking to learn the game) are invited to Longport Library every Tuesday to play their hands; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

SQUARE DANCE OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Rainbow Squares Dance Club; for people interested in learning square dancing; Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Buena Vista Township, first night free, $5 per night after. 856-825-1809 or 609-839-3796 or RainbowSquares.Club.

TRIVIA NIGHT: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; test your knowledge with 6 rounds of trivia at the library; winning team will receive prizes; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

JIGSAW PUZZLE SWAP: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; bring your puzzles and join others to host a puzzle swap; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

MAH JONGG AT THE LIBRARY: 12:30 p.m.; bring your current year gaming cards and game sets; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.

SENIOR UNIVERSITY: 'A STRONG BASE' FOOT & ANKLE CARE: 11 a.m. to noon, AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-677-7507 or AtlantiCare.org.

Saturday, Feb. 29

IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturdays through June 2020; dancing to music by the South Jersey Ceili Band and songs by Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbraith, guest musicians; American Legion Hall Post #352, First and Pennsylvania avenues, Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.

Tuesday, March 3

RESOLUTIONS: 10 to 11 a.m. first Tuesdays through May 6; life coach Mary Lerario will offer tips for sticking with your resolutions, while helping you identify and understand when goals need to change or evolve; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Wednesday, March 4

VETERANS' ADVOCATE: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. first Wednesdays; Wilmington VA Southern New Jersey Outreach Team provides information and enrollment for Veterans and their Veteran Affairs Healthcare; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.

Thursday, March 5

GAME DAY: 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 6, March 5; play mah jongg, canasta, any game you like; fee includes light lunch and snacks; Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor. 609-822-7116, ext. 105.

JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursdays, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.

Friday, March 6

PINE STREET MOVIE MATINEE: 1 to 3 p.m. first Fridays; showing of "Murder by Death"; free popcorn; The Pine Street Recreation Building, 25 Pine St., Manahawkin. 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.

Saturday, March 7

INDOOR/OUTDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 7, April 4, May 2, June 6; South Vineland United Methodist Church is holding their monthly indoor yard sale; all types of articles are available; South Vineland United Methodist Church, 2724 S. Main Road, Vineland. 856-692-2152.

SOUTH VINELAND INDOOR/OUTDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. first Saturdays through March 2020, South Vineland United Methodist Church, 2724 South Main Road, corner of Sherman Avenue, Vineland. 856-696-1044.

Tuesday, March 10

UPPER TOWNSHIP GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 p.m. second Tuesdays; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, Petersburg. UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.

UPPER TOWNSHIP HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. UpperTwpHistory.org.

Wednesday, March 11

ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Thursday, March 12

CRAFT WITH COMPANY: DIY FOR ADULTS: 6 to 7 p.m.; for ages 18 and older; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Friday, March 13

COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.

SECOND FRIDAY: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; live music, refreshments, snacks, guest artists and more; The Noyes Arts Garage, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

Monday, March 16

3M MOVIE MARATHON: 3 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; for individuals who live with any type of disability and a guest; monthly movie viewing of two films; snacks and drinks provided; Atlantic Center for Indepdendent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.

Tuesday, March 17

AARP MID ATLANTIC CHAPTER #4191 MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. third Tuesdays except July and August, Galloway Senior Center, 621 W. Whitehorse Pike, Egg Harbor City. 609-804-3082.

SOUTH JERSEY IRISH AMERICAN CULTURAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. third Tuesdays through June; live music by local musicians; American Legion Hall Post #28, New Jersey Avenue and Mill Road, Absecon, free. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.

Saturday, March 21

ABOUT BOATING SAFETY: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 21, April 25, May 16, June 6, 27, July 25; presented by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 81; includes lunch and training materials; St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 8th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City, $60. 609-399-4299 or USCGAux-OCNJ.org.

Dining out

Wednesday, Feb. 19

LEGION LUNCHES: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays; hosted by Moray-Miley American Legion Post 524, 46th Street and West Avenue, Ocean City; open to the public; hoagies, hot and cold sandwiches, soup, salad and dessert for $7, beverages $1. For take out, call 609-398-1751 by 11 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

KOFC CHILI COOK-OFF: 4 to 6:30 p.m.; 17th Annual John J. Heinz Memorial Chili Cook-Off and Dinner hosted by The Knights of Columbus — All Saints Council; prizes will be given to the top three Chili Chefs and Best Presentation; take-outs available; Our Lady Of Sorrows Church, 724 Maple Ave., Linwood, $10 adults, free ages 11 and younger. 609-470-0256.

PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. fourth Saturdays; all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast; Ocean City Masonic Lodge, 940 Wesley Ave., Ocean City, $8 adults, $4 kids.

VETERANS OF FOREIGN WARS COMMANDER: 5 to 8 p.m.; meet Brian Wiener, who is running for New Jerseys Veterans of Foreign Wars State Commander 2020; food, drinks; JD's Pub and Grill, 45 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, $25. 609-457-1624.

Sunday, Feb. 23

ATTITUDE OF GRATITUDE BRUNCH: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Beth Judah Temple, Spencer and Pacific avenues, Wildwood, $18 adults, $7.50 kids. 609-522-7541.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

DINNER & MOVIE: 5 p.m.; includes a movie on the big screen and full course meal with a kosher meat main course, salad, soup and dessert; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $18 members, $20 guests up to one week before event; $21 members, $23 guests after one week before the event. 609-822-1167.

Thursday, Feb. 27

LUNCH AROUND TOWN: noon to 1:30 p.m.; enjoy a leisurely lunch and conversation with friends while supporting a local restaurant; Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House, 672 N. Trenton Ave., Atlantic City. 609-822-1109 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

Fundraisers

Wednesday, Feb. 19

CLOTHING AND LINENS COLLECTION: 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through March 25; clothing drive for Enphront Veteran's Services, Atlantic City sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #28; gently used men's suits and new twin-size bedding can be dropped off at the American Legion Post #28; Absecon American Legion Post #28 Hall, 560 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. 609-618-1250.

'FOOD IS LOVE, SHARE SOME LOVE' WINTER FOOD DRIVE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Feb. 29; hosted by the Ocean City Board of Realtors; drive to collect food, including canned items, juice, microwaveable meals and more; Ocean City Board of REALTORS, 405 22nd St., Somers Point. 609-399-0128.

Friday, Feb. 21

NIGHT AT THE RACES: 6 to 10 p.m.; hosted by Holy Spirit High School; includes five pre-recorded horse races where you will have an opportunity to pick and cheer on your winning horse; dancing, silent and live auctions, 50/50 and more; Tropicana, 111 S. Chelsea Ave., Atlantic City, $75, $55 young alumni. 609-646-3000 or HolySpiritHighschool.com.

LADIES NIGHT POCKETBOOK BINGO: 6 to 11 p.m.; food for purchase, BYOB, 50/50 raffle, Chinese auctions; all proceeds benefit the Wildwood Catholic After-Prom; Cape Trinity Catholic Early Education Center, Magnolia and New Jersey avenues, Wildwood, $30 advance, $35 at the door. 609-374-1274.

Saturday, Feb. 22

LIBERTYANDPROSPERITY FUNDRAISER BRUNCH: 10 a.m. to noon; keynote speaker Rev. Thomas C. Michael, founder and pastor of the New Redeemed Deliverance Temple in Absecon; Sal's Banquet Room, 501 New Road, Somers Point, $50, includes buffet breakfast. 609-927-7333 or LibertyAndProsperity.com.

'REMEMBERING JAMIE' DINNER: 4 to 8 p.m.; annual Italian Night Dinner to benefit Jamie Crescenzo Memorial Scholarship Fund; all you can eat salad, entree, dessert, beer and soda; raffles; $13 adults, $5 children; available in advance or at the door; Elks Lodge, Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Egg Harbor Township. For information, call 609-369-2965.

Thursday, Feb. 27

CAPTAIN'S TABLE RECEPTION: 6 to 9 p.m.; part of Progressive Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show celebrations; hosted by The Community Food Bank of Southern New Jersey and Let Us Eat, Please; food, cocktails, desserts; Professional Chefs Association of South Jersey will bring 20 local chefs to serve their most popular dishes; benefits host organizations; Atlantic City Convention Center, 1 Convention Blvd., Atlantic City, $125, includes admission to boat show. 609-383-8843 or CFBNJ.org.

Saturday, March 21

ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays through Dec. 19; drop off old electronics at 4-H Center; computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County 4-H Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.

For kids

Wednesday, Feb. 19

BABY BASICS CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, $10. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH TEEN BOOK TALK: 4 to 5 p.m.; book talk for teens ages 13 to 18 in celebration of Black History Month; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

CODE CLUB: 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays; learn to develop games, design apps and websites, program robots, and more; intended for grades 3 to 8; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

'GOODNIGHT, LIBRARY' STORYTIME: 7 to 7:45 p.m. every other Wednesday through March 18; for ages 4 to 7; PJ's encouraged, bring favorite stuffed animal, light bedtime snack provided; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

PLAY DATE AT THE LIBRARY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through March 25; for ages 6-36 months; stories, rhymes and songs with your little one, all designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays through Feb. 19; enjoy stories, songs and crafts; for ages 2 1/2 - 5 and their caregivers; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244 ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.

TEEN GAMING PROGRAM: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; for ages 13-18; fun night of video and board games; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Young_Adults.

TOT TALES: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through March 25; for ages 1 to 4; stories, songs, stickers, snacks and an easy craft; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

YOUTH GREEK LANGUAGE SCHOOL: 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays through June 24, 2020, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $250. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com/Greek-School.

WEE READ: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Feb. 26; story time for 0 to 3 year olds; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.

Thursday, Feb. 20

DAVE THE POTTER: 4 p.m.; learn about Dave the Potter and create with clay; for ages 4 and older; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.

GIRLS BOOK CLUB: noon to 2 p.m. Thursdays through March 5, 2020; for girls in middle school and older; book talks, short stories, poetry and articles; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

HIP HOP HEARTS: TODDLER HIP HOP: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through Feb. 27; for ages 1 to 4; fun class offered by HipHop4Tots dance studio; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through March 26; for ages 3 to 5; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; story time for 4 to 6 year olds; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.

ST. MARY'S CHURCH HOMEWORK HELP AND ENGLISH LEARNERS CLASS: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through June 2020; provided in partnership with Stockton State University; after-school program providing children in grades kindergarten through 6th grade with homework help; St. Mary's Church, 118 Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-646-0418 or StMarysPleasantville.org.

STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 22, 2020; no meeting on Thanksgiving day; stories, songs and crafts for all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., AvalonAvalonFreeLibrary.org.

TAB (TEEN ADVISORY BOARD MEETING): 7 p.m.; TAB (Teen Advisory Board Meeting); Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.

TRIBUTE TO MAX MANNING: 2 to 4 p.m.; for adults and teens ages 14 and older; join us in celebrating Black History Month and the life of Max Manning, a pitcher in the Negro Baseball League; his daughter, Belinda Manning, shares artwork and talks about his legacy; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

YOUNG ARTISTS FEBRUARY CLASSES: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 12, 26, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 16, 23; for ages 5 to 10; Leah Morgan Art Works, 249 Great Bay Blvd. #5, Little Egg Harbor Township, $20. 609-432-1191 or lmorganartworks.com.

Friday, Feb. 21

STEAM FRIDAYS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. fourth Friday of the month, children will enjoy experimenting, designing, building, computing and crafting each month, Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or dlatham@acfpl.org or Acfpl.org.

Saturday, Feb. 22

LEGO CLUB: 2 to 3 p.m.; use our LEGOs and your imagination to create something fantastic; for ages 6 to 12; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

LEGO CLUB: 2 to 4 p.m. every other Saturday through March 21; for ages 6 and older; gather with other LEGO lovers to build something and share with other young engineers; LEGOs provided; Atlantic County Library System, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

POP UP STORY TIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; story time for all ages; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.

SATURDAY MORNING STORIES: 10 to 11 a.m.; for ages 1 to 4; stories, songs, and movements designed to encourage early literacy skills, simple crafts, and other fun activities' Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

SPANISH-ENGLISH SATURDAY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. every other Saturday through March 21; for ages 3 to 12; younger children must be accompanied by an adult; koin Miss Anna for this lively bilingual storytime for kids and their parents/caregivers; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Monday, Feb. 24

DR. SEUSS STORY TIME: 4 to 4:30 p.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900 or AtlantiCare.org.

MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

PLAY DATE: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays through March 30; for ages 1 to 4; bring your child to enjoy coloring and playing with our many puzzles and blocks while enjoying upbeat music; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Mondays through March 23; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; enjoy stories, songs, crafts, games and movement while building language and literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

BABY BOUNCE: 11:30 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through Feb. 25; designed to introduce infants (ages 0-24 months) to the world of sounds and stories; stories, songs, rhymes and movement help build pre-reading skills for our littlest library lovers; for infants to age 2 with caregiver; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH MOVIES: 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 25; kid-friendly films will be shown during February to commemorate Black History Month; Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

DR. SEUSS STORY TIME: 4 to 4:30 p.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration required. 609-567-2900.

FURRY BUDDIES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every other Tuesday through March 24; for ages 6 to 14; read a story to Cody, Erin, or Freedom - therapy dogs who love sharing stories with children; learn about the benefits of reading aloud to a therapy dog; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through March 31; for ages 3 to 5; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration required. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 25; stories, songs, finger plays and crafts; fun way to help children develop skills they will need to be ready to read; for ages 3 to 5; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

TEEN MOVIE NIGHT: 5 to 7:30 p.m.; for teens; celebrate the month of love with a feel-good rom-com; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

TODDLER TIME: 10:30 a.m.; stories, rhymes, music, and movement geared for ages 18-36 months; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

BLACK HISTORY MONTH CHILDREN'S BOOK TALK: 4 to 5 p.m.; for ages 8 to 12; "When the Beat was Born: DJ Kool Herc and the Creation of Hip Hop" by Laban Carrick Hill; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

CHAIR YOGA: 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 12, 26; for ages 18 and older; perfect for those with physical challenges who find it difficult to get on and off the floor as required for a traditional yoga class; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

DR. SEUSS STORY TIME: 4 to 4:30 p.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration required. 609-567-2900 or AtlantiCare.org.

TEEN ANIME NIGHT: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; for teens ages 13 to 18; view and discuss anime and share artwork; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Young_Adults.

Thursday, Feb. 27

COLLEGE PLANNING: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; for adults and teens; presented by Marc Catona, from the Society for Financial Awareness; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

DR. SEUSS BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration required. 609-567-2900 or AtlantiCare.org.

LEGO CLUB: 4 to 5 p.m. every other Thursday through March 26; suggested for ages 6 and older; LEGOs provided; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

TAB'S CHOICE EVENT: 7 p.m., Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.

Friday, Feb. 28

LEGO CLUB: 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. every other Friday; help build Lego City; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

Saturday, Feb. 29

RHYTHM & RHYME STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; for ages 3 to 5; storytime filled with the rhymes and rhythms of your favorite storybooks; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Tuesday, March 3

FURRY BUDDIES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every other Tuesday through March 17; for ages 6 to 14; read a story to therapy dogs, Freedom, Erin and Cody, who love sharing stories with children; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

READ TO A FURRY BUDDY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; allows children to read aloud to a service dog; recommended for independent readers age 6 and older; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.

Wednesday, March 4

MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

Monday, March 9

MINECRAFT CLUB: 5 or 6:30 p.m. second or third Mondays; for ages 8 to 12; helps kids build problem solving and planning skills; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.

Tuesday, March 10

COMIC BOOK SUPER HERO ART CLASSES: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. March 10, April 14, May 12; for ages 9 to 13; art educators, in collaboration with a Murphy Writing instructor and Noyes Museum staff, will conduct art and story writing classes inspired by popular youth literature; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or NoyesMuseum.EventBrite.com.

Saturday, March 21

LEGO CLUB: 11 a.m. to noon; for ages 5 and older; gather with other Lego lovers to build something and share with other young engineers; materials provided; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Golf

  

Groups

Wednesday, Feb. 19

ADULT CRAFT CLUB: 3 to 4:30 p.m.; supplies provided; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

ALZHEIMER'S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; led by social worker Kyle Miceli, MSW, LSW, CDP; learn about resources, find strategies for dealing with a loved one with memory loss, and meet others in similar circumstances; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.

COMPANIONSHIP SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through March 25; facilitated by Margaret Pancoast from Angelic Health Hospice Care; join others who have experienced the loss of a loved one to Dementia or other illness; Earth Angels for Dementia, 115 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-742-7227 or EarthAngelsForDementia.org.

COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.

EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; for individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls; find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP REPUBLICAN CLUB MEETING: 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays, Cousin Mario's Italian Restaurant and Pizzaria, 5401 Harding Highway, Mays Landing. Facebook.com/HTGOP.

NAMI SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by NAMI Atlantic/Cape May; concurrent support groups for mental health consumers and family members/caregivers; Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 702 Seashore Road, Erma. 609-335-2952 or NamiAC.org.

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; all current and retired federal employees and their spouses are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-1223 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.

ROMANCE BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Michelle Devine; title for February, "The Summer I Met Jack" by Michelle Gable; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

SHORE MEDICAL CENTER'S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

'THE ESCAPE AND ENJOY' AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; discuss chosen books in an informal, friendly setting; March: "Educated" by Tara Westover; Public Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.

'TOO MUCH STUFF' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-916-1330 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, Feb. 20

ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; for adults who grew up in alcoholic or dysfunctional homes; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. AdultChildren.org.

ANXIETY AND DEPRESSION SUPPORT GROUP: 10:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays through Jan. 7, 2021; peer-led group offered to individuals seeking coping strategies, mutual support, self-care, wellness/recovery as well as discussion of relationships and other related topics; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 120 S. White Horse Pike, Hammonton. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety meets weekly; topics include: coping strategies, self-care, wellness/recovery, community resources and other related topics; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 1601 Tilton Road, Northfield. 609 652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

CARE FOR THE CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m.; support group for people caring for a family member or friend who is ill; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township, pre-registration required. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

KIWANIS OF NORTHFIELD-LINWOOD MEETING: 12:15 p.m. Thursdays; seeks new members to promote public service in the communities of southeastern Atlantic and upper Cape May counties; LaPizzatega, New Road, Linwood. 609-287-2795 or NJKiwanis.org.

KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.

NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.

'RISING MINDS' SUPPORT GROUP: 6:45 to 8 p.m. first and third Thursdays; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; The Leadership Studio, 161 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

SEASHORE PURLS MEETINGS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; knitters and crocheters of all levels welcome; make items for personal use and for donating to various organizations; Brigantine Community Center, 265 42nd St., Brigantine. 609-266-1751.

STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.

VETERANS MEETING: 5 p.m. Thursdays; all-veterans meeting; topics such as employment, adjusting to civilian life, relationships/family, and others; facilitator is a veteran; Stockton University, F-wing, Veteran's Lounge, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or AtlanticCIL.org.

WARRIORS WELCOME: 5 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through April 2, 2020; all-veterans meeting will be offered on topics such as employment, adjusting to civilian life, relationships/family, and others; facilitator is a veteran; F-wing, Veterans Lounge, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or AtlanticCIL.org.

WOMEN'S COMMUNITY CLUB OF CAPE MAY MEETING: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. third Thursdays through June, 2020; GFWC Women's Community Club of Cape May meeting; light refreshments; presentation entitled "Healthy Skin Care" will be given by Susanne Taraschi, Esthetician, Paolini Skin Care; GFWC Women's Community Club of Cape May Cape May, 780 Seashore and Academy Roads, Cold Spring. 609-972-1496 or WomensCommunityClubOfCapeMay.org.

WOMEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 1 p.m. first and third Thursdays; peer-led group; discuss self-care, coping strategies, common stresses, family/relationships and other topics; Mud Girls Studio above St. Michael's Church, 10 N. Mississippi Ave, Atlantic City. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Friday, Feb. 21

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

Saturday, Feb. 22

AARP PLEASANTVILLE MONTHLY MEETING: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; AARP Pleasantville Chapter #5317 Meeting; Pleasantville Highschool, 701 Mill Road, Pleasantville. 609-641-7129.

'BREAKFAST WITH THE BEADLES': 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Saturdays; beading and wire working group; finish an old project or start a new one; basic tools provided; coffee, tea; anyone age 16 and older with a little beading or wirework experience is encouraged to attend; Artistic Touch Beads, 501 N. High St. Cottage J, Millville. 856-500-1630 or ArtisticTouchBeads.com.

CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: 9 a.m. Saturdays; Grace Lutheran Church, 11 E. Dawes Ave., Somers Point. 609-458-2949.

Sunday, Feb. 23

AL ANON: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

Monday, Feb. 24

ABSECON REPUBLICAN CLUB MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:05 p.m. fourth Mondays through Nov. 23, Villa Rifici, 308 White Horse Pike, Absecon. 609-204-0600.

AL ANON: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; study of Al-Anon's 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people who are affected by a loved one's drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.

BOOK CLUB: 1 to 2 p.m.; discussion of "Next Year in Havana" by Chanel Cleeton; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

CHESS CLUB: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through April 25, Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

LONGPORT NEEDLERS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through April 25; crafters are welcome to bring their current projects to the library to work on; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP: 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. Mondays; join this friendly group and improve your Spanish skills; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

TUCKERTON LIBRARY BOOK GROUP: 6:30 p.m.; "The Underground Railroad" by Colson Whitehead; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.

YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to "20 something" discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

ADULT VIDEO GAMERS CLUB: 6 p.m.; play classic and contemporary video games with other adults; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.

ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays through March 24; facilitated by Cheryl Caliri, CoFounder of Earth Angels for Dementia; Earth Angels for Dementia, 115 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-837-0338 or EarthAngelsForDementia.org.

ANXIETY PEER WELLNESS GROUP: 1 to 2:15 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; offered by the Mental Health Association/ICE Wellness Program; topics include wellness, recovery, empowerment, and more; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 120 S. White Horse Pike, #2, Hammonton. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

BIPOLAR SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 13 N. Hartford Ave., Atlantic City. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY GAME NIGHT: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; play Bridge, Pinochle, or Mahjongg every Tuesday; refreshments available; Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.

ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through March 31; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 7 p.m. Feb. 4, 25; practice English in an informal, friendly setting; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.

FRIENDS OF THE LITTLE EGG HARBOR BRANCH MEETING: 10:30 a.m.; support your local library; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.

KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.

PFLAG EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP: 7 to 9 p.m. last Tuesdays; LGBTQ+ individuals, family members and allies; Ocean Heights Presbyterian Church, 2116 Ocean Heights Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-445-4539.

SENIOR CITIZEN BALLET CLASSES: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; for Atlantic County residents age 65 and older; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Greek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-272-1199 or CygnusArts.org.

SENIOR CITIZEN DRAWING AND PAINTING CLASSES: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; for Atlantic County residents age 65 and older; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Greek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-892-4161 or CygnusArts.org.

STITCHES: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; group of knitters and sewers to work on projects with; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ACFSO Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.

TUESDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, $9, $10. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.

YOUNG ADULT STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 5, 2020; students, non-students and "20-Somethings" meet to discuss common young adult issues, stress management, family problems, roommate issues and more; provided by the Mental Health Association in partnership with The Wellness Center; Stockton University, meeting room 2, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

ADULT BOOK CLUB DISCUSSION: 2 to 3 p.m.; discussion of "A Woman of No Importance by Sonia Purnell"; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.

ATLANTIC AUDUBON SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 9 p.m.; social hour followed by a presentation by Sue Puder, "Hard Birding on Weak Roads; Birding in England"; light refreshments; Galloway Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. AtlanticAudubonSociety.com.

HAMILTON HISTORICAL SOCIETY MONTHLY MEETINGS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; looking for new members interested in discovering and collecting material, preservation and disseminating historical information; Presbyterian Church, Fellowship Hall, 6001 Main St., Mays Landing. 609-909-0272 or HamiltonHistorical.org.

LEISURE CLUB AT OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL: 12:45 to 3:30 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays through June 2020, Our Lady of Good Counsel, 40th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City. 609-390-8269.

Thursday, Feb. 27

MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; title for February, "The Bone Tree" by Greg Isles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Monday, March 2

EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, March 3

ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.

FIRST WARD CIVIC ASSOCIATION MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays, Uptown Complex, 343 Madison Ave., Atlantic City. 609-344-5648.

JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you'd like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Wednesday, March 4

COIN CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m. social hour, 7 to 9 p.m. meeting, first Wednesdays; hosted by the Atlantic County Numismatic Society; all ages welcome; free appraisals, free coins for kids, refreshments; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.

GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. first Wednesdays, Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.

REED'S READS: MONTHLY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m. first Wednesdays; eat, drink, and be merry during our monthly fireside book club; The Reeds at Shelter Haven, 9601 Third Ave., Stone Harborfrancesca@jpublicrelations.com.

Thursday, March 5

FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays except July; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.

KICKAPOO MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays; Improved Order of Red Men (IORM) meeting of the Egg Harbor City Kickapoo tribe #237; Red Men Kickapoo Lodge, 30 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.

SHORE'S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

Saturday, March 7

PARKINSON LIFE CENTER MONTHLY SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 11 a.m. to noon first Saturdays; support group meeting for those with Parkinson's Disease and their caregivers, family or friends; Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.

Monday, March 9

GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.

NAMI CONNECTIONS GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); support group for people who are recovering from mental illness disorders of the brain; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.

NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; speaker part of the meeting will be followed by the regular support meeting for caregivers and consumers; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.

PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.

Tuesday, March 10

ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

MYELOMA SUPPORT GROUP: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; part of the International Myeloma Foundation; meet to learn about Myeloma, treatment options, nutritional guidelines and support of others living with the effects of Myeloma; Southern Ocean Medical Center, 1140 W. Route 72, Manahawkin. 609-510-6026.

UPPER TWP. SUSTAINABLE JERSEY GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 to 4 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Twp. Municipal Bldg., 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg (Woodbine). 609-464-0920 or facebook.com/UpperTwpGreenTeam.

Wednesday, March 11

CMCH AARP MEETING: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; AARP Chapter 1182 meeting; Devico Senior Center, 23 Romney Place, Cape May Court House. 510-579-4712.

ITALIAN CULTURE CLUB: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Wednesdays through June 2020; with Marie Catanese; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Thursday, March 12

INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second Thursdays through July 2020; workshop-style meeting with a topic each month; for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. second Thursdays; topics such as strategies for better health, family and relationships, occupational wellness, and others; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

SECOND THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 10:30 a.m. to noon second Thursdays through March 12; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Saturday, March 14

STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.

Monday, March 16

ATLANTIC COUNTY NUMISMATIC SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. third Mondays; learn how to grade and determine the value of coins; all ages welcome; food and refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.

SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; support group for those who have lost someone to suicide; offered by a therapist and peer; provided via a partnership between Mindful Counseling Center, LLC and the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; Mindful Counseling Center, LLC, 3069 English Creek Road, Suite 224, Egg Harbor Township. 609-377-5859 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, March 17

AARP MID ATLANTIC CHAPTER #4191 MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. third Tuesdays except July and August; national AARP members and members transferring from other AARP Chapters are invited to attend, along with persons 50+ years of age who would like to join or learn more about AARP; Galloway Senior Center, 621 W. Whitehorse Pike, Egg Harbor City. 609-804-3082.

JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

SOUTH JERSEY IRISH AMERICAN CULTURAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. third Tuesdays through June, 2020; Irish singer/musician Tom Brett will perform; American Legion Hall Post #28, New Jersey Avenue and Mill Road, Absecon, free admission. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.

Saturday, March 21

PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; professional and aspiring playwrights, actors, and public welcome; bring your own original play; Jan. 18: semi-annual dues will be collected from members, prep for tomorrow's program at Chabad; Public Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-350-6310.

SIP AND SNACK BOOK CLUB: 2 to 3:30 p.m. third Saturdays through March 21; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Health, fitness

Wednesday, Feb. 19

CENTER FOR CHILDBIRTH TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 5 to 7 p.m. third Wednesdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; learn about each phase of your surgery and recovery; Shore Medical Center, second floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

SHORE MEDICAL CENTER'S WELLNESS TO WELL BEING EVENTS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; featuring experts on wellness topics that can help you in all areas of your well-being; Lobby at Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

SNAP ED: 6:30 p.m.; interactive workshop that can help you develop healthier eating and exercising habits; open to all families in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.

WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Egg Harbor Township Campus, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

YOGA AT ST. MARY'S: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through May 27; presented by the Leadership Studio of Atlantic City; mats will be provided on a first come, first served basis; Saint Mary's Episcopal Church, 118 W. Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-686-0418 or StMarysPleasantville.org.

Thursday, Feb. 20

AEROBICS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through March 27; with Lindsay Bechtle; form of physical exercise that combines rhythmic aerobic exercise with stretching and strength training routines; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

CRYSTAL BOWL SOUND HEALING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through March 26; Ginnie Roesch Brown of "Ascend to Wellness" takes participants through a meditation of wellness and relaxation in a one-hour Sound Healing Session; Earth Angels for Dementia, 115 Route 50, Mays Landing, $20. 609-742-7227.

DOUBLE TROUBLE MEETINGS: noon to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; bi-monthly meeting for individuals living with both mental illness and addiction; hosted by the Mental Health Association of Ocean County; Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 E. Main St., Tuckerton. 732-914-1546.

FREE TAI CHI CLASS: noon to 12:45 p.m.; uses slow, deliberate movements to benefit health and balance; designed for seniors but open to all; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 424 or VinelandLibrary.org.

TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBILY): 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through April 30; support, motivation, weekly programs by members, guest speakers, contest; TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 123 Fishing Creek Road, Villas, $5, free first meeting. 609-780-1110.

YOGA CLASSES: 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; offer a mix of vinyasa and yin poses, along with a 5-minute guided meditation; Bridge Wellness Center, 507 S. Route 9, Marmora, $15. 609-840-6034.

Friday, Feb. 21

LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.

'MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT': 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.

Saturday, Feb. 22

HEARTFULNESS MEDITATION: 11 a.m. to noon first and third Saturdays; calming meditation class; Bridge Wellness Center, 507 S. Route 9, Marmora. 609-840-6034 or BridgeServices.org.

'MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT': 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.

WAKE-UP YOGA WITH KRISTEN HOOK: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays; with Kristen Hook, Certified Yoga Teacher; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 suggested donation. 609-270-4443 or HansenFoundationNJ.org.

YOGA: 10 to 11:10 a.m.; Yoga for Health and Well-Being; Brigantine Library, 2011 South 5th St., Brigantine. 609-214-4042.

YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.

YOGA FOR LIFE: 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. every other Saturday through March 28; presented by Janet Hahn, certified instructor; wear loose comfortable clothing and bring mat or towel; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, $5, registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Monday, Feb. 24

CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

FITNESS CLASS: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays; no class Feb. 17, May 25, Sept. 7, Oct. 12; "Shangri-La Yoga" presented by Christine Kortze; Upper Cape Library, 2050 Route 631, Petersburg. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

FREE TAI CHI CLASSES: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through December 1, 2020; learn this ancient method for relaxation and stress relief from a recognized master; sponsored by Dr. Grife, MD at the Ventnor Wellness Center; Ventnor Wellness Center, 6601 Ventnor Ave., Suite 105, Ventnor, free. 609-457-3045 or SmilingDragonKungFu.com.

LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.

'MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT': 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.

ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.

EXERCISE CLASSES FOR SENIORS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays through April 2, Senior Center, 621 West White Horse Pike, Galloway Township, free. 609-568-5073 or GTNJ.org.

FREE TAI CHI CLASSES: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; learn this ancient method for relaxation and stress relief from a recognized master; sponsored by Dr. Grife, MD at the Ventnor Wellness Center; Ventnor Wellness Center, 6601 Ventnor Ave., Suite 105, Ventnor, free. 609-457-3045 or SmilingDragonKungFu.com.

HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.

MOVE AND GROOVE: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 12; with Cathy Cashmere; low impact dance fitness class; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreelLbrary.org.

SENIOR CITIZEN WALK AND TALK TUESDAYS: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through March 24; walk the indoor roller rink or relax in the atrium and take in the beautiful views of the beach and ocean; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565.

YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.

YOGA FOR RECOVERY: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; yoga class focused on wellness and community support in a clean, sober, and stigma-free environment; The Leadership Studio, 161 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

MIND AND BODY WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon second and fourth Wednesdays; discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; Atlantic Center for Independent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, Feb. 27

OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY FOR PARKINSON'S: 2 to 3 p.m.; join Laura Goellner as she discusses Occupational Therapy for those with Parkinson's; Body In Balance, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499, ext. 1 or BodyInBalanceRehab.com.

YOGA WITH VALERIANA: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, preregistration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.

Monday, March 2

JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

Wednesday, March 4

COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.

PAUSE FOR PAWS: 10 a.m. to noon first Wednesdays; certified pet therapy dogs are provided to individuals age 18 and older who would like to de-stress and improve their emotional health; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township, reservations required. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.

Saturday, March 7

HEARTFULNESS MEDITATION: 11:30 a.m. first and third Saturdays; calming meditation class; Bridge Wellness Center, 507 S. Route 9, Marmora. 609-840-6034 or BridgeServices.org.

Monday, March 9

NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.

Saturday, March 21

MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.

Music

Wednesday, Feb. 19

CURATOR'S TOUR AND FREE RECITAL: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through April 29; tour and then hear the sounds of the Boardwalk Hall Midmer-Losh pipe organ; Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City; suggested donation $10. 609-402-9584 or BoardwalkOrgans.org.

MAINLAND CHORAL SOCIETY REHEARSAL: 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 19; join in rehearsals for spring concert, to be held May 8; Stephen A. Beddia, Organist/Choir Director of Our Lady of Sorrows, will conduct the group; Christ Episcopal Church, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point, $20. 609-432-7876.

Thursday, Feb. 20

'RICH'S DESERT ISLAND FAVORITES: CLASSICAL II': 6 to 7 p.m.; presented by Rich Chiemingo; Cape May City Library, 110 Ocean St., Cape May, registration and valid library card required. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

Friday, Feb. 21

'ALIVE WITH MUSIC!': 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 31; join music teacher Dee Mann every Friday to make music; The Pine Street Recreation Building, 25 Pine St., Manahawkin, $5 per session, registration required. 609-915-4946.

GINA ROCHE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; featuring Philly-native Gina Roche; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport, free. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Saturday, Feb. 22

BLACK HISTORY MONTH CONCERT SERIES: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays in February; features a variety of local popular bands and musicians; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-601-6344 or ACFPL.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

JAZZ CONCERT: 6 to 9 p.m.; hosted by Messiah Lutheran Church and Cape Assist; hors d'oeuvres, desserts, and a silent auction; live music by Mainland Regional High School's 4 to 5 Jazz Ensemble; proceeds raised will go towards addiction services in Cape May County; Messiah Lutheran Church, 2298 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House, $25. 609-486-6043 or 609-374-1596.

Saturday, March 14

UNITED STATES AIR FORCE HERITAGE BRASS BAND: 3 p.m., symphonic brass ensemble playing patriotic favorites, jazz standards and more; presented by Main Street Vineland; Landis Theater, 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland; free. 856-794-8653 or TheAve.biz.

Religion

Wednesday, Feb. 19

FAITH BAPTIST CHURCH 44TH ANNIVERSARY: 7 p.m. Feb. 19, 20, 11 a.m. Feb. 23; concerts, speakers; celebrating 44 years of "Glorifying God Through Prayer and Praise"; Faith Baptist Church, 829 Tilton Road, Pleasantville. 609-641-8554.

Thursday, Feb. 20

CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Feb. 20; 7-week course that explores the Christian faith and considers who Jesus is, why He came and had to die and what it means to follow Him; free dinner included; Greentree Church, 125 School House Road, Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE.

JCC & JFS COFFEE KLATCH: POLITICAL DISCUSSION GROUP: 10:30 a.m.; fun, casual, social group that includes coffee, delicious refreshments and great conversation about Israel/U.S. news and world events; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; free for JCC and Village at the Shore members, $4 for guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

ADULT BIBLE STUDY: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 30, 2020; led by Father George Liacopulos, Parish Priest; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, pre-registration recommended for each class. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609 653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.

Reunions

ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 15; birthday get-together for alumni celebrating 75th birthdays; includes a dinner buffet and a cash bar, dancing; Golden Nugget Atlantic City, 600 Huron Ave., Atlantic City, $45. cvr534@aol.com or andiade6@yahoo.com.

