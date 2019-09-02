Groups
Wednesday, Sept. 4
BRAIN TUMOR SUPPORT GROUP: 5 to 5:45 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road New Café, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
COIN CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m. social hour, 7 to 9 p.m. meeting, first Wednesdays; hosted by the Atlantic County Numismatic Society; all ages welcome; free appraisals, free coins for kids, refreshments; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. first Wednesdays, Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.
STROKE SURVIVOR AND CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 4:45 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, New Cafe, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who live with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-916-1330 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Sept. 5
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; for adults who grew up in alcoholic or dysfunctional homes; United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-641-2266.
ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group; topics include: coping strategies, self-care, wellness/recovery, community resources and other related topics; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 1601 Tilton Road, Northfield. 609 652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
BARIATRIC HEALTH & WELLNESS SUPPORT GROUP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
GARDEN CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: 7 to 9 p.m.; a master gardener will speak and demonstrate useful tips for creating a perfect garden; Community Lodge, JFK Boulevard and Park Road, Sea Isle City. 609-263-6817.
HEALTHY HEARTS CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; open to those who have been diagnosed with heart failure and their loved ones; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Population Health Classroom, Suite 223, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
KIWANIS OF NORTHFIELD-LINWOOD MEETING: 12:15 p.m. Thursdays; seeks new members to promote public service in the communities of southeastern Atlantic and upper Cape May counties; Atlantic City Country Club, 900 Shore Road, Northfield. 856-728-8010 or NJKiwanis.org.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays; Improved Order of Red Men of Kickapoo Tribe #237; Red Men Kickapoo Lodge, 30 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
PERINATAL LOSS SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Egg Harbor Township Campus, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, Gilda’s Club Living Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
SHORE’S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
VETERANS MEETING: 5 p.m. Thursdays; for all veterans; topics include employment, adjusting to civilian life, relationships/family; facilitator is a veteran; Stockton University, F-wing, Veteran’s Lounge, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or AtlanticCIL.org.
WOMEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; peer-led group; discuss self-care, coping strategies, common stresses, family/relationships and other topics; Mud Girls Studio above St. Michael’s Church, 10 N. Mississippi Ave, Atlantic City. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, Sept. 6
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, Sept. 7
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
OVEREATERS ANON: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28, Lower Township Library, 2600 Bayshore, Villas. 609-898-8756.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: 9 a.m. Saturdays; Grace Lutheran Church, 11 E. Dawes Ave., Somers Point. 609-458-2949.
PARKINSON LIFE CENTER MONTHLY SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 11 a.m. to noon first Saturdays; support group meeting for those with Parkinson’s Disease and their caregivers, family or friends; Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.
{span}Health, fitness{/span}
Wednesday, Sept. 4
ATLANTICARE BREASTFEEDING CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, $20. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
CENTER FOR CHILDBIRTH TOUR: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Center for Childbirth Tour for Expectant Parents; AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 888-569-1000.
COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.
PAUSE FOR PAWS: 10 a.m. to noon first Wednesdays; certified pet therapy dogs are provided to individuals age 18 and older who would like to de-stress and improve their emotional health; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township, reservations required. 609 652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Sept. 5
BEGINNER YOGA: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 27; yoga instructor Melissa Troiano will present a four-part series designated specifically for beginners and yogis who want to reconnect to the foundations; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DOUBLE TROUBLE MEETINGS: noon to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; bi-monthly meeting for individuals living with both mental illness and addiction; hosted by the Mental Health Association of Ocean County; Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 E. Main St., Tuckerton. 732-914-1546.
WELLNESS INITIATIVE FOR SENIOR EDUCATION (W.I.S.E.): 1:30 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 3; join the Ocean County Health Department for a six-week wellness and substance abuse prevention program; covers topics from stress management and strategies for healthy living to medication management and prescription drug abuse; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Friday, Sept. 6
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
Music
Wednesday, Sept. 4
TOUR THE WORLD’S LARGEST PIPE ORGAN: 10 to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18; Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $10. 609-402-9584 or BoardwalkOrgans.org.
{span}Friday, Sept. 6{/span}
SOMERS POINT BEACH CONCERT SERIES: 7 to 9 p.m.; refreshments available for purchase; William Morrow Beach, Bay Avenue, Somers Point, free. 609-653-0400 or SomersPointBeachConcerts.com.
Saturday, Sept. 7
SOUTH JERSEY JAZZ SOCIETY QUARTET: 7 p.m.; Jazz at Sunset in Surfside Park; featuring Tom Angello, drums, Denis DiBlasio, baritone sax, Andy Lalisis, bass, and Brian Betz, guitar; 30th Street and the beach, Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
‘THE SONGS OF JOHNNY MERCER’: 2 p.m.; Maggie Worsdale performs classic songs from the Mercer songbook; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Monday, Sept. 9
CAPE SHORE CHORALE SEEKS MEMBERS: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; rehearsals for a concert of seasonal music to be performed Dec. 1; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City. 917-822-8036 or CapeShoreChorale.org.
‘MOBSTERS AND JAZZ’: 6:30 to 9 p.m.; performance by the Ed Vezinho/Jim Ward Big Band, presented by South Jersey Jazz Society; includes a themed buffet; Josie Kelly’s Public House, 908 Shore Road, Somers Point, $30 members, $35 non-members. 609-927-6677 or SouthJerseyJazz.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
MUSIC TOGETHER WITH ROSEMARY HENNESSY: 10:30 a.m.; play music, sing songs and join in musical activity; for ages 5 and younger with a caregiver; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Thursday, Sept. 12
SOUTH JERSEY JAZZ LATIN SERIES: 7:30 to 8 p.m.; Michael Pedicin will lead an informal discussion about the Hammond B3’s beginning, and how it became an important instrument in jazz; Whiskey Room of Josie Kelly’s Public House, 908 Shore Road, Somers Point, free admission. 609-927-6677 or SouthJerseyJazz.org.
Thursday, Sept. 19
THIRD THURSDAY CONCERT SERIES: 5 to 6:15 p.m. third Thursdays through Sept. 19, Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3112 or ThirdThursdayAC.org.
Religion
Sunday, Sept. 8
BACK TO SCHOOL BLESSING: 9:30 a.m., worship service, back to school blessing followed by Sunday school orientation; coffee and dessert served; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092, ext. 5.
Events
Wednesday, Sept. 4
ADULT COLORING: 2 p.m.; drop in and rediscover the joy of coloring; coloring sheets and colored pencils provided; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
COMPUTER CLASS: 10 a.m. to noon; introductory class focuses on basic computer skills; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
DELAWARE BAY MUSEUM EXHIBITS: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays; celebrates the 90th birthday of NJ’s Tall Ship, the AJ Meerwald; Bayshore Center at Bivalve, 2800 High St., Port Norris, $7. 856-785-2060 or BayshoreCenter.org.
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE CLASS: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
‘FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE’: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; ACUA Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484 or Boardwalk.ToastmastersClubs.org.
FREE GED/HSE CLASSSES: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 3, 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 1, 2020; help prepare you for the actual GED/HSE exam; materials and lunch will be provided; Oceanside I Family Success Center, 201 Melrose Ave., Atlantic City. 609-236-8800 or oceanside1fsc.org.
HOME ECONOMIC SERIES: MEAL BUDGETING: 3 to 4 p.m.; learn about strategies that you can use to save more money on groceries; open to all families living in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, pre-registration required. 609-569-0376.
KNIT NIGHT: 6:30 p.m.; knitting night at the library; relax and chat with other yarn enthusiasts, work on your knit or crochet projects, and swap patterns; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
MAH JONGG AT THE LIBRARY: 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 25; bring your current year gaming cards and game sets; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
REMEMBER RICHARD SOMERS & 1801 WAR AGAINST TERROR: 4 to 6 p.m.; ceremony and story telling at the mural built to remember and honor Richard Somers and the crew of the Intrepid who died in Tripoli on September 4, 1804; fundraising cash-bar buffet at nearby Gregory’s immediately afterwards, $35; Richard Somers Memorial Park, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7333 or LibertyAndProsperity.com.
VETERANS’ ADVOCATE: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. first Wednesdays; Wilmington VA Southern New Jersey Outreach Team provides information and enrollment for Veterans and their Veteran Affairs Healthcare; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
Thursday, Sept. 5
AJ MEERWALD SAILS: times vary; Sept. 5-8, 12-13, 19-22; learn about sailing and the local environment or just enjoy the scenery; Cape May Ferry Terminal, 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May, $37.50 adults, $27.50 seniors, $17.50 kids. BayshoreCenter.org.
ART CHAT: 10 a.m. to noon; meet and talk with local artists; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursdays, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
SPANISH CLASS: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
THURSDAY GHOST WALKS: 8 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 26; join local medium Bob Bitting on a 45-minute lantern-lit ghost walk around Historic Cold Spring Village; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, $16 adults, $12 ages 3 to 12. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.
WILD TURKEYS: 8 to 9 p.m.; Lou Gambale, president of the NJ Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, will talk about his organizations efforts to revitalize the turkey populations; sponsored by the Improved Order of Red Men Kickapoo; light refreshments; Kickapoo Meeting Hall, 38 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
Friday, Sept. 6
AUTHOR LUNCHEON TICKET SALES: 6 to 8 p.m.; features best-selling author, Lisa Wingate; Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City, $35. 609-398-0439 or FriendsAndVolunteersOCFPL.com.
PINE STREET MOVIE MATINEE: 1 to 3 p.m. first Fridays; showing of “Murder by Death”; free popcorn; The Pine Street Recreation Building, 25 Pine St., Manahawkin. 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.
TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays; call for more details; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Saturday, Sept. 7
4H INDOOR/OUTDOOR YARD SALE: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; first annual 4-H Indoor/Outdoor Yard Sale; Atlantic County 4-H Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
2019 DOWNBEACH SEAFOOD FESTIVAL: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; food from 25 different local and regional seafood restaurants, craft beer, vendors, live music, sand sculpting, kids activities and more; Chowder Cook-Off benefiting the Community Food Bank of New Jersey; Ski Beach, Bay Shore Boulevard, Ventnor, $10, free ages 12 and younger. 609-385-0716 or DownbeachSeafoodFest.com.
AVALON LIBRARY RESOURCES: 10 to 11 a.m.; with Cathy Zane; review the many resources available to you including newspapers, music, movies, language learning, databases and more; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28; fresh fruits, vegetables, plants, flowers, eggs, herbs, baked goods, Sea Salt products, wine, nuts, candy, candles, jewelry and more; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
HISTORIC ANCESTORS WALK: 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 7, 21, 28; guided Walking Tour of the Cold Spring Church and Cemetery; Cold Spring Presbyterian Church, 780 Seashore Road, Cold Spring. 609-884-4065 or ColdSpringChurch.com.
PAWS FOR ART: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; bring your family dogs to WheatonArts for a day of art and fun; rain or shine; hosted in partnership with the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter; dog show, rescue groups, demonstrations, animal-themed glassmaking demonstrations, pet-themed crafts for kids, vendors and more; Wheaton Arts & Cultural Center Inc, 1501 Glasstown Road, Millville, free admission. 856-825-6800 or WheatonArts.org.
SOUTH VINELAND INDOOR/OUTDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. first Saturdays through March 2020, South Vineland United Methodist Church, 2724 South Main Road, corner of Sherman Avenue, Vineland. 856-696-1044.
‘TRANSFORMATION AND TRAVEL’: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays; meeting for those interested in a productive and goal orientated physical environment; Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, One Borgata Way, Atlantic City, $5. 347-406-2191.
UNIVERSE OF CODING: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 7; learn how scientists use engineering and computer programming to design missions to space, and try computer coding out for yourself; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
YE OLD CLAMTOWN ANTIQUES FLEA MARKET: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; approximately 70 antique dealers; Tip Seaman Park, 120 Lakeside Drive, Tuckerton. 609-294-1547.
Sunday, Sept. 8
AJ MEERWALD SAILS: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8, 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 9, 12, 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 15; learn about sailing and the local environment, or just relax and enjoy the scenery; help the crew hoist the sails; Cape May Ferry Terminal, 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May, $37.50 adults, $27.50 seniors, $17.50 ages 16 and younger. 856-785-2060 or BayshoreCenter.org.
FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 15; fresh local produce, vegetables and home made soup will be available; Bartram Avenue and the Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 609-226-9323.
FLEA MARKET AND CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hosted by the Somers Point Fire Co. #1 Auxiliary; Bethel Road Firehouse, Bethel Road, Somers Point, $15 outside, $20 inside. 609-927-7169 or 609-927-3281.
MILLVILLE ANTIQUES APPRAISAL DAY: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; 15th annual Antiques Appraisal Day hosted by the Antiques, Arts and Cultural Society of South Jersey; Bruce Dooley of Elwood Antiques and Aged to Perfection will give oral appraisals; Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts, 22 N. High St., Millville, $5. 856-825-7787.
RICHARD SOMERS DAY CEREMONY: 2 to 2:45 p.m.; hosted by the City of Somers Point and the Somers Point Historical Society; in the case of rain, the memorial will be held in the Council Chambers of the Somers Point City Hall; Richard Somers Memorial Park, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-2900 or SomersPointHistory.org.
Monday, Sept. 9
BRIDGE: 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 30; fun and challenging game to be enjoyed by players of all ages; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE CLASS: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays; receive instruction on the English language; for non-native speakers; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
FREE R MOVIE: 6 to 8 p.m.; call for movie title; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
GRANDPARENTS’ DINNER: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
KNITTING: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St. Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MAH-JONGG: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; join a group of competitive Mahjongg players; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
MILLS OF NACOTE CREEK: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; Atlantic County Historical Society librarian Norm Goos will speak on old mills of Nacote Creek in the Port Republic and Galloway area; Atlantic County Historical Society building, 97 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-335-3313.
‘MOVE AND DANCE’ CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY ABLE ACCOUNTS SEMINAR: 6 to 9 p.m.; learn how your loved one can maintain a bank account up to 100K that will not jeopardize his/her SSI or SSD; Mary Campagna, an expert from Hinkle, Fingles, Prior, & Fischer P.C. will be giving the presentation; United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-442-3806 or NAMIAC.org.
PHOTOS & FILES FOR WINDOWS: 6 to 7 p.m.; with Sean Farrell; learn how to manage your files and how to use built-in Windows 10 features to make your photos look their best; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; Bridge, Pinochle or Mahjongg; Community Lodge, Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
IMPROV ACTING WORKSHOPS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; improvisational acting workshops hosted by Unity’s Theatre Troupe; for ages 18 and older; Dante Hall Theater, 14 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-705-9007 or UnitysTheatreTroupe.com.
JOB CORPS ORIENTATION: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; learn about the Job Corps program, open to individuals 16-24 years old who need a High School Diploma and/or hands-on training; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free. 856-305-7388 or VinelandLibrary.org.
SQUARE DANCE OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Rainbow Squares Dance Club; for people interested in learning square dancing; Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Milmay, first night free, $5 per night after. 856-825-1809 or 609-839-3796 or RainbowSquares.Club.
TUESDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 31; duplicate bridge, all levels of players welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
UPPER TOWNSHIP GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 p.m. second Tuesdays; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, Petersburg. UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
UPPER TOWNSHIP HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. UpperTwpHistory.org.
‘WOUNDED WARRIOR WEEK’ PARADE: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; 8th “Wounded Warrior Week” welcoming parade, hosted by Longport’s American Legion Post #469; arrival of Wounded Warrior, Joe Hahn, and his family; the Hahn family will be traveling from Oklahoma for a one week, all-expense-paid vacation at the Jersey shore; parade will travel from Ventnor Plaza, up Dorset Avenue to Atlantic Avenue, and then down to Longport. 609-645-3511.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
9/11 REMEMBRANCE SERVICE: 8:15 to 9:15 a.m.; North Wildwood “Remembers 9/11”; 16th and Central avenues, North Wildwood. 609-729-5832.
AARP SMART DRIVER COURSE: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 11, 12; designed for drivers age 50 and older; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, $15 members, $20 non-members, registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
PATRIOT DAY 9/11 SERVICE AT OSPREY POINT: 10 to 11 a.m.; flag presentation, flag salute, speaker; Godfrey Memorial Park at Osprey Point, 1731 Route 9, Seaville. 609-390-8006.
RESUME-BUILDING CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-567-2900.
THE CHANGE GAME: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; play many different games to get accustomed to change in the work life; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Thursday, Sept. 12
BOARD GAME CLUB: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second Thursdays through Sept. 12; with Jon Gibson; play a variety of fun board games; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
CHOCOLATE MILK SHAKE DAY: 4 to 5 p.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
FINDING YOUR ANCESTORS: 11 a.m. to noon; librarian and genealogy specialist Dawn Heyson will show you how to start your genealogical research and describe some of the most important tools you might use; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
SPANISH CLASS: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
Friday, Sept. 13
CAR CRUISE: 5 to 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays through Sept. 27; see some vehicles on display, or show off one of your own; Historic Smithville & Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.
Saturday, Sept. 14
CAPE ATLANTIC ROCKHOUNDS FALL ROCK & MINERAL SHOW: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 14, 15; rocks, minerals, jewelry, fossils; Cape Atlantic Rockhounds, 2653 Cologne Ave., Mays Landing, free admission. 856-692-8670 or CapeAtlanticRockhounds.com.
Sunday, Sept. 15
SMITHVILLE FIFE & DRUM: 1 to 3 p.m. third Sundays through September, Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
Monday, Sept. 16
3M MOVIE MARATHON: 3 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; for individuals who live with any type of disability and a guest; monthly movie viewing of two films; snacks and drinks provided; Atlantic Center for Indepdendent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609 748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
‘LET’S KNIT’ CLUB: 10 to 11:30 a.m. third and fourth Mondays; Let’s Knit and Crochet Club for seniors age 60 and older; bring your own supplies and projects; Hammonton Senior Nutrition Site, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-645-7700, ext. 6537.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
‘BE THERE OR BE SQUARE’ BOOKS CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY GENERAL MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; join efforts to make Galloway a more environmentally friendly place to live; Atlantic County Library, 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY-TO-FAMILY FALL EDUCATION CLASS: 7 to 9:30 p.m.; 12 week education course for families of loved ones suffering from mental illness; learn coping skills, effective communication skills during a crisis, become an advocate in identifying and accessing proper treatment and rehabilitation resources, and feel the empowerment of breaking your isolation with others; NAMI Atlantic/Cape May at the United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free, registration deadline Sept. 18. 609-517-4823 or NAMI.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Thursday, Sept. 19
TEA TIME AT THE HISTORY CENTER: 11 a.m. to noon third Thursdays through Sept. 19; enjoy tea with us as we share memories of old Avalon, and make new ones; Avalon History Center, 215 39th St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, Sept. 21
CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.
Saturday, Oct. 5
SATURDAY GHOST WALKS: 8 to 9:45 p.m. Saturdays in August and October, Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, $16, advance reservations recommended. 609-898-2300, ext. 10 or HCSV.org.
Dining out
Friday, Sept. 6
VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; crabcake sandwich and side; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.
Saturday, Sept. 14
ROAST CHICKEN DINNER: noon to 4 p.m., eat in or take out; meal catered by Columbia II includes half roast chicken, parsley potatoes, garlic string beans, roll & butter, dessert and beverage; Mullica Township Historical Society Museum, Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road, Mullica Township; $13. 609-442-9590 or 609-892-3919.
Saturday, Sept. 28
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. fourth Saturdays; all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast; Ocean City Masonic Lodge, 940 Wesley Ave., Ocean City, $8 adults, $4 kids.
Fundraisers
Friday, Sept. 6
SOUTH JERSEY PLAYERS FUNDRAISER: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; South Jersey Players, along with Ventnor Coffee, will present an evening of monologues with local actors; stand-up comedian, Scott Friedman, will host; Ventnor Coffee, 108 N. Dorset Ave., Ventnor, $20. 347-920-6399.
Saturday, Sept. 7
MUTT STRUT: 8 a.m. to noon; benefits Beacon Animal Rescue of Upper Township; rain date Sept. 8; dog costume contest, dog trick contest, auction, micro chip clinic and more; sponsored by the Cape May County Dog Obedience Training Club; Cape May Promenade, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, $2 per person, $4 per dog. 609-827-5256 or CMCDOTC.com.
TUNNEL2TOWERS FUNDRAISER: 3 p.m.; meet with first responders, active military service members and veterans; firefighters, police, and EMTs will be in attendance; food trucks, display of emergency equipment, music and entertainment; benefits Tunnel2Towers organization, which aids families of first responders and military personnel who have been lost in the line of duty or have suffered debilitating injuries; B&B Saloon, 2721 Arctic Ave., Atlantic City, $10. 609-645-3511.
Sunday, Oct. 6
RITA’S WATER ICE TRUCK FUNDRAISER: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; benefits Friends of Stockton Performing Arts, which supplies scholarships to students in the performing arts programs; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-4786 or StocktonPAC.org.
For kids
Wednesday, Sept. 4
MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Thursday, Sept. 5
GIRLS BOOK CLUB: noon to 2 p.m. Thursdays through March 5, 2020; for girls in middle school and older; book talks, short stories, poetry and articles; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
TODDLER TIME: COLOR SCAVENGER HUNT: 1 to 2 p.m.; bring your toddler for an afternoon of searching the center to find items of different colors; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Friday, Sept. 6
MAKERSPACE: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through March 6; code, tinker, explore; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Saturday, Sept. 7
CHILDREN’S STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturdays; stories and crafts; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
MARINERS SWIM TEAM TRY OUTS: 9 to 11 a.m.; the South Jersey Mariners competitive swim team will be holding try-outs for the fall/winter swim season; swimmers ages 5 to 18 are eligible to try out and will need to bring a bathing suit, towel, cap and goggles to the try out; Margaret Stringer Aquatic Center, George Hess School, 700 Babcock Road, Mays Landing. 609-204-1244 or SJMariners.org.
Sunday, Sept. 8
YOUTH SUNDAY SCHOOL BLESSING AND ORIENTATION DAY: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.; classes begin September 22; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Monday, Sept. 9
MINECRAFT CLUB: 5 or 6:30 p.m. second or third Mondays; for ages 8 to 12; helps kids build problem solving and planning skills; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
HOMEWORK HANGOUT: 2 to 5 p.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
LEGO CLUB: 4:30 to 5:15 p.m.; for ages 5 to 8; participate with a parent/guardian; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
‘WHAT GARBAGE’ STORY TIME: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; story time followed by a messy craft; for ages 2 to 6; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
YOUTH GREEK LANGUAGE SCHOOL: 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays through June 24, 2020, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $250. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com/Greek-School.
Thursday, Sept. 12
BIRD FEEDER CRAFT: 11 a.m. to noon; bring your toddler for a fun autumn themed craft; open to all families in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, pre-registration required. 609-569-0376.
PAWS FOR READING: 4 to 5 p.m.; practice reading alongside gentle, beautiful therapy dogs; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
TODDLER STORY TIME: 10:30 a.m.; stories, songs and a simple craft; for kids up to 17 months with a parent/caregiver; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Friday, Sept. 13
LEGO CLUB: 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. every other Friday; help build Lego City; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
READ TO A FURRY BUDDY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; allows children to read aloud to a service dog; recommended for independent readers age 6 and older; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
Thursday, Sept. 26
EXPLORER POST FOR ENVIRONMENTAL CAREERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays; high school students ages 14 to 18 can learn about environmental career fields; ACUA, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.
Friday, Sept. 27
STEAM FRIDAYS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. fourth Friday of the month, children will enjoy experimenting, designing, building, computing and crafting each month, Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or dlatham@acfpl.org or Acfpl.org.
Golf
Saturday, Sept. 7
GOLF TOURNAMENT: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 16th Bruce Jackson Memorial Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament hosted by the Knights of Columbus All Saints Council; door prizes and chance to win a brand-new car; McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links, 3016 Ocean Heights Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-646-6932.
Monday, Sept. 9
THOMAS L. GLENN, JR. MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT: 7:25 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.; 31st Annual Thomas L. Glenn, Jr. Memorial Golf Tournament hosted by AtlantiCare; Hidden Creek Golf Course, 75 Asbury Road, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
GREENTREE LADIES LEAGUE: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 10; golf and good fun; Greentree Golf Course, Somers Point — Mays Landing Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-9131.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
INSPIRA 2019 GOLF AND TENNIS TOURNAMENT: 10:30 a.m. golf tournament, 4:30 p.m. dinner and awards ceremony; all proceeds benefit Inspira Health; Seaview Hotel & Golf Club, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, $150-$350. 856-641-8290 or InspiraFoundation.org.
Thursday, Sept. 12
THE ARC OF ATLANTIC COUNTY PRO-AM GOLF TOURNAMENT: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; proceeds from the tournament will support the mission of The Arc; Seaview Hotel & Golf Club, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, $250. 609-485-0800 or TheArcAtlantic.org.
Saturday, Oct. 5
GOLF TOURNAMENT: 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. start; 6th annual Cliff Rosegren Memorial Golf Tournament; proceeds are going to a 16-year-old boy from Egg Harbor Township that has a rare form of cancer; Mays Landing Country Club, 1855 Cates Road, Mays Landing, $100. 609-625-0256 or CliffRosegrenMemorialGolfTourn@gmail.com.
{span style="font-size: 1.5em;"}Friday, Sept. 6{/span}
Tuesday, Sept. 10
ADULT BIBLE STUDY: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 30, 2020; led by Father George Liacopulos, Parish Priest; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, pre-registration recommended for each class. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609 653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Thursday, Sept. 12
CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED: 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. Thursdays through Oct. 24; 7-week course that explores the Christian faith and considers who Jesus is, why He came and had to die, and what it means to follow Him; free dinner included; Greentree Church, 125 School House Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE.
Reunions
OAKCREST HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1972: 3 to 10 p.m. Sept. 7; 65th birthday celebration for all members; Cologne Fire Hall, Cologne Avenue, Cologne; pig roast, barbecue chicken and three sides, photo booth, horseshoes, corn hole, BYOB; $38, there is a $15 bring your own food option. Call Jan at 609-221-4851 or Kathy at 609-641-9235.
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968, 1969 & 1970: 6 to 11 p.m. Sept. 7; Greate Bay Country Club, Somers Point; $65; limited block of rooms available at Sonesta Suites, reservations must be made by Aug. 31. 609-703-7689 or email classix70phs@gmail.com.
EGG HARBOR CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1953: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 8; 66th annual reunion; Smithville Inn, 1 N. New York Road, Galloway Township, $40. 609-788-0022.
CLAYTON HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR ALUMNI REUNION: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sept. 11; alumni who would have graduated 40 or more years ago are invited to attend; Masso’s Crystal Manor Building at 210 S. Delsea Drive, Glassboro, $30, RSVP by Aug. 13. 856-694-2310.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1964: 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 21; 55th class reunion; dinner, cash bar, live music; Mays Landing Country Club, 1855 Cates Road, Mays Landing, $50. 609-517-7911 or brucegreenfield@gmail.com.
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959: 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 21; 60th reunion; appetizer buffet, cash bar; Clancy’s by the Bay, Somers Point, $30. 856-981-9438.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1979: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 26; 40th class reunion; dinner, cash bar, soft drinks, live music; Avalon Country Club, Route 9, Cape May Court House, $50. 609-827-8012.
VINELAND HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959: Oct. 25, 60th reunion luncheon; cash bar at noon, luncheon 1 p.m.; Villa Fazzolari, 82l Harding Hwy., Buena Vista Township; $25. RSVP by Oct. 16 to Jackie Paladino Mastro at QQChevy57@aol.com.
