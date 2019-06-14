Events
Monday, June 17
3M MOVIE MARATHON: 3 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; for individuals who live with any type of disability and a guest; monthly movie viewing of two films; snacks and drinks provided; Atlantic Center for Indepdendent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609 748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
BEACH BARDS POETRY AND PROSE READING SERIES: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; presents both emerging and established poets and writers; poets will perform readings from their original works; June 17: Doug Otto and Lorraine Williams; Sea Isle City Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
LIBBY VS. OVERDRIVE: 10 to 11 a.m.; with Cathy Zane; provides a comparison of the two apps so you can decide which will work better for you; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MAHJONG: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; join a group of competitive mahjong players; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
‘MOVE AND DANCE’ CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.
RELATIONSHIP GOALS CLASS FOR COUPLES: 5 to 7 p.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
SMART HOME TECHNOLOGY: 6 to 7 p.m.; with Sean Farrell; learn about the different devices available to help turn your home into a smart home; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VFW PARADE: 1:30 p.m. parade will begin, travels along Atlantic Avenue beginning at 25th Avenue in North Wildwood and ending at Andrews Avenue in Wildwood. 609-393-1929 or NJVFW.org.
Tuesday, June 18
GOOGLE MAPS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; bring your own device with the Google map app and learn shortcuts to get more out of your phone; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
IMPROV ACTING WORKSHOPS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; improvisational acting workshops hosted by Unity’s Theatre Troupe; for ages 18 and older; Dante Hall Theater, 14 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-705-9007 or UnitysTheatreTroupe.com.
JOB CORPS ORIENTATION: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; learn about the Job Corps program, open to individuals 16-24 years old who need a high school diploma and/or hands-on training; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free. 856-305-7388 or VinelandLibrary.org.
LEAP COMPUTER BASICS FOR VISUALLY IMPAIRED: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays through June 25; Computer Basics classes for adults ages 55 and older who have had a change in their vision; space limited; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, registration required. 800-792-8322, ext. 812 or ACFPL.org.
LEH BOOK DISCUSSION: 1 p.m.; “The Sleepwalker” by Chris Bohjalian; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197.
SQUARE DANCE OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Rainbow Squares Dance Club; for people interested in learning square dancing; Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Buena Vista Township, first night free, $5 per night after. 856-825-1809 or 609-839-3796 or RainbowSquares.Club.
THE HOLOCAUST — 1933-1945: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through July 9; for adults; four-part chronological, academic history of the Holocaust presented by Neil Brandt and Kathy Tabasso; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Wednesday, June 19
ANCESTRY: 3 to 4 p.m.; learn how to use the database and get started on your genealogy; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
MOVIE MATINEE: 3 to 5 p.m.; “Pacific Rim”; Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
PAPER PEDDLER TRIVIA NIGHT: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; demonstrate your knowledge of Avalon’s history and culture in a Quizzo-inspired trivia game; prizes to winning teams; Avalon History Center, 215 39th St., Avalon. 609-967-0090 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
STEAM FAMILY NIGHT: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; learn about science, technology and math; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230.
WORLD ABOVE POETRY NIGHT: 7 to 9 p.m.; open mic followed by featured poet J.C. Todd; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3463 or SJPoets.WordPress.com.
YOGA ON THE BEACH: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; hosted by Journey Hospice; led by Gina Rollins; benefits the Alzheimer’s Association; North End Inlet Beach, Ocean City, free, donations welcome, pre-registration requested. 609-864-0450 or lsmnj.org.
Golf
Tuesday, June 18
GREENTREE LADIES LEAGUE: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 10; golf and good fun; Greentree Golf Course, Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-9131.
Health, fitness
Monday, June 17
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 1 to 6 p.m., Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
BLENDING FUN WITH AMY: FRUIT SMOOTHIE EDITION: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; healthy and educational program using fresh ingredients and a blender; for ages 13 to adult; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470.
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
COPING SKILLS WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 800, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA WITH CECI: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 10, 17; call the library for more information; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, donations for the instructor accepted. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, June 18
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
MEDITATIVE FLOW YOGA: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 24; restorative class that really gets you into your body and the present moment; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10. 609-270-4443.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR RECOVERY: 7 to 8 p.m.; yoga class focused on wellness and community support in a clean, sober, and stigma-free environment; The Leadership Studio, 161 South Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 888-569-1000.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 30, 2019; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, June 19
BABY BASICS CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Hackberry Building, Pomona. 888-569-1000.
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 5 to 7 p.m. third Wednesdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; learn about each phase of your surgery and recovery; Shore Medical Center, second floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
PREPARING FOR RADIATION THERAPY: 2 to 3 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, Joseph Stella, M.D. Conference Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S WELLNESS TO WELL BEING EVENTS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; featuring experts on wellness topics that can help you in all areas of your well-being; Lobby at Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Music
Tuesday, June 18
JOHN WALTER CAPE COMMUNITY BAND CONCERT: 7 to 8 p.m.; mix of marches, pop, Americana, and patriotic music; collecting non-perishable food items to benefit local area food banks and shelters; Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 703-362-6812 or JohnWalterBand.org.
Wednesday, June 19
MASTERWORKS CHOIR REHEARSALS: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through July 24; Masterworks Choir and Orchestra rehearsals; rehearsals are open to public, no auditions required; July 25, presenting John Rutter’s Mass of the Children, free-will offering collected; St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 501 E. 8th St., Ocean City. 609-399-2988 or MasterWorksOCNJ.org.
Thursday, June 20
THIRD THURSDAY CONCERT SERIES: 5 to 6:15 p.m. third Thursdays through Sept. 19, Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3112 or ThirdThursdayAC.org.
Religion
Monday, June 17
ASK THE RABBI: 1:30 to 3 p.m.; free refreshments; Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor. 609-226-9840.
Tuesday, June 18
ADULT BIBLE STUDY CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 25, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.