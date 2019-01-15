Events
Wednesday, Jan. 16
ADULT COLORING: 2 to 4 p.m.; drop in and rediscover the joy of coloring; coloring sheets and colored pencils are provided; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197.
ADULT WINTER CRAFT: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for adults; make a fun winter craft; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ART ON DISPLAY: daily through Feb. 28; art students from the Tighe Middle School will have their work on display; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
ATLANTIC COUNTY LIBRARY FOUNDATION BOOK SALE: daily through March 30, 2019; benefits the Atlantic County Library Foundation; visit our ongoing book sale room and find readable treasures at a bargain; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
‘BE THERE OR BE SQUARE’ BOOKS CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
‘BACK TO THE BEACH’ PHOTO TWINKLE JARS: 6 to 7 p.m.; for adults; make your own beach in a jar, and enjoy a warm twinkle all winter; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration requested. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
COLORING FOR STRESS RELIEF: daily through March 30; for all ages; stop in the library anytime during our hours and color your stress away; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CREATIVE WRITING: 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesdays in January; explore the author inside you; Otto Bruyns Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield, free. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAMES: 12:30 to 3:45 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 6:30 to 9:45 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Shore Bridge Club, London Square and Tilton Road, Northfield, $10. 609-646-8555 or ShoreBridge.com.
FAMILY GARDEN WORKSHOP: 6 to 7 p.m.; learn how to start your own small gardens at home; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.
‘FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE’: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; ACUA Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484 or Boardwalk.ToastmastersClubs.org.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY GENERAL MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; join efforts to make Galloway a more environmentally friendly place to live; Atlantic County Library, 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
HANDS-ON CREATIVE ARTS: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays in January; explore a variety of creative arts through painting, color theory, art discussion and much more; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood, free for Village and JCC members. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
JIGSAW PUZZLERS: daily through March 30; for all ages; stop by and work on our jigsaw puzzles; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
JOB CORPS INFORMATION SESSION: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays through Feb. 20; program is open to people ages 16-24 who need a high school diploma; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 856-305-7388 or ACFPL.org.
KIWANIS CLUB OF CAPE MAY: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays; meeting, dinner; Kiwanis Club of Cape May, 1041 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-972-6710 or CapeMayKiwanis.com.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
ON-LINE JOB APPLICATION BASICS FOR SENIORS: 9:30 a.m. to noon Mondays through Wednesdays; seniors who are having difficulty applying for jobs online, creating or updating a Resume and Cover Letter should attend this training series; T.Byrd Center, 1501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, $10 each session. 609-484-9356 or TByrdCenter.com.
‘PUZZLE ME THIS’: daily through March 30; try out the jigsaw puzzle station; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-0771 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SCRABBLE AND SCONES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for adults; enjoy a cup of tea and tasty scones while playing Scrabble with fellow word lovers; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine, registration requested. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SURVIVAL ENGLISH (ESL) CLASSES: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, beginning classes; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, intermediate classes; through Jan. 2; Survival ESL (English as a Second Language) classes; for individuals whose low English level prevents them from interacting with English speakers in their daily lives; open to residents of Vineland, Millville or Bridgeton who are at least 18 years old; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.
‘UNEMPLOYED, UNDEREMPLOYED — GET FREE TRAINING GRANT’: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through Wednesdays; those recently laid off or only working 20 hours or less could qualify for a free training grant to become certified in Microsoft Office Professional; T.Byrd Training Center, 1501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, free, reservations required. 609-484-9356 or TByrdCenter.com.
WORLD ABOVE WELCOMES PETER E. MURPHY: 7 to 9 p.m.; open mic followed by the evening’s featured reading; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3463 or SJPoets.WordPress.com.
Thursday, Jan. 17
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; all welcome; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.
DIY BABY FOOD: 1 to 2 p.m.; learn how to make homemade baby food; open to all families in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
GAME NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; learn new games, play your favorites; for ages 18 and older; Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
HISTORY OF PERFORMING ARTS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Feb. 28; explore your untapped interests while learning about the history of performance; Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield, free to Village and JCC members. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
‘IRISH DANCING — A CASUAL APPROACH’: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; set and ceili dance lessons; Christ Episcopal Church Hall, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-398-8636.
SHUFFLE AND DEAL/INSTRUCTIONAL PLAY: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays; have fun playing bridge while learning some new conventions; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, $8. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
STRENGTHENING FAMILIES DINNER & WORKSHOP: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 15 through Feb. 28; Cape Assist’s Dinner & Family Workshop; craft activities, family dinner, free babysitting provided; Woodbine Elementary School, 801 Webster St., Woodbine; receive a $100 gift card if you complete 12 of the 14 sessions; registration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.
THURSDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Thursdays; players of all levels welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
WOMEN’S COMMUNITY CLUB OF CAPE MAY: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; light refreshments; presentation by Mike Couch, Executive Director of the Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation Program; Women’s Community Club of Cape May, 780 Seashore and Academy roads, Cold Spring. 609-972-1496.
Friday, Jan. 18
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m.; showing of “Sing”; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays; call for more details; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Saturday, Jan. 19
ATLANTIC CITY WOMEN’S MARCH: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; honors the life of Fannie Lou Hamer; starts on New Jersey and the Boardwalk and ends on Mississippi Avenue and the Boardwalk, Atlantic City; noon to 2 p.m., special guest speaker will be Lt. Governor Sheila Y. Oliver. 609-350-8102.
AUTHOR PRESENTATION: noon to 3 p.m.; for adults and teens; meet Echezonachukwu Nduka, author of the recently released poetry collection “Chrysanthemums for Wide-Eyed Ghosts”; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY CELEBRATION: 1 to 3 p.m.; for all ages; participate in various fun activities, while learning about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and his journey; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.
MARTIN LUTHER KING READ-IN PROGRAM: 1 to 2:15 p.m.; celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.; special guests and Atlantic City Free Public Library staff members are scheduled to read some of Dr. King’s work and stories inspired by him; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
OPEN GAMING: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through March 30; bring your friends and pick a game, including Canasta, Pinochle, Scrabble, and Mah Jong; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; for experienced and aspiring playwrights and actors; Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate. 609-350-6310.
TANGRAM FAMILY FUN: 2 to 3 p.m.; for all ages; listen to some stories involving tangrams and make your own tangrams and puzzles; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine, registration requested. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
‘TRANSFORMATION AND TRAVEL’: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays; meeting for those interested in a productive and goal orientated physical environment; Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, One Borgata Way, Atlantic City, $5. 347-406-2191.
Sunday, Jan. 20
AFC-NFC PLAYOFF PARTY: 3 to 7 p.m.; draft beers, wine, soda, food, raffles, gift auction, 50/50 and more; American Legion Post 493, 420 Radio Road, Tuckerton, $50. 609-296-9771.
Monday, Jan. 21
BRIDGE: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through Jan. 28, Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
KNITTING: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St. Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
‘LET’S KNIT’ CLUB: 10 to 11:30 a.m. third and fourth Mondays; Let’s Knit and Crochet Club for seniors age 60 and older; bring your own supplies and projects; Hammonton Senior Nutrition Site, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-645-7700, ext. 6537.
MAH JONGG AT THE LIBRARY: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Mondays through Jan. 21; bring your current year gaming cards and game sets; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
MLK JR. FAMILY CELEBRATION: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; celebrate MLK Jr. and learn; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 22
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; Bridge, Pinochle or Mahjongg; Community Lodge, Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
CROCHETING PROJECT FOR NICU BABIES: 11 a.m. to noon, Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration required. 609-567-2900.
GATHERING WOOL: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through March 26; for adults; all levels of experience welcome; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
LIBRARY COMPUTER CLASS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; for adults; participants must be experienced using the mouse and keyboard; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PINELANDS K-9 CLUB OBEDIENCE CLASSES: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 26; hosted by Pinelands K-9 Club, Inc.; all dogs, whether mixed breed or purebred are welcome; various classes offered; proof of vaccines is required; Pinelands K-9 Club, 4H Center, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing/Hamilton Township, $120. 609-432-9447 or PinelandsK9Club.com.
PLEASANTVILLE PAGE TURNERS: 1:30 to 3 p.m.; for adults; relaxing afternoon discussing some of your favorite books; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-0771 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TUESDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
TUESDAY NIGHT AT THE MOVIES: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; call for movie title; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 23
CHARTERTECH HIGH SCHOOL FILM SHOWCASE: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Chartertech High School Film department presents their original artist films; Chartertech Performing Arts High School, 413 New Road, Somers Point, $10. 609-926-7694 or Chartertech.org.
COMPUTER CLASS: 10 a.m. to noon; introductory class focuses on basic computer skills; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; with Cathy Zane; for help with questions regarding your computer, iPhone, iPad, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m.; bring the kids out to have popcorn and enjoy family-friendly movies; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
GENEALOGY — BEGINNING: 1 to 3 p.m.; with Casey Zahn; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
GET YOUR KNIT ON: KNIT NIGHT: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; knitting night at the library, for beginners and fanatics looking for inspiration and camaraderie; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
SNOWY MASON JAR CRAFT: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; for adults and young adults 12 and older; make a snowy mason jar; materials provided; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, Jan. 24
COMPUTER HELP @ THE LIBRARY: 6 to 7 p.m. every other Thursday through March 28; for adults; receive help with most Microsoft Office programs, how to set up your email, or other computer questions you have; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MAXIMIZING YOUR SOCIAL SECURITY: 6 to 8 p.m.; for adults; Marc Catona, president of the Society for Financial Awareness, instructs how to determine the optimum time for you to file and begin to draw your benefits; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
RECIPE RENOVATIONS: SUPER BOWL FAVORITES: 5 to 7 p.m.; presented by Carolyn Vinci; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
RETIREMENT WORKSHOP: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; presented by Gardner Financial Planning; learn how to calculate the cost of retirement, ways to develop sources of retirement income, how to determine retirement goals, how to implement strategies for retirement investing, and much more; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or 856-694-3200, ext. 2 or VinelandLibrary.org.
Friday, Jan. 25
2019 GREEK WINTER FEAST: 5 to 10 p.m. Jan. 25, noon to 11 p.m. Jan. 26, noon to 8 p.m. Jan. 27; dancing, food, music, kids activities, tours, raffle; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Saturday, Jan. 26
IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10 p.m. last Saturdays; Irish Ceili with dancing to music by the Mike Garvin Ceili Band and songs by Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbraith and guest musicians; American Legion Hall Post #352, First Street and Pennslyvania Avenue, Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
Monday, Jan. 28
‘MOVE AND DANCE’ CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or cccinspire.com.
SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, Feb. 2
INDOOR/OUTDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. first Saturdays through June; wide variety of items; South Vineland United Methodist Church, Main Road and Sherman Avenue, Vineland. 856-692-2152.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
JOB CORPS PROGRAM: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. first Tuesdays; sessions are 8 to 15 weeks; for ages 16 to 24; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 6
VETERANS’ ADVOCATE: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. first Wednesdays; Wilmington VA Southern New Jersey Outreach Team provides information and enrollment for Veterans and their Veteran Affairs Healthcare; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
Thursday, Feb. 7
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursdays, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
Friday, Feb. 8
COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.
Tuesday, Feb. 12
CHICK FIL-A FAMILY NIGHT WITH KEN THE MAGICIAN & JAZZY JEN: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Tuesdays through May 14, 2019; Ken the Magician and Jazzy Jen will be entertaining patron’s at Chick fil-A’s Family night; Chick Fil-A (next to Wal-Mart), 6801 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-748-2237.
UPPER TOWNSHIP GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 p.m. second Tuesdays; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, Petersburg. UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
UPPER TOWNSHIP HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. UpperTwpHistory.org.
Thursday, Feb. 14
BEGINNER LINE DANCING: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. second Thursdays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
FRIENDS OF THE LINWOOD ARBORETUM MEETING: 6 p.m. second Thursdays, Linwood Arboretum, 1410 Wabash Ave., Linwood. 609-338-9305 or LinwoodArboretum.org.
Friday, Feb. 15
‘BEEGINNER’ BEEKEEPERS WORKSHOPS: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Fridays through April 5; hosted by the Jersey Cape Branch of the New Jersey Beekeepers Association; sessions will include everything from bee biology and pest management through hive construction, and the installation of the bees; Rutgers Cooperative Extension Office, 355 CourtHouseHouse-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House, $100. 609-675-4489.
Dining out
Friday, Jan. 18
‘NEW YEAR, NEW IDEAS’ FAMILY DINNER: 5 to 6 p.m.; Parent Committee Dinner; be a voice in the planning of community happenings and plan future events; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.
VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; meatloaf dinner; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.
Thursday, Jan. 24
BRUNCH & LEARN: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; speakers, documentary; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; advance: $4 members, $6 guests; day of: $6 members, $10 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Fundraisers
Thursday, Jan. 17
FAMILY PROMISE FUNDRAISER: 5 to 8 p.m.; hosted by Family Promise of Atlantic County; percentage of proceeds will help to house and feed homeless families in Atlantic County; Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 720 White Horse Pike, Absecon. 609-798-0066.
Saturday, Jan. 19
NATIONAL DAY OF SERVICE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; staff members will be collecting donations for Holy Redeemer Food Bank and the Cape May County Animal Shelter; held in observance of National Day of Service; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
WINTER LUNCHEON AND SILENT AUCTION: 1 to 5 p.m.; Patcong Creek Foundation’s 2019 Winter Luncheon & Silent Auction; Seashore Science Center, 599 Marks Road, Somers Point, $35 adults, $15 kids. 609-233-8935 or PatcongCreekFoundation.org.
For kids
Wednesday, Jan. 16
PLAY DATE AT THE LIBRARY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through March 20; for ages 6 to 36 months; stories, rhymes, songs; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 23; for preschoolers ages 2 1/2 to 5 and their parents/caregivers; stories, songs and crafts; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Wednesdays through March 20; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; hear fun stories and make a craft; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ST. MARY’S CHURCH HOMEWORK HELP AND ENGLISH LEARNERS CLASS: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through June 6, 2019; homework help for kids in grades kindergarten through 6th grade; St. Mary’s Church, 118 Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-646-1604 or StMarysPleasantville.org.
TEEN ANIME NIGHT: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; for teens ages 13-18; view and discuss anime and share artwork; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Young_Adults.
TODDLER STORYTIME: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through March 20; for ages 1 1/2 to 3; hear stories and sing songs; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
YOUTH GREEK LANGUAGE CLASSES: 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays through June 5, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $250. 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Thursday, Jan. 17
‘FIDO AND FRIENDS’: 6 to 6:45 p.m.; for ages 6 to 12; read to dogs from the Fido and Friends Assisted Therapy Group; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL LEARNING READINESS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through March 28; for ages 3 to 5; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
READ & PLAY BABY: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through March 28; for ages 12 to 36 months; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; stories, songs and crafts for children of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TEEN ADVISORY BOARD (TAB): 4 to 5 p.m. third Thursdays through March 21; for ages 13 to 18; volunteering opportunity for teens where they recommend books and events they’d like to see at the library; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TODDLER STORYTIME: 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays through March 21; for ages 1 1/2 to 3; stories and songs; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Friday, Jan. 18
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY — UNPLUGGED GAME DAY: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. every other Friday through Feb. 15; for ages 6 to 16; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
‘STORIES, STAY AND PLAY’: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Fridays through March 29; for ages 1 1/2 to 3; stories, songs, craft; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, Jan. 19
CHILDREN’S YOGA: 10:15 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Jan. 26; presented by Social Yogini in affiliation with Faces 4 Autism; for children with special needs; music, stories, meditation and breathing exercises to help children self regulate their emotions and reduce anxiety and stress; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-594-5323.
CRAFTY TEENS: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 16; make a fun and creative craft; for ages 13-17; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, registration requested. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
DUNGEON & DRAGONS: 2 to 4 p.m.; for ages 12 to 18; play a game of Dungeons & Dragons; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
KIDS’ SNOWFLAKE THUMBPRINT CRAFT: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; for ages 5 to 11; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-0771 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
LEGO COMPETITION: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; Lego contest for children in Grades K — 8; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SATURDAY STORYTIME AND CRAFT: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Saturdays through March 30; storytime and craft for ages 3 to 7; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SNOWMAN CRAFT: 11 a.m. to noon; for ages 4 to 12; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STORYTIME UNIVERSITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through March 30; for ages 3 to 6; Miss Debbie uses the latest books and some old favorites to help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning; stories, songs, rhymes, and movement while building language and literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-0771 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TEEN ADVISORY GROUP (TAG) MEETING: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 16; volunteering group for ages 13-18; help the library plan youth programs, assist library staff with tasks, and advise the library on the materials and resources that children and teens want and need; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Sunday, Jan. 20
YOUTH SUNDAY SCHOOL: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sundays through June 9, 2019; for youth ages 3 to 18; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $25. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Monday, Jan. 21
KIDS CLUB: FUNNY FARM RESCUE VISIT: 2 to 4 p.m.; hear a reading from the Funny Farm’s newest book and meet some of the rescued animals; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. ACTIVITIES: 2 to 2:45 p.m.; for ages 4 and older; story and craft; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
MINECRAFT CLUB: 5 or 6:30 p.m. second or third Mondays; for ages 8 to 12; helps kids build problem solving and planning skills; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through March 25; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 22
AFTERNOON PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Tuesdays through March 19; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; fun stories and a simple craft designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
BABY/TODDLER TIME: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 22; for babies and toddlers ages 0-2 1/2 and their parents/caregivers; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 56-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
COOKING MATTERS FOR KIDS: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 5; for ages 8 to 12; kids will learn basic cooking and nutritional skills in a series of 6 classes presented by The Community Food Bank of New Jersey; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
FURRY BUDDIES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for ages 6 to 14; read a story to Cody, Erin, or Freedom — therapy dogs who love sharing stories with children; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
LEARNING READINESS: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through March 26; for ages 3 to 5; stories, age-appropriate craft, snacks and games; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
LEGO CLUB: 4 to 5 p.m.; for ages 6 and older; gather with other LEGO lovers to build something and show the rest of the group; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays through March 19; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; stories, songs and crafts for kids of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 23
DIY JEWELRY FOR TEENS: 6 to 7 p.m.; for ages 12 to 16; learn the basics of jewelry making; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PROJECT BARBIE RUNWAY: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Feb. 6; for ages 6 to 12; sketch, design and assemble an outfit of your own creation for a Barbie doll; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TEEN GAME PROGRAM: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; for teens ages 13 to 18; play the online game “Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes” and test your skills at giving and following directions; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Young_Adults.
WEDNESDAY STEMDAY: 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Jan. 23, Feb. 6; for ages 5 to 12; explore the wonderful world of STEP — Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-0771 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MUSIC TOGETHER WITH ROSEMARY HENNESSY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; music, songs, for ages 5 and older with caregiver; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Thursday, Jan. 24
COMIC DRAWING LESSONS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 10, 24; Marvel/DC Comic Illustrator Joe Del Beato will lead drawing instruction for children and teens ages 7-17; learn how to draw your favorite characters; all materials supplied; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
EXPLORER POST FOR ENVIRONMENTAL CAREERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays; high school students ages 14 to 18 can learn about environmental career fields; ACUA, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.
NO BAKE COOKING WITH KIDS: GRANOLA BARS: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; make homemade granola bar recipes that don’t need to be baked in the oven; open to all families in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
Friday, Jan. 25
STEAM FRIDAYS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. fourth Friday of the month, children will enjoy experimenting, designing, building, computing and crafting each month, Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or dlatham@acfpl.org or Acfpl.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 6
MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Golf
Groups
Wednesday, Jan. 16
AA: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Rooms 3 & 4, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AA MEETING: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays, St. James Lutheran Church, 1341 Mays Landing Road, Folsom. 609-561-4488 or StJamesFolsom.org.
ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays through August; led by social worker Kyle Miceli, MSW, CSW, CDP; for family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or Dementia; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.
BABY BASICS CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Hackberry Building, Pomona, $10. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
‘BE THERE OR BE SQUARE’ BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.
EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls will be meeting to find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; offered by the Atlantic Center for Independent Living; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or MHAAC.info.
‘ESCAPE AND ENJOY’ AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. Jan. 16, Feb. 27, March 20; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
NAMI SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by NAMI Atlantic/Cape May; concurrent support groups for mental health consumers and family members/caregivers; Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 702 Seashore Road, Erma. 609-335-2952 or NamiAC.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES (NARFE) MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; all current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or narfe-njchapter1664.org.
ROMANCE BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Michelle Devine; discussing “One Wore Blue” by Heather Graham; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Roger B. Hansen Center for Childbirth Tour for Expectant Parents; AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
WOMEN WITH DISABILITIES NETWORKING/SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays; network, find support and discuss relevant topics; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
YOGA WITH CECI: 6:15 to 7:30 p.m., Public Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, donations accepted for the instructor. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Thursday, Jan. 17
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; for adults who grew up in alcoholic or dysfunctional homes; Absecon United Methodist Church, basement youth room, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-641-2266 or AdultChildren.org.
BARIATRIC HEALTH & WELLNESS SUPPORT GROUP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
BOARDWALK KENNEL CLUB ALL BREED DOG SHOW: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 17, 18, 19, 20; more than 150 dog breeds will be featured at the Wildwoods Convention Center in various competitions; vendors; a special Police K-9 Demonstration and Awards Ceremony for Valor & Service will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday; Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, $8 adults, $5 senior citizens, $2 ages 12 and younger. 609-653-0400.
COFFEE KLATCH POLITICAL DISCUSSION GROUP: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; coffee, delicious refreshments and great conversation about Israel/U.S. news and world events; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $4 guests, free members. 609-822-1167.
DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety and depression; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 501 Scarborough Drive, 3rd floor, Egg Harbor Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
ITALIAN CULTURAL INSTITUTE OF SOUTH JERSEY: 7 to 9 p.m. third Thursdays through June 20, 2019, Culliney Hall, St. Francis Cabrini Church, Second Street and Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City. 609-748-0619.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
‘LOVE AT FIRST STITCH’ NEEDLECRAFT GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through March 28; for adults and teens; learn and practice your craft in a fun, welcoming environment; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MARVELOUS SLEUTHS BOOK CLUB: 7 to 9 p.m.; discussing “The Black Book” by James Patterson; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.
NORTHFIELD-LINWOOD KIWANIS CLUB: 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays; welcoming past and prospective members for fellowship and community volunteerism; Atlantic City Country Club, I Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield. 609-470-1032.
SEASHORE PURLS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; knitting, crocheting and socializing; Brigantine Community Center, 265 42nd St., Brigantine. 609-266-1751.
STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
Friday, Jan. 18
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, Jan. 19
CHECKMATES CHESS CLUB: noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through March 30; for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
FOR PEOPLE WITH MS: OCEAN CITY SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for people living with MS or their care partner; Ocean City Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Room 4, Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
Sunday, Jan. 20
AA: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Classrooms A & B, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL ANON: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Monday, Jan. 21
AA: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Conference Rooms 3 & 4, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Jan. 28; program for men and women who grew up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes; Trinity United Methodist Church, 20 Route 9, Marmora. 609-432-4177 or AdultChildren.org.
AL ANON: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; study of Al-Anon’s 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people who are affected by a loved one’s drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.
ATLANTIC COUNTY NUMISMATIC SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. third Mondays; learn how to grade and determine the value of coins; all ages welcome; food and refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
SPANISH LANGUAGE GROUP MEETINGS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays through April 1, 2019; for individuals who prefer speaking in Spanish; meet weekly to share community resources and discuss topics related to family, wellness, relationships, school, stress managment and more; offered by a bi-lingual group facilitator; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to “20 something” discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Jan. 22
ANXIETY PEER WELLNESS GROUP: 1 to 2:15 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; offered by the Mental Health Association/ICE Wellness Program; topics include wellness, recovery, empowerment, and more; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 120 S. White Horse Pike, #2, Hammonton. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays through March 26; for adults; discuss books, movies, hobbies, current events, or other topics of interest; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 29; practice speaking English; work on your accent and vocabulary; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run, weekly meetings for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ASCA Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
UPPER TWP. SUSTAINABLE JERSEY GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 to 4 p.m.; continues on second Tuesdays; Upper Twp. Municipal Bldg., 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Woodbine (Petersburg). 609-464-0920 or UpperTownship.com.
Wednesday, Jan. 23
ADULT BOOK CLUB DISCUSSION: 2 to 3 p.m.; “Kill Artist” by Daniel Silva; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.
Thursday, Jan. 24
‘INTO THE EVENING’ BOOK CLUB: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m.; for adults; Jan. 24, “Hum If You Don’t Know the Words” by Bianca Marais; Feb. 21, “Love and Ruin” by Paula McLain; March 28, “An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; title for January, “Bluebird, Bluebird” by Attica Locke; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, Jan. 26
AARP PLEASANTVILLE CHAPTER: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. fourth Saturdays; AARP Pleasantville Chapter #5317 monthly meeting; AARP Pleasantville Chapter #5317, 701 Mill Road, Pleasantville. 609-641-7129.
‘BREAKFAST WITH THE BEADLES’: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Saturdays; beading and wire working group; finish an old project or start a new one; basic tools provided; coffee, tea; anyone age 16 and older with a little beading or wirework experience is encouraged to attend; Artistic Touch Beads, 501 N. High St. Cottage J, Millville. 856-500-1630 or ArtisticTouchBeads.com.
Saturday, Feb. 2
PARKINSON LIFE CENTER MONTHLY SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 11 a.m. to noon first Saturdays; support group meeting for those with Parkinson’s Disease and their caregivers, family or friends; Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.
Monday, Feb. 4
EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
‘SPEAK OF THE SPECTRUM’ MEETING: 6 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; for ages 16 and older LGBTQ individuals and supportive family/friends to discuss experiences, learn about the community, find support and talk about relevant topics; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Feb. 5
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you’d like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 6
COIN CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m. social hour, 7 to 9 p.m. meeting, first Wednesdays; hosted by the Atlantic County Numismatic Society; all ages welcome; free appraisals, free coins for kids, refreshments; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
HISTORY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m. first Wednesdays through May 1, 2019; with David Montanye; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, Feb. 7
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; share a simple meal and then conduct council business; new members welcome; Kickapoo Tribe, 30 London Avenue, Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
SHORE’S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Saturday, Feb. 9
STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.
Monday, Feb. 11
GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays, Gourmet Restaurant, Pitney Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NAMI CONNECTIONS GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); support group for people who are recovering from mental illness disorders of the brain; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-385-7825 or NAMIAC.org.
NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Atlantic/Cape May; support group for families and caregivers of those affected by mental illness; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215 or NAMIAC.org.
PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.
Tuesday, Feb. 12
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
DISABILITY EMPOWERMENT MEETINGS: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; individuals with any type of disability meet about self-advocacy, policy action and ways to bring about change; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
UPPER TWP. SUSTAINABLE JERSEY GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 to 4 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Twp. Municipal Building, 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg (Woodbine). 609-464-0920 or UpperTownship.com.
Thursday, Feb. 14
GREATER WILDWOOD KIWANIS: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. second Thursdays; Key West Cafe, 4701 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, reservations requested. 609-661-0636.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, March 13
ATLANTIC CITY BOARDWALK COMMITTEE MEETING: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. second Wednesdays; for residents, civic associations, boardwalk businesses, etc.; work together for a better quality of life on the Boardwalk and the Atlantic City area; light refreshments; Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Room 150, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 609-335-4932 or shrrknd@aol.com.
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, Jan. 16
AMERIGROUP REALSOLUTIONS GUIDE TO MEDICARE: 10 to 11 a.m. every other Wednesday; for adults; Kevin Knight, of Amerigroup RealSolutions, answers questions and provides assistance to signing up for Medicare & Social Security for those aged 65 and over, and for those with disabilities; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 5 to 7 p.m. third Wednesdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; learn about each phase of your surgery and recovery; Shore Medical Center, second floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Kathleen Jespersen has been teaching pilates for over 12 years; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S WELLNESS TO WELL BEING EVENTS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; featuring experts on wellness topics that can help you in all areas of your well-being; Lobby at Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
ZUMBA FITNESS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
Thursday, Jan. 17
ATLANTICARE LIFE CONNECTION: 6 to 8 p.m.; Alice Caivano, manager of Provider Engagement, will be on site to offer guidance and professional expertise about programs for elderly adults who want to live independently, and community-based care and services for older adults who would otherwise need nursing home level of care; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
DOUBLE TROUBLE MEETINGS: noon to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; bi-monthly meeting for individuals living with both mental illness and addiction; hosted by the Mental Health Association of Ocean County; Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 E. Main St., Tuckerton. 732-914-1546.
MEDITATIVE FLOW YOGA: 10 a.m. Thursdays, except for the third Thursday of the month, when group will meet at 10:30 a.m.; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10. 609-594-5323.
QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays; simple and unhurried movements requiring no weights, extra equipment, or special clothing; taught by Cheryl Crews; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
STROKE & BRAIN INJURY REHAB: 2 to 4 p.m.; join Allen Cayanan, OTR/L, occupational therapist specializing in stroke and brain injury rehabilitation, as he discusses ways to increase your recovery abilities; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
TAI CHI CLASS: noon to 12:45 p.m.; slow, deliberate movements to benefit health and balance; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required, donations welcome. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.
Friday, Jan. 18
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
TAI CHI FOR ADULTS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays through Feb. 22; for ages 18 and older; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, Jan. 19
‘LOVE YOURSELF HEALTHY...WITH PASSION’: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Second Annual Love Yourself Healthy with Passion event; presenters will share how to make healthy choices that will support the spirit, soul and body; lunch included; Evangel Assembly Of God, 1100 Route 50, Mays Landing, $25-$30. 609-625-2241 or EventBrite.com.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21, 2019; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, Jan. 21
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
COPING SKILLS WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays; peers will lead a weekly meeting that will focus on a new topic each session; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
FOUR-WEEK CHILDBIRTH CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 7 through 28, Hackberry Building, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, $100. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
‘FUN FITNESS FOR ALL’: noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Feb. 25; stretch and strengthen while having fun; Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center, 501 N Jerome Ave., Margate, free. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m.; AtlantiCare Health Park, Egg Harbor Township Campus, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 800, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 22
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
MINDFULNESS IN THE WORKPLACE WORKSHOP: 6 to 7 p.m.; learn new techniques to enhance stress management and build self-care; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.
NUTRITION FOR ADULTS: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays; hosted by AtlantiCare; addresses subjects relevant to seniors; lunch provided; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek, Building 200, Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-569-7010.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
SENIOR CITIZEN WALK & TALK TUESDAYS: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Jan. 8 through March 26; bring your sneakers, your water bottle and a friend; walk the indoor roller rink or relax in the atrium; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR RECOVERY: 7 to 8 p.m.; yoga class focused on wellness and community support in a clean, sober, and stigma-free environment; The Leadership Studio, 161 South Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 30, 2019; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 23
CEU WORKSHOP FOR HEALTH CARE WORKERS: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; social workers, case managers, certified assisted living administrators, and licensed nursing home administrators are invited to attend a free CEU workshop on “Older Adults Suicide Prevention and Financial Exploitation in the Elderly”; complimentary dinner will be served; sponsored by Bratton Estate and Elder Law Attorneys, Angelic Health Palliative & Hospice Care, Genesis, and Active Day; Active Day, 211 S. Main St., Ste 303, Cape May Court House, free, reservations requested by Jan. 18. 856-857-6007.
TAI CHI CHUAN: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Feb. 27; learn the physical and mental benefits of moving your body in slow, gentle ways while focusing on posture, muscle relaxation, and breathing; Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield, free. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
YOGA WITH CECI: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday Evening Yoga with Ceci; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, donations accepted for the instructor. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 29
HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.
Monday, Feb. 4
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 6
COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.
Monday, Feb. 11
NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
Thursday, Feb. 14
IFSS FAMILY MEETING: 10:30 a.m. second Thursdays; meeting for individuals who have a family member living with mental illness; offered by Intensive Family Support Services of the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NECK AND SPINE SURGERY EDUCATION PROGRAM: 4 to 5 p.m. second Thursdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Music
Thursday, Jan. 17
MUSIC OF GUY LOMBARDO: 6 to 7 p.m.; presentation by Rich Chiemingo from the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts on the music of Guy Lombardo; Public Library, 110 Ocean St., Cape May. 609-463-6386.
Saturday, Jan. 19
BAY ATLANTIC SYMPHONY CONCERTS: 3 p.m. Jan. 19, Landis Theater, 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland; 2 p.m. Jan. 20, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; ring in the new year with Mozart and Verdi in a purely instrumental concert; Juho Pohjonen will join the symphony; pre-concert Conversations with the Maestro will take place one hour prior to each performance, free; $30. 609-449-8780 or BayAtlanticSymphony.org.
Sunday, Jan. 20
SUNDAY AFTERNOON CONCERT: 3 to 5 p.m.; featuring Thomas Werkheiser, singer/songwriter; Saint Barnabas by-the-Bay Church, 13 West Bates Ave., Villas, free-will offering taken. 609-886-5960 or SaintBarnabasVillas.org.
Saturday, Feb. 2
‘THE ARTISTRY OF LOU RAWLS’: 2 to 4:30 p.m.; for adults; Tony Day and his combo perform the music of Grammy award-winning musician Lou Rawls, including some of his chart-toppers that made his career; light refreshments; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Religion
Wednesday, Jan. 16
BIBLE STUDY: 7 p.m. Wednesdays or 10 a.m. Thursdays; discuss the movie/book “The Shack”; all welcome; Lifegate Church, 296 Bethel Road, Somers Point. 609-927-2075 or LifegateNJ.org.
‘EXPLORE GOD’ DISCUSSION GROUP: 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays; Price Hall, Academy and Seashore Roads, Cape May; open to all. 609-889-3538 or email robriehl@verizon.net.
Thursday, Jan. 17
CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Feb. 21; 7-week course that explores the Christian faith and considers who Jesus is, why He came and had to die and what it means to follow Him; Greentree Church, 125 School House Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE.
Friday, Jan. 18
TU B’SHEVAT SEDER AND SHABBAT DINNER: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.; meal will be served, catered by Seashore Gardens; Temple Beth Shalom, 4419 West Brigantine Ave., Brigantine, $25, reservations required by Jan. 15. 609-266-0403.
Tuesday, Jan. 22
ADULT BIBLE STUDY CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 25, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Saturday, March 30
WOMEN OF FAITH PRESENTATION: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Dr. Deidre Jackson will speak on the topic of Mark 12:31, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself”; Ocean City Tabernacle, 6th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City; $20, register by March 15. OCNJBlogspot.com.