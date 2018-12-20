Events
Friday, Dec. 21
HOLIDAY GIFT WRAPPING: daily through Dec. 24; benefits South Jersey Gilda’s Club and RNS Cancer & Heart Fund; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, donations. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
HOLIDAY MODEL TRAIN DISPLAY: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and Sundays through Dec. 30; hosted by Atlantic Shore Model Railroaders; more than 90 square feet and contains multiple lighted buildings, operating features, and three operating train lines; Absecon City Hall, 500 Mill Road, Absecon, free. 609-646-7940.
PHOTOS WITH SANTA: daily through Dec. 24; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, pricing varies. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Jan. 6, 2019; watch as over 100 Christmas trees magically float on Lake Meone and blink to the music; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
WATERING HOLE CAFE CHRISTMAS PARTY: noon to 2 p.m. free buffet dinner, 9 p.m. DJ, food and drink specials, ugly sweater contest, chance to win a $50 gift card, Watering Hole Cafe, 6494 Weymouth Road, Mays Landing. 609-625-9300 or WateringHoleCafe.com.
Saturday, Dec. 22
ALL DAY CHRISTMAS MOVIES: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; drop in all day for our holiday movie marathon; call for titles and themes; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197.
CHECKMATES CHESS CLUB: noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 29; for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
HOLIDAY WEEKENDS IN HISTORIC SMITHVILLE: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 23; Magical Talking Tree, Christmas train rides, story times; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-8999.
LIVING NATIVITY: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; presented by First United Methodist Church of Mays Landing; hot cocoa, live animals; Memorial Park, Main Street, Mays Landing. 609-625-9446.
OPEN GAMING: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 29; bring your friends and pick from games including Canasta, Pinochle, Scrabble and Mah Jong; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
PATCONG VALLEY MODEL RAILROAD CLUB: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Christmas train display; Patcong Valley Model Railroad Club, 40 Fir Ave., Buena Vista Township. 856-308-8309.
Dining out
Friday, Dec. 28
VFW ITALIAN NIGHT DINNER: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.
Fundraisers
Monday, Dec. 31
11TH ANNUAL SKATE FOR WISHES: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., live broadcast by SoJo on the Go from noon to 2 p.m.; benefits Make-A-Wish Foundation of New Jersey to grant wishes for children suffering with life-threatening medical conditions; $15; Flyers Skate Zone, Atlantic City.
Music
Saturday, Dec. 22
ELEPHANT TALK INDIE MUSIC AWARDS: 6 p.m.; live music and awards; Watering Hole Cafe, 6494 Weymouth Road, Mays Landing. 609-625-9300.
Sunday, Dec. 23
CHRISTMAS CANTATA: 9 a.m.; voice and bell choirs of Waretown United Methodist Church, 27 Bryant Road, Ocean Township; all welcome. 609-693-3134 or waretownumc.org.
Saturday, Dec. 29
IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10 p.m. last Saturdays of the month through June, 2019; Irish Ceili with dancing to music by the South Jersey Ceili Band and songs by Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbraith and guest musicians; Ceili and set dancing, beginners welcome; American Legion Hall Post
352, 1st & Pennslyvania Ave., Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
Religion
Friday, Dec. 21
‘ISRAEL @70’: 10:30 a.m.; Israel @70 Friday Festival Double Features event; showing of Israeli romantic comedy “The Band’s Visit” and documentary “The Green Prince”; all films are in Hebrew with English subtitles; coffee and a light brunch will be served; Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
‘WONDERS OF CHRISTMAS’: 6 p.m., holiday program; Macedonia Baptist Church, 601 County Blvd., Egg Harbor City; all welcome. 609-965-4211.
Monday, Dec. 24
CANDLELIGHT SERVICE: 7 to 8:15 p.m.; reflect on the true meaning of Christmas; Mainland Baptist Church, 512 S. Pitney Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-7507.
Tuesday, Dec. 25
‘LATKES, LOMEIN & LAUGHTER’: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; sixth annual Katz JCC’s Latkes, LoMein & Laughter event; comedian Jeff Madanick and Glatt Kosher Chinese buffet; Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; up to Dec. 21: $25 members, $30 guests; after Dec. 21: $30 members, $36 guests. 609-822-1167.
Friday, Dec. 28
‘ISRAEL @70’: 10:30 a.m.; Israel @70 Friday Festival Double Features event; showing of Israeli documentary “Dancing in Jaffa” and comedic drama “Lost Islands”; coffee and a light brunch will be served; Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Monday, Dec. 31
NEW YEARS EVE SERVICE: 7 to 8:15 p.m.; remember the blessings of 2018 and look forward to 2019; Mainland Baptist Church, 512 S. Pitney Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-7507.