Golf
Friday, May 17
ATLANTIC CITY HALL OF FAME TOURNAMENT: noon; Second Annual Atlantic City High School Athletic Hall of Fame Golf Tournament; includes green fee, cart, lunch, cocktail hour, buffet dinner and prizes; Harbor Pines County Club, 500 St Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township; $125 per person, $500 per foursome. 609-464-1672 or fcampo18@hotmail.com.
Groups
Friday, March 22
‘BURIED IN TREASURES’ WORKSHOP SERIES: 10 a.m. to noon Fridays through July 5; weekly workshop for individuals who want to learn to declutter and prevent excessive acquiring; learn a new skill, apply it at home and discuss successes and challenges; The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township, $125. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, March 23
‘BREAKFAST WITH THE BEADLES’: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Saturdays; beading and wire working group; finish an old project or start a new one; basic tools provided; coffee, tea; anyone age 16 and older with a little beading or wirework experience is encouraged to attend; Artistic Touch Beads, 501 N. High St. Cottage J, Millville. 856-500-1630 or ArtisticTouchBeads.com.
CHECKMATES CHESS CLUB: noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through March 30; for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
OVEREATERS ANON: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28, Lower Township Library, 2600 Bayshore, Villas. 609-898-8756.
Sunday, March 24
AL ANON: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room 5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Health, fitness
Thursday, March 21
ATLANTICARE LIFE CONNECTION: 6 to 8 p.m.; presented by Alice Caivano, manager of Provider Engagement; guidance and professional expertise about programs for elderly adults who want to live independently, and community-based care and services for older adults; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave, Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
DOUBLE TROUBLE MEETINGS: noon to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; bi-monthly meeting for individuals living with both mental illness and addiction; hosted by the Mental Health Association of Ocean County; Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 E. Main St., Tuckerton. 732-914-1546.
TAI CHI CLASS: noon; designed for seniors but open to all; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, donations welcome, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.
Friday, March 22
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
TAI CHI FOR ADULTS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays through April 12; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, March 23
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
WAKE-UP YOGA WITH KRISTEN HOOK: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays; with Kristen Hook, Certified Yoga Teacher; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 suggested donation. 609-270-4443 or HansenFoundationNJ.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR LIFE: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every other Saturday through March 23; for adults and teens; presented by Janet Hahn, certified instructor; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, $5, registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ZUMBA GLOW PARTY: 5 to 6 p.m.; taught by Kimberly Watson-Dozier; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, donation only. 609-270-4443.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Music
Thursday, March 21
VICTORIAN ERA MUSIC: 6 to 7 p.m.; presentation hosted by Cape May MAC; Public Library, 110 Ocean St., Cape May City, registration and a valid library card required, class size limited. 609-463-6386.
Friday, March 22
CHORAL CONCERT: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; free choral concert with more than 40 vocalists; composer Joseph Martin will conduct his own works; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 23, music workshop led by Martin for choral directors, music teachers, vocalists, and those interested in his music, $30; First United Methodist Church of Cape May Court House, 1 Church St., Cape May Court House, free. 609-465-7087 or CourtHouseUMC.org.
Saturday March 23
IRISH NIGHT AT ALBERT MUSIC HALL: doors open 6 p.m., music 7:30 to 11 p.m.; Irish, country, bluegrass bands in concert; Irish step dancers; sponsored by Pinelands Cultural Society; Albert Music Hall, 131 Wells Mills Road, Ocean Township; $5 adults, $1 ages 11 and younger. alberthall.org.
Sunday, March 24
‘A MUSICAL TOUR OF THE 1920’S, 30’S & 40’S’: 2 to 3:30 p.m.; performance by the Vintage Jazz Band; Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City, free admission. 609-399-2434.
AWARD PRESENTATION: 4 to 6 p.m.; reception to honor Joe Donofrio, recipient of the 2019 George Mesterhazy Jazz Master Award by the South Jersey Jazz Society; includes a buffet and live music; Josie Kelly’s Public House, 908 Shore Road, Somers Point, $15. 609-927-6677 or SouthJerseyJazz.org.
Religion
Thursday, March 21
TORAH THURSDAYS: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; Lunch and Learn with Rabbi Kremer; bring your lunch and your curiosity; we will provide the coffee; topic “How Do We Give to God?”; Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor. 609-226-9840.
Sunday, March 24
ANNUAL TRUSTEE DAY: 11 a.m.; celebrating annual Trustee Day; Rev. Tyrone Blythe of Triumph Baptist Church in Philadelphia will be the guest preacher; New Bethel AME Church, 414 N. 7th St., Vineland. 856-691-1349.
DEACONS, DEACONESS, MISSIONARIES & MINISTERS’ WIVES ANNIVERSARY SERVICE: 10:45 a.m. Annual Day service; guest speaker Min. Jonathan Whitfield III; all welcome; Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Fernwood and Columbia avenues, Pleasantville.
Tuesday, March 26
ADULT BIBLE STUDY CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 25, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Wednesday, March 27
BRUNCH & LEARN: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; learn from a variety of different speakers and watch a documentary film on Judaism, Israel or Jewish history over a delicious brunch; presenter Rabbi Kremer of Shirat Hayam; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; advance: $4 members, $8 guests; day of: $6 members, $10 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Saturday, March 30
WOMEN OF FAITH PRESENTATION: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Dr. Deidre Jackson will speak on the topic of Mark 12:31, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself”; Ocean City Tabernacle, 6th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City; $20, register by March 15. OCNJBlogspot.com.
Sunday, March 31
CAFE-STYLE WORSHIP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; continental breakfast and casual worship; Fellowship Hall, South Vineland United Methodist Church, 2724 South Main Road, corner of Sherman Avenue, Vineland. 856-692-2152.