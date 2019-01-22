Events
Thursday, Jan. 24
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; all welcome; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.
COMPUTER HELP @ THE LIBRARY: 6 to 7 p.m. every other Thursday through March 28; for adults; receive help with most Microsoft Office programs, how to set up your email, or other computer questions you have; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
GAME NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; learn new games, play your favorites; for ages 18 and older; Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
HISTORY OF PERFORMING ARTS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Feb. 28; explore your untapped interests while learning about the history of performance; Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield, free to Village and JCC members. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
‘IRISH DANCING — A CASUAL APPROACH’: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; set and ceili dance lessons; Christ Episcopal Church Hall, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-398-8636.
MAXIMIZING YOUR SOCIAL SECURITY: 6 to 8 p.m.; for adults; Marc Catona, president of the Society for Financial Awareness, instructs how to determine the optimum time for you to file and begin to draw your benefits; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
RECIPE RENOVATIONS: SUPER BOWL FAVORITES: 5 to 7 p.m.; presented by Carolyn Vinci; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
RETIREMENT WORKSHOP: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; presented by Gardner Financial Planning; learn how to calculate the cost of retirement, ways to develop sources of retirement income, how to determine retirement goals, how to implement strategies for retirement investing, and much more; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or 856-694-3200, ext. 2 or VinelandLibrary.org.
SHUFFLE AND DEAL/INSTRUCTIONAL PLAY: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays; have fun playing bridge while learning some new conventions; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, $8. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
STRENGTHENING FAMILIES DINNER & WORKSHOP: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 15 through Feb. 28; Cape Assist’s Dinner & Family Workshop; craft activities, family dinner, free babysitting provided; Woodbine Elementary School, 801 Webster St., Woodbine; receive a $100 gift card if you complete 12 of the 14 sessions; registration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.
THURSDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Thursdays; players of all levels welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
Friday, Jan. 25
2019 GREEK WINTER FEAST: 5 to 10 p.m. Jan. 25, noon to 11 p.m. Jan. 26, noon to 8 p.m. Jan. 27; dancing, food, music, kids activities, tours, raffle; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092, ext. 5.
FREE SOLAR EDUCATION SEMINAR: 7 to 8 p.m.; hosted by the Environmental Commission; Kevin Scialabba, of Posigen Solar will present the seminar; Borough Hall, 732 Broadway, West Cape May.
TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays; call for more details; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Saturday, Jan. 26
DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 10-11:30 a.m.; with Sean Farrell; help with questions regarding your computer, phone, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturdays through June 29; dancing to music by the South Jersey Ceili Band and songs by Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbraith and guest musicians; American Legion Hall Post #352, 1st Street and Pennslyvania Avenue, Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
MID-WINTER ANTIQUE SHOW: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 27; approximately 40 quality dealers; antique furniture, books, ceramics, glass, jewelry, linens, memorabilia, paper, toys, pottery, primitives, vintage accessories, and more; Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center, 1501 Glasstown Road, Millville, $5. 856-825-6800 or WheatonArts.org.
OPEN GAMING: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through March 30; bring your friends and pick a game, including Canasta, Pinochle, Scrabble, and Mah Jong; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SATURDAY AFTERNOON MOVIE: 1 to 3:45 p.m.; spend a Saturday afternoon watching a movie at the library; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SELF-DEFENSE FOR FAMILIES: 2 to 3 p.m.; for ages 10 and older with their parents; personal safety program, taught by a certified self-defense expert; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration requested. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SQUARE DANCE OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m.; classes will take place Tuesday nights start Feb. 6; hosted by the Rainbow Squares Dance Club; for people interested in learning square dancing; Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Milmay, first night free, $5 per night after. 856-825-1809 or 609-839-3796 or RainbowSquares.Club.
‘TRANSFORMATION AND TRAVEL’: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays; meeting for those interested in a productive and goal orientated physical environment; Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, One Borgata Way, Atlantic City, $5. 347-406-2191.
Monday, Jan. 28
BRIDGE: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through Jan. 28, Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
KNITTING: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St. Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
‘LET’S KNIT’ CLUB: 10 to 11:30 a.m. third and fourth Mondays; Let’s Knit and Crochet Club for seniors age 60 and older; bring your own supplies and projects; Hammonton Senior Nutrition Site, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-645-7700, ext. 6537.
‘MOVE AND DANCE’ CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or cccinspire.com.
SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 29
ADULT VIDEO GAMERS CLUB: 6 to 8 p.m.; hardcore gamers to the weekend warriors are welcome; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; Bridge, Pinochle or Mahjongg; Community Lodge, Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
COLLEGE PLANNING WORKSHOP: 6 to 8 p.m.; for adults and teens; hints on how to pay for your child’s college education with as little out of pocket as possible; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CROCHETING PROJECT FOR NICU BABIES: 11 a.m. to noon, Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration required. 609-567-2900.
FAMILY MOVIE AND CRAFT NIGHT: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
GATHERING WOOL: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through March 26; for adults; all levels of experience welcome; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PARENT & COMMUNITY ADVISORY BOARD DINNER MEETING: 6 to 7 p.m.; light dinner provided; open to all families in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, pre-registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
PINELANDS K-9 CLUB OBEDIENCE CLASSES: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 26; hosted by Pinelands K-9 Club, Inc.; all dogs, whether mixed breed or purebred are welcome; various classes offered; proof of vaccines is required; Pinelands K-9 Club, 4H Center, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing/Hamilton Township, $120. 609-432-9447 or PinelandsK9Club.com.
TRIVIA NIGHT: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; play trivia and win prizes; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
TUESDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
Thursday, Jan. 31
COLLEGE PLANNING WORKSHOP: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; for adults and teens; hints on how to pay for your child’s college education with as little out of pocket as possible; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
EMPLOYMENT DEVELOPMENT SERIES: 1 to 2 p.m.; presentation on how to decide which career is right for you; open to all families in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
EUROPEAN ANTISEMITISM: FROM ITS’ ORIGINS TO THE HOLOCAUST: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; two DVDs produced and provided by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum will be shown; presentation by Mr. Robert F. Holden, a senior adjunct Professor of history at ACCC; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
FAMILY ESCAPE ROOM ACTIVITY: 5 to 6 p.m.; work together to escape and laugh along the way; critical thinking activity for the whole family; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.
Saturday, Feb. 2
INDOOR/OUTDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. first Saturdays through June; wide variety of items; South Vineland United Methodist Church, Main Road and Sherman Avenue, Vineland. 856-692-2152.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
JOB CORPS PROGRAM: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. first Tuesdays; sessions are 8 to 15 weeks; for ages 16 to 24; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 6
‘ADDRESSING MENTAL HEALTH IN OUR SCHOOLS’: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 6; presentation by a crisis specialist and a Licensed Clinical Social Worker/school consultant will be offered to teachers, parents and others who work with children in related fields; offered by the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District and Spread the Love Foundation; includes breakfast and lunch; Caesars Palladium Ballroom, Caesars Hotel and Casino, 2100 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, $150, register by Jan. 23. 609 513-7687 or megan.spreadthelove@gmail.com or SpreadTheLoveFoundation.com.
‘FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE’: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; ACUA Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484 or Boardwalk.ToastmastersClubs.org.
VETERANS’ ADVOCATE: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. first Wednesdays; Wilmington VA Southern New Jersey Outreach Team provides information and enrollment for Veterans and their Veteran Affairs Healthcare; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
Thursday, Feb. 7
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursdays, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
Friday, Feb. 8
COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.
Tuesday, Feb. 12
CHICK FIL-A FAMILY NIGHT WITH KEN THE MAGICIAN & JAZZY JEN: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Tuesdays through May 14, 2019; Ken the Magician and Jazzy Jen will be entertaining patron’s at Chick fil-A’s Family night; Chick Fil-A (next to Wal-Mart), 6801 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-748-2237.
UPPER TOWNSHIP GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 p.m. second Tuesdays; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, Petersburg. UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
UPPER TOWNSHIP HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. UpperTwpHistory.org.
Thursday, Feb. 14
BEGINNER LINE DANCING: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. second Thursdays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
FRIENDS OF THE LINWOOD ARBORETUM MEETING: 6 p.m. second Thursdays, Linwood Arboretum, 1410 Wabash Ave., Linwood. 609-338-9305 or LinwoodArboretum.org.
Friday, Feb. 15
‘BEEGINNER’ BEEKEEPERS WORKSHOPS: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Fridays through April 5; hosted by the Jersey Cape Branch of the New Jersey Beekeepers Association; sessions will include everything from bee biology and pest management through hive construction, and the installation of the bees; Rutgers Cooperative Extension Office, 355 CourtHouseHouse-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House, $100. 609-675-4489.
Saturday, Feb. 16
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; for experienced and aspiring playwrights and actors; Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate. 609-350-6310.
Wednesday, Feb. 20
‘BE THERE OR BE SQUARE’ BOOKS CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY GENERAL MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; join efforts to make Galloway a more environmentally friendly place to live; Atlantic County Library, 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Dining out
Thursday, Jan. 24
BRUNCH & LEARN: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; speakers, documentary; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; advance: $4 members, $6 guests; day of: $6 members, $10 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Friday, Jan. 25
VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; baked chicken dinner; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.
Saturday, Jan. 26
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m.; all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast; Ocean City Masonic Lodge, 940 Wesley Ave., Ocean City, $8 adults, $4 ages 11 and younger. 609-703-8757.
Tuesday, Jan. 29
DINNER & MOVIE: 5 to 7 p.m.; showing of “A Star is Born”; full-course meal with a kosher meat main course, salad, soup and dessert; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; up to one week before: $18 members, $20 guests; week of the event: $20 members, $23 guests. 609-822-1167.
Saturday, Feb. 2
SUB SALE: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; hosted by American Legion Auxiliary Unit 352; American Legion Post 352, First Street and Pennsylvania Avenues, Somers Point, $5. 609-412-4793.
Fundraisers
Friday, Jan. 25
CAPE TECH FUNDRAISER DINNER FOR ROBOTICS CLUB: 4 to 7 p.m.; all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice; raffle benefiting the Robotics club; robot demonstrations will be on display; Cape May County Technical High School, 188 Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House, $7, pre-registration recommended. 609-380-0220.
For kids
Wednesday, Jan. 23
DIY JEWELRY FOR TEENS: 6 to 7 p.m.; for ages 12 to 16; learn the basics of jewelry making; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PLAY DATE AT THE LIBRARY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through March 20; for ages 6 to 36 months; stories, rhymes, songs; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 23; for preschoolers ages 2 1/2 to 5 and their parents/caregivers; stories, songs and crafts; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Wednesdays through March 20; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; hear fun stories and make a craft; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PROJECT BARBIE RUNWAY: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Feb. 6; for ages 6 to 12; sketch, design and assemble an outfit of your own creation for a Barbie doll; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ST. MARY’S CHURCH HOMEWORK HELP AND ENGLISH LEARNERS CLASS: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through June 6, 2019; homework help for kids in grades kindergarten through 6th grade; St. Mary’s Church, 118 Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-646-1604 or StMarysPleasantville.org.
TEEN GAME PROGRAM: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; for teens ages 13 to 18; play the online game “Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes” and test your skills at giving and following directions; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Young_Adults.
TODDLER STORYTIME: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through March 20; for ages 1 1/2 to 3; hear stories and sing songs; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
WEDNESDAY STEMDAY: 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Jan. 23, Feb. 6; for ages 5 to 12; explore the wonderful world of STEP — Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-0771 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MUSIC TOGETHER WITH ROSEMARY HENNESSY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; music, songs, for ages 5 and older with caregiver; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
YOUTH GREEK LANGUAGE CLASSES: 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays through June 5, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $250. 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Thursday, Jan. 24
COMIC DRAWING LESSONS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 10, 24; Marvel/DC Comic Illustrator Joe Del Beato will lead drawing instruction for children and teens ages 7-17; learn how to draw your favorite characters; all materials supplied; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
EXPLORER POST FOR ENVIRONMENTAL CAREERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays; high school students ages 14 to 18 can learn about environmental career fields; ACUA, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.
FIFTH ANNUAL FIFTH GRADE SPELLING BEE: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.; fifth annual spelling bee for fifth graders at the Intermediate School, hosted by the Colony Club of Ocean City; top three winners will go on to the Southern District Spelling Bee on Feb. 17 in Millville; Ocean City Intermediate School, 1801 Bay Ave., Ocean City. droot40@comcast.net.
NO BAKE COOKING WITH KIDS: GRANOLA BARS: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; make homemade granola bar recipes that don’t need to be baked in the oven; open to all families in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
PRESCHOOL LEARNING READINESS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through March 28; for ages 3 to 5; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
READ & PLAY BABY: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through March 28; for ages 12 to 36 months; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; stories, songs and crafts for children of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TODDLER STORYTIME: 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays through March 21; for ages 1 1/2 to 3; stories and songs; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Friday, Jan. 25
STEAM FRIDAYS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. fourth Friday of the month, children will enjoy experimenting, designing, building, computing and crafting each month, Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or dlatham@acfpl.org or Acfpl.org.
‘STORIES, STAY AND PLAY’: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Fridays through March 29; for ages 1 1/2 to 3; stories, songs, craft; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TEEN MURDER MYSTERY: 4:30 to 8 p.m.; for ages 12 and older; pizza and snacks provided; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, Jan. 26
CHILDREN’S YOGA: 10:15 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Jan. 26; presented by Social Yogini in affiliation with Faces 4 Autism; for children with special needs; music, stories, meditation and breathing exercises to help children self regulate their emotions and reduce anxiety and stress; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-594-5323.
CRAFTY TEENS: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 16; make a fun and creative craft; for ages 13-17; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, registration requested. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
PLAY DATE AT THE LIBRARY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; for ages 6 to 36 months; stories, rhymes and songs with your little one; designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SATURDAY STORYTIME AND CRAFT: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Saturdays through March 30; storytime and craft for ages 3 to 7; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
STORYTIME UNIVERSITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through March 30; for ages 3 to 6; Miss Debbie uses the latest books and some old favorites to help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning; stories, songs, rhymes, and movement while building language and literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-0771 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SUPER SMASH BROS U TOURNAMENT: noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 23; tournament featuring Super Smash Bros. for the Wii U; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
TEEN ADVISORY GROUP (TAG) MEETING: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 16; volunteering group for ages 13-18; help the library plan youth programs, assist library staff with tasks, and advise the library on the materials and resources that children and teens want and need; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Sunday, Jan. 27
YOUTH SUNDAY SCHOOL: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sundays through June 9, 2019; for youth ages 3 to 18; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $25. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Monday, Jan. 28
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through March 25; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
MONDAY READ AND PLAY BABY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through Feb. 4; for babies 6 months to 2 years and their parents; enjoy songs, puppets, fingerplays, simple crafts, snacks; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MORNING PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; stories and a simple craft designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.; stories, songs and rhymes with a simple craft; for ages 3 to 5 years; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
‘READING READINESS’: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; for ages 12 to 36 months; stories, rhymes, and songs with your little one; designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 29
AFTERNOON PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Tuesdays through March 19; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; fun stories and a simple craft designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
COOKING MATTERS FOR KIDS: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 5; for ages 8 to 12; kids will learn basic cooking and nutritional skills in a series of 6 classes presented by The Community Food Bank of New Jersey; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
LEARNING READINESS: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through March 26; for ages 3 to 5; stories, age-appropriate craft, snacks and games; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays through March 19; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 21; for ages 3 to 5; read books, do crafts, eat snacks and have fun; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ROBOT RACING: 4 to 5 p.m.; for ages 9 to 14; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; stories, songs and crafts for kids of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
WINTER TEEN SEAL MEET: 6:30 to 7 p.m.; for teens; share your favorite books, make suggestions for future events, and help make the library yours; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 30
BEDTIME STORYTIME: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through March 13; for ages 3 to 5; read books, do crafts, eat snacks, and have fun before bedtime; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TEEN COFFEEHOUSE: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; for ages 13 to 18; read a poem, sing a song, play an instrument or show off any talent you have; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Young_Adults.
WEDNESDAY READ AND PLAY BABY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through March 20; for babies 6 months to 2 years, and their parents; enjoy songs, puppets, fingerplays, simple crafts, snacks and of course, books; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, Jan. 31
‘GET IN KAHOOTS WITH YOUR LIBRARY’: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for ages 12 to 16; turn your favorite books into games; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PAWS FOR READING: 4 to 5 p.m.; kids ages 6 to 8 can practice reading alongside a gentle, beautiful therapy dog; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Friday, Feb. 1
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY — UNPLUGGED GAME DAY: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. every other Friday through Feb. 15; for ages 6 to 16; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 6
MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Monday, Feb. 11
MINECRAFT CLUB: 5 or 6:30 p.m. second or third Mondays; for ages 8 to 12; helps kids build problem solving and planning skills; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Thursday, Feb. 21
TEEN ADVISORY BOARD (TAB): 4 to 5 p.m. third Thursdays through March 21; for ages 13 to 18; volunteering opportunity for teens where they recommend books and events they’d like to see at the library; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Golf
Groups
Wednesday, Jan. 23
AA: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Rooms 3 & 4, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AA MEETING: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays, St. James Lutheran Church, 1341 Mays Landing Road, Folsom. 609-561-4488 or StJamesFolsom.org.
ADULT BOOK CLUB DISCUSSION: 2 to 3 p.m.; “Kill Artist” by Daniel Silva; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.
ATLANTIC AUDUBON SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 9 p.m.; social hour followed by a presentation by Sue Puderon Birding in Portugal; light refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. AtlanticAudubonSociety.com.
WOMEN WITH DISABILITIES NETWORKING/SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays; network, find support and discuss relevant topics; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
Thursday, Jan. 24
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; for adults who grew up in alcoholic or dysfunctional homes; Absecon United Methodist Church, basement youth room, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-641-2266 or AdultChildren.org.
DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety and depression; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 501 Scarborough Drive, 3rd floor, Egg Harbor Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
‘INTO THE EVENING’ BOOK CLUB: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m.; for adults; Jan. 24, “Hum If You Don’t Know the Words” by Bianca Marais; Feb. 21, “Love and Ruin” by Paula McLain; March 28, “An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
‘LOVE AT FIRST STITCH’ NEEDLECRAFT GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through March 28; for adults and teens; learn and practice your craft in a fun, welcoming environment; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; title for January, “Bluebird, Bluebird” by Attica Locke; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
NORTHFIELD-LINWOOD KIWANIS CLUB: 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays; welcoming past and prospective members for fellowship and community volunteerism; Atlantic City Country Club, I Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield. 609-470-1032.
SEASHORE PURLS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; knitting, crocheting and socializing; Brigantine Community Center, 265 42nd St., Brigantine. 609-266-1751.
Friday, Jan. 25
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, Jan. 26
AARP PLEASANTVILLE CHAPTER: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. fourth Saturdays; AARP Pleasantville Chapter #5317 monthly meeting; AARP Pleasantville Chapter #5317, 701 Mill Road, Pleasantville. 609-641-7129.
‘BREAKFAST WITH THE BEADLES’: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Saturdays; beading and wire working group; finish an old project or start a new one; basic tools provided; coffee, tea; anyone age 16 and older with a little beading or wirework experience is encouraged to attend; Artistic Touch Beads, 501 N. High St. Cottage J, Millville. 856-500-1630 or ArtisticTouchBeads.com.
CHECKMATES CHESS CLUB: noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through March 30; for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
Sunday, Jan. 27
AA: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Classrooms A & B, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL ANON: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Monday, Jan. 28
AA: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Conference Rooms 3 & 4, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Jan. 28; program for men and women who grew up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes; Trinity United Methodist Church, 20 Route 9, Marmora. 609-432-4177 or AdultChildren.org.
AL ANON: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; study of Al-Anon’s 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people who are affected by a loved one’s drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.
SPANISH LANGUAGE GROUP MEETINGS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays through April 1, 2019; for individuals who prefer speaking in Spanish; meet weekly to share community resources and discuss topics related to family, wellness, relationships, school, stress managment and more; offered by a bi-lingual group facilitator; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to “20 something” discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Jan. 29
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays through March 26; for adults; discuss books, movies, hobbies, current events, or other topics of interest; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 29; practice speaking English; work on your accent and vocabulary; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run, weekly meetings for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ASCA Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
Sunday, Feb. 27
‘ESCAPE AND ENJOY’ AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. Feb. 27, March 20; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, Feb. 2
PARKINSON LIFE CENTER MONTHLY SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 11 a.m. to noon first Saturdays; support group meeting for those with Parkinson’s Disease and their caregivers, family or friends; Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.
Monday, Feb. 4
EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
‘SPEAK OF THE SPECTRUM’ MEETING: 6 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; for ages 16 and older LGBTQ individuals and supportive family/friends to discuss experiences, learn about the community, find support and talk about relevant topics; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Feb. 5
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you’d like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 6
COIN CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m. social hour, 7 to 9 p.m. meeting, first Wednesdays; hosted by the Atlantic County Numismatic Society; all ages welcome; free appraisals, free coins for kids, refreshments; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
HISTORY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m. first Wednesdays through May 1, 2019; with David Montanye; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Feb. 7
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; share a simple meal and then conduct council business; new members welcome; Kickapoo Tribe, 30 London Avenue, Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
SHORE’S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Saturday, Feb. 9
STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.
Monday, Feb. 11
GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays, Gourmet Restaurant, Pitney Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NAMI CONNECTIONS GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); support group for people who are recovering from mental illness disorders of the brain; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-385-7825 or NAMIAC.org.
NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Atlantic/Cape May; support group for families and caregivers of those affected by mental illness; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215 or NAMIAC.org.
PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.
Tuesday, Feb. 12
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
ANXIETY PEER WELLNESS GROUP: 1 to 2:15 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; offered by the Mental Health Association/ICE Wellness Program; topics include wellness, recovery, empowerment, and more; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 120 S. White Horse Pike, #2, Hammonton. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
DISABILITY EMPOWERMENT MEETINGS: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; individuals with any type of disability meet about self-advocacy, policy action and ways to bring about change; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
UPPER TWP. SUSTAINABLE JERSEY GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 to 4 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Twp. Municipal Building, 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg (Woodbine). 609-464-0920 or UpperTownship.com.
Thursday, Feb. 14
GREATER WILDWOOD KIWANIS: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. second Thursdays; Key West Cafe, 4701 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, reservations requested. 609-661-0636.
Saturday, Feb. 16
FOR PEOPLE WITH MS: OCEAN CITY SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for people living with MS or their care partner; Ocean City Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Room 4, Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
Monday, Feb. 18
ATLANTIC COUNTY NUMISMATIC SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. third Mondays; learn how to grade and determine the value of coins; all ages welcome; food and refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 20
ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays through August; led by social worker Kyle Miceli, MSW, CSW, CDP; for family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or Dementia; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.
‘BE THERE OR BE SQUARE’ BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.
EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls will be meeting to find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; offered by the Atlantic Center for Independent Living; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or MHAAC.info.
NAMI SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by NAMI Atlantic/Cape May; concurrent support groups for mental health consumers and family members/caregivers; Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 702 Seashore Road, Erma. 609-335-2952 or NamiAC.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES (NARFE) MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; all current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or narfe-njchapter1664.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.
Thursday, Feb. 21
ITALIAN CULTURAL INSTITUTE OF SOUTH JERSEY: 7 to 9 p.m. third Thursdays through June 20, 2019, Culliney Hall, St. Francis Cabrini Church, Second Street and Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City. 609-748-0619.
NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.
STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
Wednesday, March 13
ATLANTIC CITY BOARDWALK COMMITTEE MEETING: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. second Wednesdays; for residents, civic associations, boardwalk businesses, etc.; work together for a better quality of life on the Boardwalk and the Atlantic City area; light refreshments; Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Room 150, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 609-335-4932 or shrrknd@aol.com.
FAMILY TO FAMILY 12-WEEK COURSE: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays through May 29; for those who have a loved one diagnosed with a serious and persistent mental illness; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, registration required. 215-327-7940 or abbiekatz@aol.com or NAMIAC.org.
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, Jan. 23
CEU WORKSHOP FOR HEALTH CARE WORKERS: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; social workers, case managers, certified assisted living administrators, and licensed nursing home administrators are invited to attend a free CEU workshop on “Older Adults Suicide Prevention and Financial Exploitation in the Elderly”; complimentary dinner will be served; sponsored by Bratton Estate and Elder Law Attorneys, Angelic Health Palliative & Hospice Care, Genesis, and Active Day; Active Day, 211 S. Main St., Ste 303, Cape May Court House, free, reservations requested by Jan. 18. 856-857-6007.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Kathleen Jespersen has been teaching pilates for over 12 years; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
TAI CHI CHUAN: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Feb. 27; learn the physical and mental benefits of moving your body in slow, gentle ways while focusing on posture, muscle relaxation, and breathing; Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield, free. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
YOGA WITH CECI: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday Evening Yoga with Ceci; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, donations accepted for the instructor. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
Thursday, Jan. 24
MEDITATIVE FLOW YOGA: 10 a.m. Thursdays, except for the third Thursday of the month, when group will meet at 10:30 a.m.; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10. 609-594-5323.
QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays; simple and unhurried movements requiring no weights, extra equipment, or special clothing; taught by Cheryl Crews; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
Friday, Jan. 25
INFANT SAFETY & HEALTH PRESENTATION: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; learn more about the health and safety of toddlers and infants; free diapers for each baby; open to all families of Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
TAI CHI FOR ADULTS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays through Feb. 22; for ages 18 and older; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, Jan. 26
CHAIR YOGA FOR ADULTS: 3 to 4 p.m.; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting in a chair or using a chair for support; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21, 2019; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
YOGA AT THE LIBRARY: 10 to 11 a.m.; for adults; with local instructor Linda Schwartz; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR LIFE: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every other Saturday through March 23; for adults and teens; presented by Janet Hahn, certified instructor; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, $5, registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, Jan. 28
BEGINNERS MEDITATION WORKSHOP: 5 to 7 p.m.; workshop designed to introduce the practice of meditation into everyday life; taught by Sylvia Lockwood; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
COPING SKILLS WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays; peers will lead a weekly meeting that will focus on a new topic each session; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
FAMILY KICKBOXING CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m.; for all ages and fitness levels; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.
FOUR-WEEK CHILDBIRTH CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 7 through 28, Hackberry Building, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, $100. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
FUN FITNESS FOR ALL: noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Feb. 25; stretch and strengthen while having fun; Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free to Village and JCC members, reservations required. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillagebytheShore.org.
INTERMEDIATE MEDITATION WORKSHOP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; designed to introduce the practice of meditation into everyday life; taught by Sylvia Lockwood; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
INTRO TO CHI KUNG: noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Feb. 25; enhance your overall wellness through gentle movements and concentration; Egg Harbor Township Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free to Village and JCC members. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillagebytheShore.org.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
YOGA WITH CECI: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Monday morning yoga at the library; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, donations accepted for the instructor. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 29
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.
MEMORY CAFE: 1 to 2 p.m.; group where individuals with memory loss and their caregivers can get together in a safe, supportive, and engaging environment; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
SENIOR CITIZEN WALK & TALK TUESDAYS: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Jan. 8 through March 26; bring your sneakers, your water bottle and a friend; walk the indoor roller rink or relax in the atrium; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR RECOVERY: 7 to 8 p.m.; free yoga class focused on wellness and community support in a clean, sober, and stigma-free environment; The Leadership Studio, 161 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 30, 2019; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 30
AMERIGROUP REALSOLUTIONS GUIDE TO MEDICARE: 10 to 11 a.m. every other Wednesday; for adults; Kevin Knight, of Amerigroup RealSolutions, answers questions and provides assistance to signing up for Medicare & Social Security for those aged 65 and over, and for those with disabilities; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Monday, Feb. 4
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 6
COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Feb. 7
DOUBLE TROUBLE MEETINGS: noon to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; bi-monthly meeting for individuals living with both mental illness and addiction; hosted by the Mental Health Association of Ocean County; Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 E. Main St., Tuckerton. 732-914-1546.
Monday, Feb. 11
NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
Thursday, Feb. 14
IFSS FAMILY MEETING: 10:30 a.m. second Thursdays; meeting for individuals who have a family member living with mental illness; offered by Intensive Family Support Services of the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NECK AND SPINE SURGERY EDUCATION PROGRAM: 4 to 5 p.m. second Thursdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Saturday, Feb. 16
MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
Wednesday, Feb. 20
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 5 to 7 p.m. third Wednesdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; learn about each phase of your surgery and recovery; Shore Medical Center, second floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S WELLNESS TO WELL BEING EVENTS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; featuring experts on wellness topics that can help you in all areas of your well-being; Lobby at Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 26
NUTRITION FOR ADULTS: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays; hosted by AtlantiCare; addresses subjects relevant to seniors; lunch provided; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek, Building 200, Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-569-7010.
Music
Saturday, Feb. 2
‘THE ARTISTRY OF LOU RAWLS’: 2 to 4:30 p.m.; for adults; Tony Day and his combo perform the music of Grammy award-winning musician Lou Rawls, including some of his chart-toppers that made his career; light refreshments; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Religion
Wednesday, Jan. 23
BIBLE STUDY: 7 p.m. Wednesdays or 10 a.m. Thursdays; discuss the movie/book “The Shack”; all welcome; Lifegate Church, 296 Bethel Road, Somers Point. 609-927-2075 or LifegateNJ.org.
‘EXPLORE GOD’ DISCUSSION GROUP: 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays; Price Hall, Academy and Seashore Roads, Cape May; open to all. 609-889-3538 or email robriehl@verizon.net.
Thursday, Jan. 24
CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Feb. 21; 7-week course that explores the Christian faith and considers who Jesus is, why He came and had to die and what it means to follow Him; Greentree Church, 125 School House Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE.
Friday, Jan. 25
FAMILY DRUM CIRCLE: 5 to 6 p.m.; 45-minute family friendly drum circle; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayfsc.org.
Saturday, Jan. 26
JUNIOR WATSON: 7:30 to 10 p.m., Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton, $30 advance, $38 day of show. 609-389-0118 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
Tuesday, Jan. 29
ADULT BIBLE STUDY CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 25, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Saturday, March 30
WOMEN OF FAITH PRESENTATION: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Dr. Deidre Jackson will speak on the topic of Mark 12:31, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself”; Ocean City Tabernacle, 6th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City; $20, register by March 15. OCNJBlogspot.com.