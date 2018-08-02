Dining out
Saturday, Aug. 4
CHICKEN BBQ: 1 to 7 p.m.; half chicken, corn on the cob, homemade dessert; take-out or dine-in options; Asbury United Methodist Church, 290 Asbury Road, Egg Harbor Township, $12. 609-846-5805 or AsburyInEHT.com.
OPEN HOUSE MINI-BREAKFAST: 9 to 11 a.m. first Saturdays; mini-breakfast and fellowship; Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Route 9 and Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-296-3585.
KEYSTONE-BELCHER LODGE ANNUAL FISH FRY: kettle-fried flounder, sides, drinks, dessert, live entertainment; Keystone-Belcher Lodge, 808 Shore Road, Linwood, $12 adults, $6 kids, free ages 4 and younger. 910-340-5250.
SUB SALE: 10 a.m. to noon; hosted by the Dorothy Vol-unteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary; Fire Hall, 70 Tuck-ahoe Road, Dorothy, $7. 609-992-7878 or 476-4441.
For Kids
Friday, Aug. 3
TEEN ART WORKSHOP: 1 to 3 p.m.; with Carol Anne Futrell; make a 3D lighthouse to take home; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VIDEO GAMES: 11 a.m. to noon; play Nintendo Switch on the big screen; for kids of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
WEIRD ART: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.; Weird Art, Crafternoon, Green Art or Creative Crafts.; for ages 12 to 18; Public Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Saturday, Aug. 4
LEGO CLUB: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 11; for ages 6 to 12; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Sunday, Aug. 5
KIDS’ SAILS ON THE AJ MEERWALD: 10 a.m. to noon, Cape May Ferry Terminal, 1200 Lincoln Blvd., Cape May, $15-$35. 856-785-2060 or BayshoreCenter.org.
Monday, Aug. 6
AMAZINATOR’S SUMMER STEAM CAMP: 9 a.m. to noon 3rd through 8th grade, 1 to 3 p.m. kindergarten through 2nd grade, Aug. 6 through 10; Eugene A. Tighe Middle School, 7804 Amherst Ave., Margate, $150, $195. 609-807-8326 or Amazinators.com.
MAGIC SHOW AT STONE HARBOR FAMILY NIGHTS: 7 to 7:45 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 27; Magician Ken Northridge; 96th Street at Fire House, Stone Harbor. 609-748-2237.
SRP MONDAY FUNDAY: 10 to 11 a.m.; make your own tambourine in this fun workshop; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Fundraisers
Friday, Aug. 3
SHARE-A-HAIRCUT: daily through Aug. 15; for every haircut purchased by or for a child up to age 18 at any Hair Cuttery salon, one free haircut certificate will be donated to a disadvantaged child; Hair Cuttery, 320 Consumer Square, Mays Landing. 410-986-1209 or HairCuttery.com.
Health, fitness
Friday, Aug. 3
GENTLE/BEGINNER YOGA: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 31; join Kristen as she goes through slower paced vinyasa flow; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 suggested donation. 609-270-4443 or EnlightenedCafe.org.
Sunday, Aug. 5
ESSENTIAL OILS WORKSHOP: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 12; presented by Stacie Byers; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-270-4443 or EnlightenedCafe.org.
KIDNEY DONATION AWARENESS EVENT: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; presented by Renewal; facilitates and coordinates live donor kidney transplants while providing support to donors and their families; Chai Center, 6605 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-482-3636 or Renewal.org.
Monday, Aug. 6
6-WEEK CHILDBIRTH CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 West Jimmie Leeds Road, Hackberry Building, Pomona, $100. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
YOGA WITH CECI: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 27, Public Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 7
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA NIDRA — A GUIDED MEDITATION: 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Tuesdays through July 27, Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10. 609-270-4443 or EnlightenedCafe.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Music
Friday, Aug. 3
JOHN WALTER CAPE COMMUNITY BAND: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 28; open mic night for all musicians; jam with others or go solo; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-270-4443.
TONY SANDS SINATRA TRIBUTE: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; multimedia tribute concert to Frank Sinatra starring Tony Sands; Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts & Sciences, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach Township, $40. 609-494-1241 or LBIFoundation.org.
Saturday, Aug. 4
FABULOUS SILVER WINGS: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
‘SINATRA’ STARRING PETER OPRISKO: 7 to 9 p.m.; tribute to Sinatra by Linda Gentille and the Jersey Shore Pops; Middle Township Performing Arts Center, 212 Bayberry Drive, Cape May Court House, $25-$40. 856-816-5807 or JerseyShorePops.org.
Sunday, Aug. 5
CONCERTS IN THE PARK: 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 5, 12; food available at concession stand; bring blank or chair; Heritage Park, Absecon, free admission. 609-641-0663 or AbseconNJ.Gov.
GINA ROCHE: 8 to 9:15 p.m.; hosted by Cape May Jazz Vespers; First Presbyterian Church of Cape May, 500 Hughes St., Cape May, $10 minimum donation requested. 609-846-3979 or CapeMayJazzVespers.com.
MAURA McKINNEY MASTRO: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565.
SUMMER SOUNDS: FREE LIVE MUSIC: noon to 3 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 26; outdoor concerts by the pond gazebo; wine and light snacks for purchase; Renault Winery Resort & Golf, 72 Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-965-2111 or RenaultWinery.com.
Religion
Friday, Aug. 3
REVIVAL: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; guest pastor the Rev. John Pealer of Heavesway Baptist Church; all welcome; Salem United Methodist Church, 815 S. Main St., Pleasantville. 609-646-2220.
Sunday, Aug. 5
SONGS BY THE SEA: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Jewish rock, pop, folk and soul; with Rebecca Schoffer and Sammy Sags; Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor, $20. 609-822-7116 or ShiratHayamNJ.org.
SUNDAY BEACH CHURCH SERVICE: 8 to 8:30 a.m. Aug. 5, 12,19, 26, Margate Pavilion behind the library, Margate. 609-665-1711.
Thursday, Aug. 16
LABYRINTH WALK AND TALK: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; presented by the Rev. John Baker; refreshments served, bagpipe music by Atlantic City Sand Pipers; all welcome; Church of the Redeemer, 20th and Atlantic avenues, Longport; free. 501-960-6633.
Friday, Aug. 10
LAST DAY TO RSVP FOR UNITY DAY REUNION: Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Fernwood and Columbia avenues, Pleasantville, welcomes all past and present church members 11 a.m. Sept. 9; luncheon served; guest speaker former pastor the Rev. Jeffrey Haggray, of Atlanta; worship leader Wanda Jones-Rogers, of Bowie, Maryland. 609-517-7849.
Groups
Friday, Aug. 3
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, Aug. 4
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
PARKINSON’S DISEASE SUPPORT GROUP: noon to 1 p.m. first Saturdays; hosted by the Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey; Body in Balance, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.
Sunday, Aug. 5
AA: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Classrooms A & B. 609-463-4043.
AL ANON: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5. 609-463-4043.
Monday, Aug. 6
AA: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Conference Rooms 3 & 4. 609-463-4043.
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays; program for men and women who grew up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes; Trinity United Methodist Church, 20 Route 9, Marmora. 609-432-4177 or AdultChildren.org.
AL ANON: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays through Oct. 29; study of Al-Anon’s 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people affected by a loved one’s drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon. 856-547-0855 or NJ-Al-Anon.org.
BARIATRIC HEALTH & WELLNESS SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m., AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Avenue, Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
FOOD AND BODY CHALLENGES — SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; for individuals who struggle with compulsive overeating; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
‘SPEAK OF THE SPECTRUM’ MEETING: 6 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; for ages 16 and older LGBTQ individuals and supportive family/friends to discuss experiences, learn about the community, find support and talk about relevant topics; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Aug. 7
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
BARIATRIC HEALTH & WELLNESS SUPPORT GROUP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Avenue, Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. first Tuesdays through Dec. 13; for anyone caring for a friend or family member; Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; come and join our group and practice speaking English; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you’d like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
NEW AVALON ASSEMBLY CHAUTAUQUA AT THE JERSEY SHORE: 7 to 8 p.m.; Chautauqua assemblies provid education and enrichment for adults; lectures on cultural and historical topics; First United Methodist Church of Avalon, 3344 Dune Drive, Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run, weekly meetings for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ASCA Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
WORKSHOPS FOR THOSE AFFECTED BY A LOVED ONE WITH ADDICTION: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 11; weekly series for family and friends impacted by an individual’s substance and mental health; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Aug. 8
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
OSTOMY SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 6 p.m., AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Avenue, Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Saturday, Aug. 11
‘BREAKFAST WITH THE BEADLES’: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Saturdays; beading and wire working group; finish an old project or start a new one; basic tools provided; coffee, tea; Artistic Touch Beads, 501 N. High St. Cottage J, Millville. 856-500-1630 or ArtisticTouchBeads.com.
STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.
Sunday, Aug. 12
FAMILY AND FRIENDS EATING DISORDER SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; group for individuals who provide support for those with eating disorders; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-432-9217.
Monday, Aug. 13
ADULT DIABETES COMMUNITY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 West Jimmie Leeds Road, New Café, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
CONNECTIONS GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); monthly support group for people who are recovering from mental illness disorders of the brain; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-385-7825.
GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays, Gourmet Restaurant, Pitney Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Atlantic/Cape May; support group for families and caregivers of those affected by mental illness; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215.
PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.
Tuesday, Aug. 14
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
ANXIETY PEER WELLNESS GROUP: 1 to 2:15 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; offered by the Mental Health Association/ICE Wellness Program; topics include wellness, recovery, empowerment, and more; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 120 S. White Horse Pike, #2, Hammonton. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
DISABILITY EMPOWERMENT MEETINGS: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; individuals with any type of disability meet about self-advocacy, policy action and ways to bring about change; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 15
ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; for family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or Dementia; led by Alysia Price, LCSW, LNHA, CALA, CDP, Administrator and Director of Social Services; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-404-4848.
‘BE THERE OR BE SQUARE’ BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.
EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls will be meeting to find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; offered by the Atlantic Center for Independent Living; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or MHAAC.info.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.
Thursday, Aug. 16
AMPOVATION: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Thursdays through October; local amputee support group; Mike Braxton, an Amputee Coalition Certified Peer Volunteer, runs the group; Bacharach Institute For Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 609-748-5250 or Bacharach.org.
COFFEE KLATCH: POLITICAL DISCUSSION GROUP: 10 a.m. to noon; social group that enjoys conversation about Israel and U.S. news and world events over coffee and refreshments; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free members, $4 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.
STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
Saturday, Aug. 18
FOR PEOPLE WITH MS: OCEAN CITY SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for people living with MS or their care partner; Ocean City Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Room 4, Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
Monday, Aug. 20
FOOD AND BODY CHALLENGES: 1 to 2 p.m. third Mondays; for individuals who struggle with undereating; meet to discuss meticulously counting calories, compulsive exercising, making yourself sick and other topics; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Aug. 28
PROGRAM FOR THOSE WITH DEMENTIA: 1 to 2:30 p.m. last Tuesdays through Nov. 30; The Memory Café, a free program for people living with dementia offered by Angelic Palliative & Hospice Care, Brookdale of Cape May, Jewish Family Services and Right at Home, and the Alzheimer’s Association; Cape May County Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas, free. 609-355-6202.
Tuesday, Aug. 21
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Thursday, Sept. 6
GARDEN CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: 7 to 9 p.m. first Thursdays except July and August; Community Center, JFK and Park Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-6817.
Religion
Thursday, Aug. 2
BIBLES & BAGELS ON THE BEACH: 7:45 to 9 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 9; Rev. Diane Pacione and Carol Thompson from Seaville United Methodist Church will co-lead a Bible study, diving into Adam Hamilton’s “Unafraid”; Sea Isle City Promenade Pavilion, Promenade and the beach, Sea Isle City. 609-624-9019 or SeavilleUMC.com.
REVIVAL: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 2 and 3; guest pastor the Rev. John Pealer of Heavesway Baptist Church; all welcome; Salem United Methodist Church, 815 S. Main St., Pleasantville. 609-646-2220.
Sunday, Aug. 5
SONGS BY THE SEA: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Jewish rock, pop, folk and soul; with Rebecca Schoffer and Sammy Sags; Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor, $20. 609-822-7116 or ShiratHayamNJ.org.
SUNDAY BEACH CHURCH SERVICE: 8 to 8:30 a.m. Aug. 5, 12,19, 26, Margate Pavilion behind the library, Margate. 609-665-1711.
Monday, Aug. 13
JCC JEWISH AUTHOR SPOTLIGHT: 10 a.m. to noon; meet Lauren Rebecca Sklaroff, author of “Red Hot Mama: The Life of Sophie Tucker”; coffee and light brunch served; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Atlantic City. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Thursday, Aug. 16
LABYRINTH WALK AND TALK: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; presented by the Rev. John Baker; refreshments served, bagpipe music by Atlantic City Sand Pipers; all welcome; Church of the Redeemer, 20th and Atlantic avenues, Longport; free. 501-960-6633.
Friday, Aug. 17
BETH ISRAEL’S BEACH SERVICES: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; bring your own beach chair, come in your flip-flops and dip your toes in the sand; beach at Huntington Avenue, Margate. 609-641-3600 or BethIsraelNorthfield.org.
Friday, Aug. 24
SHABBAT ON THE BEACH IN CAPE MAY: 6 to 7 p.m.; join Rabbi Ron Isaacs and Beth Judah Wildwood for an uplifting service on the beach in Cape May; weather permitting; bring a beach chair; beach across from the Montreal Beach Resort, 1025 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-522-7541.
Sunday, Sept. 9
UNITY DAY REUNION: 11 a.m.; all past and present church members welcome; luncheon served; Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Fernwood and Columbia avenues, Pleasantville; guest speaker former pastor the Rev. Jeffrey Haggray, of Atlanta; worship leader Wanda Jones-Rogers, of Bowie, Maryland; RSVP by Aug. 10. 609-517-7849.
Reunions
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 7 to 11 p.m. Aug. 11; 50th reunion; Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield. AtlanticCityHighSchoolClassof1968-50thReunion.MyEvent.com.
HOLY SPIRIT HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1958: noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 17; 60th reunion; buffet luncheon, cash bar; Greate Bay Country Club, Mays Landing-Somers Point Road, Somers Point, $40. 609-625-7082.
HOLY SPIRIT HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 18; 50th reunion; Maynard’s Cafe, 9306 Amherst Ave., Margate. 609-927-5092.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1971: 8 p.m. Aug. 18; 65th birthday celebration for all members of Class of 1971; Smithville Inn, Galloway Township; $45. Call David Goodelman at 609-674-8873 or email ACHigh1971@gmail.com.
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1948: Aug. 18; 40th reunion with picnic at home of Marion Boney. RSVP 609-641-5203 or 609-641-2416.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1998: Aug. 24 and 25; 20th reunion; 6 to 11 p.m. Aug. 24 at Wonder Bar, 3701 Sunset Ave., $35-$50; 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Raleigh Avenue Beach Take Over. RSVP facebook.com/ACHSClassof1998 or visit achs1998.eventbrite.com.
BRIDGETON HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 25; 50th reunion; Greenview Inn at Eastlyn Golf Course, 4049 Italia Ave., Vineland. 856-455-6361.
CUMBERLAND REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1983: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15; 35th reunion; Luna’s Outdoor Bar and Grille, Savoy Inn, Vineland; hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, door prizes, live music with the band Five Times Famous; $35. Email RSVP to crhsclassof1983@gmail.com or visit class Facebook page.
VENTNOR AVENUE SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: Sept. 15; 50th reunion; looking for former students; email vasclassof1968@gmail.com.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 15; 50th reunion; Avalon Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9, Cape May Court House; looking for classmates to update address book. 609 408-4950.
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22; 55th Class Reunion; PHS Class of 62, Mainland Regional & Oakcrest High School that started at PHS welcome to join; Mays Landing Country Club, 1855 Cates Road, Hamilton Township. mustanganne13@comcast.net.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Claridge Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City, $40-$50. andiade6@yahoo.com or cvr534@aol.com.
OCEAN CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 13; 50th reunion; Flanders Hotel, 719 E. 11th St., Ocean City. 609-226-9202 or OceanCityHighClassof1968.MyEvent.com.
Trips
PHILLIES VS. MARLINS GAME: 5 to 11:30 p.m. Aug. 2; hosted by the Somers Point Rotary Club; bus leaves at 5 p.m. from The Doc’s Place in Somers Point; $85. 609-703-6767.
BUS TRIP TO SEE SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER: Aug. 9; hosted by ORT Ocean View Chapter; Surflight Theater on Long Beach Island; RSVP by calling Joan at 609-926-3606.
‘JESUS’ AT SIGHT & SOUND: Aug. 22; bus trip to Sight & Sound theater in Lancaster, PA; cost includes show lunch at Hershey Farm, bus and tips; Bus Departs OLPH at 8 a.m., 146 S. Pitney Road, Galloway, St. Nicholas at 8:30 a.m., 525 St. Louis Ave., EHC; $135. 609-334-4893.
BUS TRIP TO PHILLIES GAME: Sept. 15; 4:30 p.m. departure from church; Phillies are playing the Miami Marlins; night is themed “German food and entertainment” and includes a $12 concession credit; Tuckahoe United Methodist Church, 112 Route 49, Tuckahoe; $107. 609-383-1880, ask for travel center.
TRIP TO ‘ENCHANTING ISRAEL’: 10 day, 8 night trip to Israel, Sept. 30 to Oct. 9; hosted by Brigantine C.E.R.; rates are $4,295 double occupancy, $4,277 triple occupancy and $5,783 single occupancy. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
SEE FALL FOLIAGE BY TRAIN: Oct. 7-10; hosted by Forever Young Club at Notre Dame de la Mer Parish, Wildwood; bus trip includes three nights’ lodging at the Holiday Inn Express, White Water Junction, Vermont, breakfasts and dinners. The visit to New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts includes three train excursions, visits to Flume Gorge, Hildene Estate Gardens, Scenic Route 100, Vermont Country Store, Norman Rockwell Museum, New Hampshire Maple Experience and Historic Red Lion Inn. The price of $629 double includes taxes, baggage handling and all tips. For information, call Phyllis at 609-425-9523.
BUS TRIP TO METROPOLITAN OPERA: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 13; see Samson et Dalila at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City; hosted by Beth Israel of Northfield; starts at $110; reservations required by Aug. 15. 609-432-2983 or cantor@cbinorthfield.org.
TRIP TO NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND: Oct. 22-25; hosted by Brigantine CER; price ranges from $750 to $1,110. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
BANGKOK, BALI, HONG KONG & SINGAPORE: Jan. 7 through 21, 2019; Southeast Asia Experience trip; includes round trip airfare and deluxe hotels; hosted by the Milton & Betty Katz JCC; $4,200 through Aug. 1. 609-822-1167.
KATZ JCC COMMUNITY TRIP TO SOUTH AFRICA: March 11 through 19, 2019; experience the wonders of Cape Town and Krueger National Park; $3,600 per person includes round trip airfare from JFK to Cape Town aboard South African Air, accommodations in premier hotels, eight meals, intra-Africa transportation, daily tours and Krueger Park safaris. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or JCCAtlantic.org.