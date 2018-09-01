Events
Tuesday, Sept. 4
CAPE CUISINE COOKS ITALIAN: HOLD THE PASTA: 1 to 3 p.m.; presented by Chef Mark Kalla; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
Wednesday, Sept. 5
CHESS CLASS: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; learn the fundamentals or sharpen your chess skills; Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-567-2900.
‘FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE’: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; ACUA Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484.
MAH JONGG AT THE LIBRARY: 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 26; bring your current year gaming cards and game sets; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
SUCCULENT AND ALOE GARDENING: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; taught by Joseph Alvarez; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
TECH WORKSHOP: WINDOWS 101: 10 to 11 a.m.; with Sean Farrell; learn the basics of using a Windows PC/laptop; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VETERANS ASSISTANCE: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays, veterans advocate Lou Green and volunteers provide free information to help veterans enroll in programs and services; Hamilton Mall, use the Ruby Tuesday entrance, Mays Landing. 609-407-1332.
Thursday, Sept. 6
‘AN AFTERNOON IN JAPAN’: 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; enjoy classical Japanese dance in elegant Soke Fujima style presented by Ichi fuji Dance Company, silent auction, buffet style dining, and cash bar; benefits Historic Cold Spring Village; Grand Hotel of Cape May, 1045 Beach Ave., Cape May; $35. 609-884-2531 or 609-884-6284.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursdays, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
‘SHELL WE TANGLE?’ FOR INTERMEDIATES: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; art form that encourages peaceful relaxation; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest, $10. 609-463-6386.
Dining out
Thursday, Sept. 6
GRANDPARENTS DAY DINNER: 5 to 6 p.m.; roast beef dinner to celebrate grandparents; Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-567-2900.
For kids
Wednesday, Sept. 5
MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Fundraisers
Sunday, Sept. 16
PENNY ANGEL BEAGLE BBQ: noon to 4 p.m.; Pavillion A, Atlantic County Park, Route 50, Estell Manor; benefits Penny Angel Beagle Rescue; food, beverages, music, games for kids, raffle, leashed dogs welcome, pet parade, pet costume contest, blessing of the animals; $15 adults, $7 ages 4 to 10; may be purchased in advance from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at Mays Landing PetsMart. 609-965-9476.
Saturday, Sept. 8
ARTISTS’ DAY AND AUTHORS’ DAY: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 8; watch popular artists paint historical buildings and sites and meet with local authors for book signings; live music, food; Mauricetown Historical Society, 1229 Front St., Mauricetown, free. 856-785-1372 or 856-453-2175.
Monday, Sept. 10
OLD BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP PRESENTATION: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Mark Demitroff, a Pinelands native and Stockton University Natural Historian, will present “Trails, Inns, and Charcoal Stations of Old Buena Vista: Little Known Places”; light refreshments; Atlantic County Historical Society, 907 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-576-4101.
SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 11
CREATIVE ARTS FOR ADULTS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS: 1 to 2 p.m. second Tuesdays through Dec. 11, 2018; creative exploration with drawing, painting, and sculpture using various media for the developmentally disabled; Public Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
UPPER TOWNSHIP GREEN TEAM MEETING: 1 p.m. second Tuesdays; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, Petersburg. UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
UPPER TOWNSHIP HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. UpperTwpHistory.org.
For kids
Wednesday, Aug. 29
KIDS’ SAILS ON THE AJ MEERWALD: 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 25, 26, 29; story reading, then help set the sails and learn boating terminology; Cape May Ferry Terminal, 1200 Lincoln Blvd., Cape May, $15-$35. 856-785-2060 or BayshoreCenter.org.
LIBRARY LEGO CLUB: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 29; Legos provided; work together to design and assemble a new project each session; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
READING FOR BUCKS: 2 to 3 p.m.; designed to promote literacy by rewarding kids financially for achieving their reading goals; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-567-2900.
SUMMER PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m.; magician Joe Holiday; children of all ages welcome; Public Library, 305 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. 609-646-2228.
WACKY WEDNESDAYS: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through August; for ages 12 and younger accompanied by an adult; crafts, activities, movies, coloring pages; Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. 609-449-1360 or AbseconLighthouse.org.
WEE READ: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 29; for ages 0 to 2; Public Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CluesLibs.org.
Thursday, Aug. 30
GAME TIME: 2 to 4 p.m.; familiar and new games; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
LEGO CLUB: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; come and make new friends; for ages 4 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
PRE-SCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; for ages 4 to 6; Public Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CluesLibs.org.
READ & PLAY BABY: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; for ages 12-36 months; themed stories, songs, stretches, rhymes, puppets, felt boards, finger plays and more; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 30; stories, songs and crafts for children of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Friday, Aug. 31
JR. CLAMSHELL PITCHING TOURNAMENT: 11 a.m. registration, noon tournament; Rich Reinhart Junior Clamshell Pitching Tournament; open to boys and girls in two age groups — ages 6 to 11 and ages 12 to 17; Windsor Beach, Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
KIDS MAKIN’ MUSIC PERFORMANCE: 10 to 11 a.m.; special musical performance for kids and adults alike; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
UNPLUGGED GAME DAY: 1 to 2 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 31; for ages 6 to 16; board and card games; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
VIDEO GAMES: 11 a.m. to noon; play Nintendo Switch on the big screen; for kids of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, Sept. 1
KIDS’ SAILS ON THE AJ MEERWALD: 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 1, 2, 3; story reading, sailing lesson; Cape May Ferry Terminal, 1200 Lincoln Blvd., Cape May, $15-$35. 856-785-2060 or BayshoreCenter.org.
SATURDAY STORYTIME AND CRAFT: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Saturdays; for ages 3 to 7; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 5
Thursday, Sept. 6
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m.; stories, songs and crafts for kids of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TEEN GAME TIME: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; gather together to play various tabletop games; for grades 7 through 12; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Monday, Sept. 10
PARENT AND TOT CLASSES: 10 to 11 a.m. second Mondays of the month; provides parents an opportunity to socialize with other new parents while kids experience a fun activity, develop fine motor skills and foster creativity; classes designed for ages 2 and younger; Milton and Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free. 609-822-1167, ext. 130 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 11
CHICK-FIL-A FAMILY NIGHT WITH KEN THE MAGICIAN & JAZZY JEN: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Tuesdays through Dec. 11; Ken the Magician will perform magic and balloon twisting and Jazzy Jen will paint faces; Chick Fil-A EHT, 6801 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-748-2237.
Friday, Sept. 28
STEAM FRIDAYS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. fourth Friday of the month, children will enjoy experimenting, designing, building, computing and crafting each month, Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or dlatham@acfpl.org or Acfpl.org.
Golf
Tuesday, Sept. 4
GREEN TREE LADIES GOLF: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 12; afternoon league; games, fellowship and prizes; Green Tree Golf Course, 1030 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-9131.
Groups
Wednesday, Aug. 29
AA: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Rooms 3 & 4. 609-463-4043.
AA MEETING: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays, St. James Lutheran Church, 1341 Mays Landing Road, Folsom. 609-561-4488 or StJamesFolsom.org.
GRIEF SUPPORT FOR WIDOWED PERSONS: 6 to 8 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 5; H.O.P.E., a non profit support group for widowed persons, will begin their 10 week summer session in Smithville, Linwood, and Swainton the first week of July; $35. 856-234-2200 or HopesNJ.org.
SIGN UP FOR NAMI’S FAMILY TO FAMILY EDUCATION COURSE: sign-ups now open for the NAMI Family to Family Education Course; for loved ones of individuals with serious and persistent mental illness; class starts 6:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 12, will continue Wednesday evenings through Dec. 4 at United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon; free; deadline to register Sept. 26. 215-327-7940 or 973-975-3492.
WOMEN WITH DISABILITIES NETWORKING/SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays; network, find support and discuss relevant topics; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or ArtemisCIL.org.
Thursday, Aug. 30
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; for adults who grew up in alcoholic or dysfunctional homes; Absecon United Methodist Church, basement youth room, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-641-2266 or AdultChildren.org.
BEGINNER BRIDGE LESSONS: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30, Shore Bridge Club, 201 Tilton Rd London Square Mall, Northfield, $10. 609-646-8555 or ShoreBridge.net.
DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety and depression; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 501 Scarborough Drive, 3rd floor, Egg Harbor Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, Aug. 31
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, Sept. 1
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
PARKINSON’S DISEASE SUPPORT GROUP: noon to 1 p.m. first Saturdays; hosted by the Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey; Body in Balance, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.
Sunday, Sept. 2
AA: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Classrooms A & B. 609-463-4043.
AL ANON: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5. 609-463-4043.
Monday, Sept. 3
AA: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Conference Rooms 3 & 4. 609-463-4043.
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays; program for men and women who grew up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes; Trinity United Methodist Church, 20 Route 9, Marmora. 609-432-4177 or AdultChildren.org.
AL ANON: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays through Oct. 29; study of Al-Anon’s 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people affected by a loved one’s drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon. 856-547-0855 or NJ-Al-Anon.org.
BARIATRIC HEALTH & WELLNESS SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m., AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Avenue, Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
FOOD AND BODY CHALLENGES — SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; for individuals who struggle with compulsive overeating; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
‘SPEAK OF THE SPECTRUM’ MEETING: 6 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; for ages 16 and older LGBTQ individuals and supportive family/friends to discuss experiences, learn about the community, find support and talk about relevant topics; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Sept. 4
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
BARIATRIC HEALTH & WELLNESS SUPPORT GROUP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Avenue, Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. first Tuesdays through Dec. 13; for anyone caring for a friend or family member; Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.
GARDEN CLUB MEETING: 6:45 to 8:45 p.m.; meeting of the Green Thumb Garden Club; new president Sally Pietrofitta outlines club programs and beautification projects; annual dues of $10 will be collected; Senior Citizen Center, Massachusetts Avenue and Ambler Road, Somers Point. 609-927-4147.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you’d like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run, weekly meetings for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ASCA Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
WORKSHOPS FOR THOSE AFFECTED BY A LOVED ONE WITH ADDICTION: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 11; weekly series for family and friends impacted by an individual’s substance and mental health; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Sept. 5
BRAIN TUMOR SUPPORT GROUP: 5 to 5:45 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, New Café, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
COIN CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m. social hour, 7 to 9 p.m. meeting, first Wednesdays; hosted by the Atlantic County Numismatic Society; all ages welcome; free appraisals, free coins for kids, refreshments; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
GALLOWAY CAREGIVER SUPPORT: 10 a.m. first and third Wednesdays; for individuals caring for a loved one with medical, mental health/behavioral, disability or age-related issue to receive resources, coping skills, and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County in partnership with the Cape Atlantic Caregiver Coalition; Royal Inn Suites, 214 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-652-3800, ext. 310 or MHAAC.info.
STROKE SURVIVOR AND CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 4:45 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, New Café, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
VETERANS INFORMATION SERVICES: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; Veterans Advocate Lou Green provides assistance to veterans for free; Hamilton Mall, Ruby Tuesday’s entrance, 4403 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-407-1332.
Thursday, Sept. 6
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
GARDEN CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: 7 to 9 p.m.; program is “Putting Your Garden To Rest” with Michele Ciuro; Garden Club of Sea Isle City, JFK Boulevard and Park Road, Sea Isle City. 609-263-6817.
HEART FAILURE SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays except July; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; share a simple meal and then conduct council business; new members welcome; Kickapoo Tribe, 30 London Avenue, Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
PERINATAL LOSS SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, Gilda’s Club Living Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
SHORE’S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Saturday, Sept. 8
‘BREAKFAST WITH THE BEADLES’: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Saturdays; beading and wire working group; finish an old project or start a new one; basic tools provided; coffee, tea; Artistic Touch Beads, 501 N. High St. Cottage J, Millville. 856-500-1630 or ArtisticTouchBeads.com.
STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.
Monday, Sept. 10
CONNECTIONS GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); monthly support group for people who are recovering from mental illness disorders of the brain; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-385-7825.
GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays, Gourmet Restaurant, Pitney Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Atlantic/Cape May; support group for families and caregivers of those affected by mental illness; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215.
PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.
Tuesday, Sept. 11
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
ANXIETY PEER WELLNESS GROUP: 1 to 2:15 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; offered by the Mental Health Association/ICE Wellness Program; topics include wellness, recovery, empowerment, and more; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 120 S. White Horse Pike, #2, Hammonton. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
DISABILITY EMPOWERMENT MEETINGS: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; individuals with any type of disability meet about self-advocacy, policy action and ways to bring about change; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 12
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, Sept. 15
FOR PEOPLE WITH MS: OCEAN CITY SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for people living with MS or their care partner; Ocean City Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Room 4, Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
Monday, Sept. 17
FOOD AND BODY CHALLENGES: 1 to 2 p.m. third Mondays; for individuals who struggle with undereating; meet to discuss meticulously counting calories, compulsive exercising, making yourself sick and other topics; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Sept. 18
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 19
ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; for family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or Dementia; led by Alysia Price, LCSW, LNHA, CALA, CDP, Administrator and Director of Social Services; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-404-4848.
‘BE THERE OR BE SQUARE’ BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.
EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls will be meeting to find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; offered by the Atlantic Center for Independent Living; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or MHAAC.info.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.
Thursday, Sept. 20
AMPOVATION: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Thursdays through October; local amputee support group; Mike Braxton, an Amputee Coalition Certified Peer Volunteer, runs the group; Bacharach Institute For Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 609-748-5250 or Bacharach.org.
NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.
STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
Tuesday, Sept. 25
PROGRAM FOR THOSE WITH DEMENTIA: 1 to 2:30 p.m. last Tuesdays through Nov. 30; The Memory Café, a free program for people living with dementia offered by Angelic Palliative & Hospice Care, Brookdale of Cape May, Jewish Family Services and Right at Home, and the Alzheimer’s Association; Cape May County Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas, free. 609-355-6202.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, Aug. 29
BOOT CAMP FITNESS AT BYRNE PLAZA: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Aug. 31; hosted by Atilas Gym; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, $5. 609-729-2050 or DOOWW.com.
GILDA’S CLUB SOUTH JERSEY MEETING: 7 to 8 p.m.; “Weight Loss and Calories,” with Saba Zahid, RD of Shore Medical Center; Gilda’s Club South Jersey, 700 New Road, Linwood, reservations requested. 609-926-2699 or GildasClubSouthJersey.org.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 26, 2018; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
TEMPERATE YOGA: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 29, Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-270-4443 or EnlightnedCafe.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA WITH CECI: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 29, Public Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Thursday, Aug. 30
FREE YOGA: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; instructed by The Leadership Studio; bring your mat; Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. 609-449-1360 or AbseconLighthouse.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays through Dec. 20, 2018, Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Friday, Aug. 31
GENTLE/BEGINNER’S YOGA: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 31; join Kristen as she goes through slower paced vinyasa flow; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 suggested donation. 609-270-4443 or EnlightenedCafe.org.
GENTLE FLOW BEGINNER’S YOGA: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 31, Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-270-4443 or EnlightnedCafe.org.
LONGPORT BEACH YOGA: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Fridays through Aug. 31; gentle yoga on the beach; bring a beach towel and water; 30th Street and the beach, Longport, donations welcome. 610-405-2411.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 21, 2018; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Saturday, Sept. 1
WAKE-UP YOGA WITH KRISTEN HOOK: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 1, Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor City, $10 donation. 609-270-4443 or HansenFoundationNJ.org.
YOGA AT THE LIBRARY: 8:15 to 9:15 a.m., Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Avenue, Longport, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Sunday, Sept. 2
MANIFEST WITH ASH YOGA: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays through Sept. 30; get your Spiritual Sunday on with Ashley Gordon; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 donation recommended. 609-270-4443 or EnlightenedCafe.org.
Monday, Sept. 3
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 4
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR RECOVERY: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; free yoga class focused on wellness and community support in a clean, sober, and stigma-free environment; The Leadership Studio, 161 South Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 5
ATLANTICARE BREASTFEEDING CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Hackberry Building, Pomona, $20. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.
GILDAS CLUB MEETING: 6 to 8 p.m. first Wednesdays through December; “Foundations of Health — Keys to a Long Life,” presented by Anthony Dissen, MA, RDN; Gilda’s Club South Jersey, 700 New Road, Linwood. 609-926-2699 or GildasClubSouthJersey.org.
INSULIN PUMP NIGHT: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; group education meeting about insulin pump therapy; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Suite 223, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Roger B. Hansen Center for Childbirth Tour for Expectant Parents; AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA WITH CECI: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 26; call the library for more information; Public Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Thursday, Sept. 6
DOUBLE TROUBLE MEETINGS: noon to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; bi-monthly meeting for individuals living with both mental illness and addiction; hosted by the Mental Health Association of Ocean County; Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 E. Main St., Tuckerton. 732-914-1546.
INTRODUCTION TO MINDFULNESS: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; taught by Linda Schwartz; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SHORE’S CANCER PREVENTION AND EDUCATION BREAKFAST: 10 a.m. to noon; free community breakfast to educate the public about cancer prevention and treatment; Great Bay Country Club Driving Range, 901 Mays Landing Road, Somers Point. 609-653-3527 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: noon to 1 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Manahawkin Campus, 517 Route 72 West, Community Room, Manahawkin. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
‘YOUR MEDICATIONS: AN OVERVIEW’: 10:30 a.m. to noon; presentation will demonstrate reading a medication label and interpreting the labels meaning; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Monday, Sept. 10
NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
Thursday, Sept. 13
IFSS FAMILY MEETING: 10:30 a.m. second Thursdays; meeting for individuals who have a family member living with mental illness; offered by Intensive Family Support Services of the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NECK AND SPINE SURGERY EDUCATION PROGRAM: 4 to 5 p.m. second Thursdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Friday, Sept. 14
SENIORS FITNESS AND DANCE: 3 to 4 p.m. second Fridays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Saturday, Sept. 15
MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
Tuesday, Sept. 25
HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.
NUTRITION FOR ADULTS: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays; hosted by AtlantiCare; addresses subjects relevant to seniors; lunch provided; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek, Building 200, Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-569-7010.
Religion
Sunday, Sept. 16
SUNDAY OF SERVICE: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., brief worship service followed by community service projects throughout town; all ages welcome; childcare provided; a light breakfast and lunch will be served; Waretown United Methodist Church, 27 Bryant Ave, Ocean Township; to register, call Pastor Dawn Corlew at 609 693-3134 or visit waretownumc.org.
Saturday, Sept. 23
ONE-MAN PLAY: 3 p.m.; “Tolton: From Slave to Priest,” live production based on the life of Fr. Augustus Tolton, the first African American priest; performed by Jim Coleman; Holy Spirit High School, 500 S. New Road, Absecon; $10 adults, free for seniors, grade school students and high school students with school ID; presented by Parish of Saint Monica and the Black Catholic Leadership Ministry of the Parish of Saint Monica. 609-345-1878 or visit www.accatholic.org
Reunions
CUMBERLAND REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1983: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15; 35th reunion; Luna’s Outdoor Bar and Grille, Savoy Inn, Vineland; hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, door prizes, live music with the band Five Times Famous; $35. Email RSVP to crhsclassof1983@gmail.com or visit class Facebook page.
VENTNOR AVENUE SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: Sept. 15; 50th reunion; looking for former students; email vasclassof1968@gmail.com.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 15; 50th reunion; Avalon Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9, Cape May Court House; looking for classmates to update address book. 609 408-4950.
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22; 55th reunion; members of Class of 1962 from PHS welcome to join, along with Mainland Regional and Oakcrest students who started at PHS; Mays Landing Country Club, 1855 Cates Road, Hamilton Township. mustanganne13@comcast.net.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1978: 6 to 11 p.m. Sept. 22; 40th reunion; Steel Pier in Atlantic City; happy hour 6 to 7:30 p.m. at base of Observation Wheel; buffet, DJ, dancing in event tent at end of pier; $75; RSVP by Sept. 10. 1978ACHS@gmail.com.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1957: noon Sept. 23; 61st reunion; Shore Diner, Fire Road and Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-926-3820.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Claridge Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City, $40-$50. andiade6@yahoo.com or cvr534@aol.com.
OCEAN CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 13; 50th reunion; Flanders Hotel, 719 E. 11th St., Ocean City. 609-226-9202 or OceanCityHighClassof1968.MyEvent.com.
ATLANTIC CITY CLASS OF 1953: 4:30 p.m. cash bar, 5:30 p.m. dinner; Oct. 19; 65th reunion; Sofia Restaurant, 9314 Amherst Ave, Margate; $30; RSVP by Oct. 10 to Billie Jane Boyer Maul at 609-822-8888 or Margie Soltz Berk at 609-823-1242.
Trips
BUS TRIP TO PHILLIES GAME: Sept. 15; 4:30 p.m. departure from church; Phillies play the Miami Marlins; German food and entertainment theme night; includes a $12 concession credit; Tuckahoe United Methodist Church, 112 Route 49, Tuckahoe; $107. 609-383-1880, ask for travel center.
TRIP TO ‘ENCHANTING ISRAEL’: 10-day, 8-night trip, Sept. 30 to Oct. 9; hosted by Brigantine C.E.R.; rates are $4,295 double occupancy, $4,277 triple occupancy and $5,783 single occupancy. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
TRIP TO NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND: Oct. 22-25; hosted by Brigantine CER; price ranges from $750 to $1,110. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
HUNTERDON HILLS PLAYHOUSE: Nov. 15; “Christmas is in the Air”; hosted by Absecon AARP Chapter 705, bus departs 8:30 a.m. from Reformation Lutheran Church, Biscayne Avenue and Shore Road, Galloway Township; $101; payment due by Oct. 23. 609-646-3862.
BANGKOK, BALI, HONG KONG & SINGAPORE: Jan. 7 through 21, 2019; Southeast Asia Experience trip; includes round trip airfare and deluxe hotels; hosted by the Milton & Betty Katz JCC; $4,200 through Aug. 1. 609-822-1167.
KATZ JCC COMMUNITY TRIP TO SOUTH AFRICA: March 11 through 19, 2019; experience the wonders of Cape Town and Krueger National Park; $3,600 per person includes round trip airfare from JFK to Cape Town aboard South African Air, accommodations in premier hotels, eight meals, intra-Africa transportation, daily tours and Krueger Park safaris. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or JCCAtlantic.org.