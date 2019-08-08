Events
Friday, Aug. 9
CAR CRUISE: 5 to 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays through Sept. 27; see some vehicles on display, or show off one of your own; Historic Smithville & Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.
‘FLIP THE SWITCH’ ECO FESTIVAL: 2 to 5 p.m.; ceremony hosted by community leaders to commemorate the transition to renewable, solar energy; presented by National Energy Partners; refreshments, raffle, giveaways and more; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate. 609-822-1167.
HAUNTED MUSEUM TOUR: 6 or 8 p.m.; paranormal walk through centuries of haunted history; teams of investigators from E.V.P. Paranormal will take you on a tour of the historic Cresse-Holmes house and introduce you to The Museum’s resident ghosts; The Museum of Cape May County, 504 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House, $20, reservations required. 609-465-3535 or CMCMuseum.org.
NO BAKE COOKING: MAKE YOUR OWN SALSA: 1 to 2:30 p.m.; create your own salsa with herbs and veggies from the garden; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
SECOND FRIDAY ON THE BAY: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; live music, topical presentations, food, beverages; Bayshore Center At Bivalve, 2800 High St., Port Norris. 856-785-2060 or BayshoreCenter.org.
TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays; call for more details; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Saturday, Aug. 10
AFTERNOON MOVIE: 2 p.m.; enjoy a newly released DVD title; bring your own snacks; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
CHAMPION’S CLUB SUPERHERO WALK AND ROLL: 8 a.m. registration, 9 to 11 a.m. walk; 2019 Champion’s Club Superhero Walk and Roll to support the efforts of local Champion’s Club in Egg Harbor Township; features a 1.5 mile walking course, raffle prizes, food, entertainment and more; South Jersey Field of Dreams, 1000 Morton Ave., Absecon, $20 adults, $5 ages 14 and younger, free kids with special needs. 609-646-4693 or FreshStart.Church/SuperheroWalk.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28; fresh fruits, vegetables, plants, flowers, eggs, herbs, baked goods, Sea Salt products, wine, nuts, candy, candles, jewelry and more; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; for help with questions regarding your computer, phone, software, or an app; with Sean Farrell; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
FREE KIDS’ AND ADULT DANCING: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., kids’ dancing; 9 to 10:30 p.m., adult ballroom dancing; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565.
INDIA DAY ‘MELA’ & PARADE 2019: 3 to 6 p.m. parade, 7 to 10 p.m. Mela; 10th Annual India Day Parade and “Mela” (Carnival) hosted by the South Jersey Indian Association (SJIA); parade, vendors, performances, food and more; Showboat and Boardwalk in Atlantic City, 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. SJIAssociation.org.
LIVING ENCAMPMENT HISTORY: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 10, 11; complete military and civilian camp presented by Company K; marching drills and musket-firing demonstrations; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
LONGPORT HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM: 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Sept. 2; view articles from historic Longport; Longport Historical Society Museum, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-410-5939.
SATURDAY GHOST WALKS: 8 to 9:45 p.m. Saturdays in August and October, Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, $16, advance reservations recommended. 609-898-2300, ext. 10 or HCSV.org.
‘TRANSFORMATION AND TRAVEL’: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays; meeting for those interested in a productive and goal orientated physical environment; Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, One Borgata Way, Atlantic City, $5. 347-406-2191.
UNIVERSE OF CODING: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 7; learn how scientists use engineering and computer programming to design missions to space, and try computer coding out for yourself; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Sunday, Aug. 11
FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 15; fresh local produce, vegetables and home made soup will be available; Bartram Avenue and the Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 609-226-9323.
FREE NATURE AND WILDLIFE SHOW: 7 to 8:15 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 1, Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565.
Dining out
Friday, Aug. 9
VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Italian hoagie and pasta salad dinner; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.
Saturday, Aug. 10
AVALON MANOR PANCAKE BREAKFASTS: 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; hosted by the Avalon Manor Improvement Association; supports local charities and community improvements; Avalon Manor Improvement Association, 581 Old Avalon Blvd., Avalon, $6. 609-519-7185.
For kids
Friday, Aug. 9
DROP-IN CRAFT: 2 p.m.; make an alien craft from leftover materials; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197.
MAKERSPACE: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through March 6; code, tinker, explore; Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
MOMMY AND ME: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 30; 30-minute stroller walk followed by playtime, coffee and light snacks; Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swartmore Ave., Ventnor, $54 for the entire session, registration requested. 717-503-8498.
MOVIE AND BOARD GAME DAY: 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 30; for kids and teens; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
VIDEO GAMES: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Aug. 9; play Nintendo Switch on the big screen; for kids of all ages; Nintendo DS games and tabletop games are available for play as well; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, Aug. 10
CHILDREN’S STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturdays; stories and crafts; Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
LEGO CLUB: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; use LEGOs and your imagination to create something fantastic; for ages 6 to 12; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
OC FISHING CLUB YOUTH SURF FISHING TOURNAMENT: 9 a.m. to noon; Ocean City Fishing Club’s 44th annual Boys’ and Girls’ Surf Fishing Tournament; 9 a.m. registration, north end beach near the Ocean City-Longport bridge; 10 a.m. fishing starts and ends at noon; awards presentation; each child must bring his or her own fishing gear and bait; held rain or shine; three age categories: 8-10, 11-12, and 13-16 years old, with a boys’ and girls’ division in each grouping; free admission.
STORYTIME UNIVERSITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; for ages 3 to 6; stories, songs, rhymes, and movement; Miss Debbie uses the latest books and some old favorites to help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TWEEN DAYS IN TEEN LOUNGE: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; enjoy gaming in the Teen Lounge; play Xbox360, PS3 or Nintendo Wii; for ages 9 to 12; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
ZOO AT THE LIBRARY: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; for ages 4 and older; meet animal ambassadors of the Cape May County Zoo and learn about the importance of conservation; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Fundraisers
Friday, Aug. 9
COMMUNITY HEALTH FAIR AND PICNIC: noon to 3 p.m.; hosted by AtlantiCare; event includes health assessments, information about healthcare services, housing, health insurance enrollment and financial assistance, food and entertainment; Pop Lloyd Stadium, 1227 N. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Music
Thursday, Aug. 8
LATIN JAZZ SERIES PART III: 7:30 to 9 p.m.; Part Three of the South Jersey Jazz Society’s Summers Latin Jazz Series will feature Grammy Award winner Arturo O’Farril; Josie Kelly’s Public House, 908 Shore Road, Somers Point, $10 members, $15 non-members. 609-927-6677.
SOMERS POINT ‘CONNECTION THURSDAYS: GET PLUGGED IN’: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through August; contemporary Christian concerts on the beach; William Morrow Beach, Bay Avenue, Somers Point, free. 609-653-0400 or VisitSomersPoint.com.
Friday, Aug. 9
CAPE SHORE JAZZ ORCHESTRA: 7 to 9 p.m.; bring your chair and blanket for an evening of live Jazz under the stars; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, free. 609-523-1602 or DooWW.com.
SOMERS POINT BEACH CONCERT SERIES: 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 6; refreshments available for purchase; William Morrow Beach, Bay Avenue, Somers Point, free. 609-653-0400 or SomersPointBeachConcerts.com.
SUITE INSPIRATION: 7 to 9 p.m., Tony Canale Park, Dogwood Avenue, Egg Harbor Township. 609-287-6881 or SuiteInspiration.org.
Sunday, Aug. 11
ABSECON CONCERTS IN THE PARK: 7 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 11; food available for purchase; bring your own chair or blanket; Heritage Park, 699 Blenheim Ave., Absecon, free admission. 609-641-0663 or AbseconNJ.gov.
Religion
Saturday, Aug. 10
‘THE MESSIAH IS COMING?’ FALSE MESSIAHS IN JEWISH HISTORY: 12:30 to 2:15 p.m.; presented by Steve Sarratore, Temple Beth Shalom member and Emeritus Professor at Purdue University; Temple Beth Shalom, 4419 W. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine. 609-266-0403.
Thursday, Aug. 15
COFFEE KLATCH: POLITICAL DISCUSSION GROUP: 10:30 a.m.; conversation about Israel/U.S. news and world events; Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $4. 609-822-1167.