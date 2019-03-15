Events
Monday, March 18
MOVIE MARATHON: 3 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; for individuals who live with any type of disability and a guest; monthly movie viewing of two films; snacks and drinks provided; Atlantic Center for Indepdendent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609 748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
‘ANATOMY OF SEA LEVEL RISE’: 6 to 7 p.m.; presentation on rising sea levels by Professor Stewart Farrell; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
AROUND THE WORLD: IRELAND: 4 to 5 p.m., New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
BRIDGE: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through March 25; fun and challenging game to be enjoyed by players of all ages; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
‘LET’S KNIT’ CLUB: 10 to 11:30 a.m. third and fourth Mondays; Let’s Knit and Crochet Club for seniors 60 and older; bring your own supplies and projects; Hammonton Senior Nutrition Site, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-645-7700, ext. 6537.
MAHJONG: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; join a group of competitive mahjong players; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
‘MOVE AND DANCE’ CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.
Tuesday, March 19
BUILD YOUR OWN BRAND WORKSHOP AT ATLANTIC CAPE: 6 to 9 p.m.; learn how to build and maintain a brand for your business or organization; Atlantic Cape Community College, Cape May Campus, 341 Court House South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House, registration required. 609-343-5655.
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; bridge, pinochle or mahjong; Community Lodge, Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
DANCING AT SOMERS POINT FIRE HALL: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through April 28; dancing to live music, including social dances, line dances and dance mixers; light refreshments, Fire Company 1, 455 Bethel Road, Somers Point, $10. 609-408-3619.
‘GETTING READY FOR THE GARDEN SEASON’: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; presented by Joseph Alvarez; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
IMPROV ACTING WORKSHOPS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; improvisational acting workshops hosted by Unity’s Theatre Troupe; for ages 18 and older; Dante Hall Theater, 14 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-705-9007.
SQUARE DANCE OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Rainbow Squares Dance Club; for people interested in learning square dancing; Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Buena Vista Township, first night free, $5 per night after. 856-825-1809 or 609-839-3796 or RainbowSquares.Club.
Sunday, March 17
FINS’ SUNDAY SOCIAL: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; benefits East Lynne Theater Company; food, live music, raffle, season tickets for sale; Fins Bar & Grille, 142 Decatur St., Cape May. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
LUCK OF THE IRISH 50/50 RAFFLE: 4 to 6 p.m.; benefits the athletic and academic programs at Wildwood Catholic; Wildwood Catholic High School, 15th Street and Central Avenue, North Wildwood, $50 for one ticket, $100 for three. 609-374-1274.
Wednesday, March 20
A TASTE OF SPRING AT THE POINT: 7 p.m.; fundraising event to benefit Somers Mansion; includes a craft beer or wine tasting, pizza and sandwiches, live music; presentation on the historic Somers Mansion with Levi Fox, followed by a 90-minute concert by the Billy Walton Band at 8:30 p.m.; Gateway Playhouse, Bay Avenue, Somers Point, $20. SomersMansionPatriots.org.
Saturday, March 23
WINE FOR WHISKERS: 2 to 5 p.m.; benefits Beacon Animal Rescue; live music, light buffet, wine-tasting flight with Willow Creek’s wine educators, raffles, 50/50; adoptable dogs on site; Willow Creek Winery, 160-168 Stevens St., West Cape May, $40. 609-390-7946 or EventBrite.com.
Fundraisers
Saturday, March 30
CHILI COOK-OFF & LUNCH: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; No-More-Winter Chili Cook-Off & $5 Lunch; $5 for chili, cornbread, drink; enter your favorite chili recipe by 11 a.m. for judging; South Seaville United Methodist Church, 111-115 Corson Tavern Road, South Seaville. 609-425-1425 or SouthSeavilleUMC.org.
Thursday, April 4
SIPPERS FOR FLIPPERS: 6 to 8:30 p.m.; spirits, auctions, food and friends in support of New Jersey’s stranded marine mammals and sea turtles; guided tour, specialty dishes from local restaurants, and live music; Nauti Spirits Distillery, 916 Shunpike Road, Cape May; $25 advance, $30 at the door. 609-287-9118 or MMSC.org.
For kids
Monday, March 18
MINECRAFT CLUB: 5 or 6:30 p.m. second or third Mondays; for ages 8 to 12; helps kids build problem solving and planning skills; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through March 25; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
MOTHER GOOSE LAPSIT: 10:30 a.m.; rhythm, rhyme, music and movement; 17 months and younger with parent/caregiver; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
PLAY DATE AT THE LIBRARY — ‘READING READINESS’: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through March 25; for ages 12-36 months; enjoy stories, rhymes, and songs with your little one; designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Tuesday, March 19
AFTERNOON PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Tuesdays through March 19; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; fun stories and a simple craft designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
BABY/TODDLER TIME: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays through March 19; babies and toddlers ages 0-2 1/2 and their parents/caregivers; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
FURRY BUDDIES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for ages 6 to 14; read a story to therapy dogs Freedom, Erin and Cody; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
LEARNING READINESS: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through March 26; for ages 3 to 5; each session includes stories, an age-appropriate craft, snacks and games; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays through March 19; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
READ TO A FURRY BUDDY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; allows children to read aloud to a service dog; recommended for independent readers age 6 and older; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
‘STICK AND STONE’ STORY: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; learn how buddies stick together with this story about friendship and a craft to follow; for ages 2 to 8; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Wednesday, March 20
DIY JEWELRY FOR TEENS: 6 to 7 p.m.; for ages 12 to 16; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MARCH MADNESS DAD & ME SPORTS NIGHT: 6 to 7 p.m.; fun evening full of snacks and basketball-themed activities; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
TEEN ANIME NIGHT: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; for ages 13 to 18; share artwork and view and discuss anime; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Young_Adults.
Thursday, March 21
TEEN ADVISORY BOARD (TAB): 4 to 5 p.m. third Thursdays through March 21; for ages 13 to 18; volunteering opportunity for teens where they recommend books and events they’d like to see at the library; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Friday, March 22
MAKERSPACE: 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. every other Friday; code, tinker, explore; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
STEAM FRIDAYS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. fourth Friday of the month, children will enjoy experimenting, designing, building, computing and crafting each month, Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or dlatham@acfpl.org or Acfpl.org.
Tuesday, March 26
FURRY BUDDIES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every other Tuesday through March 26; for ages 6 to 14; read a story to Cody, Erin, or Freedom — therapy dogs who love sharing stories with children; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
LEGO CLUB: 4 to 5 p.m. every other Tuesday through March 26; for ages 6 and older; gather with other LEGO lovers to build something and show the rest of the group; we supply the LEGOs, you supply the imagination; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, March 28
EXPLORER POST FOR ENVIRONMENTAL CAREERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays; high school students ages 14 to 18 can learn about environmental career fields; ACUA, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.
‘GET IN KAHOOTS WITH YOUR LIBRARY’: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for ages 12-16; turn your favorite books into games; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Friday, March 29
‘STORIES, STAY AND PLAY’: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Fridays through March 29; for ages 1 1/2 to 3; stories, songs, craft; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Wednesday, April 3
MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Golf
Friday, May 17
ATLANTIC CITY HALL OF FAME GOLF TOURNAMENT: noon; Second Annual Atlantic City High School Athletic Hall of Fame Golf Tournament; includes green fee, cart, lunch, cocktail hour, buffet dinner and prizes; Harbor Pines County Club, 500 St Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township; $125 per person, $500 per foursome. 609-464-1672 or fcampo18@hotmail.com.
Groups
Sunday, March 17
AA: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Classrooms A & B, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room 5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
ITALIAN CULTURAL INSTITUTE OF SOUTH JERSEY MEETING: 2 to 4 p.m.; celebrates St. Joseph’s Table with traditional foods; St Francis Cabrini Church, Culliney Hall, Second Street and Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City. 609-748-0619.
Monday, March 18
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; for people who are affected by a loved one’s drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.
ATLANTIC COUNTY NUMISMATIC SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. third Mondays; learn how to grade and determine the value of coins; all ages welcome; food and refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP: 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. Mondays; join this friendly group and improve your Spanish skills; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
SPANISH LANGUAGE GROUP MEETINGS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays through April 1, 2019; for individuals who prefer speaking in Spanish; meet weekly to share community resources and discuss topics related to family, wellness, relationships, school, stress managment and more; offered by a bi-lingual group facilitator; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to “20 something” discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, March 19
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY GAME NIGHT: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; play Bridge, Pinochle, or Mahjongg every Tuesday; refreshments available; Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays through March 26; for adults; discuss books, movies, hobbies, current events, or other topics of interest; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through March 26; join our group and practice speaking English; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
LEH BOOK DISCUSSION: 1 to 3 p.m.; “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
PLEASANTVILLE PAGE TURNERS: 1:30 to 3 p.m.; for adults; relaxing afternoon discussing some of your favorite books; light snacks; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STITCHES: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; group of knitters and sewers to work on projects with; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run, weekly meetings for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ASCA Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
THIRD TUESDAY BOOK CLUB: 1:30 to 4 p.m.; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Wednesday, March 20
ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays through Aug. 17; family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or Dementia are invited to a free Alzheimer’s Support Group; led by social worker Kyle Miceli, MSW, LSW, CDP; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.
‘BE THERE OR BE SQUARE’ BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.
EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; for individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls; find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
‘ESCAPE AND ENJOY’ AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. Feb. 27, March 20; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
NAMI SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by NAMI Atlantic/Cape May; concurrent support groups for mental health consumers and family members/caregivers; Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 702 Seashore Road, Erma. 609-335-2952 or NamiAC.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES (NARFE) MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; all current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or narfe-njchapter1664.org.
ROMANCE BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Michelle Devine; title for March, “Dead Girl Running” by Christina Dodd; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
‘THE ESCAPE AND ENJOY’ AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; discuss chosen books in an informal, friendly setting; March: “Educated” by Tara Westover; Public Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. Feb. 20, March 20; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, March 21
COFFEE KLATCH POLITICAL DISCUSSION GROUP: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; The Israel & World Events Coffee Klatch; fun, casual, social group that includes coffee, refreshments and conversation about Israel/U.S. news and world events; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free for JCC and Village at the Shore members, $4 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
ITALIAN CULTURAL INSTITUTE OF SOUTH JERSEY: 7 to 9 p.m. third Thursdays through June 20, 2019, Culliney Hall, St. Francis Cabrini Church, Second Street and Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City. 609-748-0619.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
MARVELOUS SLEUTHS BOOK CLUB: 7 to 9 p.m.; “Right Behind You” by Lisa Gardner; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.
STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
THIRD THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21, March 21; for adults and teens; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, March 23
‘BREAKFAST WITH THE BEADLES’: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Saturdays; beading and wire working group; finish an old project or start a new one; basic tools provided; coffee, tea; anyone age 16 and older with a little beading or wirework experience is encouraged to attend; Artistic Touch Beads, 501 N. High St. Cottage J, Millville. 856-500-1630 or ArtisticTouchBeads.com.
Tuesday, March 26
ANXIETY PEER WELLNESS GROUP: 1 to 2:15 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; offered by the Mental Health Association/ICE Wellness Program; topics include wellness, recovery, empowerment, and more; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 120 S. White Horse Pike, #2, Hammonton. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Thursday, March 28
‘INTO THE EVENING’ BOOK CLUB: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m.; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Health, fitness
Monday, March 18
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
COPING SKILLS WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays; peers will lead a weekly meeting that will focus on a new topic each session; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Center for Surgical Weight Loss & Wellness, 2500 English Creek Avenue, Building 800, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA WITH CECI: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through March 18; Monday Morning Yoga; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, donations accepted for the instructor. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, March 19
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
MEDITATIVE FLOW YOGA: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 24; restorative class that really gets you into your body and the present moment; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10. 609-270-4443.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
SENIOR CITIZEN WALK & TALK: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through March 26; walk the indoor roller rink or relax in the atrium and take in the beautiful views of the beach and ocean; bring your sneakers, your water bottle and a friend; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR RECOVERY: 7 to 8 p.m.; free yoga class focused on wellness and community support in a clean, sober, and stigma-free environment; The Leadership Studio, 161 South Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 30, 2019; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, March 20
BABY BASICS CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Hackberry Building, Pomona, $10. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
FAMILY WORKOUT & JUICING: 5 to 6 p.m.; fun family workout and fresh pressed juice to follow; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376.
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 5 to 7 p.m. third Wednesdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; learn about each phase of your surgery and recovery; Shore Medical Center, second floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
PREPARING FOR RADIATION THERAPY: 2 to 3 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Avenue, Building 400, Joseph Stella, M.D. Conference Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S WELLNESS TO WELL BEING EVENTS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; featuring experts on wellness topics that can help you in all areas of your well-being; Lobby at Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 West Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Thursday, March 21
ATLANTICARE LIFE CONNECTION: 6 to 8 p.m.; presented by Alice Caivano, manager of Provider Engagement; guidance and professional expertise about programs for elderly adults who want to live independently, and community-based care and services for older adults; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave, Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
DOUBLE TROUBLE MEETINGS: noon to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; bi-monthly meeting for individuals living with both mental illness and addiction; hosted by the Mental Health Association of Ocean County; Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 E. Main St., Tuckerton. 732-914-1546.
Saturday, March 23
YOGA FOR LIFE: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every other Saturday through March 23; for adults and teens; presented by Janet Hahn, certified instructor; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, $5, registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Tuesday, March 26
HOPE ONE COMMUNITY OUTREACH VEHICLE: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; community-based outreach vehicle staffed with highly trained professionals in the field of mental health and substance abuse prevention and recovery; March 12: ACME Shopping Center, 3845 Bayshore Road, North Cape May; March 26: ACME Shopping Center, 6212 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-522-5960 or HopeOneOfCapeMayCounty.org.
Friday, March 29
TYPE 2 DIABETES BOOT CAMP: March 29, 30, 31; for people living with type 2 diabetes or prediabetes who want to take control of their health; learn about fitness, exercise and diabetes management from Shore Physician Group’s Dr. Matthew Corcoran and his team of experts; for all ages and all fitness levels; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $325, space limited. 717-571-8266 or DiabetesTrainingCamp.com.
Music
Sunday, March 17
SUNDAY AFTERNOON CONCERT: 3 to 5 p.m.; Marcia Cravis will perform the music of Bach for harpsichord; refreshments; Saint Barnabas by-the-Bay Church, 13 West Bates Ave., Villas, free-will offering taken. 609-886-5960 or SaintBarnabasVillas.org.
Thursday, March 21
VICTORIAN ERA MUSIC: 6 to 7 p.m.; presentation hosted by Cape May MAC; Public Library, 110 Ocean St., Cape May City, registration and a valid library card required, class size limited. 609-463-6386.
Friday, March 22
CHORAL CONCERT: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; free choral concert with more than 40 vocalists; composer Joseph Martin will conduct his own works; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 23, music workshop led by Martin for choral directors, music teachers, vocalists, and those interested in his music, $30; First United Methodist Church of Cape May Court House, 1 Church St., Cape May Court House, free. 609-465-7087 or CourtHouseUMC.org.
Saturday March 23
IRISH NIGHT AT ALBERT MUSIC HALL: doors open 6 p.m., music 7:30 to 11 p.m.; Irish, country, bluegrass bands in concert; Irish step dancers; sponsored by Pinelands Cultural Society; Albert Music Hall, 131 Wells Mills Road, Ocean Township; $5 adults, $1 ages 11 and younger. alberthall.org.
Religion
Sunday, March 17
BETH ISRAEL’S PURIM ‘SPIEL’ & CARNIVAL: 10 a.m. to noon; kids dressed as Queen Esther, Haman and Mordechai, and their parents, are welcome to Beth Israel’s Purim celebration; Purim skit followed by carnival with games and prizes; food; open to both congregants and the community; Beth Israel Reform Congregation, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield. 609-641-3600 or BethIsraelNorthfield.org.
WOMEN’S DAY SERVICES: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., dinner served 1:15 to 2:30 p.m., all welcome; Macedonia Baptist Church, Pittsburgh Avenue and County Boulevard, Galloway Township. 609-277-4446.
Tuesday, March 19
ADULT BIBLE STUDY CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 25, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Sunday, March 24
DEACONS, DEACONESS, MISSIONARIES & MINISTERS’ WIVES ANNIVERSARY SERVICE: 10:45 a.m. Annual Day service; guest speaker Min. Jonathan Whitfield III; all welcome; Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Fernwood and Columbia avenues, Pleasantville.
ANNUAL TRUSTEE DAY: 11 a.m., New Bethel AME Church, 414 N. 7th St., Vineland; guest preacher the Rev. Tyrone Blythe of Triumph Baptist Church, Philadelphia; all welcome. 856-691-1349.
Saturday, March 30
WOMEN OF FAITH PRESENTATION: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Dr. Deidre Jackson will speak on the topic of Mark 12:31, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself”; Ocean City Tabernacle, 6th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City; $20, register by March 15. OCNJBlogspot.com.
Saturday, April 6
PRISCILLA SHIRER SIMULCAST: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; live streamed Priscilla Shirer simulcast “Going Beyond”; includes lunch and snacks; Port Church, 118 Main St., Port Republic, $30, pre-registration required. 609-652-6946 or PortChurchNJ.com.