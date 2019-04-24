Events
Thursday, April 25
FUNDAMENTALS OF PHOTOGRAPHY: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through May 16; workshop will cover the fundamental elements of photography with both classroom time and a field session; Arts & Innovation Center of Cumberland County College, 321 N. High St., Millville, $95. 856-765-0988 or cccnj.gosignmeup.com.
HISTORY OF PERFORMING ARTS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays in April; learn about the history of performance; JFS Village by the Shore, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
OPEN READING: 6 to 8 p.m.; all are welcome to share their work, or to listen to the work of others; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
PARENT COMMUNITY ADVISORY BOARD MEETING: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; open to all families living in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
RESUME BUILDING: 3 to 4 p.m.; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
SPANISH CLASS: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
‘THE RAPE OF NANKING’: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; presentation about the beginning of World War II; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
TUCKERTON LIBRARY ANNUAL OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m.; authors Gretchen F. Coyle and Deborah C. Whitcraft will speak about their newest book, “Beach Haven”; presented by the Tuckerton Library Association; light refreshments; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
VETERANS CASINO CAREER FAIR: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; casino job fair for veterans, active duty military, reservists and National Guard members and their spouses; representatives from Atlantic City’s nine casino hotel properties will be accepting resumes and applications; Casino Control Commission, Tennessee Avenue and Boardwalk, Atlantic City, pre-registration preferred. 609-441-3799 or NJ.Gov.
Friday, April 26
APRIL IN PARIS: ‘FRENCH CONVERSATION & CULTURE’: 1 to 2 p.m.; lunch available; part of the city’s April in Paris celebration; Gregory’s Restaurant, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point, registration recommended. 609-653-4991 or AprilInParisSP.Weebly.com.
EMPLOYMENT DEVELOPMENT SERIES — HOME CARE: 2 to 3 p.m.; learn about opportunities in the home health care field; open to all families living in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, pre-registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
ARBOR DAY PROJECT: 11 a.m. to noon; use old book pages for a craft; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210.
CCLNJ.org.
CENSUS RECRUITMENT JOB FAIR: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; the US Census 2020 is recruiting for census takers, office supervisors, recruiting assistants and clerks; pays between $13-$18 per hour depending on the job title; Cumberland County Library, 800 East Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
PART TIME RETIREMENT JOBS: 11 a.m. to noon and 4 to 5 p.m.; for those seeking to retire but still have a desire to work part time; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
SPRING FLOWER BASKET: 6 to 9 p.m.; learn to weave an authentic basket with handle; Arts & Innovation Center of Cumberland County College, 321 N. High St., Millville, $30. 856-765-0988 or CCCNJ.GoSignMeUp.com.
TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. weekly; call for more details; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Dining out
Friday, April 26
VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; baked chicken dinner; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.
Saturday, April 27
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m.; all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast with fresh blueberry, strawberry, banana, and chocolate chip pancakes; Ocean City Masonic Lodge, 940 Wesley Ave., Ocean City, $8. 609-992-4503.
Sunday, April 28
MARINE CORPS SPAGHETTI DINNER: 2:30 to 6 p.m.; join your Marines for a delicious spaghetti and meatball dinner; salad, bread, beverage and dessert included; Cape Atlantic Marine Corps League, The Bunker, 731 Great Creek Road, Galloway Township, $10 adults, $8 kids. CapeAtlanticMCL.org.
For kids
Thursday, April 25
EXPLORER POST FOR ENVIRONMENTAL CAREERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays; high school students ages 14 to 18 can learn about environmental career fields; ACUA, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.
LEGO PROGRAM: 2 to 3 p.m.; for ages 5 to 12; make a LEGO creation using the library’s blocks; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
MARINERS SWIM PRE-TEAM CLINIC: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through May 14; Mariners to hold Pre-Team Clinic for swimmers ages 5 to 8 who are interested in joining the team, but need some help with basic swim strokes and techniques; George L. Hess Education Complex, 700 Babcock Road, Mays Landing. 609-204-1244 or SJMariners.org.
MIDDLE SCHOOL POETRY WORKSHOP: 3:15 to 5:30 p.m.; all middle schoolers are welcome to join this poetry workshop, including readings from “Paint Me Like I Am” and “Time You Let Me”; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
READ & PLAY BABY: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through May 30; for ages 12 to 36 months; bring your little one for a morning of themed stories, songs, stretches, rhymes, puppets, felt boards, finger plays and more; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SPRING CARNIVAL: 2 to 4 p.m.; skeeball and other boardwalk games, stuffed animal petting zoo, crafts, snacks and more; for ages 3 and older; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Friday, April 26
CREATIVE CRAFTS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; for kids ages 6 to 12; use your imagination to make and take home crafts with seasonal themes; April 12: National Library Week craft; April 26: Recycled Craft for Earth Day/Arbor Day Project; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
LEGO CLUB: 3:15 to 4:35 p.m. every other Friday; help build Lego City; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
RUGBY CO-ED YOUTH NON-CONTACT SPRING SEASON: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays through May 10; ages 6 to 14, boys and girls; Veteran’s Park, Route 9, Galloway Township, $50 per child. 609-652-6363 or JerseyShoreRugby.com.
STEAM FRIDAYS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. fourth Friday of the month, children will enjoy experimenting, designing, building, computing and crafting each month, Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or dlatham@acfpl.org or Acfpl.org.
Saturday, April 27
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: LEGO CLUB: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through April 27; use LEGOs and your imagination to create something fantastic; for ages 6 to 12; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
CHILDREN’S STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturdays; stories and crafts; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
HERO PARTY: 11 a.m. to noon; super hero costumes are encouraged, but not required; kids ages 4 to 6 are welcome; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
PRINCESS TEA PARTY AND CRAFT VENDOR MALL: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; tea, lunch, dessert; benefit the girl’s mentoring program at Cedar Creek High School; Cedar Creek High School, 1701 New York Ave., Egg Harbor City, $30. 609-593-3560 or Sites.Google.com/gehrhsd.net/teaparty.
TWEEN DAYS IN THE TEEN LOUNGE: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through April 27; for ages 9 to 12; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Groups
Wednesday, April 24
ADULT BOOK CLUB: 2 to 3 p.m.; discussion of “Outlander” by Diana Gabaldon; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.
SOUTH JERSEY PLAYERS AUDITIONS: 5 to 7:45 p.m. April 24, 1:45 to 4:45 p.m. April 27; looking for male and females ages 18 to 65 and older; bring photo/resume; Ventnor Library, 2nd Floor Conference Room, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 347-920-6399.
Thursday, April 25
MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; title for April, “The Wife Between Us” by Greer Hendricks; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Friday, April 26
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 106 Court House South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. 888-569-1000.
‘BURIED IN TREASURES’ WORKSHOP SERIES: 10 a.m. to noon Fridays through July 5; weekly workshop for individuals who want to learn to declutter and prevent excessive acquiring; learn a new skill, apply it at home and discuss successes and challenges; The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township, $125. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, April 27
‘BREAKFAST WITH THE BEADLES’: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Saturdays; beading and wire working group; finish an old project or start a new one; basic tools provided; coffee, tea; anyone age 16 and older with a little beading or wirework experience is encouraged to attend; Artistic Touch Beads, 501 N. High St. Cottage J, Millville. 856-500-1630 or ArtisticTouchBeads.com.
CHECKMATES CHESS CLUB: noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through May 25; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
OVEREATERS ANON: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28, Lower Township Library, 2600 Bayshore, Villas. 609-898-8756.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, April 24
CHAIR YOGA: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m.; for adults; perfect for students with physical challenges who find it difficult to get on and off the floor as required for a traditional yoga class; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TAI CHI CHUAN: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through April 24; learn the physical and mental benefits of moving your body in slow, gentle ways while focusing on posture, muscle relaxation, and breathing; JFS Village by the Shore, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
YOUTH MENTAL HEALTH FIRST AID CLASS: 5 to 9 p.m.; based on national curriculum, this class is offered to parents, professionals and adults who work with youth; learn to recognize symptoms/respond to someone with a mental health or substance use disorder; includes a 3-year certification and a textbook; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township, $75. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, April 26
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
Saturday, April 27
EMPOWER THE CAREGIVER RESOURCE FAIR: noon to 4 p.m.; representatives from a variety of agencies, organizations and non-profits will be on hand to offer information to caregivers of persons of any age; offered by the Cape Atlantic Caregivers Coalition; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21, 2019; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
WAKE-UP YOGA WITH KRISTEN HOOK: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays; with Kristen Hook, Certified Yoga Teacher; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 suggested donation. 609-270-4443 or HansenFoundationNJ.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Music
Wednesday, April 24
TOUR THE WORLD’S LARGEST PIPE ORGAN: 10 to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18; take a tour of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and the world’s largest pipe organ; Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $10. 609-402-9584 or BoardwalkOrgans.org.
Friday, April 26
CONCERT PROGRAM: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; celebrate Jazz History Month with the Behn Gillece Duo; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
FREE CONCERT WITH PGO: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; collecting non-perishable food items for the OC Food Cupboard; Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-2434 or PackageGoodsOrchestra.com.
Sunday, April 28
JAZZ APPRECIATION MONTH: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Jazz brunch featuring John Colianni; Gregory’s Restaurant, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point, $15 non-members, $10 members. 609-927-6677 or SouthJerseyJazzSociety.org.
Sunday, May 5
SWEET LIFE CONCERT: 4 p.m., Christian, soft rock, country, jazz by group Sweet Life; First Baptist of Wildwood, Maple and Atlantic avenues, Wildwood; free. 609-522-2981.
Religion
Tuesday, April 30
ADULT BIBLE STUDY CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 25, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Thursday, May 2
BETH JUDAH WILDWOOD’S YOM HASHOAH PROGRAM: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; “An Evening of Music and Memory of the Holocaust,” led by Dr. Karen Uslin, professor of Musicology at Rowan University; Beth Judah Temple, Pacific Avenue and Spencer Avenue, Wildwood. 609-522-7541.