Dining out
Friday, July 12
VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; crabcake dinner; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $14. 609-861-2298.
Saturday, July 13
AVALON MANOR PANCAKE BREAKFASTS: 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; all-you-can-eat pancakes, with sausage, juice, coffee and blueberry toppings; supports local charities and community improvements; Avalon Manor Improvement Association, 581 Old Avalon Blvd., Avalon, $6. 609-519-7185.
ELKS CLAMBAKE: 1 to 5 p.m.; clam dishes and burgers, hot dogs; live music; Manahawkin Elks 2340, 520 Hilliard Blvd., Stafford Township, $35 adults, $25 ages 12 to 20, free ages 12 and younger. 609-597-1107.
Fundraisers
Thursday, July 11
AVALON HISTORICAL SOCIETY MINI GOLF TOURNAMENT: 6 to 9 p.m.; enjoy a round of golf with friends or family while benefiting the Avalon Historical Society; Go Fish Mini Golf, 2438 Dune Drive, Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DESIGNER BAG BINGO: 6 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. games begin; hosted by Mike & Diane from WAYV; music, raffle baskets; benefits the JCC’s Early Childhood Education Center; Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Cebter, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $40, table of ten $35 each. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Saturday, July 13
LOBSTERFEST: 4 to 8 p.m.; benefits Elks Charities; live music; rain or shine; Elks Lodge 2845, 120 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, $25, advanced reservations required by July 6. 609-675-3478 or GallowayElks.com.
OCEAN CITY BOYS CROSS COUNTRY CAR WASH: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Ocean City Intermediate School, 1801 Bay Ave., Ocean City. ochstrackfieldboosters@gmail.com.
For kids
Thursday, July 11
5TH & 6TH GRADE BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. every other Thursday through Aug. 29; Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
BASKETBALL CLINIC: Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 16; presented by Blake Rossell, basketball instructor and Wildwood Catholic High School assistant varsity boys basketball coach; various sessions for grades 1 through 8 for both boys and girls; Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $175 members, $200 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
COMIC DRAWING LESSONS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. July 11, 25; Marvel/DC Comic illustrator Joe Del Beato will lead drawing instruction for children and teens ages 7 to 17; materials supplied; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
FIDO AND FRIENDS: 6 to 6:45 p.m.; for ages 6 to 12; read to a dog from Fido and Friends Assisted Therapy Group; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244, ext. 6.
GIRLS BOOK CLUB: noon to 2 p.m. Thursdays; for girls in middle school and older; book talks, short stories, poetry and articles; Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
KIDS CLUB: ARTS & CRAFTS: 4 to 5 p.m.; supplies provided; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
MARSHMALLOW CATAPULTS: 2 to 3 p.m.; build catapults and launch marshmallows; for ages 10 to 13; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
POKEMON CLUB: 11 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 15, Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
SNAPOLOGY/SPACE WARS: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 29; interactive robotics and coding programs for children and teens using LEGO bricks; for ages 3 to 14; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, registration requested. 609-345-2269 ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
SUMMER KIDS COOKING SERIES: ISLAND SMOOTHIES: 2 to 4 p.m., Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
Friday, July 12
MAKERSPACE: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays; code, tinker, explore; Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
MOMMY AND ME: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 30; 30-minute stroller walk followed by playtime, coffee and light snacks; Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swartmore Ave., Ventnor, $54 for the entire session, registration requested. 717-503-8498.
MOVIE AND BOARD GAME DAY: 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 30; for kids and teens; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
VIDEO GAMES: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Aug. 10; play Nintendo Switch on the big screen; for kids of all ages; Nintendo DS games and tabletop games are available to play as well; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, July 13
LEGO CLUB: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
LEGO CLUB: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; for ages 6 to 12; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
PAPER BAG SPACE HELMET: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; for ages 3 to 11; make a colorful space helmet; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration requested. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SPECIAL SATURDAY STORYTIME TELLER: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; author Marie Carhart; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
TEEN ADVISORY GROUP MEETING: 1 to 2 p.m.; volunteering group for ages 13-18; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Monday, July 15
AFTERNOON MOVIES: 1 to 3 p.m. July 15, 22, 29, Aug. 5, 12, 19, 26; Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
CAPE MAY COUNTY SUMMER YOUTH TENNIS CLINIC: 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Aug. 7; affordable tennis lessons for ages 5 to 12 at Cape May County Park East; Cape May County Park & Zoo, 707 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House, $90. 609-465-5271 or CMCZoo.com.
LINWOOD COMMUNITY CHURCH GALACTIC STARVEYORS VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 15 to 19; 5:45 p.m. registration; Linwood Community Church, 1838 Shore Road, Linwood. 609-927-2950 or LinwoodCommunityChurch.org/VBS.
MINECRAFT CLUB: 5 or 6:30 p.m. second or third Mondays; for ages 8 to 12; helps kids build problem solving and planning skills; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
MONDAY FUNDAY: BEHIND THE SCENES AT THE MUSEUM: 10 to 11 a.m.; look, touch, learn and explore with hands-on activities; recommended for ages 10 and older; participants under the age of 8 should be accompanied by a caregiver; Avalon History Center, 215 39th St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MONDAY FUNDAY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; K9 demonstration and various vehicles from the County Sheriff’s Department; Cumberland County Library, 800 East Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
OUTDOOR TODDLER TIME: PIRATE ADVENTURE: 1 to 2 p.m.; bring your toddler for an afternoon of outdoor adventures, exploring sensory water and sand tables as they go on a treasure hunt; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
SERIAL READ-ALOUD: ‘A WRINKLE IN TIME’: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 26; for kids and adults; Madeline L’Engle’s “A Wrinkle in Time”; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470.
VBS 2019: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 15 through 19; fun games, Bibles stories, crafts, snacks, and more; for kids in pre-k (minimum age 4) through 8th grade; Crossroads Fellowship, 101 N. First St., Pleasantville. 609-407-1750 or CrossNJ.org/VBS.
Tuesday, July 16
CHILDREN’S STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturdays; stories and crafts; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
DIY STORYTIME: 6 to 6:45 p.m. every other Tuesday through Aug. 27; for ages 3 to 6; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
FRANKLIN INSTITUTE SPACE SHOW: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; discuss the force of gravity and use Newton’s third law of motion to launch a rocket; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
‘MUSIC PLAY PATROL: THE UNIVERSE OF SOUNDS’: 6 to 6:45 p.m.; explore the sounds of space using unique instruments and sound processors; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
READ TO A FURRY BUDDY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; allows children to read aloud to a service dog; recommended for independent readers age 6 and older; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
STORY TIME: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 13; for ages 0 to 4; stories, songs, activities and/or take home crafts; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
TEEN ENTREPRENEUR SERIES: 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through July 30; led by Carol Waties, Director of the Small Business Development Center at Stockton University; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
TEEN TUESDAY BOOK TALK AND BOOK GIVEAWAY: 11 to 11:45 a.m.; book talk and giveaway; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, July 17
DIY STORYTIME: 6 to 6:45 p.m. every other Wednesday through Aug. 28; for ages 3 to 6; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
READING CLUB: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 14; for ages 5 to 8; stories, activities, Legos and/or take home crafts; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
TODDLER STORY TIME: 11 to 11:30 a.m.; stories, songs and a simple craft for ages 18 to 36 months with parent/caregiver; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Thursday, July 18
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: SCIENCETELLERS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Sciencetellers will make things fly, spin, move and soar while telling a series of stories; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
DROP IN AND STEM: 6 to 7 p.m.; for ages 7 to 12; explore the world of Science, Engineering, Technology and Math through fun building activities; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PAWS FOR READING: 2 to 3 p.m.; practice your reading skills in the company of a gentle therapy dog; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
REACH FOR THE STARS WITH BUZZ LIGHTYEAR: 1 to 2:15 p.m.; join Buzz Lightyear for a fun, kid-friendly astronomy lesson; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470.
READING CLUB: 2 to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 15; for kids ages 9 and older; stories, activities, Legos and/or take home crafts; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
SUMMER KIDS COOKING SERIES: MEATBALLS: 2 to 4 p.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
THE LIZARD GUY: 11 a.m. to noon; live animal presentation with lizards, snakes, turtles, frogs and various bugs for ages 5 and older; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Friday, July 19
KIDS CLUB: FUNNY FARM RESCUE VISIT: 2 to 4 p.m.; Funny Farm Rescue will be in Center Court with their rescued animals; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
LEGO CLUB: 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. every other Friday; help build Lego City; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Saturday, July 20
LEGOS FUN & FREE G MOVIE: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; build a LEGO spaceship while watching a classic movie; call for movie title; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470.
‘PICTURE YOURSELF IN OUTER SPACE’: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; for ages 3 to 11; get a unique photo-op that puts you in orbit; return the following week for a print out of your photo; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration requested. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Monday, July 22
AMAZINATORS LIL’ STEAMERS SUMMER CAMP: July 22 through 25; 9 a.m. to noon for kids in grades 3 through 6, 1 to 4 p.m. for kids in kindergarten through 2nd grade; hands-on, interactive science, technology, engineering, art and math activities; Mainland Regional High School, 1301 Oak Ave., Linwood; $150 kindergarten through 2nd grade, $285 grades 3 through 6. 609-807-8326 or Amazinators.com.
INTERACTIVE SCREENING & FREE PG-13 MOVIE: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; wave things and yell callbacks at the screen, all props and suggestions provided; for ages 13 to 18; call for movie title; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470.
MONDAY FUNDAY: BOOK BINGO: 10 to 10:45 a.m.; few rounds of bingo and the chance to win books or other prizes; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MONDAY FUNDAY: DANCE DAY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; learn choreography by Ashley Campbell, the founder of the One Step Forward Initiative; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
‘SWITCH IT UP’ GAME DAY: 6 to 7 p.m.; play Nintendo Switch with your friends; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Tuesday, July 23
3RD & 4TH GRADE BOOK CLUB: 10 to 11 a.m. every other Tuesday through Aug. 27; keep up with reading over the summer and join a book club; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
ASTRONAUTS BY S.A.I.L.: 2 to 3:30 p.m.; learn about Astronauts for our S.A.I.L Volunteers; for ages 5 and older; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
‘BREAKFAST WITH THE PIRATES’: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. every other Tuesday through Aug. 20; hear a story over breakfast and then create your own pirate hook to go on a treasure hunt on the grounds; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, $20 adults, $18 ages 3 to 12. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
‘CHOO CHOO CHARLIE’: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Choo Choo Charlie will take everybody on an adventure with train effects, magic and comedy and lots of fun; for ages 5 to 9; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
CRAFT ACTIVITY: AUSTRALIAN RAIN STICKS: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
FAIRY TALE BREAKFAST: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. every other Tuesday through Aug. 13; delicious breakfast buffet with child-friendly choices, hear classic fairy tales read aloud, and play dress-up with fairy wings; face painting included; Carriage House Café & Tearoom, Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, $20 adults and kids ages 3 to 12; $5 ages 2 and younger. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
FURRY BUDDIES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every other Tuesday through July 23; for ages 6 to 14; read a story to therapy dogs; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
‘NOT QUITE NARWHAL’: 10:30 a.m. to noon; presented by the OCL Puppet Show Players; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470.
‘PUPPY POWER’: 7 to 8 p.m.; meet the Seeing Eye puppies of the Ocean County 4H Club; for ages 6 and older; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Wednesday, July 24
CUBEE & GREEN SCREEN PROGRAM: 4:30 to 6 p.m.; for ages 13 to 18; teens will make a Cubee figure from their favorite fandom and pose with it in front of our green screen; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Young_Adults.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 11 to 11:30 a.m.; stories, songs and a craft for ages 3 to 5; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
PRE-TEEN SPLASH PARTY: 7 p.m. July 24, Aug. 14; swimming, gym, dance party, pizza; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $15 members, $20 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Thursday, July 25
EXPLORER POST FOR ENVIRONMENTAL CAREERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays; high school students ages 14 to 18 can learn about environmental career fields; ACUA, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.
STORYTIME WITH MICHELLE WILSON: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; noted storyteller Michelle W. Wilson brings the folklore of the Pine Barrens and the Jersey Shore to life with her tales; for ages 6 to 9; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
SUMMER KIDS COOKING SERIES: AUSTRALIAN ANZAC BISCUITS: 2 to 4 p.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
Friday, July 26
STEAM FRIDAYS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. fourth Friday of the month, children will enjoy experimenting, designing, building, computing and crafting each month, Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or dlatham@acfpl.org or Acfpl.org.
Friday, Aug. 2
FOOD FUN: 1 to 2 p.m. first Fridays through Aug. 2; for ages 8 to 14; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Golf
Tuesday, July 16
GREENTREE LADIES LEAGUE: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 10; golf and good fun; Greentree Golf Course, Somers Point — Mays Landing Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-9131.
Groups
Wednesday, July 10
BOOK CLUB: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; title for July, “An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
CMCH AARP MEETING: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; AARP Chapter 1182 meeting; Devico Senior Center, 23 Romney Place, Cape May Court House. 510-579-4712.
NON-FICTION BOOK CLUB: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Wednesdays through September, Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Thursday, July 11
ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety meets weekly; topics include: coping strategies, self-care, wellness/recovery, community resources and other related topics; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 1601 Tilton Road, Northfield. 609 652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
KIWANIS OF NORTHFIELD-LINWOOD MEETING: 12:15 p.m. Thursdays; seeks new members to promote public service in the communities of southeastern Atlantic and upper Cape May counties; Atlantic City Country Club, 900 Shore Road, Northfield. 856-728-8010 or NJKiwanis.org.
MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. second Thursdays; topics such as strategies for better health, family and relationships, occupational wellness, and others; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, July 12
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, July 13
‘BREAKFAST WITH THE BEADLES’: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Saturdays; beading and wire working group; finish an old project or start a new one; basic tools provided; coffee, tea; anyone age 16 and older with a little beading or wirework experience is encouraged to attend; Artistic Touch Beads, 501 N. High St. Cottage J, Millville. 856-500-1630 or ArtisticTouchBeads.com.
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
OVEREATERS ANON: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28, Lower Township Library, 2600 Bayshore, Villas. 609-898-8756.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: 9 a.m. Saturdays; Grace Lutheran Church, 11 E. Dawes Ave., Somers Point. 609-458-2949.
STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.
Sunday, July 14
AL ANON: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Monday, July 15
AL ANON: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; study of Al-Anon’s 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people who are affected by a loved one’s drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.
ATLANTIC COUNTY NUMISMATIC SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. third Mondays; learn how to grade and determine the value of coins; all ages welcome; food and refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
H.O.P.E. GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 5:45 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 16; for widows and widowers; H.O.P.E. is a nonprofit, nonsectarian organization providing surviving spouses with grief support since 1979; Central United Methodist Church, Central Avenue and Shore Road, Linwood, $35. 856-234-2200 or 888-920-2201 or HopesNJ.org.
SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP: 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. Mondays; join this friendly group and improve your Spanish skills; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to “20 something” discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, July 16
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY GAME NIGHT: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; play Bridge, Pinochle, or Mahjongg every Tuesday; refreshments available; Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
GRIEF CAFE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through July 30; 8-week group session for emotional and spiritual support; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-270-4443.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SENIOR CITIZEN BALLET CLASSES: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; for Atlantic County residents age 65 and older; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Greek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-272-1199 or CygnusArts.org.
SENIOR CITIZEN DRAWING AND PAINTING CLASSES: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; for Atlantic County residents age 65 and older; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Greek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-892-4161 or CygnusArts.org.
STITCHES: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; group of knitters and sewers to work on projects with; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ACFSO Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
Wednesday, July 17
ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays through Aug. 17; family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or Dementia are invited to a free Alzheimer’s Support Group; led by social worker Kyle Miceli, MSW, LSW, CDP; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.
‘BE THERE OR BE SQUARE’ BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.
EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; for individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls; find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY GENERAL MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays through Dec. 18, Galloway Township Office of Sustainability, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NAMI SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by NAMI Atlantic/Cape May; concurrent support groups for mental health consumers and family members/caregivers; Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 702 Seashore Road, Erma. 609-335-2952 or NamiAC.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES (NARFE) MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; all current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or narfe-njchapter1664.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
‘THE ESCAPE AND ENJOY’ AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; discuss chosen books in an informal, friendly setting; March: “Educated” by Tara Westover; Public Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, July 18
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
MARVELOUS SLEUTHS BOOK CLUB: 7 p.m.; “The Perfect Couple” by Elin Hilderbrand; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.
STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
Friday, July 19
LGBTQ+ DISCUSSION/NETWORKING GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m.; meet to share experiences, learn about the community, find support and discuss relevant topics; LGBTQ+ community as well as family and friends are welcome; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Saturday, July 20
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; bring a script for each character in your play; professional and aspiring playwrights, actors, and public welcome; call for what to bring; Public Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-350-6310.
Monday, July 22
MARGATE CONCERNED CITIZENS GROUP MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; for Margate taxpayers; Public Library, Margate. 609-822-4700.
Tuesday, July 23
ANXIETY PEER WELLNESS GROUP: 1 to 2:15 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; offered by the Mental Health Association/ICE Wellness Program; topics include wellness, recovery, empowerment, and more; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 120 S. White Horse Pike, #2, Hammonton. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Tuesdays through November, Public Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-646-5409.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, July 24
ADULT CRAFT CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. July 24, Aug. 14, 28; for adults age 18 and older; learn how to make creative crafts in this fun and relaxed class; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free, registration required, limited space. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Thursday, Aug. 1
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays; Improved Order of Red Men (IORM) meeting of the Egg Harbor City Kickapoo tribe #237; Red Men Kickapoo Lodge, 30 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
SHORE’S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Saturday, Aug. 3
PARKINSON LIFE CENTER MONTHLY SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 11 a.m. to noon first Saturdays; support group meeting for those with Parkinson’s Disease and their caregivers, family or friends; Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.
Monday, Aug. 5
EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you’d like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
COIN CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m. social hour, 7 to 9 p.m. meeting, first Wednesdays; hosted by the Atlantic County Numismatic Society; all ages welcome; free appraisals, free coins for kids, refreshments; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. first Wednesdays, Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.
REED’S READS: MONTHLY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m. first Wednesdays; eat, drink, and be merry during our monthly fireside book club; The Reeds at Shelter Haven, 9601 Third Ave., Stone Harbor. francesca@jpublicrelations.com.
Monday, Aug. 12
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NAMI CONNECTIONS GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); support group for people who are recovering from mental illness disorders of the brain; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-385-7825 or NAMIAC.org.
NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; speaker part of the meeting will be followed by the regular support meeting for caregivers and consumers; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 215-327-7940 or NAMIAC.org.
PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
UPPER TWP. GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 to 4 p.m. second Tuesdays; Upper Twp. Sustainable Jersey Green Team Meeting; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg (Woodbine). 609-464-0920 or UpperTownship.com.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, July 10
‘5 FABULOUS DAYS OF FITNESS’: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays, through Aug. 30; Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: Boot Camp Circuit Training, $10; Tuesdays and Thursdays: Yoga classes, $5; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, $5 to $10. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
MIND AND BODY WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays; discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; Atlantic Center for Independent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
OUTDOOR FAMILY FITNESS: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; games such as freeze dance, hopscotch, and hula-hoops; make fruit smoothies; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Thursday, July 11
FREE YOGA CLASSES: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 29; bring your own mat; instructed by the Orange Loop’s “The Leadership Studio”; Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. 609-449-1360 or AbseconLighthouse.org.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, 106 Court House-South Dennis Road, Suite 200, 2nd Floor, Cape May Court House. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA @ LONGPORT PUBLIC LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 15; bring your mat, bring your towel and bring some water; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Friday, July 12
BABY BASICS CLASS: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, 1925 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. 888-569-1000.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, 219 North White Horse Pike, Suite 104, Hammonton. 888-569-1000.
Saturday, July 13
D.D.P. YOGA: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; blends classic yoga positions, dynamic resistance training, and old school calisthenics; Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
ONE-DAY CHILDBIRTH CLASS: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Hackberry Building, Pomona, $100. 888-569-1000.
QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21, 2019; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
WAKE-UP YOGA WITH KRISTEN HOOK: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays; with Kristen Hook, Certified Yoga Teacher; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 suggested donation. 609-270-4443 or HansenFoundationNJ.org.
YOGA IN THE ZOO: 8:45 to 10 a.m.; bring a mat and water; yoga by the animals in the zoo; Cape May County Park & Zoo, 707 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House, donations only. 609-465-5271 or ItsWellYogaAndPaddle.com.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, July 15
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, 2500 English Creek Avenue, Building 800, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, July 16
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
MEDITATIVE FLOW YOGA: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 24; restorative class that really gets you into your body and the present moment; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10. 609-270-4443.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR RECOVERY: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; free yoga class focused on wellness and community support in a clean, sober, and stigma-free environment; The Leadership Studio, 161 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 30, 2019; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, July 17
BABY BASICS CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 5 to 7 p.m. third Wednesdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; learn about each phase of your surgery and recovery; Shore Medical Center, second floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S WELLNESS TO WELL BEING EVENTS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; featuring experts on wellness topics that can help you in all areas of your well-being; Lobby at Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
PREPARING FOR RADIATION THERAPY: 2 to 3 p.m.; AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, Joseph Stella, M.D. Conference Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Thursday, July 18
DOUBLE TROUBLE MEETINGS: noon to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; bi-monthly meeting for individuals living with both mental illness and addiction; hosted by the Mental Health Association of Ocean County; Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 E. Main St., Tuckerton. 732-914-1546.
FAMILY WORKOUT: T25: 2 to 3 p.m.; lace up your sneakers and get ready to move alongside Shaun T.; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
Friday, July 19
TAI CHI FOR ADULTS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays through Aug. 30; Introduction to Tai Chi and Qigong classes for adults; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, July 20
FREE SKIN CANCER SCREENING: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; screenings are available on a first come, first serve basis; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-463-6521 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
Monday, July 22
TICK BORNE ILLNESSES: 2 p.m.; Lauren Petraglia from the Ocean County Health Department will discuss tick borne illnesses, and ways to prevent them; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 7 p.m., AtlantiCare Physician Group, 2110 New Road, 2nd floor, Linwood. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 5 to 6 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, 517 W. Route 72, Manahawkin. 888-569-1000.
Tuesday, July 23
YOGA FOR RECOVERY: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; free yoga class focused on wellness and community support in a clean, sober, and stigma-free environment; The Leadership Studio, 161 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Wednesday, July 24
NO BAKE COOKING: HOMEMADE SUMMER SNACKS: 6 to 7 p.m.; presented by Ivette Alvarez, Health Educator from Horizon Health NJ; open to families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Thursday, July 25
MEET RETIRED PARALYMPIAN CHERYL LEITNER: 11 a.m. to noon; Cheryl Leitner will discuss her participation in the Paralympics around the world; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
SENIOR UNIVERSITY: PACE PROGRAM OVERVIEW: 11 a.m. to noon, AtlantiCare LifeCenter, AtlantiCare Health Park, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Tuesday, July 30
HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.
Monday, Aug. 5
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.
Monday, Aug. 12
NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
Music
Wednesday, July 10
2019 SUMMER CONCERTS AT MICHAEL DEBBI PARK: 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 28; no show July 3; food and beverages for sale; Michael Debbi Park, Cedar Avenue, Richland. 856-697-2100, ext. 8 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
MASTERWORKS CHOIR REHEARSALS: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through July 24; Masterworks Choir and Orchestra rehearsals; rehearsals are open to public, no auditions required; July 25, presenting John Rutter’s Mass of the Children, free-will offering collected; St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 501 E. 8th St., Ocean City. 609-399-2988 or MasterWorksOCNJ.org.
TOUR THE WORLD’S LARGEST PIPE ORGAN: 10 to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18; take a tour of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and the world’s largest pipe organ; Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $10. 609-402-9584 or BoardwalkOrgans.org.
Thursday, July 11
NAT KING COLE TRIBUTE CONCERT: noon to 1:30 p.m.; program, titled “Unforgettable,” will feature the California-based No Vacancy Band led by Dave Damiani; Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free admission. 609-822-1167, ext. 121 or Schultz-Hill.org.
NAVESINK BRASS CONCERT: 7 p.m.; variety of music from pop hits to patriotic songs; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Friday, July 12
MOTOWN CONCERT: SHADOWS OF THE 60S: 7 to 8 p.m.; pays tribute to the legacy of Motown’s legendary stars, such as The Supremes, The Four Tops and Temptations, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye and The Marvelettes; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SOMERS POINT BEACH CONCERT SERIES: 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 6; special concert Sept. 1; 27th Annual AtlantiCare Concerts on the beach; refreshments available for purchase; William Morrow Beach, Bay Avenue, Somers Point, free. 609-653-0400 or SomersPointBeachConcerts.com.
Sunday, July 14
ABSECON CONCERTS IN THE PARK: 7 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 11; food available for purchase; bring your own chair or blanket; Heritage Park, 699 Blenheim Ave., Absecon, free admission. 609-641-0663 or AbseconNJ.gov.
Wednesday, July 17
CONCERTS IN THE PARK: 6:30 p.m. July 17, Aug. 14, Cape May County Park & Zoo, 707 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House, free. 609-465-5271 or CMCZoo.com.
DAKOTA REIDER CONCERT: 7 p.m., Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Thursday, July 18
LATIN JAZZ SERIES: 7:30 to 9 p.m.; performance by percussionist Wilson “Chembo” Cornie; Josie Kelly’s Public House, 908 Shore Road, Somers Point, $10 members, $15 non-members. 609-233-1820.
THIRD THURSDAY CONCERT SERIES: 5 to 6:15 p.m. third Thursdays through Sept. 19, Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3112 or ThirdThursdayAC.org.
Religion
Friday, July 12
CHARLOTTE KULP SCHOLAR-IN-RESIDENCE WEEKEND: July 12, 13; 17th Annual Charlotte M. Kulp Scholar-In-Residence Weekend featuring Rabbi David Saperstein; Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor. 609-822-7116.
Wednesday, July 17
BETH EL MOVIE NIGHT: 7 to 10 p.m.; call for movie title; includes popcorn and snacks; Beth El Synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $5. 609-823-2725 or BethElSynagogue.com.
Thursday, July 18
LABYRINTH WALK & TALK: 6 to 7 p.m.; learn more about the labyrinth’s history and the way to get more out of walking it; Church of the Redeemer, 20th and Atlantic avenues, Longport. 305-393-6236.
Reunions
EGG HARBOR CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1953: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 8; 66th annual reunion; Smithville Inn, 1 N. New York Road, Galloway Township, $40. 609-788-0022.
CLAYTON HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR ALUMNI REUNION: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sept. 11; alumni who would have graduated 40 or more years ago are invited to attend; Masso’s Crystal Manor Building at 210 S. Delsea Drive, Glassboro, $30, RSVP by Aug. 13. 856-694-2310.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1979: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 26; 40th class reunion; dinner, cash bar, soft drinks, live music; Avalon Country Club, Route 9, Cape May Court House, $50. 609-827-8012.