Events
Friday, June 28
CAR CRUISE: 5 to 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays through Sept. 27; Historic Smithville & Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
FOUR ORIGINAL ONE-ACT PLAYS: 7 to 8:30 p.m. June 28, 29, 3 p.m. June 30; presented by South Jersey Players; directed by Marlene May and Heidi Mae; Ventnor Coffee, 108 N. Dorset Ave., Ventnor, $15. 347-920-6399.
‘RECOMMENDED READS’: 6 p.m.; fast-paced discussion with Carol Fitzgerald, founder/president of The Book Report Network; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SPECIAL FAMILY EVENT: 3 p.m.; summer kick-off event; magician Chad Juros, face painting, balloon animals, pizza, crafts and more; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
Saturday, June 29
A VISIT WITH AUTHOR JOHN GILSTRAP: 1 to 3 p.m.; New York Times bestselling and Thriller Award-winning author; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City, limited seating. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
BEACHSTOCK 2019: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; live music, volleyball and lifeguard competitions, craft and food vendors, local retailers, sand sculpting lessons, free kite flying lessons and kite stunts, Stacey’s Surf & Paddle lessons, kid’s treasure hunt, demonstrations, face painting, beer and wine garden, a bonfire and family-friendly Disney movie; rain date June 30; beach at Granville and Huntington avenues, Margate. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; dancing to music by the South Jersey Ceili Band and guest musicians; American Legion Hall Post 352, 1st Street and Pennslyvania Avenue, Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
Sunday, June 30
FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 15; Atlantic City. 609-226-9323.
SHIRAT HAYAM DERBY: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; choose a “horse,” place your bets and cheer it on; light dinner; Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor, $18, reservations requested. 609-822-7116, ext. 121 or ShiratHamNJ.org.
Dining out
Friday, June 28
VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; baked chicken dinner; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.
Saturday, June 29
AVALON MANOR PANCAKE BREAKFASTS: 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; all-you-can-eat; Avalon Manor Improvement Association, 581 Old Avalon Blvd., Avalon, $6. 609-519-7185.
RED, WHITE AND BLUEBERRY PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m.; all-you-can-eat; Ocean City Masonic Lodge, 940 Wesley Ave., Ocean City, $8 adults, $4 kids.
Fundraisers
Saturday, June 29
CAR WASH AND YARD SALE FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; benefits the youth ministry of Heavensway Beth Shan Baptist Church; Heavensway Beth Shan Baptist Church, 1029 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, $10. 302-983-2546.
Sunday, June 30
SOMERS POINT HISTORICAL SOCIETY FUNDRAISER: through July 4; Somers Point Historical Society will host a fundraiser at Boston Market in Somers Point; percentage of your purchase will benefit the Historical Society; get a certificate on the website and present at Boston Market, 210 New Road, Somers Point. 609-927-2900 or SomersPointHistory.org.
For kids
Friday, June 28
‘I SURVIVED’ ACTIVITIES: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; activities based on the “I Survived” stories; ages 7 to 10; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197.
MAKERSPACE: 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. every other Friday; code, tinker, explore; Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
MOMMY AND ME: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 30; 30-minute stroller walk followed by playtime, coffee and light snacks; Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swartmore Ave., Ventnor, $54 for the entire session, registration requested. 717-503-8498.
SCIENCETELLERS: ‘ALIENS: ESCAPE FROM EARTH’: 2 to 3:30 p.m.; intergalactic story where science experiments bring the story to life; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470.
STEAM FRIDAYS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. fourth Friday of the month, children will enjoy experimenting, designing, building, computing and crafting each month, Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or acfpl.org.
VIDEO GAMES: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Aug. 10; play Nintendo Switch on the big screen; for kids of all ages; Nintendo DS games and tabletop games are available for play as well; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, June 29
CHILDREN’S STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturdays; stories and crafts; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
LEGO CLUB: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; use LEGOs and your imagination to create something fantastic; for ages 6 to 12; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
STORYTIME TELLERS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; featuring children’s author Dr. Doug Farrell; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
TWEEN DAYS IN TEEN LOUNGE: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; enjoy gaming in the Teen Lounge; play Xbox360, PS3 or Nintendo Wii; for ages 9 to 12; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Monday, July 1
BASKETBALL CLINIC: Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, through Aug. 16; presented by Blake Rossell, basketball instructor and Wildwood Catholic High School Assistant Varsity Boys Basketball Coach; various sessions for grades 1 through 8 for both boys and girls; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $175 members, $200 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
CAPE MAY COUNTY SUMMER YOUTH TENNIS CLINIC: 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Aug. 7; affordable tennis lessons for ages 5 to 12 at Cape May County Park East; Cape May County Park & Zoo, 707 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House, $90. 609-465-5271 or CMCZoo.com.
FAMILY FUN BINGO: 6:30 p.m.; bring the whole family to enjoy a night of family bingo; prizes awarded; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SCIENCETELLERS PRESENTS ‘ALIENS ESCAPE FROM EARTH’: 10 to 10:45 a.m.; action-packed and educational alien adventure using science experiments for special effects; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SERIAL READ-ALOUD: ‘A WRINKLE IN TIME’: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 26; for kids and adults; Madeline L’Engle’s “A Wrinkle in Time”; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470.
Tuesday, July 2
CRAFT ACTIVITY: SUNKEN TREASURES DISCOVERY BOTTLE: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
READ TO A FURRY BUDDY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; allows children to read aloud to a service dog; recommended for independent readers age 6 and older; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
TEEN TUESDAY: ESCAPE ROOM: 11 a.m.; solve puzzles and strategize to escape the room; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, July 3
DIY STORYTIME: 6 to 6:45 p.m. every other Wednesday through Aug. 28; for ages 3 to 6; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
LEGO MOVIE CLUB: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through Aug. 14; build Lego themes and then film a movie; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
PRE-TEEN SPLASH PARTY: 7 p.m. July 3, July 24, Aug. 14; swimming, gym, dance party, pizza; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $15 members, $20 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Thursday, July 4
POKEMON CLUB: 11 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 15, Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Friday, July 5
LEGO CLUB: 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. every other Friday; help build Lego City; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Golf
Tuesday, July 2
GREENTREE LADIES LEAGUE: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 10; golf and good fun; Greentree Golf Course, Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-9131.
Groups
Friday, June 28
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, 106 Court House South Dennis Road, Conference Room, Cape May Court House. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
‘BURIED IN TREASURES’ WORKSHOP SERIES: 10 a.m. to noon Fridays through July 5; weekly workshop for individuals who want to learn to declutter and prevent excessive acquiring; learn a new skill, apply it at home and discuss successes and challenges; The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township, $125. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, June 29
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
OVEREATERS ANON: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28, Lower Township Library, 2600 Bayshore, Villas. 609-898-8756.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: 9 a.m. Saturdays; Grace Lutheran Church, 11 E. Dawes Ave., Somers Point. 609-458-2949.
Sunday, June 30
AL ANON: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Monday, July 1
AL ANON: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; study of Al-Anon’s 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people who are affected by a loved one’s drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.
BARIATRIC HEALTH & WELLNESS SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m., AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 5 to 6 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, Joseph Stella, M.D. Conference Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
GRIEF AND LOSS SUPPORT GROUP: 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays through July 8; for individuals affected by the loss of a loved one due to addiction/substance use disorder; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP: 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. Mondays; join this friendly group and improve your Spanish skills; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
‘SPEAK OF THE SPECTRUM’ MEETING: 6 to 7 p.m. first Mondays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for LGBTQ individuals as well as supportive family/friends to discuss experiences, learn about the community, find support and talk about relevant topics; participants should be at least 18; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to “20 something” discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, July 2
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY GAME NIGHT: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; play Bridge, Pinochle, or Mahjongg every Tuesday; refreshments available; Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.
GRIEF CAFE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through July 30; 8-week group session for emotional and spiritual support; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-270-4443.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you’d like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SENIOR CITIZEN BALLET CLASSES: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; for Atlantic County residents age 65 and older; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Greek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-272-1199 or CygnusArts.org.
SENIOR CITIZEN DRAWING AND PAINTING CLASSES: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; for Atlantic County residents age 65 and older; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Greek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-892-4161 or CygnusArts.org.
STITCHES: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; group of knitters and sewers to work on projects with; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ACFSO Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
Wednesday, July 3
BRAIN TUMOR SUPPORT GROUP: 5 to 5:45 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, New Café, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
COIN CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m. social hour, 7 to 9 p.m. meeting, first Wednesdays; hosted by the Atlantic County Numismatic Society; all ages welcome; free appraisals, free coins for kids, refreshments; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. first Wednesdays, Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.
REED’S READS: MONTHLY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m. first Wednesdays; eat, drink, and be merry during our monthly fireside book club; The Reeds at Shelter Haven, 9601 Third Ave., Stone Harbor. francesca@jpublicrelations.com.
STROKE SURVIVOR AND CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 4:45 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, New Café, Pomona. 888-569-1000.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, July 4
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays; Improved Order of Red Men (IORM) meeting of the Egg Harbor City Kickapoo tribe #237; Red Men Kickapoo Lodge, 30 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
SHORE’S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Health, fitness
Friday, June 28
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
Saturday, June 29
D.D.P. YOGA: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; blends classic yoga positions, dynamic resistance training, and old school calisthenics; Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21, 2019; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
WAKE-UP YOGA WITH KRISTEN HOOK: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays; with Kristen Hook, Certified Yoga Teacher; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 suggested donation. 609-270-4443 or HansenFoundationNJ.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, July 1
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
COPING SKILLS WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays; peers will lead a weekly meeting that will focus on a new topic each session; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, July 2
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
HEALTHY SNACKS: 11 a.m.; interactive cooking program demonstrated by a dietician from ShopRite; presented by the Serving Adults with Special Challenges Committee; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
MEDITATIVE FLOW YOGA: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 24; restorative class that really gets you into your body and the present moment; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10. 609-270-4443.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR RECOVERY: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; yoga class focused on wellness and community support in a clean, sober, and stigma-free environment; The Leadership Studio, 161 South Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 30, 2019; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, July 3
ATLANTICARE BREASTFEEDING CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, $20. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Center for Childbirth Tour for Expectant Parents; AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Music
Friday, June 28
SOMERS POINT BEACH CONCERT SERIES: 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 6; special concerts on July 4, Sept. 1; 27th Annual AtlantiCare Concerts on the beach; refreshments available for purchase; William Morrow Beach, Bay Avenue, Somers Point, free. 609-653-0400 or SomersPointBeachConcerts.com.
Saturday, June 29
‘A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO LOIS SMITH’: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; “Musical Tribute to Lois Smith — Singer, Artist & Author” presented by WCM African American Historical Society; includes block party with live music, storytelling, food, health screenings, entertainment; West Cape May Elementary School Grounds, 301 Moore St., West Cape May, free. 609-241-5353.
Sunday, June 30
ABSECON CONCERTS IN THE PARK: 7 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 11; food available for purchase; bring your own chair or blanket; Heritage Park, 699 Blenheim Ave., Absecon, free admission. 609-641-0663 or AbseconNJ.gov.
Monday, July 1
UNITED STATES AIR FORCE HERITAGE OF AMERICA BAND: 7 to 8 p.m.; comprised of more than 40 professional Airman-musicians who perform a variety of renditions of orchestral classics, marches, Broadway hits, jazz standards, movie music and patriotic favorites; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or CapeMayCity.com.
Wednesday, July 3
SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 8 p.m.; July 3: Pure Prairie League and Orleans; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, $48. 609-884-9565 or CapeMayCity.com.
Thursday, July 4
THE JULIANO BROTHERS: 7 to 10:30 p.m.; concert followed by annual firework display; beverages available for purchase; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
Reunions
EGG HARBOR CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1953: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 8; 66th annual reunion; Smithville Inn, 1 N. New York Road, Galloway Township, $40. 609-788-0022.
CLAYTON HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR ALUMNI REUNION: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sept. 11; alumni who would have graduated 40 or more years ago are invited to attend; Masso’s Crystal Manor Building at 210 S. Delsea Drive, Glassboro, $30, RSVP by Aug. 13. 856-694-2310.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1979: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 26; 40th class reunion; dinner, cash bar, soft drinks, live music; Avalon Country Club, Route 9, Cape May Court House, $50. 609-827-8012.