Events
Friday, Jan. 4
TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays; call for more details; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Saturday, Jan. 5
INDOOR/OUTDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. first Saturdays through June; wide variety of items; South Vineland United Methodist Church, Main Road and Sherman Avenue, Vineland. 856-692-2152.
JOB SEARCHING: 10 to 11 a.m.; with Sean Farrell; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
OFFICE FOR IPAD: 11 a.m. to noon; with Cathy Zane; Microsoft Office includes Word, Excel and PowerPoint for the iPad; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
OPEN GAMING: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through March 30; bring your friends and pick a game, including Canasta, Pinochle, Scrabble, and Mah Jong; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
‘SECRET LIFE OF BOOKS’ SERIES: 2 to 4 p.m.; discussion “Swallows & Amazons” by Arthur Ransome; Public Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197.
THREE KINGS DAY CELEBRATION: noon to 8 p.m.; hosted by the Latino Club of Egg Harbor City; toy giveaway, dinner, basket auction; noon to 2 p.m. toy giveaway, City Hall, 500 London Ave., Egg Harbor City; 5 to 8 p.m. dinner, Teamster’s Hall, 1 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; dinner is $15 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12, free ages 4 and younger. 609-965-1195.
‘TRANSFORMATION AND TRAVEL’: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays; meeting for those interested in a productive and goal orientated physical environment; Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, One Borgata Way, Atlantic City, $5. 347-406-2191.
Sunday, Jan. 6
LA TRAVIATA OPERA DINNER: 4 to 6 p.m.; Atlantic City Opera Theatre presents highlights of Verdi’s La Traviata, plus spaghetti dinner, salad, dessert and wine; Atlantic City Opera Theatre, 1617 N. Mississippi Ave., Venice Park, Atlantic City, $25. 215-432-3099.
Dining out
Friday, Jan. 4
VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; pork dinner; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.
Sunday, Jan. 6
FINS SUNDAY SOCIAL BRUNCH: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; hosted by the Soroptimist Club of Cape May County; benefits the club; live music, drink bar, food; Fins Bar & Grille, 142 Decatur St., Cape May. 609-846-3690 or SICMC.com.
Fundraisers
Sunday, Jan. 6
MAINLAND AFTER PROM ‘BAGGING FOR A CAUSE’: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; have your groceries bagged by student volunteers from Mainland High School; proceeds from the event will benefit Mainland’s after prom event; Shop Rite of Somers Point, Bethel Road, Somers Point. mrhsafterprom@comcast.net.
For kids
Saturday, Jan. 5
POKEMON CLUB: 11 a.m. to noon; for ages 7 to 16; bring Nintendo DS handhelds, Pokemon games, trading cards, etc; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org.
SATURDAY STORYTIME AND CRAFT: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Saturdays through March 30; for ages 3 to 7; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
Groups
Saturday, Jan. 5
PARKINSON LIFE CENTER MONTHLY MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon first Saturdays; for those with Parkinson’s Disease, caregivers, family or friends; Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or parkinsonlifecenterofsouthernnj.org.
Monday, Jan. 7
AL-ANON: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; for people who are affected by a loved one’s drinking; United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.
Music
Saturday, Jan. 5
PIANO BAR AT BETH ISRAEL: 7 to 10 p.m.; featuring New York piano artist Drew Wutke; pizza, salad, candy, cookies, beer, wine; Beth Israel Reform Congregation, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield, $25. 609-641-3600 or BethIsraelNorthfield.org.
Sunday, Jan. 6
CONTEMPORARY JAZZ CONCERT: 3 to 4:15 p.m.; performance by bassist Shaw Cav, presented by Cape May Jazz Vespers; First Presbyterian Church of Cape May, 500 Hughes St., Cape May, $10 donation will be requested at door. 609-846-3979.
EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
SPANISH LANGUAGE GROUP MEETINGS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays through April 1, 2019; for individuals who prefer speaking in Spanish; meet weekly to share community resources and discuss topics related to family, wellness, relationships, school, stress management and more; offered by a bi-lingual group facilitator; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
‘SPEAK OF THE SPECTRUM’ MEETING: 6 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; for ages 16 and older LGBTQ individuals and supportive family/friends to discuss experiences, learn about the community, find support and talk about relevant topics; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to “20 something” discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Health, fitness
Friday, Jan. 4
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
Saturday, Jan. 5
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21, 2019; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, Jan. 7
‘ALL LEVELS YOGA’: 2 to 3 p.m.; focusing on postures, breathing techniques, and meditation; taught by Kathryn Ridge; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
COPING SKILLS WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays; peers will lead a weekly meeting that will focus on a new topic each session; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
FOUR-WEEK CHILDBIRTH CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 7 through 28, Hackberry Building, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, $100. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
YOGA WITH CECI: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays Jan. 7, 14; Monday morning yoga at the library; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, donations accepted for the instructor. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Music
Saturday, Jan. 5
NY PIANO AT BETH ISRAEL: 7 to 10 p.m.; evening of Piano Bar featuring New York Piano artist Drew Wutke; pizza, salad, candy, cookies, beer, wine; Beth Israel Reform Congregation, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield, $25. 609-641-3600 or BethIsraelNorthfield.org.
Sunday, Jan. 6
CONTEMPORARY JAZZ CONCERT: 3 to 4:15 p.m.; performance by bassist extraordinaire Shaw Cav, presented by Cape May Jazz Vespers; First Presbyterian Church of Cape May, 500 Hughes St., Cape May, $10 donation will be requested at door. 609-846-3979 or CapeMayJazzVespers.com.
Religion
Friday, Jan. 4
BRUNCH & LEARN: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; learn from a variety of different speakers and watch a documentary film on Judaism, Israel or Jewish history over brunch; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; advance: $4 members, $6 guests; day-of: $6 members, $10 guests. 609-822-1167.
Tuesday, Jan. 8
ADULT BIBLE STUDY CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 25, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Wednesday, Jan. 9
‘EXPLORE GOD’ DISCUSSION GROUP: 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays; Price Hall, Academy and Seashore Roads, Cape May; open to all. 609-889-3538 or email robriehl@verizon.net.