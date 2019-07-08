Fundraisers
Thursday, July 11
AVALON HISTORICAL SOCIETY MINI GOLF TOURNAMENT: 6 to 9 p.m.; benefits the Avalon Historical Society; Go Fish Mini Golf, 2438 Dune Drive, Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DESIGNER BAG BINGO: 6 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. games begin; hosted by Mike & Diane from WAYV; music, raffle baskets, featured bags by Marc Jacobs, Rebecca Minkoff and Longchamp; benefits the JCC’s Early Childhood Education Center; Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $40, table of 10 $35 each. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
For kids
Tuesday, July 9
3RD & 4TH GRADE BOOK CLUB: 10 to 11 a.m. every other Tuesday through Aug. 27; keep up with reading over the summer; Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
ANIMAL ADAPTATIONS: 2 to 2:30 p.m.; for ages 5 and older; reviews the major groups of animals and the characteristics that they share; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
‘BREAKFAST WITH THE PIRATES’: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. every other Tuesday through Aug. 20; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, $20 adults, $18 ages 3 to 12. 609-884-5404.
FAIRY TALE BREAKFAST: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. every other Tuesday through Aug. 13; Carriage House Cafe & Tearoom, Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, $20 adults and kids ages 3 to 12; $5 ages 2 and younger. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
FURRY BUDDIES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every other Tuesday through July 23; for ages 6 to 14; read a story to therapy dogs; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
KIDS CLUB: STORYTIME: 11 a.m. to noon, Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
KID FRIENDLY TUESDAY TASTING: 6 to 7 p.m.; make veggie pinwheels with Chef Alice from Kitchen 19; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
PJ STORYTIME: 6 to 7 p.m.; come in PJ’s and listen to bedtime stories and make a craft; for ages 2 and older; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197.
TEEN ART TUESDAY: 11 to 11:45 a.m.; teens are invited to come make nebula jars with the Madd Potter Studio; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TEEN ENTREPRENEUR SERIES: 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through July 30; led by Carol Waties of the Small Business Development Center at Stockton Univer-sity; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269.
or ACFPL.org.
‘THE SKY’S THE LIMIT’: 11 a.m. to noon; space-themed activities, and a reading list to take home with you; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470.
TODDLER TIME PRESENTS: SENSORY PLAY: 4 to 5 p.m.; activities to stimulate excitement, calmness, and alertness with your little one; refreshments provided; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
Wednesday, July 10
3-D PERLER BEAD CRAFT PROGRAM: 4:30 to 6 p.m.; for teens ages 13 to 18; 3-D Perler Bead Craft Program; design your own 3-D stand-up planets; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Young_Adults.
A GALAXY OF MOVIES: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. July 10, 24; free movie shown for ages 8 to 16; light refreshments provided; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
‘A UNIVERSE OF STORIES’: SUMMER READING SIGN-UPS: daily through July 20; for ages 3 to 17; sign up for your summer reading log, start reading and log your books, and be eligible for prizes based on how much you read; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CHILDREN’S SUMMER READING PROGRAM: daily through Aug. 23; summer reading theme is “A Universe of Stories”; participate to win prizes; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
LEGO CLUB: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 29; library will supply the Legos, you supply the imagination; work together to design and assemble a new project each session; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
LEGO MOVIE CLUB: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through Aug. 14; build Lego themes and then film a movie; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Thursday, July 11
5TH & 6TH GRADE BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. every other Thursdays through Aug. 29; keep up with reading this summer; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
COMIC DRAWING LESSONS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. July 11, 25; Marvel/DC Comic Illustrator Joe Del Beato will lead drawing instruction for children and teens ages 7 to 17; learn how to draw your favorite characters; materials supplied; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
FIDO AND FRIENDS: 6 to 6:45 p.m.; for ages 6 to 12; read to a dog from Fido and Friends Assisted Therapy Group; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
KIDS CLUB: ARTS & CRAFTS: 4 to 5 p.m.; supplies provided; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
MARSHMALLOW CATAPULTS: 2 to 3 p.m.; build catapults and launch marshmallows; for ages 10 to 13; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
SNAPOLOGY/SPACE WARS: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 29; interactive robotics and coding programs for children and teens using LEGO bricks; for ages 3 to 14; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, registration requested. 609-345-2269 ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
SUMMER KIDS COOKING SERIES: ISLAND SMOOTHIES: 2 to 4 p.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
Friday, July 12
MAKERSPACE: 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. every other Friday; code, tinker, explore; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Monday, July 15
LINWOOD COMMUNITY CHURCH GALACTIC STARVEYORS VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 15 to 19; 5:45 p.m. registration; Linwood Community Church, 1838 Shore Road, Linwood. 609-927-2950 or LinwoodCommunityChurch.org/VBS.
Tuesday, July 16
READ TO A FURRY BUDDY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; allows children to read aloud to a service dog; recommended for independent readers age 6 and older; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
Wednesday, July 17
DIY STORYTIME: 6 to 6:45 p.m. every other Wednesday through Aug. 28; for ages 3 to 6; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Wednesday, July 24
PRE-TEEN SPLASH PARTY: 7 p.m. July 24, Aug. 14; swimming, gym, dance party, pizza; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $15 members, $20 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Groups
Tuesday, July 9
ADULT DIABETES COMMUNITY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Tree House Room, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
ANXIETY PEER WELLNESS GROUP: 1 to 2:15 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; offered by the Mental Health Association/ICE Wellness Program; topics include wellness, recovery, empowerment, and more; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 120 S. White Horse Pike, #2, Hammonton. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY GAME NIGHT: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; play Bridge, Pinochle, or Mahjongg every Tuesday; refreshments available; Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
GRIEF CAFE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through July 30; 8-week group session for emotional and spiritual support; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-270-4443.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SENIOR CITIZEN BALLET CLASSES: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; for Atlantic County residents age 65 and older; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Greek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-272-1199 or CygnusArts.org.
SENIOR CITIZEN DRAWING AND PAINTING CLASSES: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; for Atlantic County residents age 65 and older; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Greek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-892-4161 or CygnusArts.org.
STITCHES: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; group of knitters and sewers to work on projects with; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ACFSO Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
UPPER TWP. GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 to 4 p.m. second Tuesdays; Upper Twp. Sustainable Jersey Green Team Meeting; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg (Woodbine). 609-464-0920 or UpperTownship.com.
Wednesday, July 10
BOOK CLUB: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; title for July, “An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
CMCH AARP MEETING: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; AARP Chapter 1182 meeting; Devico Senior Center, 23 Romney Place, Cape May Court House. 510-579-4712.
NON-FICTION BOOK CLUB: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Wednesdays through September, Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Thursday, July 11
MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. second Thursdays; topics such as strategies for better health, family and relationships, occupational wellness, and others; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Saturday, July 13
‘BREAKFAST WITH THE BEADLES’: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Saturdays; beading and wire working group; finish an old project or start a new one; basic tools provided; coffee, tea; anyone age 16 and older with a little beading or wirework experience is encouraged to attend; Artistic Touch Beads, 501 N. High St. Cottage J, Millville. 856-500-1630 or ArtisticTouchBeads.com.
STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.
Monday, July 15
ATLANTIC COUNTY NUMISMATIC SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. third Mondays; learn how to grade and determine the value of coins; all ages welcome; food and refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
Tuesday, July 16
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, July 17
ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays through Aug. 17; family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or Dementia are invited to a free Alzheimer’s Support Group; led by social worker Kyle Miceli, MSW, LSW, CDP; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.
‘BE THERE OR BE SQUARE’ BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.
EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; for individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls; find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY GENERAL MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays through Dec. 18, Galloway Township Office of Sustainability, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NAMI SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by NAMI Atlantic/Cape May; concurrent support groups for mental health consumers and family members/caregivers; Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 702 Seashore Road, Erma. 609-335-2952 or NamiAC.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES (NARFE) MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; all current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or narfe-njchapter1664.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
‘THE ESCAPE AND ENJOY’ AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; discuss chosen books in an informal, friendly setting; March: “Educated” by Tara Westover; Public Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, July 18
NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.
STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
Health, fitness
Tuesday, July 9
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
MEDITATIVE FLOW YOGA: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 24; restorative class that really gets you into your body and the present moment; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10. 609-270-4443.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR RECOVERY: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; free yoga class focused on wellness and community support in a clean, sober, and stigma-free environment; The Leadership Studio, 161 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 30, 2019; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, July 10
‘5 FABULOUS DAYS OF FITNESS’: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays, through Aug. 30; Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: Boot Camp Circuit Training, $10; Tuesdays and Thursdays: Yoga classes, $5; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, $5 to $10. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
MIND AND BODY WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays; discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; Atlantic Center for Independent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
OUTDOOR FAMILY FITNESS: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; games such as freeze dance, hopscotch, and hula-hoops; make fruit smoothies; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Thursday, July 11
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, 106 Court House-South Dennis Road, Suite 200, 2nd Floor, Cape May Court House. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Wednesday, July 17
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, July 19
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 5 to 7 p.m. third Wednesdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; learn about each phase of your surgery and recovery; Shore Medical Center, second floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S WELLNESS TO WELL BEING EVENTS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; featuring experts on wellness topics that can help you in all areas of your well-being; Lobby at Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Music
Wednesday, July 10
2019 SUMMER CONCERTS AT MICHAEL DEBBI PARK: 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 28; no show July 3; food and beverages for sale; Michael Debbi Park, Cedar Avenue, Richland. 856-697-2100, ext. 8 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
MASTERWORKS CHOIR REHEARSALS: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through July 24; Masterworks Choir and Orchestra rehearsals; rehearsals are open to public, no auditions required; July 25, presenting John Rutter’s Mass of the Children, free-will offering collected; St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 501 E. 8th St., Ocean City. 609-399-2988 or MasterWorksOCNJ.org.
TOUR THE WORLD’S LARGEST PIPE ORGAN: 10 to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18; take a tour of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and the world’s largest pipe organ; Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $10. 609-402-9584 or BoardwalkOrgans.org.
Thursday, July 11
NAT KING COLE TRIBUTE CONCERT: noon to 1:30 p.m.; program, titled “Unforgettable,” will feature the California-based No Vacancy Band led by Dave Damiani; Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free admission. 609-822-1167, ext. 121 or Schultz-Hill.org.
NAVESINK BRASS CONCERT: 7 p.m.; variety of music from pop hits to patriotic songs; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Wednesday, July 17
CONCERTS IN THE PARK — CAPE SHORE JAZZ ORCHESTRA: 6:30 p.m. July 17, Aug. 14; Big Band Jazz Orchestras with Maryanne Franz and a special performance by Tommy Coniglio; Cape May County Park & Zoo, 707 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House, free. 609-465-5271 or CMCZoo.com.
Thursday, July 18
THIRD THURSDAY CONCERT SERIES: 5 to 6:15 p.m. third Thursdays through Sept. 19, Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3112 or ThirdThursdayAC.org.

Reunions
EGG HARBOR CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1953: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 8; 66th annual reunion; Smithville Inn, 1 N. New York Road, Galloway Township, $40. 609-788-0022.
CLAYTON HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR ALUMNI REUNION: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sept. 11; alumni who would have graduated 40 or more years ago are invited to attend; Masso’s Crystal Manor Building at 210 S. Delsea Drive, Glassboro, $30, RSVP by Aug. 13. 856-694-2310.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1979: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 26; 40th class reunion; dinner, cash bar, soft drinks, live music; Avalon Country Club, Route 9, Cape May Court House, $50. 609-827-8012.