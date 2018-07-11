Dining out
Thursday, July 12
BRUNCH & LEARN: 10 a.m. to noon; topic: “The Anti-Defamation League,” Robin Burstein; Short Film I: “Reverence”; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $6 members, $10 guests at the door. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Friday, July 13
VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; sausage, peppers, and onion sandwiches; sides; VFW Post 6257, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.
Saturday, July 14
BELGIAN WAFFLE BREAKFAST: 7:30 to 11 a.m., Moravian Church fellowship hall auditorium, 245 Boston Ave., Egg Harbor City, $8 adults, $4 kids. 609-226-3812.
CLAM BAKE: 5:30 to 9 p.m.; steamers, clams on the half shell, hamburgers, hot dogs, corn on the cob and more; proceeds to benefit Post #396 building improvement; American Legion Post 396, 3218 W. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine. 609-266-9477.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays through Labor Day; hosted by the Avalon Manor Improvement Association, 581 Old Avalon Blvd., Middle Township; includes pancakes, sausage, beverage; $5 early bird special from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., $6 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. 609-967-3991.
Sunday, July 15
CHICKEN BBQ: 1 to 6 p.m.; beer and wine, music, classic cars, face painting, raffles and more; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, $15 adults, $7 kids. 609-703-2802.
Fundraisers
Saturday, July 14
DESIGNER BAG BINGO: 6 to 10:30 p.m.; hosted by Belleplain VFW Post 6257; 15 games for designer bags; door prizes, 50/50, and gift basket raffles; drinks and snacks will be sold; players must be ages 18 or older; VFW Post 6257, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $25, advance ticket purchase recommended. 609-861-2298.
DRINK ‘N’ SHOES: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; benefits the Walter “Ed” Vizthum Scholarship Fund; horseshoe tournament begins at 10 a.m.; noon beef and beer; rain date July 15; Margate Log Cabin, 608 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $40 individuals, $75 teams of two, $25 beef and beer only; advance registration required. 609-412-6248 or VizFund.org.
Wednesday, July 18
DESIGNER BAG BINGO FUNDRAISER: 6:30 to 9 p.m.; benefits Beth Israel and the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City; includes 10 rounds of bingo; Beth Israel Reform Congregation, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield, $35. 609-641-3600 or BethIsraelNorthfield.org.Wednesday, July 25
LADIES NIGHT OUT DINNER & SHOW: 5 p.m. cash bar cocktail hour, 6 p.m. dinner at Aleathea’s at Inn of Cape May, followed by Cape May Stage performance of Neil Simon’s “Chapter Two”; benefits Cape Women’s Resource Fund scholarship program; $69. 609-408-2219, 609-522-0198 or email joyce@joycegould.com.
For kids
COMIC DRAWING LESSONS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 9; learn to draw your favorite characters with Marvel/DC Comics illustrator Joe Del Beato; for ages 9 to 17; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
LEGO CLUB: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; come and make new friends; for ages 4 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL LEARNING READINESS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 16; for ages 3 to 5; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SCIENCETELLERS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Sciencetellers will make things fly, spin, move and soar while telling a series of stories; for ages 5 to 12; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m.; stories, songs and crafts for children of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
READ & PLAY BABY: 10:30 to 11 a.m. July 12, 19, 26; for ages 12 to 36 months; morning of themed stories, songs, stretches, rhymes, puppets, felt boards, finger plays and more; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Friday, July 13
UNPLUGGED GAME DAY: 1 to 2 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 31; for ages 6 to 16; board and card games; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
VIDEO GAMES: 11 a.m. to noon; play Nintendo Switch on the big screen; for kids of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, July 14
EHT NATURE RESERVE SCAVENGER HUNT: 10 a.m. to noon; kids ages 5 to 14 encouraged to attend; Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Arboretum, Zion and School House roads, Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-892-1019.
HAMMONTON LEGO CLUB: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 25; for ages 5 and older; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
JAZZY JEN’S FACE PAINTING: noon to 4 p.m.; Jazzy Jen will be painting faces as part of Story Book Land’s 63rd Birthday Party; Story Book Land, 6415 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-748-2237 or StoryBookLand.com.
LEGO CLUB: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 11; use LEGOs and your imagination to create something fantastic; for ages 6 to 12; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
SELF DEFENSE FOR TEENS: 2 to 3 p.m.; certified instructor will teach the best self-defense and safety techniques; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.