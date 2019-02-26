Events
Wednesday, Feb. 27
AFRICAN-AMERICAN GENEALOGY: 7 to 9 p.m.; join Dawn Heyson to learn some tips to search African-American genealogy; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197.
ATLANTIC AUDUBON SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 9 p.m.; social hour followed by a presentation by Jesse Amesbury on Hawk Mountain; light refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. AtlanticAudubonSociety.com.
KIWANIS CLUB OF CAPE MAY: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays; meeting, dinner; Kiwanis Club of Cape May, 1041 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-972-6710 or CapeMayKiwanis.com.
RECYCLING PRESENTATION: 6 to 8 p.m.; “The Problem with Plastics: Changes in the Recycling Industry”; Atlantic County Utilities Authority, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6950.
VHS POETRY SLAM PERFORMANCE: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; enjoy performances of original poetry by members of the Vineland High School Poetry Club; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244, ext. 6.
WALK-IN JOB SKILLS LAB: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; provides assistance to Atlantic City Library members who need help with job-related tasks; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Thursday, Feb. 28
‘ABRAHAM LINCOLN: A HISTORICAL PERSPECTIVE’: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; learn about the life of Abraham Lincoln; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; all welcome; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.
EMPLOYMENT DEVELOPMENT SERIES: JOB NAVIGATION: noon to 1 p.m.; for those looking for a job but not sure where to start; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
GAME DAY: 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 28, March 14, 28; includes snacks and beverages; Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor, $8. 609-822-7116, ext. 105.
GAME NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; learn new games, play your favorites; for ages 18 and older; Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
‘INTO THE WOODS’: 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 28, March 1, 2; 1 p.m. March 2; special dinner and show package March 1, $30 adults, $25 ages 10 and younger; Atlantic County Institute of Technology Performing Arts Center, 5080 Atlantic Ave., Mays Landing; advance: $11 adults, $9 students; at the door: $12 adults, $10 students. 609-625-2249.
MOMS NIGHT OUT: 5 to 6 p.m.; open to all families living in Atlantic County; night celebrating self-care with a guest speaker and fun activities; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230.
RECIPE RENOVATIONS: 5 to 7 p.m.; learn how to make Greek specialties including homemade pita bread, Tzatziki sauce and crust-less quiche; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
Dining out
Friday, March 1
SPAGHETTI DINNER: 5 to 7 p.m.; proceeds benefit mission projects including Family Promise, Habitat for Humanity and UMCOR; Petersburg Wesley Methodist Church, 400 Route 610, Petersburg, $12 adults, $6 ages 11 and younger. 609-628-2224.
VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Salisbury steak; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.
Saturday, March 2
PRINCESS AND SUPERHERO PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.; for ages 3 to 5; dress up as a super hero or princess; costumed characters, face painting, basket raffle, kid tattoos; St. Vincent de Paul Regional School, 5809 Main St., Mays Landing, free. 609-625-1565 or SVDPRS.com.
SPAGHETTI SUPPER: 4 to 7 p.m.; take-outs available; Moravian Church, 235 Boston Ave., Egg Harbor City, $12 adults, $6 ages 12 and younger. 609-829-2832.
Sunday, March 3
BLINI BLAST 2019: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.; Russian cuisine, coffee, tea, dessert; Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church, 2211 W. Landis Ave., Vineland, $15. 856- 696-1579.
‘BROADWAY BRUNCH BY THE BEACH’ FUNDRAISER: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; hosted by the Ocean City High School Drama Guild Theatre Boosters; live auction and gift basket raffles; Avalon Links Restaurant and Golf Club, 1510 Route 9, Cape May Court House. FMcCarty@comcast.net.
MEAT FARE SUNDAY DINNER: 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.; traditional Slavic foods; Church of the Mother of God, 115 Hudson St., Mays Landing, $10. 609-625-1184.
PASTA DINNER: noon to 5 p.m.; hosted by the Greater Atlantic City Chapter of Unico National and St. Michael’s Church; Quaremba Hall, 15 N. Georgia Ave., Atlantic City, $10 adults, $5 ages 3 to 10, free ages 2 and younger. 609-823-5757.
Fundraisers
Thursday, Feb. 28
DESIGNER BAG BINGO FUNDRAISER: 7 to 9 p.m.; benefits Beth Israel and the Mainland Performing Arts Parent Organization of Mainland Regional High School; includes 15 rounds of bingo (with three cards per round), snacks and beverages; Beth Israel Reform Congregation, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield, $35. 609-641-3600 or BethIsraelNorthfield.org.
‘THE WIZARD OF OZ’: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 28, March 1, 2; 2 p.m. March 3; 37th annual production for children of “The Wizard of Oz, Young Performers Edition”; presented by the Country Shore Women’s Club; proceeds benefit student scholarships and awards and local organizations within Cape May County; Upper Township Elementary School, 50 Tuckahoe Road, Marmora; before Feb. 26: $8 adults, $6 students; day of: $10 adults, $8 students. 609-287-9684.
Saturday, March 2
‘A NIGHT AT THE OSCARS’: 7 p.m.; fundraiser benefiting Toast Pink; gourmet dining, open bar, silent and ticket auctions, live music; The Flanders Hotel, 719 E 11th St., Ocean City, $125. 609-805-1107 or ToastPink.org.
BEACON ANIMAL RESCUE’S YOGA FUNDRAISER: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; bring your own mat; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City, $10. 215-983-3669.
JFS ANNUAL COCKTAIL PARTY: 7 to 10 p.m.; 12th Annual JFS Cocktail Party; benefits Jewish Family Service; live music, cocktails, raffle; Bourre, 201 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City, $150. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.
For kids
Wednesday, Feb. 27
BEDTIME STORYTIME: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through March 13; for ages 3 to 5; read books, do crafts, eat snacks, and have fun before bedtime; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PLAY DATE AT THE LIBRARY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through March 20; for ages 6 to 36 months; stories, rhymes, songs; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays through Feb. 20; toddlers and preschoolers ages 2 1/2 to 5 and their parents/caregivers; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Wednesdays through March 20; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; hear fun stories and make a craft; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ST. MARY’S CHURCH HOMEWORK HELP AND ENGLISH LEARNERS CLASS: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through June 6, 2019; homework help for kids in grades kindergarten through 6th grade; St. Mary’s Church, 118 Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-646-1604 or StMarysPleasantville.org.
TODDLER STORYTIME: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through March 20; for ages 1 1/2 to 3; hear stories and sing songs; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TOT TALES: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through March 27; for ages 1 to 4; stories, songs and an easy craft; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7116 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
WEDNESDAY READ AND PLAY BABY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through March 20; for babies 6 months to 2 years, and their parents; enjoy songs, puppets, fingerplays, simple crafts, snacks and of course, books; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
WEDNESDAY STEMDAY: 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. every other Wednesday through March 27; for ages 5-12; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
YOUTH GREEK LANGUAGE CLASSES: 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays through June 5, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $250. 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Thursday, Feb. 28
EXPLORER POST FOR ENVIRONMENTAL CAREERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays; high school students ages 14 to 18 can learn about environmental career fields; ACUA, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.
‘GET IN KAHOOTS WITH YOUR LIBRARY’: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28, March 28; for ages 12-16; turn your favorite books into games; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL LEARNING READINESS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through March 28; for ages 3 to 5; stories, an age-appropriate craft, snacks and games; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 21; for ages 3 to 5; read books, do crafts, eat snacks and have fun; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; stories, movement and music; Public Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
READ & PLAY BABY: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through March 28; for ages 12 to 36 months; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; stories, songs and crafts for children of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TODDLER STORYTIME: 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays through March 21; for ages 1 1/2 to 3; stories and songs; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TODDLER YOGA: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through Feb. 28; for ages 1 to 5; bring your own mat and/or towel; bond with your child as certified children’s yoga instructor, Paige Vaccaro, guides you through relaxing stretches and playful exercises; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, March 2
POKéMON CLUB: 11 a.m. to noon; for ages 7 to 16; join Senior Library Assistant Juni Ruiz for a discussion of all things Pokémon; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
SATURDAY STORYTIME AND CRAFT: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Saturdays through March 30; storytime and craft for ages 3 to 7; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
STORYTIME UNIVERSITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through March 30; for ages 3 to 6; Miss Debbie uses the latest books and some old favorites to help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning; stories, songs, rhymes, and movement while building language and literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-0771 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Groups
Wednesday, Feb. 27
AA: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Rooms 3 & 4, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AA MEETING: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays, St. James Lutheran Church, 1341 Mays Landing Road, Folsom. 609-561-4488 or StJamesFolsom.org.
ADULT BOOK CLUB DISCUSSION: 2 to 3 p.m.; book to be discussed is “The Poison Squad: One Chemist’s Single-Minded Crusade for Food Safety”; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.
‘ESCAPE AND ENJOY’ AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. Feb. 27, March 20; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
‘THE ESCAPE AND ENJOY’ AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. Feb. 27, March 20; for adults; discuss chosen books in an informal, friendly setting; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
WOMEN WITH DISABILITIES NETWORKING/SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays; women with all types of disabilities meet to network, find support and discuss relevant topics; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
Thursday, Feb. 28
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; for adults who grew up in alcoholic or dysfunctional homes; Absecon United Methodist Church, basement youth room, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-641-2266 or AdultChildren.org.
DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety and depression; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 501 Scarborough Drive, 3rd floor, Egg Harbor Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
‘LOVE AT FIRST STITCH’ NEEDLECRAFT GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through March 28; for adults and teens; learn and practice your craft in a fun, welcoming environment; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; title for February: “Find Her” by Lisa Gardner; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
NORTHFIELD-LINWOOD KIWANIS CLUB: 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays; welcoming past and prospective members for fellowship and community volunteerism; Atlantic City Country Club, I Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield. 609-470-1032.
SEASHORE PURLS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; knitting, crocheting and socializing; Brigantine Community Center, 265 42nd St., Brigantine. 609-266-1751.
Friday, March 1
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, March 2
CHECKMATES CHESS CLUB: noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through March 30; for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
PARKINSON LIFE CENTER MONTHLY SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 11 a.m. to noon first Saturdays; support group meeting for those with Parkinson’s Disease and their caregivers, family or friends; Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.
Sunday, March 3
AA: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Classrooms A & B, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL ANON: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, Feb. 27
AMERIGROUP REALSOLUTIONS GUIDE TO MEDICARE: 10 to 11 a.m. every other Wednesday; Kevin Knight, of Amerigroup RealSolutions, answers questions and provides assistance to signing up for Medicare and Social Security for those ages 65 and over, and for those with disabilities; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
‘FOCUSING ON CANCER’ COACHING COURSE: 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays through April 10; video course will explore the most effective healing strategies; Evangel Assembly Of God, 1100 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-625-2241.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays; with Kathleen Jespersen; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
TAI CHI CHUAN: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Feb. 27; learn the physical and mental benefits of moving your body in slow, gentle ways while focusing on posture, muscle relaxation and breathing; Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield, free. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
YOGA WITH CECI: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, donations accepted. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
Thursday, Feb. 28
MEDITATIVE FLOW YOGA: 10 a.m. Thursdays, except for the third Thursday of the month, when group will meet at 10:30 a.m.; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10. 609-594-5323.
QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays; simple and unhurried movements requiring no weights, extra equipment, or special clothing; taught by Cheryl Crews; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
SENIOR UNIVERSITY — INTRO TO CHAIR ZUMBA: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; low impact, high energy exercise; includes a light lunch; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000.
Friday, March 1
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
Saturday, March 2
MINDFULNESS-BASED STRESS REDUCTION: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 2, 16; for adults and teens; practice various meditations including body scans, breath, open meditation and mindful walking; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave, Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21, 2019; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, March 4
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
COPING SKILLS WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays; peers will lead a weekly meeting that will focus on a new topic each session; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
FREE SELF-DEFENSE SERIES: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; local volunteer organization Somers Point-Community First is offering a free self-defense series; presented by instructor Thomas Lacovara; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3299.
FOUR-WEEK CHILDBIRTH CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Hackberry Building, Pomona, $100. 888-569-1000.
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
YOGA WITH CECI: 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, donations accepted. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, March 5
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
SENIOR CITIZEN WALK & TALK TUESDAYS: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through March 26; bring your sneakers, your water bottle and a friend; walk the indoor roller rink or relax in the atrium; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
SPRING DETOX INFORMATION SESSION: 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.; hosted by the OC Healthy Living Advisory Council; Public Library, Room N116, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 856-562-9979.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR RECOVERY: 7 to 8 p.m.; free yoga class focused on wellness and community support in a clean, sober, and stigma-free environment; The Leadership Studio, 161 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 30, 2019; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, March 6
ATLANTICARE BREASTFEEDING CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Hackberry Building, Pomona, $20. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
CHAIR YOGA: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. March 6, April 24; for adults; perfect for students with physical challenges who find it difficult to get on and off the floor as required for a traditional yoga class; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Roger B. Hansen Center for Childbirth Tour for Expectant Parents; AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 West Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000.
Thursday, March 7
DOUBLE TROUBLE MEETINGS: noon to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; bi-monthly meeting for individuals living with both mental illness and addiction; hosted by the Mental Health Association of Ocean County; Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 E. Main St., Tuckerton. 732-914-1546.
Saturday, March 9
YOGA FOR LIFE: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every other Saturday through March 23; for adults and teens; presented by Janet Hahn, certified instructor; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, $5, registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Monday, March 11
NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
Tuesday, March 12
HOPE ONE COMMUNITY OUTREACH VEHICLE: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 12, 26; community-based outreach vehicle staffed with highly trained professionals in the field of mental health and substance abuse prevention and recovery; Feb. 12: EtCetera Shop, Dennisville/Court House Road, Cape May Court House; March 12: ACME Shopping Center, 3845 Bayshore Road, North Cape May; March 26: ACME Shopping Center, 6212 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-522-5960 or HopeOneOfCapeMayCounty.org.
Thursday, March 14
GENTLE YOGA: 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 21, March 14; for adults; slow-moving Hatha yoga class synchronizes movement with breath for the perfect mind and body connection; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
IFSS FAMILY MEETING: 10:30 a.m. second Thursdays; meeting for individuals who have a family member living with mental illness; offered by Intensive Family Support Services of the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NECK AND SPINE SURGERY EDUCATION PROGRAM: 4 to 5 p.m. second Thursdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Saturday, March 16
HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.
MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
Wednesday, March 20
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 5 to 7 p.m. third Wednesdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; learn about each phase of your surgery and recovery; Shore Medical Center, second floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S WELLNESS TO WELL BEING EVENTS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; featuring experts on wellness topics that can help you in all areas of your well-being; Lobby at Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Thursday, March 21
ATLANTICARE LIFE CONNECTION: 6 to 8 p.m.; presented by Alice Caivano, manager of Provider Engagement; guidance and professional expertise about programs for elderly adults who want to live independently, and community-based care and services for older adults; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave, Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Music
Religion
Wednesday, Feb. 27
BIBLE STUDY: 7 p.m. Wednesdays or 10 a.m. Thursdays; discuss the movie/book “The Shack”; all welcome; Lifegate Church, 296 Bethel Road, Somers Point. 609-927-2075 or LifegateNJ.org.
‘EXPLORE GOD’ DISCUSSION GROUP: 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays; Price Hall, Academy and Seashore Roads, Cape May; open to all. 609-889-3538 or email robriehl@verizon.net.
Thursday, Feb. 28
‘HEALING — GOD’S FORGOTTEN GIFT’: 7 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through March 28; in-depth study of Scriptures designed to help you discover God’s provision to help you live an abundant life; Chestnut Assembly Of God, 2554 E. Chestnut Ave., Vineland, $10 per class or $65 for all sessions. 609-625-2241 or Evangelag.info.
Friday, March 1
SHABBAT ACROSS AMERICA: 6:30 to 9 p.m.; catered dinner of Chicken Marsala; Brigantine Temple Beth Shalom, 4419 W. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine, $25, reservations due by Feb. 25. 609-266-0403.
Monday, March 4
BRUNCH & LEARN: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; learn from a variety of different speakers and watch a documentary film on Judaism, Israel or Jewish history over a delicious brunch; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; advance: $4 members, $8 guests; day of: $6 members, $10 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Tuesday, March 5
ADULT BIBLE STUDY CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 25, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Saturday, March 30
WOMEN OF FAITH PRESENTATION: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Dr. Deidre Jackson will speak on the topic of Mark 12:31, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself”; Ocean City Tabernacle, 6th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City; $20, register by March 15. OCNJBlogspot.com.