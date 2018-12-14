Music
Sunday, Dec. 16
‘A PRELUDE TO CHRISTMAS’: 6 to 8 p.m.; Christmas concert and holy nativity featuring the Notre Dame de la Mer Parish; St. Ann Church, 2901 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood, free-will offering taken. 609-972-9051.
ANGELUS CHORUS HOLIDAY CONCERT: 3 to 4 p.m.; contemporary, religious and classical music; Cape Island Baptist Church, 115 Gurney St., Cape May. 609-368-6939.
JERSEY SHORE JAZZ VESPERS: 4 to 6 p.m. third Sundays; light refreshments; Asbury United Methodist Church, 1213 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, free-will offering taken. 609-703-7907 or JazzVespers.com.
SUITE INSPIRATION 23RD ANNUAL CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 3:30 p.m.; free admission, donations accepted to support the Maureen Senese Memorial Scholarship Fund; visit from Santa and refreshments served after the concert; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, New Jersey Avenue and Mill Road, Absecon. 609-748-1583 or suiteinspiration.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
COMMUNITY BAND HOLIDAY CONCERT: 7 to 8 p.m.; John Walter Cape Community Band plays holiday songs; St. John Neumann Parish, 680 Town Bank Road, North Cape May, free. 703-362-6812 or JohnWalterBand.org.
Thursday, Dec. 20
‘MUSIC OF CHRISTMAS’: 6 to 7 p.m.; presented by Cape May MAC; join Rich Chiemingo for a medley of traditional and modern songs of the season and the stories behind their creation; Public Library, 110 Ocean St., Cape May. 609-463-6386.
Religion
Sunday, Dec. 16
LIVING NATIVITY: 6 to 8 p.m.; walk through the nativity, then visit fellowship hall for hot chocolate and homemade cookies; Wesley United Methodist Church, 400 Route 610, Petersburg, free. 609-628-2224 or PetersburgPastorBob@aol.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
ADULT BIBLE STUDY CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 25, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-653-8092, ext. 5, or 609-653-8092, ext. 4.
Wednesday, Dec. 19
JCC DINNER & A MOVIE: 5 to 7 p.m.; kosher meal followed by movie on the big screen; Katz Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $18 members, $20 guests up to one week before; $20 members, $23 guests after one week before. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Friday, Dec. 21
‘WONDERS OF CHRISTMAS’: 6 p.m., holiday program; Macedonia Baptist Church, 601 County Blvd., Egg Harbor City; all welcome. 609-965-4211.
Events
Sunday, Dec. 16
ALTERNATIVE CHRISTMAS GIFT FAIR: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; local social service organizations set up displays and give information on the services they provide to the public; Ocean Heights Presbyterian Church, 2116 Ocean Heights Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-788-0271 or OHChurch.org.
Monday, Dec. 17
MEET TO KNIT: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 31; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155.
‘LET’S KNIT’ CLUB: 10 to 11:30 a.m. third and fourth Mondays; bring your own supplies and projects; Senior Nutrition Site, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-645-7700, ext. 6537.
PET PHOTOS WITH SANTA: Mondays through Dec. 24; benefits Atlantic County SPCA; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; get help with questions regarding your computer, phone, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
JOB CORPS ORIENTATION: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; open to individuals ages 16-24 who need a high school diploma and/or hands-on training; training takes 8-15 weeks to complete; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free. 856-305-7388 or VinelandLibrary.org.
KNITWITS: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 26; beginner knit or crochet; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
LEH BOOK DISCUSSION: 1 to 2 p.m.; “The Stranger” by Harlan Coben; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 18; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
PLEASANTVILLE PAGE TURNERS: 1:30 to 3 p.m.; for adults and teens; relaxing afternoon discussing some of your favorite books; light snacks will be served; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-0771 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SENIOR UNIVERSITY: HOLIDAY SOCIAL: 11 a.m. to noon; includes music, games, lunch, and door prizes; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
TRIVIA NIGHT: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; play trivia and win prizes; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
TUESDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
Wednesday, Dec. 19
ADULT BOOK CLUB DISCUSSION: 2 to 3 p.m.; group will be discussing “The Orphan Keeper” by Camron Wright; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.
ADULT COLORING: 2 to 4 p.m.; rediscover the joy of coloring; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
ANCESTRY: 3 to 4 p.m.; come get started on your genealogy research; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
‘BE THERE OR BE SQUARE’ BOOKS CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
BRIDGE: 6 to 8 p.m.; fun and challenging game to be enjoyed by players of all ages; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
CHARTERTECH HIGH SCHOOL WINTER INSTRUMENTAL SHOWCASE: 7 to 8:45 p.m.; presented by the Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts; 2018 Instrumental Department Winter Showcase; get into the holiday spirit with a night of eclectic seasonal music; selections range from traditional to modern holiday songs; Chartertech Performing Arts High School, 413 New Road, Somers Point, $10. 609-926-7694 or Chartertech.org.
COMPUTER CLASS: 10 a.m. to noon; introductory class focuses on basic computer skills; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
‘FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE’: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; ACUA Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484 or Boardwalk.ToastmastersClubs.org.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY GENERAL MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; join efforts to make Galloway a more environmentally friendly place to live; Atlantic County Library, 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
NEW YEAR NEW CAREER RESUME WORKSHOP: 5 to 6 p.m.; learn how to create a resume that reflects just how great you are in a professional manner; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or EventBrite.com.
PARENT COMMITTEE DINNER: 5 to 6 p.m.; be a voice in the planning of community happenings; plan future events and discuss what family fun ideas are trending; pizza for the whole family; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230 or EventBrite.com.
UGLY SWEATER PARTY: 2 to 3 p.m.; for adults; wear your ugliest sweater and celebrate the holidays with a cookie exchange, punch and social time; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine, registration requested. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
‘WHAT DO YOU KNOW ABOUT KWANZAA?’: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; open to all; learn the meaning of Kwanzaa and the seven symbols of the holiday; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, Dec. 20
ADULT COLORING: 11 a.m. to noon; supplies are included; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
ART CHAT: 10 a.m. to noon; meet and talk with local artists; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
NEW JERSEY WRITERS SOCIETY GATHERING: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; in-depth discussion and writing critiques; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.
SPIRITED HOLIDAY CHANNELING SESSION: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; channeling session with Bob Bitting; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, $20. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.
THIRD THURSDAY FAMILY GAME NIGHT: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Thursdays through Dec. 20; Scrabble, Monopoly Junior and more; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-0771 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
UGLY SWEATER PARTY: 4 to 5 p.m.; bring your ugly sweater or sweatshirt and enjoy a party with Christmas treats; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
Dining out
Sunday, Dec. 16
SANTA LUNCHEON: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; hosted by Belleplain VFW Post 6257; bring the children to meet Santa and enjoy a light lunch; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain. 609-861-2298.
Fundraisers
Wednesday, Dec. 19
ANGELS AT THE VINELAND PUBLIC LIBRARY: through Dec. 19; 29th annual Angel Tree event; select an angel from the tree and purchase an appropriate toy or gift for a local child; drop off gift at the library by Dec. 19; Vineland Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.
For kids
Sunday, Dec. 16
YOUTH SUNDAY SCHOOL: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sundays through June 9, 2019; for youth ages 3 to 18; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $25. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Monday, Dec. 17
MINECRAFT CLUB: 5 or 6:30 p.m. second or third Mondays; for ages 8 to 12; helps kids build problem solving and planning skills; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through Dec. 17; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
YOUTH GREEK LANGUAGE CLASSES: 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays through June 5, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $250. 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
FURRY BUDDIES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every other Tuesday through Dec. 18; for ages 6-14; read a story to therapy dogs, Freedom, Erin, & Cody, who love sharing stories with children; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
HOLIDAY HOOPLA: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; listen to stories about the different holidays in December; create crafts and treats for each holiday; for ages 2 to 8; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
HOLIDAY SING-ALONG WITH GRANDFATHER JOE: 5 to 6 p.m.; for ages 3 and older; songs and stories; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MOVIE NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m.; family movie night, call the library for the film title; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
‘NO BAKE COOKING WITH KIDS: CHOCOLATE FONDUE’: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; open to all families of Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-569-0376.
PENGUIN CRAFT: 5:30 to 6:10 p.m.; open to ages 5 to 11; make a perky penguin for the holidays; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 19
HOLIDAY GIFT CRAFT: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; for ages 6 to 12; be creative and make a holiday gift for your loved ones; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
WEE READ: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; stories, movement and music; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Thursday, Dec. 20
MAKE A SNOWMAN: 5 to 6 p.m.; for ages 5 to 10; make a snowman craft and hear a winter story; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration required. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TEEN ADVISORY BOARD (TAB): 4 to 5 p.m.; for ages 13 to 18; volunteering opportunity for teens where they recommend books and events they’d like to see at the library; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Groups
Sunday, Dec. 16
AA: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Classrooms A & B, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL ANON: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room 5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Monday, Dec. 17
AA: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Conference Rooms 3 & 4, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Jan. 28; program for men and women who grew up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes; Trinity United Methodist Church, 20 Route 9, Marmora. 609-432-4177 or AdultChildren.org.
AL ANON: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; study of Al-Anon’s 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people who are affected by a loved one’s drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.
ATLANTIC COUNTY NUMISMATIC SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. third Mondays; learn how to grade and determine the value of coins; all ages welcome; food and refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
SPANISH LANGUAGE GROUP MEETINGS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays through April 1, 2019; for individuals who prefer speaking in Spanish; meet weekly to share community resources and discuss topics related to family, wellness, relationships, school, stress managment and more; offered by a bi-lingual group facilitator; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to “20 something” discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
ADULT VIDEO GAMERS CLUB: 6 to 8 p.m.; for adults interested in video games and making new friends to game with; discuss and play classic and contemporary games; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 18; join our group and practice speaking English; work on your accent and vocabulary; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
‘EVERY THIRD TUESDAY I REALLY, REALLY LOVE BOOKS’ CLUB: 1:30 to 4 p.m. third Tuesdays through Dec. 18; for adults; chat and laugh about books you love, books you hate, and books you can’t live without; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
‘GATHERING WOOL’: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through Dec. 18; for adults; all levels of experience welcome; learn how to create original handcrafted blankets, scarves, sweaters and more; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run, weekly meetings for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ASCA Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 19
ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; for family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or Dementia; led by Alysia Price, LCSW, LNHA, CALA, CDP, Administrator and Director of Social Services; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-404-4848.
‘BE THERE OR BE SQUARE’ BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.
EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls will be meeting to find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; offered by the Atlantic Center for Independent Living; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or MHAAC.info.
‘ESCAPE AND ENJOY’ AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m.; for adults; choose you favorite books and discuss them in an informal setting; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
GALLOWAY CAREGIVER SUPPORT: 10 a.m. first and third Wednesdays; for individuals caring for a loved one with medical, mental health/behavioral, disability or age-related issue to receive resources, coping skills, and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County in partnership with the Cape Atlantic Caregiver Coalition; Royal Inn Suites, 214 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-652-3800, ext. 310 or MHAAC.info.
MONTHLY BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m.; discussing “The Orphan Keeper” by Camron Wright; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES (NARFE) MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; all current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or narfe-njchapter1664.org.
ROMANCE BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Michelle Devine; title for December: “Christmas Sisters” by Sarah Morgan; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Dec. 20
COFFEE KLATCH POLITICAL DISCUSSION GROUP: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; includes coffee, delicious refreshments and great conversation about Israel/U.S. News and world events; Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $4 non-members. 609-822-1167, ext. 138.
ITALIAN CULTURAL INSTITUTE OF SOUTH JERSEY: 7 to 9 p.m. third Thursdays through June 20, 2019, Culliney Hall, St. Francis Cabrini Church, Second Street and Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City. 609-748-0619.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
MARVELOUS SLEUTHS BOOK CLUB: 7 to 9 p.m.; “Deadfall” by Linda Fairstein; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.
STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
THIRD THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for teens and adults; November: “Eligible” by Curtis Sittenfeld; December: “Our Souls at Night” by Kent Haruf; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, Dec. 22
AARP PLEASANTVILLE CHAPTER: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. fourth Saturdays; AARP Pleasantville Chapter #5317 monthly meeting; AARP Pleasantville Chapter #5317, 701 Mill Road, Pleasantville. 609-641-7129.
‘BREAKFAST WITH THE BEADLES’: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Saturdays; beading and wire working group; finish an old project or start a new one; basic tools provided; coffee, tea; anyone age 16 and older with a little beading or wirework experience is encouraged to attend; Artistic Touch Beads, 501 N. High St. Cottage J, Millville. 856-500-1630 or ArtisticTouchBeads.com.
Health, fitness
Monday, Dec. 17
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
COPING SKILLS WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays; peers will lead a weekly meeting that will focus on a new topic each session; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 19
AMERIGROUP REALSOLUTIONS GUIDE TO MEDICARE: 10 to 11 a.m. every other Wednesday; for adults; Kevin Knight, of Amerigroup RealSolutions, answers questions and provides assistance to signing up for Medicare & Social Security for those aged 65 and over, and for those with disabilities; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
BABY BASICS CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 West Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, $10. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
PREPARING FOR CHEMOTHERAPY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, 2nd Floor Infusion Suite, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000.
PREPARING FOR RADIATION THERAPY: 2 to 3 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, Joseph Stella, MD Conference Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000.
ROGER B. HANSEN CENTER FOR CHILDBIRTH TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 West Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Dec. 20
DOUBLE TROUBLE MEETINGS: noon to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; bi-monthly meeting for individuals living with both mental illness and addiction; hosted by the Mental Health Association of Ocean County; Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 E. Main St., Tuckerton. 732-914-1546.
FREE TAI CHI CLASS: noon to 12:45 p.m.; Chinese martial art that uses slow, deliberate movements to benefit health and balance; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free, registration required, donations welcome. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.