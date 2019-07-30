Events
Wednesday, July 31
ADULT CRAFT: BEACH CANDLE HOLDER: 6:30 to 7:45 p.m.; for adults; create a seashell and sand wine glass candle holder; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
AUTHOR TALK WITH MEG DONOHUE: 6 to 7 p.m.; book signing will follow the lecture; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DELAWARE BAY MUSEUM EXHIBITS: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays; celebrates the 90th birthday of NJ’s Tall Ship, the AJ Meerwald; Bayshore Center at Bivalve, 2800 High St., Port Norris, $7. 856-785-2060 or BayshoreCenter.org.
FAMILY FUN DAY: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; kid-friendly activities, performers, entertainment and crafts vendors; presented by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities; Cape May Point Lighthouse, Lighthouse Avenue, Cape May Point, free admission. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
FLOWER POWER CRAFT: daily through Aug. 9; to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, a make-and-take flower-power craft will be available to all; keep one and donate one to support the Atlantic County Library Foundation; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
FREE GED/HSE CLASSSES: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 3, 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 1; help prepare you for the actual GED/HSE exam; materials and lunch will be provided; Oceanside I Family Success Center, 201 Melrose Ave., Atlantic City. 609-236-8800 or oceanside1fsc.org.
SHUFFLE AND DEAL/SUPERVISED BRIDGE PLAY: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 29; with instructor Karen Sylvester; prior experience with bridge is necessary; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free, registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SUNSET CRUISE: 7 to 9:45 p.m.; hosted by the Knights of Columbus; Atlantic City Cruises, 800 N. New Hampshire Ave., Suite 1, Atlantic City, $30 individuals, $55 couples. 267-566-0634 or 609-742-8897.
TO-THE-MAX BOOKMARKS: daily through July 31; commemorate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock and create groovy, to-the-max bookmarks; keep one and donate one to support the Atlantic County Library Foundation; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
WILDWOODS BABY PARADE: 4:30 p.m. registration, 6 p.m. parade, Wildwood Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. 609-729-9000.
Thursday, Aug. 1
BETH ISRAEL NURSERY SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 4:30 to 6 p.m.; families with preschool-age children are invited to Beth Israel Nursery School’s Open House; Beth Israel Reform Congregation, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield. 609-641-3600 .
CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
‘ESCAPE THE STACKS’ ESCAPE ROOM CHALLENGE: 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 1, 2, 3, Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield, $5. 609-646-4476.
GALLOWAY GREEN MARKET: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 29; local produce, seafood, baked goods, fresh food, flowers, honey, kids crafts, and more; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
HAMILTON MALL’S GOT TALENT: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 29; 4th Annual Hamilton Mall’s Got Talent; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or HamiltonMallsGotTalent.com.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursdays, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
THRILLING THURSDAYS MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 8 to 10 p.m. Thursdays in July and August, Decatur Avenue and the beach, Margate. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
THURSDAY GHOST WALKS: 8 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 26; join local medium Bob Bitting on a 45-minute lantern-lit ghost walk around Historic Cold Spring Village; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, $16 adults, $12 ages 3 to 12. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.
VETERANS MEETING: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; all-veterans meeting; topics such as employment, adjusting to civilian life, relationships/family, and others; facilitator is a veteran; Denny’s Restaurant, 242 E. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or AtlanticCIL.org.
Dining out
Friday, Aug. 2
VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Salisbury Steak dinner; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.
Saturday, Aug. 3
ANNUAL FISH FRY: 4 to 7 p.m.; hosted by the Keystone-Belcher Masonic Lodge; Keystone-Belcher Lodge, 808 Shore Road, Linwood, $12 adults, $6 ages 6 to 12, free ages 5 and younger. 910-340-5250.
AVALON MANOR PANCAKE BREAKFASTS: 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; all-you-can-eat pancakes, with sausage, juice, coffee and blueberry toppings; hosted by the Avalon Manor Improvement Association; supports local charities and community improvements; Avalon Manor Improvement Association, 581 Old Avalon Blvd., Avalon, $6. 609-519-7185.
CHICKEN BBQ: 1 to 7 p.m.; BBQ 1/2 chicken, corn on the cob, homemade baked beans, macaroni and cheese, handmade dessert and a beverage; 1 p.m. take-outs available, 3 p.m. dining room opens; Asbury United Methodist Church, 290 Asbury Road, Egg Harbor Township, $12. 609-846-5805 or AsburyInEHT.com.
SUB SALE: 10 a.m.; hosted by the Dorothy Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary; Dorothy Volunteer Fire Company, 70 Tuckahoe Road, Dorothy, $8 each. 609-992-7878 or 609-476-4441.
{span style=”font-size: 2em;”}Fundraisers{/span}
{span style=”font-size: 1.5em;”}Thursday, Aug. 1{/span}
SEASHORE GARDENS FOUNDATION GALA: 6 to 9:30 p.m.; benefits the June M. Cohen Family Connection program and the Alzheimer’s Sensory Trail & Healing Garden; will honor Janice T. Cambron with the 2019 Martin H. Klein Leadership Award, and Steven and Letty Chang with the 2019 Labov Bernstein Community Service Award; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $225 or $175 for guests under the age of 40, or over the age of 75. 609-748-4614 or SeashoreGardens.org.
Saturday, Aug. 3
ANNUAL SILENT AUCTION: 6 to 8 p.m.; bid on gift baskets, gifts card for local services, restaurants, entertainment, kids’ stuff, home goods, decor and more; South Seaville United Methodist Church, 111-115 Corson Tavern Road, South Seaville, $5 donation. 609-425-6504 or SouthSeavilleUMC.com.
For kids
Wednesday, July 31
BLAST OFF TO MUSIC AT THE LIBRARY: 6 to 7 p.m.; for ages 3 to 8; learn about instruments, sing and play along; presented by local musician Ashley Ayres; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
DIY STORYTIME: 6 to 6:45 p.m. every other Wednesday through Aug. 28; for ages 3 to 6; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
‘LET’S PUT ON A SHOW’: 2 to 3 p.m.; for ages 5 to 12; Ricky Young-Howze will show you all the elements that make a play and you’ll have a chance to perform too; Atlantic County Library, 201 South 15th St., Brigantine, registration requested. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
LITTLE ASTRONAUTS: PLAY DATE AT THE LIBRARY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 14; for ages 6 to 36 months; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SPACE CAMP: WACKY WEDNESDAYS: 5 to 6 p.m.; for ages 7-10; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TEEN TAKEAWAY CRAFTS: daily through Aug. 9; open to teens; stop by the teen area to get your weekly takeaway craft; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SUMMER CRAFTS: 1 to 2 p.m.; for ages 5 and older; create a weekly summer craft; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SUMMER PLAY PRACTICE: 2 to 3 p.m. daily through Aug. 6; ages 6 and older; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SUMMER READING HIDE & SEEK: daily through Aug. 17; for ages 3 to 12; there’s a special object hidden somewhere in the children’s section; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TEEN FAN FICTION/POETRY ICED COFFEEHOUSE: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; for ages 13 to 18; write some fan fiction/poetry and share it with the group; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Young_Adults.
UNIQUE CREATURES: 1 to 2:30 p.m.; get up close and personal with live animals from all around the world; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470.
WEDNESDAY READ AND PLAY BABY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; for ages 6 months to 2 years, and their parents; bring your child to enjoy songs, puppets, fingerplays, simple crafts, snacks and books; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, Aug. 1
BASKETBALL CLINIC: Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, through Aug. 16; presented by Blake Rossell, basketball instructor and Wildwood Catholic High School Assistant Varsity Boys Basketball Coach; various sessions for grades 1 through 8 for both boys and girls; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $175 members, $200 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
FAMILY TEAM SCAVENGER HUNT: 6 p.m.; run up and down Strathmere finding the items on the list for the scavenger hunt; Schiavo Library, 801 S. Commonwealth Ave., Strathmere. 609-486-6265 or Facebook.com/SchiavoLibrary.
GIRLS BOOK CLUB: noon to 2 p.m. Thursdays through March 5; for girls in middle school and older; book talks, short stories, poetry and articles; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
KIDS ART CLASSES: 10 to 11 a.m. Aug. 1, 8, 22, 29; Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield, registration required. 609-646-4476.
POKEMON CLUB: 11 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 15, Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
READ & PLAY BABY: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 29; for ages 12 to 36 months; bring your little one for a morning of themed stories, songs, stretches, rhymes, puppets, felt boards, finger plays and more; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
READING CLUB: 2 to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 15; for kids ages 9 and older; stories, activities, Legos and/or take home crafts; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
REPTILE SHOW: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; interactive presentation featuring live reptiles and amphibians; for all ages; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
SNAPOLOGY/SPACE WARS: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 29; interactive robotics and coding programs for children and teens using LEGO bricks; for ages 3 to 14; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, registration requested. 609-345-2269 ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
SUMMER KIDS COOKING SERIES: CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES: 2 to 4 p.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration required. 609-567-2900.
SUMMER STEM: 1 to 2 p.m.; for ages of 6 to 12; come to the library for a STEM based activity; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SUN AND THE MOON STORY TIME: 11:15 a.m.; Listen to stories and learn about the moon phases and make a craft; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
TODDLER TIME: ICE CREAM CRAFTS: 1 to 2 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
TODDLER YOGA: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 15; for ages 1 to 5; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
{span style=”font-size: 2em;”}Groups{/span}
Wednesday, July 31
SEASHORE PURLS MEETINGS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; knitters and crocheters of all levels welcome; make items for personal use and for donating to various organizations; Brigantine Community Center, 265 42nd St., Brigantine. 609-266-1751.
Thursday, Aug. 1
ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety meets weekly; topics include: coping strategies, self-care, wellness/recovery, community resources and other related topics; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 1601 Tilton Road, Northfield. 609 652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
BARIATRIC HEALTH & WELLNESS SUPPORT GROUP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
HEALTHY HEARTS CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; open to those who have been diagnosed with heart failure, and their loved ones; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Population Health Classroom, Suite 223, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays; Improved Order of Red Men (IORM) meeting of the Egg Harbor City Kickapoo tribe #237; Red Men Kickapoo Lodge, 30 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
KIWANIS OF NORTHFIELD-LINWOOD MEETING: 12:15 p.m. Thursdays; seeks new members to promote public service in the communities of southeastern Atlantic and upper Cape May counties; Atlantic City Country Club, 900 Shore Road, Northfield. 856-728-8010 or NJKiwanis.org.
MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; title for July, “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
PERINATAL LOSS SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, 2500 English Creek Avenue, Building 400, Gilda’s Club Living Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
SHORE’S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
WOMEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; peer-led group; discuss self-care, coping strategies, common stresses, family/relationships and other topics; Mud Girls Studio above St. Michael’s Church, 10 N. Mississippi Ave, Atlantic City. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, Aug. 2
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
{span style=”font-size: 2em;”}Health, fitness{/span}
Wednesday, July 31
‘5 FABULOUS DAYS OF FITNESS’: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays, through Aug. 30; Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: Boot Camp Circuit Training, $10; Tuesdays and Thursdays: Yoga classes, $5; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, $5 to $10. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
‘HOW TO BECOME A HEALTHY VEGAN’: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; presented by Kristin Kulow, health and wellness coach; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
Thursday, Aug. 1
DOUBLE TROUBLE MEETINGS: noon to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; bi-monthly meeting for individuals living with both mental illness and addiction; hosted by the Mental Health Association of Ocean County; Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 E. Main St., Tuckerton. 732-914-1546.
FREE YOGA CLASSES: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 29; bring your own mat; instructed by the Orange Loop’s “The Leadership Studio”; Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. 609-449-1360 or AbseconLighthouse.org.
YOGA @ LONGPORT PUBLIC LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 15; bring your mat, bring your towel and bring some water; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Friday, Aug. 2
FAMILY FITNESS: ZUMBA & SMOOTHIES: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; follow a fitness instructor on the big screen and make healthy smoothies after; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
TAI CHI FOR ADULTS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays through Aug. 30; Introduction to Tai Chi and Qigong classes for adults; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
{span style=”font-size: 2em;”}Music{/span}
Wednesday, July 31
2019 SUMMER CONCERTS AT MICHAEL DEBBI PARK: 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 28; no show July 3; food and beverages for sale; Michael Debbi Park, Cedar Avenue, Richland. 856-697-2100, ext. 8 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
TOUR THE WORLD’S LARGEST PIPE ORGAN: 10 to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18; take a tour of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and the world’s largest pipe organ; Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $10. 609-402-9584 or BoardwalkOrgans.org.
Thursday, Aug. 1
SOMERS POINT ‘CONNECTION THURSDAYS: GET PLUGGED IN’: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through August; hosted by the City of Somers Point; “Connection Thursdays: Get Plugged In” Contemporary Christian Concerts on the Beach Series; featuring contemporary and traditional performances by local church bands; William Morrow Beach, Bay Avenue, Somers Point, free. 609-653-0400 or VisitSomersPoint.com.
Friday, Aug. 2
JOHN WALTER CAPE COMMUNITY BAND CONCERT: 7 to 8 p.m.; outdoor evening concert in Cape May with the John Walter concert band; Rotary Park, 400-498 Lafayette St., Cape May. 703-362-6812 or JohnWalterBand.org.
SOMERS POINT BEACH CONCERT SERIES: 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 6; special concert Sept. 1; 27th Annual AtlantiCare Concerts on the beach; refreshments available for purchase; William Morrow Beach, Bay Avenue, Somers Point, free. 609-653-0400 or SomersPointBeachConcerts.com.
SUMMER CONCERT: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; enjoy the music of Phyllis Chapelle in the Gazebo behind the Municipal Building; held inside the library in the case of bad weather; Longport Municipal Court, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
{strong style=”font-size: 2em;”}Reunions{/strong}
OAKCREST HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1972: 3 to 10 p.m. Sept. 7; 65th birthday celebration for all members; Cologne Fire Hall, Cologne Avenue, Cologne; pig roast, barbecue chicken and three sides, photo booth, horseshoes, corn hole, BYOB; $38, there is a $15 bring your own food option. Call Jan at 609-221-4851 or Kathy at 609-641-9235.
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968, 1969 & 1970: 6 to 11 p.m. Sept. 7; Greate Bay Country Club, Somers Point; $65; limited block of rooms available at Sonesta Suites, reservations must be made by Aug. 31. 609-703-7689 or email classix70phs@gmail.com.
EGG HARBOR CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1953: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 8; 66th annual reunion; Smithville Inn, 1 N. New York Road, Galloway Township, $40. 609-788-0022.
CLAYTON HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR ALUMNI REUNION: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sept. 11; alumni who would have graduated 40 or more years ago are invited to attend; Masso’s Crystal Manor Building at 210 S. Delsea Drive, Glassboro, $30, RSVP by Aug. 13. 856-694-2310.
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959: 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 21; 60th reunion; appetizer buffet, cash bar; Clancy’s by the Bay, Somers Point, $30. 856-981-9438.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1979: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 26; 40th class reunion; dinner, cash bar, soft drinks, live music; Avalon Country Club, Route 9, Cape May Court House, $50. 609-827-8012.
VINELAND HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959: Oct. 25, 60th reunion luncheon; cash bar at noon, luncheon 1 p.m.; Villa Fazzolari, 82l Harding Hwy., Buena Vista Township; $25. RSVP by Oct. 16 to Jackie Paladino Mastro at QQChevy@aol.com.