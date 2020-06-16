Events

Wednesday, June 17

DRIVE-IN LIGHTHOUSE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL: 8 p.m. to midnight through June 20; 12th Annual Lighthouse International Film Festival; watch independent films at a drive-in theater; Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Science, 120 Long Beach Island Blvd., Loveladies, $40/carload. 609-207-1126 or LighthouseFilmFestival.org.

Thursday, June 18

BRIGANTINE MARCH FOR RACIAL EQUALITY: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; 14th Street South and Brigantine Avenue in front of Brigantine City Hall to the 26th Street field; speakers, moment of silence; masks and social distancing required. https://is.gd/yZKLH3.

FATHER'S DAY FIESTA VIDEO EVENT: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; on New Day FSC Facebook Page; come play games with Dad; open to all families living in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230.

'TALES OF THE VICTORIANS': 4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 13; presented by East Lynne Theater Company; Backyard in West Cape May, location will be given when reservation is made; social distancing measures required; $5 minimum donation paid cash at the door, free ages 12 and younger, reservations required. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.

VIRTUAL COFFEE KLATCH: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more; moderated by JFS Village by the Shore Membership Director Tina Serota. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

VIRTUAL TEA TIME: 11 a.m. to noon; enjoy tea together (virtually) as you share memories of old Avalon, and make new ones; presented by Avalon Library; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Friday, June 19

BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays, 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. ACFPL.org.

FIREPIT FRIDAY AT WILLOW CREEK WINERY: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Fridays; live music, sample local wines, menu available; Willow Creek Winery, 168 Stevens St., West Cape May, reservations required. 609-770-8782 or WillowCreekWineryCapeMay.com.

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION: hosted by Epoch Creations women’s group; theme: “African Americans and the Vote” with guest speakers the Rev. Gary Melton, Pleasantville Council President Judy Ward and Iola Brazelton, Epoch Creations president; program via the Epic Creations facebook page; all welcome to view content.

VIRTUAL MEMOIR WORKSHOP: 10:30 a.m. to noon; experience the thrill of capturing your life's adventures, history, ancestry and more at a Memoir Workshop led by award-winning author and Drexel University Professor of Creative Writing, Harriet Levin Millan; must have a laptop or pen and paper. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Saturday, June 20

DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day; 35+ quality vendors for Farm Fresh Produce, Fresh Baked Goods, Honey, Meals to Go, Specialty Foods, Dog Treats, Wine, Beer, Hand Made Non-Food Items and more; social distancing practices followed; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.

Monday, June 22

AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 2 to 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 312 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-965-1813 or RedCrossBlood.org.

ESL FOR CUSTOMER SERVICE VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays through June 29; virtual class features an English language curriculum that focuses on customer service and job readiness skills; students will learn how to effectively communicate with customers and employers; registration required. ACFPL.org.

RESUME REVIEW & INTERVIEW DO'S & DON'T EVENT VIDEO: 1 p.m.; Resume Review and Interview Do's and Don't Video on New Day FSC Facebook Page; learn some of the common mistakes about how to correct them; open to all families in Atlantic County. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

THEMES ACROSS CULTURES: daily through Dec. 31; exhibit in the Down Jersey Folklife Center at WheatonArts; Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center, 1501 Glasstown Road, Millville. 856-825-6800 or WheatonArts.org.

Tuesday, June 23

CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m.; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. ACFPL.org.

Wednesday, June 24

PEOPLE, PLACE, PROCESS: 50 YEARS OF GLASSMAKING AT WHEATONARTS: daily through Dec. 31; exhibition in the Museum of American Glass focused on the evolution of WheatonArts as a vital arts organization; exhibition displays artworks and artifacts from the collection of the Museum; Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center, 1501 Glasstown Road, Millville. 856-825-6800 or WheatonArts.org.

Thursday, June 25

VIRTUAL COMFORT CUISINE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; share your favorite recipes and the memories they invoke; send a copy of your favorite confection, pastry and treat to Tina Serota at tserota@jfsatlantic.org. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

 

For kids

Wednesday, June 17

ONLINE KIDS CRAFT CLUB: 2 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through June 24; a library staff member will lead a weekly craft club project using items commonly found in households; video will be posted on the library's Youth Service Department Facebook page 2 p.m. Wednesdays. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

Monday, June 22

VIRTUAL STORY TIMES: 10:30 to 10:50 a.m. Mondays through June 29; library staff member reads stories and sings songs as part of its weekly online virtual story times; new video will be posted on the library's Youth Service Department Facebook page. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

Wednesday, June 24

OUTDOOR TODDLER TIME: GIANT SHAPE PAINTING VIDEO: 1 to 1:10 p.m.; on New Day FSC Facebook Page; learn about shapes, counting, color blending and work on gross motor skills; open to all families in Atlantic County. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

Groups

Wednesday, Sept. 16

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.

Health, fitness

Monday, June 22

FITNESS IN THE PLAZA - BOOT CAMP: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays through Aug. 28; limited registration; various classes; bring your own mat; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, $5, $10. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.

VIRTUAL WELLNESS CLASSES FOR SENIORS: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays, June 15 through July 27; virtual program provides resources to encourage healthy lifestyle; hosted by Cape Assist; for individuals ages 51 and older; consists of seven virtual sessions; provides tips for healthy choices, including what behaviors to avoid, safe practices regarding alcohol, prescription, and over-the counter medications, and simple tools to take charge of your own healthcare; classes take place on Zoom; free, pre-registration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.

Tuesday, June 23

VIRTUAL CLASS - GET PHYSICAL WITH FOX REHAB: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join a Fox Rehab Exercise Physiologist for a 45-minute exercise session; stick around afterwards for a 15-minute Q&A with Fox Rehab Regional Director of Operations Lauren Hunt, OT, MS, OTR/L, and Fox Rehab Account Manager Tara Pietrowitz. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

   

