Events
Wednesday, July 8
GREAT BAY GALLERY OPENING EXHIBIT: on display through July 25; Great Bay Gallery opens its 27th season with the tribute exhibit ‘Gray Branin Retrospective: Realism to Abstract, 70’s-90’s’; selected works represent a variety of broad landscapes, nature up-close and personal and local sites; 5 to 7 p.m. July 9, 10, reception; Great Bay Art Gallery, 829 Bay Ave., Somers Point. 609-653-4991 or GreatBayArtGallery.com.
FINANCIAL CHALLENGE VIDEO: 3 to 4 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; free. Facebook.com/NewDayGalloway.
50 YEARS OF GLASSMAKING EXHIBIT AT WHEATONARTS: daily through Dec. 31; exhibition in the Museum of American Glass; exhibition displays artworks and artifacts from the collection of the Museum; Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center, 1501 Glasstown Road, Millville. 856-825-6800 or WheatonArts.org.
Thursday, July 9
GALLOWAY GREEN MARKET: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3; local produce, baked goods, local honey, flowers and more; masks required; bring your own bags; Historic Smithville Village Greene, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076.
ONLINE IMAGINATION CLUB: 2 to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 13; for ages 6 to 12; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
‘TALES OF THE VICTORIANS’: 4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 13; presented by East Lynne Theater Company; outdoor location in West Cape May provided when reservation is made; social distancing measures required; $5 minimum donation paid cash at the door, free ages 12 and younger, reservations required. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
THRILLING THURSDAY MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 27; rain date Fridays; watch a movie on the beach between Granville and Huntington avenues, in front of Lucy the Elephant, Margate. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
WHAT’S NEXT FOR SPACE FOR HUMAN SPACEFLIGHT: 6 to 7 p.m.; for ages 10 through adults; learn about the human space programs planned by the United States, China, Russia and four U.S. commercial companies; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
Friday, July 10
BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays, 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays; interactive learning activities with focus on increasing listening, speaking, reading, grammar and writing skills; registration required. ACFPL.org.
FIREPIT FRIDAY AT WILLOW CREEK WINERY: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Fridays; live music, sample local wines, menu available; Willow Creek Winery, 168 Stevens St., West Cape May, reservations required. 609-770-8782.
For kids
Monday, July 6
SUMMER CAMP: through Aug. 14; for middle and high school students from ACIT, Pleasantville and Chartertech schools; hosted by Future Leaders Organization; includes tutoring, academic enrichment, robotics and media. 609-457-8125 or 100futureleaders.org.
VIKING ROWING CLUB YOUTH PROGRAM: through Aug. 8; ‘Chicken Dippers’ for ages 10 to 14; different schedules for various age groups; John Holland Boathouse, Surrey and Calvert avenues, Ventnor, $100. 609-457-3641.
Tuesday, July 7
ONLINE STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 11; for ages 3 to 5; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; share stories, songs, movement activities. 609-345-2269 or acfpl. readsquared.com.
Health, fitness
Monday, July 6
FITNESS IN THE PLAZA — BOOT CAMP: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays through Aug. 28; limited registration; various classes; bring your own mat; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, $5, $10. 609-523-1602 or dooww.com.
VIRTUAL WELLNESS CLASSES FOR SENIORS: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays through July 27; provides resources to encourage a healthy lifestyle; hosted by Cape Assist; for individuals 51 and older; classes take place on Zoom; free, pre-registration required. 609-522-5960 or capeassist.org.
Thursday, July 9
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — THE POSITIVITY PROJECT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; each month features a new topic including self-care, mindfulness, gratitude, meditation, resiliency and more. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Monday, July 13
Monday, July 20
SCAVENGER HUNT FITNESS VIDEO: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; live on Facebook. 609-652-0230.
Music
Wednesday, July 8
FREE SUMMER CONCERTS AT MICHAEL DEBBI PARK: 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 26, Michael Debbi Park, 327 Cedar Ave., Richland, Buena Vista Township. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
Thursday, July 9
MUSIC AT BYRNE PLAZA: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3; Downtown Wildwood Thursday Night Music in the Plaza series; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, free. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Saturday, July 18
ALBERT MUSIC HALL CONCERT: 5 to 9 p.m.; rain date July 19; outdoor concert presented by Pinelands Cultural Society; Waretown Lake Pavilion, 182 Wells Mill Road, Waretown, Ocean Township; free; light refreshments may be purchased; bring lawn chair and face covering; social distancing should be practiced. AlbertHall.org or Facebook.com/AlbertMusicHall.
