Events
Thursday, March 28
AWARD SEASON FILM: 6 to 8 p.m.; showing of “The Favourite”; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
‘ENGINEERING EVIL AND THE PATH TO NAZI GENOCIDE’: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; presented by Robert F. Holden, senior adjunct Professor of history at Atlantic Cape Community College; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave, Stone Harbor; registration and a valid library card required. 609-463-6386.
GAME DAY: 1 to 4 p.m.; includes snacks and beverage; Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor, $8. 609-822-7116, ext. 105.
NJ WOMEN IN WWII: 6 to 8 p.m.; lecture by Patricia Chappine of Stockton University; Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
SPANISH CLASS: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration required. 609-567-2900.
Friday, March 29
‘9-5, THE MUSICAL’: 8 to 10 p.m. March 29, 30; Chartertech Performing Arts High School, 413 New Road, Somers Point. 609-926-7694 or Chartertech.org.
MURDER MYSTERY WEEKENDS: March 29, 30; April 5, 6; test your crime-solving skills and watch performances by East Lynne Theater Company; various locations throughout Cape May. EastLynneTheater.org.
Saturday, March 30
EHT HIGH SCHOOL INDOOR PERCUSSION & COLOR GUARD SHOW: 2 to 7 p.m.; 30 South Jersey schools featured in the Indoor Percussion & Color Guard Competition; Egg Harbor Township High School Gymnasium, 24 High School Drive, Egg Harbor Township, $10 adults, $8 kids.
HIGH TEA AND HATS: 2 to 3 p.m.; for adults; dress your best for an afternoon of refreshments; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration requested. 609-823-4614.
HOMESCHOOL AND EDUCATIONAL USED CURRICULUM SALE: 9 a.m. to noon; 13th annual Families United Network Academy used book sale; education-related books, toys and materials; seminars; refreshments available for purchase; Upper Township Community Center, 1790 Route 50, Tuckahoe. FUNCurriculum Sale.Tripod.com.
IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturdays through June 29; live music; American Legion Hall Post 352, First Street and Pennslyvania Avenue, Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
SATURDAY AFTERNOON MOVIE: 1 to 3:45 p.m.; spend a Saturday afternoon watching a movie at the library; light refreshments; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SPECIAL OLYMPICS SPRING BASKETBALL FINALS: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 30, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 31; more than 1,000 Special Olympics athletes from the state will compete in basketball competitions; various locations throughout Wildwood; free admission. 609-896-8000 or WildwoodsNJ.com.
‘THE LIFESAVING STATIONS OF NEW JERSEY’: 2 to 4 p.m.; presented by Ocean County Parks and Recreation Department’s Chief Naturalist German Georgieff; Tuckerton Historical Society, 35 Leitz Blvd., Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-641-1238.
Sunday, March 31
‘NOT JUST FOR LADIES’ TEA SOCIAL: 2 to 4 p.m.; hosted by the Dorothy Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary; all are welcome; varieties of teas, coffee, punch, baked goods; bring your favorite tea cup or mug; Volunteer Fire Company, 70 Tuckahoe Road, Dorothy, free. 609-636-7504.
Dining out
Friday, March 29
MARCH SPRING FLING ROAST PORK DINNER: 5 to 5:30 p.m.; salad, roast pork, apple sauce, honey glazed carrots, baked sweet potato, dessert; eat-in or take-out; Cold Spring Presbyterian Church, Price Hall, Academy and Seashore Roads, Cape May, $15. 609-425-1776.
VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; turkey dinner; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.
Saturday, March 30
SPAGHETTI DINNER FUNDRAISER: 4 to 7 p.m.; hosted by the Mainland Choral Society; eat-in or take-out; Christ Episcopal Church, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point, $10 adults, $5 kids. 609-992-3665.
Fundraisers
Friday, March 29
DESIGNER BAG BINGO: 6 to 10 p.m.; benefits Family Promise of Southern Ocean County; gift auction and 50/50; snacks, desserts and beverages for sale; Recreation Center, 900 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat; $35, includes 4 bingo boards with 10 games each; advance purchase recommended. 609-994-3317 or FamilyPromiseSOC.org.
DESIGNER HANDBAG BINGO: 5:30 to 10 p.m.; presented by the Stainton Society and Republic Bank; 12 games total; purchase $10 raffle tickets at the event for a chance to win a Tory Burch bag; benefits Shore Medical Center; VFW, 1 Bethel Road, Somers Point, $35. 609-927-5507.
Saturday, March 30
CHILI COOK-OFF & LUNCH: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; No-More-Winter Chili Cook-Off & $5 Lunch; $5 for chili, cornbread, drink; enter your favorite chili recipe by 11 a.m. for judging; United Methodist Church, 111-115 Corson Tavern Road, South Seaville. 609-425-1425 or SouthSeavilleUMC.org.
Sunday, March 31
RICHARD BENNER SCHOLARSHIP EVENT: noon to 4 p.m.; funds raised will support Atlantic Cape Community College Foundation’s annual program; Ye Old Mill Street Pub, 6033 Main St., Mays Landing, $30. 609-226-5741.
or RichardBennerscholarship.EventBrite.com.
For kids
Wednesday, March 27
TEEN BOOK DISCUSSION: 5 to 6 p.m.; discuss “Headlock,” written by Joyce Sweeney; for ages 13 to 18; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 6.
WEE READ: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; stories, movement and music; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210.
Thursday, March 28
EXPLORER POST FOR ENVIRONMENTAL CAREERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays; high school students ages 14 to 18 can learn about environmental career fields; Atlantic County Utilities Authority, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.
Friday, March 29
FRIDAY FILMS FOR KIDS AND TEENS: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Fridays through April 12, Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
LEGO CLUB: 3:15 to 4:35 p.m. every other Friday; help build Lego City; Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
RUGBY YOUTH SPRING SEASON: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays through May 10; co-ed, ages 6 to 14, Veteran’s Park, Route 9, Galloway Township, $50 per child. 609-652-6363 or JerseyShoreRugby.com.
‘STORIES, STAY AND PLAY’: 10:30 to 11 a.m.; for ages 1 to 3; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine. 609-266-0110.
UNPLUGGED GAME DAY: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Fridays through April 12; for ages 6 to 16; board and card games; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, March 30
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: LEGO CLUB: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through April 27; use LEGOs and your imagination to create something fantastic; for ages 6 to 12; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
CHILDREN’S STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturdays; stories and crafts; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
SATURDAY STORYTIME AND CRAFT: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Saturdays through March 30; storytime and craft for ages 3 to 7; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
STORYTIME UNIVERSITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through March 30; for ages 3 to 6; Miss Debbie uses the latest books and some old favorites to help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning; stories, songs, rhymes, and movement while building language and literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-0771 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SUPER SMASH BROS TOURNAMENT: noon to 4 p.m.; tournament featuring Super Smash Bros. for the Wii U; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, must have a valid library card. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
TWEEN DAYS IN THE TEEN LOUNGE: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through April 27; for ages 9 to 12; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Sunday, March 31
EASTER BUNNY ARRIVAL GARDEN PARTY: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Easter Bunny arrives with a Garden Party in Center Court; face painting, balloon animals, art bar, and dance party with SoJO 104.9; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, free. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
EASTER BUNNY PICTURES: daily through April 20; visit the Easter Bunny for a photo, a memory, and a gift from his basket; receive 20% off photo packages every Tuesday; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, pricing varies. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
Golf
Friday, May 17
ATLANTIC CITY HALL OF FAME GOLF TOURNAMENT: noon; Second Annual Atlantic City High School Athletic Hall of Fame Golf Tournament; includes green fee, cart, lunch, cocktail hour, buffet dinner and prizes; Harbor Pines County Club, 500 St Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township; $125 per person, $500 per foursome. 609-464-1672 or fcampo18@hotmail.com.
Groups
Wednesday, March 27
ADULT BOOK CLUB: 2 to 3 p.m.; “Playing with Fire: The 1968 Election and the Transformation of American Politics” by Lawrence O’Donnell; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.
ATLANTIC AUDUBON SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 9 p.m.; social hour followed by a presentation by Greg Prelich on “Birding Southern California from the Sea to Deserts”; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. AtlanticAudubonSociety.com.
Thursday, March 28
‘INTO THE EVENING’ BOOK CLUB: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m.; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Friday, March 29
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 106 Court House South Dennis Road, Conference Room, Cape May Court House. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
‘BURIED IN TREASURES’ WORKSHOP SERIES: 10 a.m. to noon Fridays through July 5; weekly workshop for individuals who want to learn to declutter and prevent excessive acquiring; learn a new skill, apply it at home and discuss successes and challenges; The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township, $125. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, March 30
CHECKMATES CHESS CLUB: noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through March 30; for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
OVEREATERS ANON: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28, Lower Township Library, 2600 Bayshore, Villas. 609-898-8756.
Sunday, March 31
AL ANON: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, March 27
HOSPICE CARE INFORMATION: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; attendees will learn the true facts about what hospice care can offer, how to get a dialog started, and how to support someone in hospice care; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.
‘MAKE YOUR OWN NATURAL SPRING CLEANING PRODUCTS’: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; for adults; learn how to develop your own natural cleaning products; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TAI CHI CHUAN: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through April 24; learn the physical and mental benefits of moving your body in slow, gentle ways while focusing on posture, muscle relaxation, and breathing; JFS Village by the Shore, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Thursday, March 28
DIABETES EDUCATION ‘BE WELL CONNECTED’ EVENT: 10 a.m. to noon; community breakfast to educate the public about diabetes, presented by Shore Physicians Group; enjoy a continental breakfast while hearing from Dr. Matthew Corcoran, Endocrinologiost of Shore Physicians Group and nutritional experts from Shore Medical Center; Great Bay Country Club Driving Range, 901 Mays Landing Road, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3435 or ShorePhysiciansGroup.org.
MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 6 to 7 p.m.; presented by Hafetz and Associates; 45-minute Medicare seminars; discusses the basic parts of Medicare including Medicare Part A and Part B, Part C Advantage plans, Part D prescription plans and supplemental plan coverage; Hafetz and Associates Linwood Office, 609 New Road, Linwood, free. 609-872-0001 or HafetzAndAssociates.com.
SENIOR UNIVERSITY: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; topic “Vascular Health Awareness”; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000.
Friday, March 29
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
SAFETY & HEALTH PRESENTATION: DIAPER DRIVE: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; educational presentation on infant and toddler health safety; diaper will be provided; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376.
TAI CHI FOR ADULTS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays through April 12; Introduction to Tai Chi and Qigong classes for adults; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
TYPE 2 DIABETES BOOT CAMP: March 29, 30, 31; for people living with type 2 diabetes or prediabetes who want to take control of their health; learn about fitness, exercise and diabetes management from Shore Physician Group’s Dr. Matthew Corcoran and his team of experts; for all ages and all fitness levels; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $325, space limited. 717-571-8266 or DiabetesTrainingCamp.com.
Saturday, March 30
FAMILY FITNESS: ZUMBA TOGETHER & SMOOTHIES: 1 to 2 p.m.; for families living in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
HEALTH & WELLNESS FAIR: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; representatives from area organizations will be in attendance with health information; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21, 2019; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
WAKE-UP YOGA WITH KRISTEN HOOK: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays; with Kristen Hook, Certified Yoga Teacher; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 suggested donation. 609-270-4443 or HansenFoundationNJ.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Music
Saturday, March 30
CAPE SHORE CHORALE FUNDRAISER: 6 to 9 p.m.; featuring Charlie Zahm singing Broadway; three-course dinner with beverages; Grace Lutheran Church, Dawes Avenue, Somers Point, $55 individuals, $100 for two. 609-226-3614 or CapeShoreChorale.org.
COFFEE HOUSE NIGHT: 6:15 to 9:30 p.m.; live music, refreshments; bring a nonperishable food item donation for our community Food Pantry ministry; Moravian Church, 245 Boston Ave., Egg Harbor City, $10. 609-965-2511.
Sunday, April 7
ATLANTIC YOUTH ORCHESTRA SPRING CONCERT: 4 p.m., Atlantic Cape Community College, 5100 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing; free admission, donations welcome. atlanticyouthorchestra.org.
Religion
Wednesday, March 27
BRUNCH & LEARN: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; learn from a variety of different speakers and watch a documentary film on Judaism, Israel or Jewish history over a delicious brunch; presenter Rabbi Kremer of Shirat Hayam; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; advance: $4 members, $8 guests; day of: $6 members, $10 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Saturday, March 30
WOMEN OF FAITH PRESENTATION: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Dr. Deidre Jackson will speak on the topic of Mark 12:31, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself”; Ocean City Tabernacle, 6th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City; $20, register by March 15. OCNJBlogspot.com.
Sunday, March 31
CAFE-STYLE WORSHIP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; continental breakfast and casual worship; Fellowship Hall, South Vineland United Methodist Church, 2724 South Main Road, corner of Sherman Avenue, Vineland. 856-692-2152.
LENTEN CONCERT: 3 to 4:30 p.m.; “The Passion, Death and Glory of Jesus Christ Through Scripture and Song”; performed by Suite Inspiration, the Choral Band; special guest harpist Barbara Gallagher; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. 609-287-6881.
NEW BETHEL AME 147TH CHURCH ANNIVERSARY: 11 a.m., New Bethel AME Church, 414 N. 7th St., Vineland. 856-691-1349.
Tuesday, April 2
ADULT BIBLE STUDY CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 25, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Saturday, April 6
PRISCILLA SHIRER SIMULCAST: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; live streamed Priscilla Shirer simulcast “Going Beyond”; includes lunch and snacks; Port Church, 118 Main St., Port Republic, $30, pre-registration required. 609-652-6946 or PortChurchNJ.com.{strong}