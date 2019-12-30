Events
Tuesday, Dec. 31
NEW YEAR’S EVE 2020: 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.; combined Shirat Hayam and Beth El Synagogue party; party goers will visit stations set up around the room featuring New Year’s traditions in various countries; Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor, $18, kids free, reservations requested. 609-822-7116, ext. 101.
SKATE FOR WISHES: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; benefits Make A Wish NJ; Flyers Skate Zone Atlantic City, 501 N. Albany Ave., Atlantic City, $15. 609-425-9198.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
8TH ANNUAL PENGUIN PLUNGE: 1 to 2:30 p.m.; benefits the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey; meet at the beach at Caspian and Maine avenues, Atlantic City, $25. 609-576-3852.
For kids
Tuesday, Dec. 31
HAPPY NOON YEAR: 11 a.m. to noon; ring in the “Noon Year” with a story, snacks, fun; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
READ TO A FURRY BUDDY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; allows children to read aloud to a service dog; recommended for independent readers ages 6 and older; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
Groups
Thursday, Jan. 2
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays except July; Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays; Improved Order of Red Men meeting of Kickapoo Tribe 237; Red Men Kickapoo Lodge, 30 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
‘RISING MINDS’ SUPPORT GROUP: 6:45 to 8 p.m. first and third Thursdays; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; The Leadership Studio, 161 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
SHORE’S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969.
WOMEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; peer-led group; discuss self-care, coping strategies, common stresses, family/relationships and other topics; Mud Girls Studio above St. Michael’s Church, 10 N. Mississippi Ave, Atlantic City. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Saturday, Jan. 4
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: 9 a.m. Saturdays; Grace Lutheran Church, 11 E. Dawes Ave., Somers Point. 609-458-2949.
Health, fitness
Monday, Jan. 6
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, second floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600.
Monday, Jan. 13
NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma-free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
CENTER FOR CHILDBIRTH TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 5 to 7 p.m. third Wednesdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; learn about each phase of your surgery and recovery; Shore Medical Center, second floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S WELLNESS TO WELL BEING EVENTS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; featuring experts on wellness topics that can help you in all areas of your well-being; Lobby at Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Reunions
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 15; Golden Nugget Atlantic City, 600 Huron Ave., Atlantic City, $45. cvr534@aol.com or andiade6@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.