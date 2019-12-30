Events

Tuesday, Dec. 31

NEW YEAR’S EVE 2020: 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.; combined Shirat Hayam and Beth El Synagogue party; party goers will visit stations set up around the room featuring New Year’s traditions in various countries; Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor, $18, kids free, reservations requested. 609-822-7116, ext. 101.

SKATE FOR WISHES: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; benefits Make A Wish NJ; Flyers Skate Zone Atlantic City, 501 N. Albany Ave., Atlantic City, $15. 609-425-9198.

Wednesday, Jan. 1

8TH ANNUAL PENGUIN PLUNGE: 1 to 2:30 p.m.; benefits the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey; meet at the beach at Caspian and Maine avenues, Atlantic City, $25. 609-576-3852.

For kids

Tuesday, Dec. 31

HAPPY NOON YEAR: 11 a.m. to noon; ring in the “Noon Year” with a story, snacks, fun; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

READ TO A FURRY BUDDY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; allows children to read aloud to a service dog; recommended for independent readers ages 6 and older; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.

Groups

Thursday, Jan. 2

FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.

JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays except July; Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.

KICKAPOO MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays; Improved Order of Red Men meeting of Kickapoo Tribe 237; Red Men Kickapoo Lodge, 30 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.

‘RISING MINDS’ SUPPORT GROUP: 6:45 to 8 p.m. first and third Thursdays; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; The Leadership Studio, 161 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

SHORE’S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969.

WOMEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; peer-led group; discuss self-care, coping strategies, common stresses, family/relationships and other topics; Mud Girls Studio above St. Michael’s Church, 10 N. Mississippi Ave, Atlantic City. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Saturday, Jan. 4

CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: 9 a.m. Saturdays; Grace Lutheran Church, 11 E. Dawes Ave., Somers Point. 609-458-2949.

Health, fitness

Monday, Jan. 6

JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, second floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600.

Monday, Jan. 13

NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma-free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

CENTER FOR CHILDBIRTH TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 5 to 7 p.m. third Wednesdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; learn about each phase of your surgery and recovery; Shore Medical Center, second floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S WELLNESS TO WELL BEING EVENTS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; featuring experts on wellness topics that can help you in all areas of your well-being; Lobby at Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

Reunions

ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 15; Golden Nugget Atlantic City, 600 Huron Ave., Atlantic City, $45. cvr534@aol.com or andiade6@yahoo.com.

