Events

Wednesday, July 8

GREAT BAY GALLERY OPENING EXHIBIT: on display through July 25; Great Bay Gallery opens its 27th season with the tribute exhibit ‘Gray Branin Retrospective: Realism to Abstract, 70’s-90’s’; Great Bay Art Gallery, 829 Bay Ave., Somers Point. 609-653-4991 or GreatBayArtGallery.com.

FINANCIAL CHALLENGE VIDEO: 3 to 4 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; free. Facebook.com/NewDayGalloway.

50 YEARS OF GLASSMAKING EXHIBIT AT WHEATONARTS: daily through Dec. 31; exhibition in the Museum of American Glass; exhibition displays artworks and artifacts from the collection of the Museum; Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center, 1501 Glasstown Road, Millville. 856-825-6800.

Thursday, July 9

ONLINE IMAGINATION CLUB: 2 to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 13; for ages 6 to 12; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.

‘TALES OF THE VICTORIANS’: 4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 13; presented by East Lynne Theater Company; outdoor location in West Cape May provided when reservation is made; social distancing measures required; $5 minimum donation paid cash at the door, free ages 12 and younger, reservations required. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.

THRILLING THURSDAY MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 27; rain date Fridays; watch a movie on the beach between Granville and Huntington avenues, in front of Lucy the Elephant, Margate. 609-822-1129.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR HUMAN SPACEFLIGHT: 6 to 7 p.m.; for ages 10 through adults; learn what the United States, China, Russia and four U.S. commercial companies have planned; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.

For kids

Tuesday, July 7

ONLINE STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 11; for ages 3 to 5; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library. 609-345-2269.

Music

Wednesday, July 8

SUMMER CONCERTS AT MICHAEL DEBBI PARK: 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 26; free; Michael Debbi Park, 327 Cedar Ave., Richland, Buena Vista Township. 856-697-2100.

or BuenaVistaNJ.com.

Thursday, July 9

MUSIC AT BYRNE PLAZA: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3; Downtown Wildwood Thursday Night Music in the Plaza series; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, free. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.

VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.

Saturday, July 18

ALBERT MUSIC HALL CONCERT: 5 to 9 p.m.; rain date July 19; outdoor concert presented by Pinelands Cultural Society; Waretown Lake Pavilion, 182 Wells Mill Road, Waretown, Ocean Township; free; light refreshments may be purchased; bring lawn chair and face covering; social distancing should be practiced. AlbertHall.org or Facebook.com/AlbertMusicHall.

Tags

Load comments