Events
Tuesday, Jan. 29
FAMILY MOVIE AND CRAFT NIGHT: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6.
GATHERING WOOL: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through March 26; for adults; all levels of experience welcome; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614.
TRIVIA NIGHT: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; play trivia and win prizes; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
Thursday, Jan. 31
COLLEGE PLANNING WORKSHOP: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; for adults and teens; tips on how to pay for your child’s college education with as little out of pocket as possible; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664.
EUROPEAN ANTISEMITISM: FROM ITS ORIGINS TO THE HOLOCAUST: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; two DVDs produced and provided by the US Holocaust Memorial Museum will be shown; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
FAMILY ESCAPE ROOM ACTIVITY: 5 to 6 p.m.; critical thinking activity for the whole family; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.
Dining out
Saturday, Feb. 2
SUB SALE: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; hosted by American Legion Auxiliary Unit 352; American Legion Post 352, First Street and Pennsylvania Avenues, Somers Point, $5. 609-412-4793.
For kids
Wednesday, Jan. 30
BEDTIME STORYTIME: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through March 13; for ages 3 to 5; read books, do crafts, eat snacks; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TEEN COFFEEHOUSE: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; for ages 13 to 18; read a poem, sing a song, play an instrument or show off any talent; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6.
Thursday, Jan. 31
‘GET IN KAHOOTS WITH YOUR LIBRARY’: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for ages 12 to 16; turn your favorite books into games; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PAWS FOR READING: 4 to 5 p.m.; kids ages 6 to 8 can practice reading alongside a gentle, therapy dog; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197.
Friday, Feb. 1
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY — UNPLUGGED GAME DAY: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. every other Friday through Feb. 15; for ages 6 to 16; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Groups
Tuesday, Jan. 29
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays through March 26; for adults; discuss books, movies, hobbies, current events, or other topics of interest; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Health, fitness
Tuesday, Jan. 29
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.
MEMORY CAFE: 1 to 2 p.m.; group where individuals with memory loss and their caregivers can get together in a safe, supportive, and engaging environment; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
SENIOR CITIZEN WALK & TALK TUESDAYS: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Jan. 8 through March 26; bring your sneakers, your water bottle and a friend; walk the indoor roller rink or relax in the atrium; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR RECOVERY: 7 to 8 p.m.; free yoga class focused on wellness and community support in a clean, sober, and stigma-free environment; The Leadership Studio, 161 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 30, 2019; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 30
AMERIGROUP REALSOLUTIONS GUIDE TO MEDICARE: 10 to 11 a.m. every other Wednesday; for adults; Kevin Knight, of Amerigroup RealSolutions, answers questions and provides assistance to signing up for Medicare & Social Security for those aged 65 and over, and for those with disabilities; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Music
Saturday, Feb. 2
‘THE ARTISTRY OF LOU RAWLS’: 2 to 4:30 p.m.; for adults; Tony Day and his combo perform the music of Grammy award-winning musician Lou Rawls, including some of his chart-toppers that made his career; light refreshments; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.