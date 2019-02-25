Events
Wednesday, Feb. 27
AFRICAN-AMERICAN GENEALOGY WORKSHOP: 7 to 9 p.m.; get research tips from Dawn Heyson; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197.
ATLANTIC AUDUBON SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 9 p.m.; social hour followed by a presentation by Jesse Amesbury about Hawk Mountain; light refreshments; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. AtlanticAudubonSociety.com.
DROP-IN CHESS AND CHECKERS: daily through March 30; check out the new chess/checker table in the Reading Room; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
KIWANIS CLUB OF CAPE MAY: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays; meeting, dinner; 1041 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-972-6710 or CapeMayKiwanis.com.
READ ACROSS AMERICA EVENT: 4 to 5 p.m.; story and a snack; Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration required. 609-567-2900.
RECYCLING PRESENTATION: 6 to 8 p.m.; “The Problem with Plastics: Changes in the Recycling Industry”; Atlantic County Utilities Authority, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6950.
Dining out
Friday, March 1
SPAGHETTI DINNER: 5 to 7 p.m.; proceeds benefit mission projects including Family Promise, Habitat for Humanity and UMCOR; Petersburg Wesley Methodist Church, 400 Route 610, Petersburg, $12 adults, $6 ages 11 and younger. 609-628-2224.
VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Salisbury steak; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.
Saturday, March 2
PRINCESS AND SUPERHERO PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.; for ages 3 to 5; dress up as a super hero or princess; costumed characters, face painting, basket raffle, kid tattoos; St. Vincent de Paul Regional School, 5809 Main St., Mays Landing, free. 609-625-1565 or SVDPRS.com.
SPAGHETTI SUPPER: 4 to 7 p.m.; take-outs available; Moravian Church, 235 Boston Ave., Egg Harbor City, $12 adults, $6 ages 12 and younger. 609-829-2832.
Fundraisers
Thursday, Feb. 28
‘THE WIZARD OF OZ, YOUNG PERFORMERS EDITION’: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 28, March 1, 2; 2 p.m. March 3; 37th annual production for children; presented by the Country Shore Women’s Club; proceeds benefit student scholarships and awards and local organizations within Cape May County; Upper Township Elementary School, 50 Tuckahoe Road, Marmora; before Feb. 26: $8 adults, $6 students; day of: $10 adults, $8 students. 609-287-9684.
For kids
Tuesday, Feb. 26
FURRY BUDDIES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every other Tuesday through March 26; for ages 6 to 14; read a story to therapy dogs; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352.
JAZZY STORYTIME: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; musical stories and a craft; for ages 2 to 8; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470.
Wednesday, Feb. 27
WEDNESDAY STEMDAY: 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. every other Wednesday through March 27; for ages 5-12; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, Feb. 28
EXPLORER POST FOR ENVIRONMENTAL CAREERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays; ages 14 to 18 can learn about environmental career fields; ACUA, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.
‘GET IN KAHOOTS WITH YOUR LIBRARY’: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28, March 28; for ages 12-16; turn your favorite books into games; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; stories, movement and music; Public Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Groups
Tuesday, Feb. 26
ANXIETY PEER WELLNESS GROUP: 1 to 2:15 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; offered by the Mental Health Association/ICE Wellness Program; topics include wellness, recovery, empowerment, and more; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 120 S. White Horse Pike, Hammonton. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
CHESS CLUB: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through March 5; for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7116 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY GAME NIGHT: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; play Bridge, Pinochle, or Mahjongg every Tuesday; refreshments available; Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays through March 26; for adults; discuss books, movies, hobbies, current events, or other topics of interest; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run, weekly meetings for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ASCA Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 27
ADULT BOOK CLUB DISCUSSION: 2 to 3 p.m.; book to be discussed is “The Poison Squad: One Chemist’s Single-Minded Crusade for Food Safety”; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.
‘ESCAPE AND ENJOY’ AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. Feb. 27, March 20; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, Feb. 28
MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; title for February: “Find Her” by Lisa Gardner; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Health, fitness
Tuesday, Feb. 26
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
HOPE ONE COMMUNITY OUTREACH VEHICLE: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 12, 26, March 12, 26; community-based outreach vehicle staffed with highly trained professionals in the field of mental health and substance abuse prevention and recovery; Feb. 12: EtCetera Shop, Dennisville/Court House Road, Cape May Court House; Feb. 26: Social Services, 4005 Route 9 South, Rio Grande; March 12: ACME Shopping Center, 3845 Bayshore Road, North Cape May; March 26: ACME Shopping Center, 6212 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-522-5960 or HopeOneOfCapeMayCounty.org.
HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
SENIOR CITIZEN WALK & TALK TUESDAYS: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through March 26; bring your sneakers, your water bottle and a friend; walk the indoor roller rink or relax in the atrium; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR RECOVERY: 7 to 8 p.m.; yoga class focused on wellness and community support in a clean, sober, and stigma-free environment; The Leadership Studio, 161 South Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 30, 2019; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 27
AMERIGROUP REALSOLUTIONS GUIDE TO MEDICARE: 10 to 11 a.m. every other Wednesday; for adults; Kevin Knight, of Amerigroup RealSolutions, answers questions and provides assistance to signing up for Medicare & Social Security for those aged 65 and over, and for those with disabilities; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, Feb. 28
SENIOR UNIVERSITY — INTRO TO CHAIR ZUMBA: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; learn about this low impact, high energy exercise; includes a light lunch; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000.
Religion
Tuesday, Feb. 26
ADULT BIBLE STUDY CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 25, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Saturday, March 30
WOMEN OF FAITH PRESENTATION: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Dr. Deidre Jackson will speak on the topic of Mark 12:31, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself”; Ocean City Tabernacle, 6th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City; $20, register by March 15. OCNJBlogspot.com.