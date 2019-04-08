Events
Tuesday, April 9
CHICK FIL-A FAMILY NIGHT WITH KEN THE MAGICIAN & JAZZY JEN: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Tuesdays through May 14; Chick Fil-A, 6801 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-748-2237.
DANCING AT SOMERS POINT FIRE HALL: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through April 28; light refreshments, Fire Company 1, 455 Bethel Road, Somers Point, $10. 609-408-3619.
IMPROV ACTING WORKSHOPS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; improvisational acting workshops hosted by Unity’s Theatre Troupe; for ages 18 and older; Dante Hall Theater, 14 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-705-9007 or UnitysTheatreTroupe.com.
IPAD BASICS FOR ADULTS WITH VISION CHANGES: noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 7; participants will receive an introduction to the iPad; Richmond Branch Library, 4115 Ventnor Ave., Atlantic City. 800-792-8322, ext. 812 or ACFPL.org.
SQUARE DANCE OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Rainbow Squares Dance Club; for people interested in learning square dancing; Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Buena Vista Township, first night free, $5 per night after. 856-825-1809 or 609-839-3796 or RainbowSquares.Club.
Wednesday, April 10
APRIL IN PARIS: ‘AN EVENING OF SPOKEN WORDS & MUSIC’: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; presented by the Somers Point Arts Commission; includes French-themed poetry read by regional poets and featured poet Echzonachukwu Nduka, Nigerian award-winning poet and classical musicologist; live music, artwork; 6:15 p.m. dessert buffet opens; Greate Bay Country, 901 Mays Landing Road, Somers Point, $10 donation, reservations recommended. 609-653-4991 or AprilInParisSP.weebly.com.
BAKING WITH CHEF LINDA SCHWARTZ: 10 to 11 a.m.; Senior Center, 3100 Dune Drive, Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
COMPUTER CLASS: 10 a.m. to noon; introductory class focuses on basic computer skills; Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
CREATIVE WRITING: 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through April 24, JFS Village by the Shore, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate. 609-822-1167, ext. 144.
DREAMCATCHER WORKSHOP: 6 to 9 p.m.; create a dreamcatcher using hoops, yarn, beads, feathers and found objects you would like to bring; learn basic weaving, layering and needlework techniques; Arts & Innovation Center of Cumberland County College, 321 N. High St., Millville, $25. 856-765-0988 or CCCNJ.GoSignMeUp.com.
DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; with Cathy Zane; for help with questions regarding your computer, phone, iPad, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
FREE GED/HSE CLASSSES: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 3, 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 1, 2020; prepare for the GED/HSE exam; materials and lunch will be provided; Oceanside I Family Success Center, 201 Melrose Ave., Atlantic City. 609-236-8800 or oceanside1fsc.org.
HANDS-ON CREATIVE ARTS: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through April 24; explore a variety of creative arts through painting, color theory, art discussion and more; JFS Village by the Shore, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate. 609-822-1167, ext. 144.
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
JOB CORPS INFORMATION SESSION: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; open to people ages 16-24 who need a high school diploma; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 856-305-7388 or ACFPL.org.
MAHJONG AT THE LIBRARY: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through April 24; bring your current year gaming cards and game sets; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
MAHJONG, CARD AND GAME PARTY: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hosted by the Richard Somers Questers Chapter 1148; lunch served at noon; St. Frances Cabrini Church, Second and Atlantic avenues, Ocean City, $20. 609-703-7725.
MARGATE BUSINESS ASSOCIATION WINE TASTING EVENT: 6 to 9 p.m.; live entertainment, live and silent auction; Steve and Cookie’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar, 9700 Amherst Ave., Margate, $65. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
RESUME BUILDING WORKSHOP: 3 to 4 p.m.; learn to build a resume; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
‘STARTING YOUR OWN BUSINESS’: 3 to 4:30 p.m.; presented by the Small Business Development Center of Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
VETERANS MEETING: 6 to 7 p.m.; for all veterans; topics include employment, adjusting to civilian life, relationships/family, and others; Atlantic Center for Independent Living, Inc, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or AtlanticCIL.org.
USING EBOOKS FROM THE LIBRARY: 3 to 4 p.m.; learn how to borrow, download and use the features of hoopla and OverDrive; bring your own device, use our PCs or just watch and listen; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Thursday, April 11
DIY HOUSEHOLD SAVINGS WORKSHOP: 5 to 6 p.m.; learn how to save money by making your own soap and other all purpose cleaners; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
‘MARY POPPINS’: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. April 11 through 13, 2 p.m. April 14; Egg Harbor Township High School, 24 High School Drive, Egg Harbor Township, $10 adults, 8 students and kids. kristelj@eht.k12.nj.us.
GAME DAY: 1 to 4 p.m.; includes snacks and beverage; Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor, $8. 609-822-7116.
HISTORY OF PERFORMING ARTS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays in April; learn about the history of performance; JFS Village by the Shore, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
‘PETER PAN JR.’: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 11, 12; Emma C. Attales Middle School, 800 Irelan, Absecon, $5 adults, $3 kids. 609-641-5375 or AbseconSchools.org.
SPANISH CLASS: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-567-2900.
SPRING LUNCHEON CARD & GAME PARTY: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hosted by the GFWC Women’s Community Club of Cape May; proceeds from the event will benefit CASA and other charities; lunch included; door prizes, raffle baskets, 50/50; GFWC Women’s Community Club of Cape May Cape May, 780 Seashore and Academy roads, Cold Spring, $23, reservations required. 609-898-7975.
Dining out
Friday, April 12
VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; open faced roast beef; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.
FISH & CHICKEN DINNER: 3 to 7 p.m.; fish and sides $12, chicken and sides $10; Macedonia Baptist Church, Pittsburgh Avenue and County Boulevard, South Egg Harbor, Galloway Township; all welcome. 609-965-4211.
Fundraisers
Thursday, April 11
‘GO BLUE FOR CASA’ COCKTAIL PARTY: 6 to 9 p.m.; 6th Annual Go Blue for CASA dress down cocktail party; hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, auction; Linwood Country Club, 500 Shore Road, Linwood, $45. 609-601-7800 or AtlanticCapeCASA.org.
PASTA PRIMAVERA FUNDRAISER: 4:30-7:30 p.m.; dine in or take out; pasta primavera, salad and dessert prepared by Chef Mia Chiarella of Mia Mia Raw Bar in Wildwood; Beth Judah Temple — Wildwood, Spencer and Pacific avenues, Wildwood, $18. 609-522-7541.
Friday, April 12
MYSTERY DINNER FUNDRAISER: 7 to 10 p.m.; hosted by the Ocean City Education Foundation; includes a buffet and wedding-themed mystery dinner entitled “Something Old, Something New, Something Stolen, Something Blue” performed by the Greater Ocean City Theatre Company; Josie Kelly’s, Shore Road, Somers Point, $40. 609-425-6245 or OCNJEF.com.
For kids
Wednesday, April 10
EASTER BUNNY PICTURES: daily through April 20; visit the Easter Bunny for a photo, a memory, and a gift from his basket; receive 20% off photo packages every Tuesday; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, pricing varies. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
‘FIRST JOB/INTERVIEW ATTIRE’: 3 to 4 p.m.; designed for youth seeking to apply for their first job; designed to educate proper interview attire as well as etiquette; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
LIBRARY SELFIE CHALLENGE: April 7 through 13; take a selfie at the Atlantic City Free Public Library with one of their National Library Week props that shows your favorite part of our library and submit it to npatel@acfpl.org; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays through April 24; for preschoolers ages 2 1/2 — 5 and their parents/caregivers; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org.
SWIM TEAM STROKE & TURN CLINIC: 5 to 7 p.m. April 8 through 12; for ages 5-18; Margaret Stringer Aquatic Center, Hess School, 700 Babcock Road, Mays Landing. 609-204-1244 or SJMariners.org.
TEEN COFFEEHOUSE: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; read a poem, sing a song, play an instrument, or show off any talent you have; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.
TODDLER TIME: PLAY LEARN AND GROW TOGETHER: 1 to 2 p.m.; bring your toddler for an afternoon of snacks, learning through play, and socializing; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Thursday, April 11
COMIC DRAWING LESSONS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; Marvel/DC Comic Illustrator Joe Del Beato will lead drawing instruction for children and teens ages 7-17; learn how to draw your favorite characters; materials supplied; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
FIDO & FRIENDS: 6 to 6:45 p.m.; for ages 6 to 12; kids can sharpen their reading skills by reading to dogs from the Fido and Friends Assisted Therapy Group; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org.
MINECRAFT: 4 p.m.; play Minecraft and talk about the game with other players; for ages 9 and older; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
MOMMY & ME: TODDLER YOGA: noon to 1 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, pre-registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
Friday, April 12
CREATIVE CRAFTS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. April 12, 26; for kids ages 6 to 12; use your imagination to make and take home crafts with seasonal themes; April 12: National Library Week craft; April 26: Recycled Craft for Earth Day/Arbor Day Project; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
FRIDAY FILMS FOR KIDS AND TEENS: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Fridays through April 12, Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
LEGO CLUB: 3:15 to 4:35 p.m. every other Friday; help build Lego City; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
RUGBY CO-ED YOUTH NON-CONTACT SPRING SEASON: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays through May 10; ages 6 to 14, boys and girls; Veteran’s Park, Route 9, Galloway Township, $50 per child. 609-652-6363 or JerseyShoreRugby.com.
UNPLUGGED GAME DAY: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Fridays through April 12; for ages 6 to 16; board and card games; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, April 13
4H EGG HUNT: 12:30 to 3 p.m.; separate hunts for ages 2 to 4, 5 to 7, and 8 to 12; refreshments and baked goods available for purchase; photos with the Easter bunny or live animals; Atlantic County 4-H Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Hamilton Township, $5. 609-625-0056 or AC4HFair.org.
ACCEA KIDS FIT MILE: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; kids run a half-mile south on the boardwalk and back; awards given to the event’s top finishers; North Carolina Avenue and the Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $15. 609-822-1167 or RunSignUp.com.
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: LEGO CLUB: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through April 27; use LEGOs and your imagination to create something fantastic; for ages 6 to 12; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
CHILDREN’S STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturdays; stories and crafts; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
CRAFTY TEENS: 2 to 3 p.m.; make a fun and creative craft; for ages 13 to 17; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, registration requested. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
LEGO CLUB: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; drop-in and build with LEGOS; for ages 6 and older; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
NINTENDO SWITCH & KIDS GAMING HOUR: 11 a.m. to noon; come and play games with friends; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
POEM IN YOUR POCKET DAY: during library hours; students who recite a poem in the library on this day will receive a small prize; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
SECOND SATURDAY — TEEN ROOM: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; come to the Teen Room for a video game day; for ages 13 to 18; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.
TEEN ADVISORY GROUP (TAG) MEETING: 1 to 2 p.m.; Teen Advisory Group (TAG) volunteering group for ages 13 to 18; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
TWEEN DAYS IN THE TEEN LOUNGE: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through April 27; for ages 9 to 12; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Golf
Friday, May 17
ATLANTIC CITY HALL OF FAME GOLF TOURNAMENT: noon; Second Annual Atlantic City High School Athletic Hall of Fame Golf Tournament; includes green fee, cart, lunch, cocktail hour, buffet dinner and prizes; Harbor Pines County Club, 500 St Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township; $125 per person, $500 per foursome. 609-464-1672 or fcampo18@hotmail.com.
Groups
Wednesday, April 10
BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; title for April, “Sing Unburied Sing” by Jesmyn Ward; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
CAPE-ATLANTIC CHRISTIAN WOMEN’S CONNECTION: noon to 1:45 p.m.; meeting of the Cape-Atlantic Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon; Tuckahoe Inn, 1 Harbor Road, Beesleys Point, $18. 856-777-0346.
CMCH AARP MEETING: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; AARP Chapter 1182 meeting; Devico Senior Center, 23 Romney Place, Cape May Court House. 510-579-4712.
Thursday, April 11
MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. second Thursdays; topics such as strategies for better health, family and relationships, occupational wellness, and others; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, April 12
‘BURIED IN TREASURES’ WORKSHOP SERIES: 10 a.m. to noon Fridays through July 5; weekly workshop for individuals who want to learn to declutter and prevent excessive acquiring; learn a new skill, apply it at home and discuss successes and challenges; The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township, $125. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, April 13
‘BREAKFAST WITH THE BEADLES’: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Saturdays; beading and wire working group; finish an old project or start a new one; basic tools provided; coffee, tea; anyone age 16 and older with a little beading or wirework experience is encouraged to attend; Artistic Touch Beads, 501 N. High St. Cottage J, Millville. 856-500-1630 or ArtisticTouchBeads.com.
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
OVEREATERS ANON: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28, Lower Township Library, 2600 Bayshore, Villas. 609-898-8756.
STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, April 10
TAI CHI CHUAN: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through April 24; learn the physical and mental benefits of moving your body in slow, gentle ways while focusing on posture, muscle relaxation, and breathing; JFS Village by the Shore, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Thursday, April 11
CHILD PSYCHIATRY WORKSHOP: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; hosted by Y.A.L.E. School’s Northfield Campus; for parents and families who have children or teens with social, emotional and behavioral disabilities; Y.A.L.E. School — Northfield Campus, 1000 Burton Ave., Northfield. 856-482-5252 or EventBrite.com.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Cape May Court House Campus, 106 Court House South Dennis Road, Suite 200, 2nd Floor, Cape May Court House. 888-569-1000.
Friday, April 12
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
TAI CHI FOR ADULTS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays through April 12; Introduction to Tai Chi and Qigong classes for adults; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Hammonton Campus , 219 North White Horse Pike, Suite 104, Hammonton. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Saturday, April 13
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
ONE-DAY CHILDBIRTH CLASS: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Hackberry Building, Pomona, $100. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21, 2019; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
WAKE-UP YOGA WITH KRISTEN HOOK: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays; with Kristen Hook, Certified Yoga Teacher; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 suggested donation. 609-270-4443 or HansenFoundationNJ.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Music
Thursday, April 11
FRENCH CABARET DINNER SHOW: 6 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. dinner seatings; part of April in Paris celebrations; three-course meal; live music by Andrea Carlson; Gregory’s Restaurant & Bar, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point, $40. 609-927-6665 or GregorysBar.com.