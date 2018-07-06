Events
Sunday, July 8
ATLANTIC CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 9, Bartram Avenue and the Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 609-226-9323.
FREE NATURE AND WILDLIFE SHOW: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 26, Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
STONE HARBOR FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 2; Water Tower Plaza, 95th Street and Second Avenue, Stone Harbor. 609-368-6800 or SHNJ.org.
TYLER WECHSLER FOUNDATION GOLF OUTING: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; benefits Last Salute Military Funeral Honor Guard; Blue Heron Pines & Seven Tap Tavern, 550 Country Club Drive, Egg Harbor City, pricing varies. 609-576-8575.
PARANORMAL WEEKEND: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; learn about ghost hunting; Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 S. Route 9, Cape May, $14. 609-898-2300 or HCSV .org.
WILDWOOD CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT: 9 a.m.; teams of two compete; must be 18 years or older to enter for cash prizes; beach between Wildwood and Oak Avenues, Wildwood; $50 per team. 609-729-8870 or WildwoodCornhole.com.
YOGA AT THE VINEYARDS: 10 a.m. to noon; boxed lunch provided, wine tasting; bring your own mat; Renault Winery Resort & Golf, 72 Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City, $35. 609-965-2111 or RenaultWinery.TicketSpice .com.
Monday, July 9
BEGINNERS KNITTING: 10 a.m. to noon; taught by Debbie West; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE CLASS: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-567-2900.
FREE CITIZENSHIP WORKSHOP: 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.
FRENCH LANGUAGE CLASS: 3 to 4 p.m.; with Maria Dubas; provides basic understanding of the French language and culture; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
KNITTING: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
LEARN TO PLAY BRIDGE: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 20; with instructor Karen Sylvester; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MICRO BREW MONDAYS: 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 27; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, free admission. 609-898-2300.
SENIORS SUMMER COMPUTER CAMP: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through July 31; open to Atlantic County residents ages 60 and older; Trina Byrd, 1501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, free, registration required. 609-484-9356 or TByrdCenter .com.
For kids
Monday, July 9
AMAZINATOR’S SUMMER STEAM CAMP: 9 a.m. to noon grades 3 to 6, 1 to 4 p.m. grades 7 to 9, July 9-12 and 16-19; Mainland Regional High School, 1301 Oak Ave., Linwood, $275. 609-807-8326 or Amazinators.com.
GAMING EVENTS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; for ages 8 to 15; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 27; for ages 3 and older; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
MUSTANG BASEBALL CAMP: 9 a.m. to noon July 9-12; for ages 7 to 14; Mainland Baseball Field, Linwood, $125. 609-703-4466 or email wkern @mainlandregional.net.
PARENT AND TOT CLASSES: 10 to 11 a.m. second Mondays; designed for ages 2 and younger; Milton and Betty Katz Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free. 609-822-1167, ext. 130 or JCCAtlantic.org.
DANCE XPLOSION NATIONAL DANCE FINALS: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily through July 14; Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, free admission. 516-781-3400 or DanceXplosionTalent.com.
SUMMER FUNDAYS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Touch A Truck Day; trucks and pieces of equipment from the County Public Works Department; Public Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Tuesday, July 10
ARTBOTS: 2:30 p.m.; design an artbot that works like a spirograph; ages 5 and older; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197.
CHICK-FIL-A FAMILY NIGHT WITH KEN THE MAGICIAN & JAZZY JEN: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Tuesdays 6801 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-748-2237.
LEARNING READINESS: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; for ages 3 to 5; Atlantic County Library, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264.
TEEN ENTREPRENEUR SERIES: 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through July 31; conducted by Carol Waties, Director of the Small Business Development Center at Stockton University; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
KIDS CLUB: STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon, Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
TEEN BOOK TALK & GIVEAWAY: 11 a.m. to noon, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m.; stories, songs and crafts for kids of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MOTHER GOOSE RHYMES: 6 p.m.; rhythm, rhyme, music and movement; for children up to 17 months; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197.
UNIQUE CREATURES: 2 to 3 p.m.; get up close and personal with live animals from all around the world; presented by Larry Apap of Unique Creatures; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Wednesday, July 11
CROCHET CIRCLE: 2 to 3 p.m. every other Wednesday through Aug. 8; for ages 13 to 18; learn the basics of crochet; crochet hooks and yarn will be provided or bring your own; collaboration with the Oceanside Family Success Center; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
WACKY WEDNESDAYS: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through August; for ages 12 and younger accompanied by an adult; crafts, activities, movies, coloring pages; Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. 609-449-1360 or AbseconLighthouse.org.
LIBRARY LEGO CLUB: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 29, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MUSIC AND MOVEMENT: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays through July 25; for ages 2 to 5; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
READ TO A DOG: 2 p.m.; practice reading alongside a gentle, beautiful therapy dog; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Thursday, July 12
SCIENCETELLERS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Sciencetellers will make things fly, spin, move and soar while telling a series of stories; for ages 5 to 12; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m.; stories, songs and crafts for children of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
READ & PLAY BABY: 10:30 to 11 a.m. July 12, 19, 26; for ages 12 to 36 months; morning of themed stories, songs, stretches, rhymes, puppets, felt boards, finger plays and more; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, July 14
EHT NATURE RESERVE SCAVENGER HUNT: 10 a.m. to noon; kids ages 5 to 14 encouraged to attend; Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Arboretum, Zion and School House roads, Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-892-1019.
Golf
Tuesday, July 10
GREEN TREE LADIES GOLF: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 12; afternoon league; Green Tree Golf Course, 1030 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-9131.
Monday, July 16
SEASHORE GARDENS CENTENNIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11:30 a.m. registration, 1 p.m. tee time, dinner and awards 6 p.m.; benefits Seashore Gardens Foundation; Hole in One Contest for a Mercedes Benz; non-golfers Painting on the Patio from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; Novice Golf Academy at 4 p.m.; $175 per golfer includes lunch and dinner, $100 for Painting on the Patio and dinner, $100 for Novice Golf Academy and dinner, $75 dinner only; Ron Jaworski’s Blue Heron Pines Golf Club, 550 Country Club Drive, Egg Harbor City; register at seashoregardens.org/golf.
Groups
Sunday, July 8
AA: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Classrooms A & B, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room 5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
FAMILY AND FRIENDS SUPPORT GROUP FOR SOMEONE WITH AN EATING DISORDER: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; support group for individuals who care for or about someone with an eating disorder and who might benefit from meeting others who do the same; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-432-9217.
Monday, July 9
AA: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Conference Rooms 3 & 4, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays; program for men and women who grew up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes; Trinity United Methodist Church, 20 Route 9, Marmora. 609-432-4177 or AdultChildren.org.
ADULT DIABETES COMMUNITY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 West Jimmie Leeds Road, New Cafe, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
AL-ANON: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room 5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; for people affected by a loved one’s drinking; United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 856-547-0855 or NJ-Al-Anon.org.
GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays, Gourmet Restaurant, Pitney Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Atlantic/Cape May Counties; support group for families and caregivers of those affected by mental illness; United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215.
PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.
Tuesday, July 10
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
ANXIETY PEER WELLNESS GROUP: 1 to 2:15 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; offered by the Mental Health Association/ICE Wellness Program; topics include wellness, recovery, empowerment, and more; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 120 S. White Horse Pike, #2, Hammonton. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
DISABILITY EMPOWERMENT MEETINGS: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; individuals with any type of disability meet about self-advocacy, policy action and ways to bring about change; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through July 31; practice speaking English; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run, weekly meetings for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; Adult Survivors of Child Abuse Office, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
WORKSHOPS FOR THOSE AFFECTED BY A LOVED ONE WITH ADDICTION: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 11; weekly series for family and friends impacted by an individual’s substance and mental health; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, July 11
BRAIN TUMOR SUPPORT GROUP: 5 to 5:45 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Atlantic City Campus, 1925 Pacific Ave., 6 Harmony Atrium, Atlantic City. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
STROKE SURVIVOR AND CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 4:45 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, 1925 Pacific Ave., 6 Harmony Atrium, Atlantic City. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
OSTOMY SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 6 p.m., AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Avenue, Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
GRIEF SUPPORT FOR WIDOWED PERSONS: 6 to 8 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 5; H.O.P.E., a non profit support group for widowed persons, will begin their 10 week summer session in Smithville, Linwood, and Swainton the first week of July; $35. 856-234-2200 or HopesNJ.org.
Thursday, July 12
PROSTATE CANCER SUPPORT: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Cape Regional Medical Center Maruchi Room. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, July 14
‘BREAKFAST WITH THE BEADLES’: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Saturdays; beading and wire working group; finish an old project or start a new one; basic tools provided; coffee, tea; Artistic Touch Beads, 501 N. High St. Cottage J, Millville. 856-500-1630 or ArtisticTouchBeads.com.
STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.
Health, fitness
Monday, July 9
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ESSENTIAL OILS AND PETS: 6 to 7 p.m.; workshop is for individuals that are passionate about their pet and seek to use natural, non-toxic products to help their pet experience the benefits essential oils have to offer; class size is limited; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House; $8, registration and a valid library card are needed to attend. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, July 10
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
ATLANTICARE BREASTFEEDING CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 West Jimmie Leeds Road, Hackberry Building, Pomona, $20. 888-569-1000.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ROGER B. HANSEN CENTER FOR CHILDBIRTH TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Roger B. Hansen Center for Childbirth Tour for Expectant Parents, 65 West Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Thursday, July 12
IFSS FAMILY MEETING: 10:30 a.m. second Thursdays; meeting for individuals who have a family member living with mental illness; offered by Intensive Family Support Services of the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NECK AND SPINE SURGERY EDUCATION PROGRAM: 4 to 5 p.m. second Thursdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Cape May Court House Campus, 106 Court House South Dennis Road, Suite 200, 2nd Floor, Cape May Court House. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Friday, July 13
SENIORS FITNESS AND DANCE: 3 to 4 p.m. second Fridays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, July 18
COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.
EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; for individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls; offered by the Atlantic Center for Independent Living; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609 748-2253 or MHAAC.info.
TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.
Music
Sunday, July 8
AL HARRISON DIXIELAND JAZZ BAND: 2 to 4 p.m.; proceeds donated to Food Bank of Southern Jersey to help support local needs; cash bar; VFW Post 386, 419 Congress St., Cape May, $15 advance, $20 at the door. 609-368-3342 or CapeMayTraditionalJazzSociety.com.
CONCERTS IN THE PARK: 7 to 9 p.m. July 8, 15, 22, 29, Aug. 5, 12; presented by the City of Absecon; food available at concession stand; bring blank or chair; Heritage Park, Absecon, free admission. 609-641-0663 or AbseconNJ.Gov.
GOSPEL SINGER SANTOS: 10:30 a.m. service at Word of Life Christian Fellowship, 508 S. Second Ave., Galloway Township; all welcome. 609-965-0090.
SUMMER SOUNDS: FREE LIVE MUSIC: noon to 3 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 26; outdoor concerts by the pond gazebo; wine and light snacks for purchase; Renault Winery Resort & Golf, 72 Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-965-2111 or RenaultWinery.com.
Monday, July 9
BAY ATLANTIC SYMPHONY PRESENTS ‘PETER & THE WOLF’: 10 to 11 a.m.; a symphonic fairy tale for children; introduces young listeners to classical music; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, July 10
TUESDAYS AT THE TOWER: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; bring your beach chairs and be entertained; beer and wine garden sponsored by the Stone Harbor Chamber of Commerce; Borough of Stone Harbor, 95th Street and Second Avenue, Stone Harbor, free. 609-368-1751 or SHNJ.org.
Wednesday, July 11
1940S CABARET: 7 to 9 p.m. July 11 through 15, 17 through 21; presented by REV Theatre; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, $25/$20/$15. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: 9 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 22; activities, music, and fun catered to ages 14 to 20; Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.
CAPE MAY SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 8 to 10 p.m.; July 11: Darlene Love; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, $48. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
TONY MART SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 5, Kennedy Plaza, 2300-2498 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, free. 609-653-6069 or TonyMart.com.
Thursday, July 12
BLUE JUPITER: 7 to 9 p.m.; energetic blend of pop lead vocals, jazzy a cappella harmony and funky beatbox; Katz JCC Auditorium, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $50. 609-822-1167, ext. 0 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Religion
Sunday, July 8
MISSIONARY SOCIETY ANNUAL DAY: 3:30 p.m. service; guest preacher the Rev. Dawn Christopher of Byrd’s Temple AME in Clayton, Delaware; all welcome; New Bethel AME Church, 414 N. 7th St., Vineland. 856-691-1349.
Monday, July 9
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL 2018: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 9 through 13; games, Bible lessons, crafts, snacks and more; pre-k through 8th grade; Crossroads Fellowship, 101 N. First St., Pleasantville. 609-407-1750 or CrossNJ.org/VBS.
HEALING MINISTRY: 7 p.m. July 9 and 10; with Evangelist John David Kirby of Pine Island, Florida; all welcome; Word of Life Christian Fellowship, 508 S. Second Ave., Galloway Township. 609-965-0090.
Tuesday, July 10
ADULT BIBLE STUDY: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 2018; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Wednesday, July 11
JCC JEWISH JOURNEYS: THE JEWS OF EASTERN EUROPE: 6 to 8 p.m.; presentation, live music, food, documentary; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $20 for JCC members and $25 for guests when you register and pay before July 5; $25 for JCC members and $30 for guests after July 5. 609-822-1167, ext. 138.
Sunday, July 15
KLEZMER BRUNCH: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Klezmer music and brunch; Beth Shalom, 4419 W. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine, $25. 609-266-0403.
Reunions
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1958 REUNION WEEKEND: noon to 4 p.m. July 20, luncheon at Greate Bay Country Club, Somers Point; 1 p.m. July 21, picnic at home of classmate. 609-839-3578.
MAINLAND BAND — ALL YEARS: 5 p.m. July 28; finger foods, memorabilia, door prizes, DJ, dancing, DVDs playing band footage from 1970 to 1985; Clancy’s by the Bay, 101 E. Maryland Ave., Somers Point; $25. Redzzz918@aol.com.
ABSEGAMI HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1978: 4 to 8 p.m. July 29; 40th reunion; Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Somers Point, reservations requested. Absegami78@gmail.com or facebook.com/AbsegamiHighSchoolClassOf1978.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 7 to 11 p.m. Aug. 11; 50th reunion; Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield. AtlanticCityHighSchoolClassof1968-50thReunion.MyEvent.com.
HOLY SPIRIT HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 18; 50th reunion; Maynard’s Cafe, 9306 Amherst Ave., Margate. 609-927-5092.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1971: 8 p.m. Aug. 18; 65th birthday celebration for all members of Class of 1971; Smithville Inn, Galloway Township; $45. Call David Goodelman at 609-674-8873 or email ACHigh1971@gmail.com.
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1948: Aug. 18; 40th year reunion with picnic at home of Marion Boney. RSVP 609-641-5203 or 609-641-2416.
VENTNOR AVENUE SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: Sept. 15; 50th reunion; looking for former students; email vasclassof1968@gmail.com.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 15; 50th reunion; Avalon Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9, Cape May Court House; looking for classmates to update address book. 609 408-4950.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Claridge Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City, $40-$50. andiade6@yahoo.com or cvr534@aol.com.
OCEAN CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 13; 50th reunion; Flanders Hotel, 719 E. 11th St., Ocean City. 609-226-9202 or OceanCityHighClassof1968.MyEvent.com.
Trips
KATZ JCC TRIP TO SEE FIDDLER ON THE ROOF: July 25; trip to New York to see a performance of “Fiddler on the Roof” at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City; $75 per person for show, $35 without show, space limited. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or JCCAtlantic.org.
AMERICAN MUSIC THEATER BUS TRIP: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Absecon will host a bus trip July 28 to see “Songs of the Silver Screen” in Lancaster, Pennsylvania; includes bus, all-you-can-eat lunch, and show for $88. For information, call 609-484-0626.
BUS TRIP TO SIGHT AND SOUND THEATER TO SEE ‘JESUS’: Aug. 2; hosted by the Knights of Columbus; bus will leave Saint Vincent De Paul Church in Mays Landing parking lot promptly at 9 a.m., returning at 8:45 p.m.; $138, register by June 15. 856-498-1587 or 609-742-8897.
‘JESUS’ AT SIGHT & SOUND: Aug. 22; bus trip to Sight & Sound theater in Lancaster, PA; cost includes show lunch at Hershey Farm, bus and tips; Bus Departs OLPH at 8 a.m., 146 S. Pitney Road, Galloway, St. Nicholas at 8:30 a.m., 525 St. Louis Ave., EHC; $135. 609-334-4893.
BUS TRIP TO PHILLIES GAME: Sept. 15; 4:30 p.m. departure from church; Phillies are playing the Miami Marlins; night is themed “German food and entertainment” and includes a $12 concession credit; Tuckahoe United Methodist Church, 112 Route 49, Tuckahoe; $107. 609-383-1880, ask for travel center.
TRIP TO ‘ENCHANTING ISRAEL’: 10 day, 8 night trip to Israel, Sept. 30 to Oct. 9; hosted by Brigantine C.E.R.; rates are $4,295 double occupancy, $4,277 triple occupancy and $5,783 single occupancy. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
TRIP TO NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND: Oct. 22-25; hosted by Brigantine CER; price ranges from $750 to $1,110. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
KATZ JCC COMMUNITY TRIP TO SOUTH AFRICA: March 11 through 19, 2019; experience the wonders of Cape Town and Krueger National Park; $3,600 per person includes round trip airfare from JFK to Cape Town aboard South African Air, accommodations in premier hotels, eight meals, intra-Africa transportation, daily tours and Krueger Park safaris. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or JCCAtlantic.org.