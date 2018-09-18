Events
Wednesday, Sept. 19
ACADEMY OF CULINARY ARTS WORKSHOP: 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 26; “Basic Buttercream Bootcamp”; learn how to pipe fabulous buttercream decorations; Atlantic Cape Community College, 5100 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, $279. 609-343-5655 or Atlantic.edu/ContEd.
ADULT COLORING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; rediscover the joy of coloring; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197.
ADVANCED ITALIAN CONVERSATION: 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through Dec. 12; with instructor Rita Kostopolous; socialize in Italian while continuing to build on your language skills; Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies, $20. 609-494-1241 or LBIFoundation.org.
ANCESTRY: 3 to 4 p.m.; learn how to use the library database to start genealogy research; Public Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
AUTHOR BOOK TALK WITH GEORGE NELSON: 5 to 6 p.m.; Atlantic City native George Nelson, a retired Atlantic City Police Department captain and former boxing champion, will discuss his book “Home Boy”; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
BABY BASICS CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m.; AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, 1925 Pacific Ave., Broomall Conference Room, Atlantic City, $10. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
CHESS CLASS: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-567-2900.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAMES: 12:30 to 3:45 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 6:30 to 9:45 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Shore Bridge Club, London Square and Tilton Road, Northfield, $10. 609-646-8555 or ShoreBridge.com.
‘FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE’: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; ACUA Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484 or Boardwalk.ToastmastersClubs.org.
FREE WORKSHOP FOR UNEMPLOYED, UNDEREMPLOYED: 10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Nov. 14; learn how you could qualify for a free training grant to go to school and become certified in Microsoft Office Professional and Quick Books; T.Byrd Training Center, 1501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, free, registration required. 609-484-9356 or TByrdCenter.com.
KIWANIS CLUB OF CAPE MAY: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays; meeting, dinner; Kiwanis Club of Cape May, 1041 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-972-6710 or CapeMayKiwanis.com.
MAH JONGG AT THE LIBRARY: 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 26; bring your current year gaming cards and game sets; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
OPEN RECREATION: 7 to 9 p.m.; children’s recreation room is open to children of all ages; Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-567-2900.
SHUFFLE AND DEAL/INSTRUCTIONAL PLAY: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays; play bridge while learning some new conventions, some tips and brushing up on your play and bidding; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, $8. 609-442-0650.
SOCIAL MEDIA FOR BUSINESS OWNERS: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Nov. 14; T.Byrd Training Center, 1501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, free, registration required. 609-484-9356 or TByrdCenter.com.
‘TALK LIKE A PIRATE DAY WITH MANGO LANGUAGES’: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; drop in any time during the day and library staff will show you how to create a Mango account; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Thursdays; players of all levels welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
‘WALK IN WEDNESDAY’: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 26; bring any mobile device to receive up to 30 minutes of tech help on a first-come, first-served basis; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
WORKSHOP: PUFF PASTRY DESSERTS: 6 to 9 p.m.; hosted by the Academy of Culinary Arts; Atlantic Cape Community College, 5100 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, $75. 609-343-5655.
WORLD ABOVE FREE POETRY NIGHT: 7 to 9 p.m.; hosted by the South Jersey Poets Collective; featured poet Emily August; open mic, take-home writing prompt; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3463 or SJPoets.WordPress.com.
Thursday, Sept. 20
ADULT COLORING: 11 a.m. to noon; supplies are included; Public Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
GAME NIGHT FOR ADULTS: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; learn and play games of many types; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
RUMMAGE & BOOK SALE: 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 20, 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 21, 22; new, used and vintage items; light dinner available; benefits Dan Ross Memorial Fund and ministries at the church; St. John Lutheran Church, 10th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City. 609-390-0798.
TEA TIME AT THE AVALON HISTORY CENTER: 11 a.m. to noon; enjoy tea with us as we share memories of old Avalon, and make new ones; Avalon History Center, 215 39th St., Avalon. 609-967-0090 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
THURSDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Thursdays; players of all levels welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
THURSDAY GHOST WALKS: 8 to 10 p.m. Thursdays in September; join local medium Bob Bitting on a 45-minute lantern lit ghost walk; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, $15 adults, $12 ages 3 to 12. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.
WILDWOODS IRISH FALL FESTIVAL: Sept. 20 through 23; largest Irish Festival on the East Coast; celebrates Irish heritage with dancing, music, food and craft vendors; other festivities include a golf tournament, Irish dance lessons, 5K run and 1 mile walk, pipe exhibition, food court stage, beer garden, Catholic Mass and parade; Spruce and Olde New Jersey avenues, North Wildwood. 800-IRISH91 or 609-729-0075 or CMCAOH.com.
Friday, Sept. 21
AUTHOR EVENT: 6 to 7 p.m.; Laura Grodstein will be the featured author; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
BOARDWALK CLASSIC CAR SHOW: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 21, 22, 9 to 10 a.m. Sept. 23; Fall Boardwalk Classic Car Show; Wildwoods Boardwalk, Schellenger Avenue, Wildwood. 609-522-3644 or WildwoodMotorEventsNJ.com.
JEWELRY CLASSES: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. or 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 26; Jewelry/Metal Smithing Classes; learn to work with metal, stones and beads to make beautiful wearable art; two different options available; Ventnor Cultural Art Center, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, $155. 609-287-6449 or 609-823-7952.
OCNJ AARP CHAPTER 1062 MEETING: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; speaker Meryl Baer, Program Coordinator for Friends of Encore Learning (FELS) of Stockton; Baer will discuss FELS creation and give a brief history of the organization; Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Room 111, Ocean City.
TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 28; call for more details; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
VOLUNTEER ORIENTATION: noon to 2 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 28; open orientation to those in Atlantic County seeking volunteer work; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.
Saturday, Sept. 22
ATLANTIC CITY MEDIUM-SHIP SHOW: 1 to 4 p.m.; Christine Gurganus and Nora Truscello will delight the audience, which will be limited to 100 guests; Atlantic City Aquarium, 800 N New Hampshire Ave, Gardners Basin, Atlantic City, $150. 302-803-2307 or IntoIntuition.com.
DESIGNER BAG BINGO: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.; hosted by Soroptimist International of Cape May County; includes 10 games; Villas Fire Hall, 1619 Bayshore Road, Villas, $35, advance purchase only. 972-859-9959 or EventBrite.com.
FALL HARVEST FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 27; fall harvest vegetables, fruits, flowers, baked goods, hand-made items and much more; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
FALL HERITAGE WALKS: 10 a.m. to noon; gather your friends and family for guided walks of historic Mays Landing, meet at fountain at War Memorial Park, Main Street, Mays Landing, $10 adults, $5 students. 609-837-2121 or HamiltonHistorical.org.
FARM MARKET: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hosted by the Countryside Garden Club; native plants for sale along with handmade garden-related items; Vineland Tractor Supply, 3095 South Delsea Drive, Vineland. 856-364-9165.
FRESH FEST & FARM MARKET: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. fourth Saturdays in July and September; local produce, plants and more; live music, rock painting for all ages, and a healthy food demo; Village On High, 501 N. High St., Millville. 856-293-0556.
MARGATE FALL FUNFEST BY THE BAY: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 22, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 23, live music, games, nature tours, educational exhibits, food, crafts, dog show, Amherst Avenue between Decatur and Coolidge avenues; 8 to 11 p.m. Sept. 22, Funfest After Dark, free live music, wine and spirits, light finger foods, Washington Avenue and the bay, Margate, $20. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
MINI WRITING GETAWAY: 9:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; give your creative spirit a much needed boost; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $85. 609-626-3594 or Stockton.edu/MurphyWriting.
NATIONAL PUBLIC LANDS DAY VOLUNTEER PROJECT: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; celebrates the 25th annual National Public Lands Day; Bass River State, 762 Stage Road, Tuckerton. 609-296-1114 or PublicLandsDay.org.
OPEN GAMING: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 29; bring your friends and pick from games including Canasta, Pinochle, Scrabble and Mah Jong; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SATURDAY DROP-IN CERAMICS CLASS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 15, Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies, $35 or $15. 609-494-1241 or LBIFoundation.org.
SQUARE DANCE OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m.; hosted by Rainbow Squares Dance Club; for people interested in learning square dancing; classes will take place 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday nights starting Oct. 2, $5 first night, free after that; Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Milmay. 856-825-1809 or 609-839-3796.
WALK FOR THE WOUNDED: 8:30 a.m. to noon; Tenth Annual Walk for the Wounded; United States Army Specialist and Somers Point native Cole Gasperini will be welcomed home after 18 months of service; Music Pier, Moorlyn Terrace and Boardwalk, Ocean City, donation only. 609-402-5190 or OperationFirstResponse.com.
Sunday, Sept. 23
ATLANTIC CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 18, held inside O’Donnell Park across from the new Stockton campus, located at Atlantic and Albany avenues. eastcoastrs56@gmail.com or 609-226-9323.
HAMMONTON GREEN DAY FESTIVAL: noon to 4 p.m.; 11th annual Green Day festival; green vendors, food and fun; connect with non-profits and environmental organizations and shop from eco-friendly, sustainable products and vendors with handmade items; Hammonton Lake Park, 100 Sports Drive, Hammonton. 609-335-2750 or HammontonGreenCommittee.com.
TUESDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
READERS THEATER: 3 p.m.; premiere of six original plays hosted by Players and Playwrights of the Jersey Shore; dramatic monologues, comedies, dramedies; Margate Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate; venue seats 50; free. 609-350-6310.
Monday, Sept. 24
BEGINNERS KNITTING WITH KELLIE: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; call for materials list; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE CLASS: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
FREE PG MOVIE: 6 to 8:30 p.m.; call for movie title; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
KNITTING: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 31; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
‘LET’S KNIT’ CLUB: 10 to 11:30 a.m. third and fourth Mondays; Let’s Knit and Crochet Club for seniors age 60 and older; bring your own supplies and projects; Hammonton Senior Nutrition Site, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-645-7700, ext. 6537.
MONDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Mondays; all levels welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TECH WORKSHOP: MANAGING YOUR PHOTOS & FILES: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; with Sean Farrell; learn how to manage your files in Windows 10 and how to use built-in features to make your photos look their best; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 25
ADULT VIDEO GAMERS CLUB: 6 to 8 p.m., Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; Bridge, Pinochle or Mahjongg; Community Lodge, Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
FAMILY MOVIE AND CRAFT NIGHT: 5 to 6:45 p.m.; call for movie title; bring your own snacks; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org.
FRIENDS OF THE LITTLE EGG HARBOR BRANCH MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; new members welcome; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
GARDEN TALK: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Master Gardener Sue Scarlett will be sharing information about how to clean up and get ready for next year’s garden; Atlantic County Utilities Authority, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6934 or ACUA.com.
GENEALOGY: USING CITY DIRECTORIES: 5 to 7 p.m.; with Casey Zahn; learn how to find information on your extended family; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
KNITWITS: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 26; instructor will be on hand to teach beginner knit or crochet; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 18; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
TOUR OF STOCKTON UNIVERSITY’S AC CAMPUS: noon to 2 p.m.; hosted by the PR Council of Greater Atlantic City; guided walking tour and talk by Stockton administration, followed by a lunch at the campus; Stockton University — Fannie Lou Hamer Event Room, 10 South Albany Ave., Atlantic City; $37.87 members and $48.12 nonmembers before Sept. 21; $40-$50 at the door. 609-569-1060.
TRIVIA NIGHT: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 26
ADULT BOOK CLUB DISCUSSION: 2 to 3 p.m.; group will be discussing “American Wife” by Curtis Shittenfeld; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.
ATLANTIC AUDUBON SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 9 p.m.; social hour followed by a presentation by Steve Mason, “Fire and It’s Impact on Forest Insect Communities”; light refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-384-4599 or AtlanticAudubonSociety.com.
COMPUTER CLASS: 10 a.m. to noon; learn basic computer skills in this introductory class; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-567-2900.
FREE INFORMATION FOR VETERANS: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.; information provided by Catholic Charities of Camden; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.
OPEN RECREATION: 7 to 9 p.m.; children’s recreation room is open to children of all ages; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
TECH WORKSHOP: APPLE DROP IN: 2:30 to 4 p.m.; with Sean Farrell; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TECH WORKSHOP: WINDOWS DROP IN: 1 to 2:30 p.m.; with Sean Farrell; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155.
‘UNDERSTANDING YOUR CREDIT’: 7 to 9 p.m.; join Andrew Morales of Wells Fargo as he offers an informative program on building your credit, credit scores and credit monitoring; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
VENTNOR SENIOR CENTER MAGIC SHOW: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; exciting magic act from Matt the Magician; Ventnor City Senior Center, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-822-9239.
WORLD ABOVE POETRY NIGHT: 7 to 9 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by South Jersey Poets Collective; open mic, read a poem less than two minutes long; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3463 or SJPoets.WordPress.com.
Thursday, Sept. 27
FALL LUNCHEON GAME AND CARD PARTY: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hosted by the Avalon Civic Club; proceeds benefit local charities; Community Hall, 30th and Avalon Avenue, Avalon, $25. 609-368-6939.
MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; title for September, “Plain Truth” by Jodi Picoult; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
‘U.S. IMPERIALISM IN THE PACIFIC’: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Mr. Robert F. Holden, a retired senior adjunct Professor of history at ACCC (World Civilizations I and II, and Holocaust and Genocide Studies) will be giving a presentation about America’s entry into the world as an Imperialist power; Public Library, 9516 2nd Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
Saturday, Sept. 29
WALK TO FIGHT SUICIDE: 9 a.m.; Atlantic-Cape Out of the Darkness Community Walk; Newport Avenue and the boardwalk, Ventnor. 609-602-4470 or OutOfTheDarkness.org or AFSP.org/Ventnor.
Tuesday, Oct. 2
JOB CORPS PROGRAM: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. first Tuesdays; sessions are 8 to 15 weeks; for ages 16 to 24; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 3
VETERANS ASSISTANCE: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays, veterans advocate Lou Green and volunteers provide free information to help veterans enroll in programs and services; Hamilton Mall, use the Ruby Tuesday entrance, Mays Landing. 609-407-1332.
Thursday, Oct. 4
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursdays, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
Saturday, Oct. 6
LIMA BEAN FESTIVAL: 9 to 5 p.m.; benefits the West Cape May Shade Tree Commission; rain date Oct. 7; Wilbraham Park, Broadway and West Perry Streets, West Cape May, free admission. 609-886-0412 or WestCapeMay.us.
Tuesday, Oct. 9
CREATIVE ARTS FOR ADULTS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS: 1 to 2 p.m. second Tuesdays through Dec. 11, 2018; creative exploration with drawing, painting, and sculpture using various media for the developmentally disabled; Public Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
UPPER TOWNSHIP GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 p.m. second Tuesdays; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, Petersburg. UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
UPPER TOWNSHIP HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. UpperTwpHistory.org.
Thursday, Oct. 11
BEGINNER LINE DANCING: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. second Thursdays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
FRIENDS OF THE LINWOOD ARBORETUM MEETING: 6 p.m. second Thursdays, Linwood Arboretum, 1410 Wabash Ave., Linwood. 609-338-9305 or LinwoodArboretum.org.
Friday, Oct. 12
COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.
Monday, Oct. 15
BEACH BARDS POETRY & PROSE SERIES: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays through Sept. 17; Beach Bards Poetry and Prose Reading Series; presents both emerging and established poets and writers from June through September; poets will perform readings from their original works; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
Saturday, Oct. 20
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; for experienced and aspiring play writes; Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate. 609-350-6310.
Dining out
Thursday, Sept. 20
BEEF AND BEVERAGE: 6 to 8 p.m.; food, cash bar, raffle, proceeds benefit our Key Club Scholarships at Absegami and ACIT High Schools, the Builders Club at Galloway Township Middle School and various community charities; hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Galloway Township; Mickey and Minnie’s Inn, 733 W. White Horse Pike, Cologne, $25. 609-742-1408.
Friday, Sept. 21
ANNUAL POLLINATOR POTLUCK: 6 to 8 p.m.; bring a honey or pollinator-inspired dish to share with other members of the community; Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies, free admission. 609-494-1241 or LBIFoundation.org.
JCC MAHJONG BRUNCHES: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 21, Oct. 10, Nov. 26, Dec. 13; chance to meet other Mahjong and card players in the community; all players and skill levels are welcome; Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; up to one week before: $14 members, $18 guests; after one week before: $18 members, $22 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Saturday, Sept. 22
4TH ANNUAL VETERAN’S APPRECIATION BREAKFAST: 10 a.m. to noon; attending Veterans will be honored for their service and will have the opportunity to speak to other Veterans and share their stories; Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, reservations requested. 609-704-7262.
BUFFET STYLE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m.; portion of the proceeds will benefit Katy Webb for her upcoming missionary trip; Asbury United Methodist Church, 290 Asbury Road, Egg Harbor Township; $8 adults, $4 ages 5 to 12, free ages 4 and younger. 609-846-5805 or AsburyInEHT.com.
GERMAN SUPPER: 4 to 7 p.m.; eat-in or take-out; Moravian Church, 235 Boston Ave., Egg Harbor City, $12 adults, $6 kids. 609-829-2832 or EggHarborCityMoravian.org.
SMOKED ROAST PORK DINNER: 4:30 to 7 p.m.; Episcopal Church of the Advent, 612 Franklin St., Cape May; advance: $13 adults; at the door: $15 adults; $6 kids. 609-884-3065.
Saturday, Oct. 6
OPEN HOUSE MINI-BREAKFAST: 9 to 11 a.m. first Saturdays; mini-breakfast and fellowship; Sept. 1: mini-breakfast and mum sale; Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Route 9 and Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-296-3585.
Fundraisers
Friday, Sept. 21
DESIGNER BAG BINGO TO BENEFIT YOUTH SPORTS: 6 to 10 p.m.; hosted by the Mays Landing Athletic Association; light refreshments available; Cologne Fire Department, 2870 S. Cologne Ave., Mays Landing, $35. 609-746-8290 or MaysLandingSports.com.
Saturday, Oct. 6
BOCCE TOURNAMENT FUNDRAISER: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 10th annual Meg Linzner Memorial Bocce Tournament hosted by Atlantic Prevention Resources; Beacon Church, 420 S. 6th Ave., Galloway Township, $50 per person or $200 per team. 609-272-0101, ext. 17 or AtlPrev.org.{div class=”g-cell g-cell-1-1 g-cell-lg-10-12 g-offset-lg-1-12 l-mar-stack l-section-stack”}{div class=”g-group”}{div class=”g-cell g-cell-1-1 g-cell-md-7-12 g-cell--no-gutters l-lg-pad-right-6”}{div class=”g-group l-lg-mar-bot-6 l-md-mar-bot-4 l-pad-bot-6”}{div class=”g-cell g-cell-2-12 show-small”}
Wednesday, Sept. 19
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP STREET HOCKEY SIGN-UPS: register through Sept. 28; Penguin Division: ages 7 to 9 by 12/31/11; Beaver Division: ages 10 to 12 by 12/31/08; Cadet Division: ages 13 to 15 by 12/31/05; check website for list of items needed; $80.00 per player and $70.00 each additional family member. ehtstreethockey.com.
FALL HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMERS 8-WEEK WARM UP: 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through Nov. 2, Margaret Stringer Aquatic Center, Hess School, Babcock Road, Mays Landing. 609-204-1244 or SJMariners.org.
PEAS AND CARROTS MUSIC PERFORMANCE: 10:30 a.m.; sing, play and dance along; for ages 6 and younger; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Sept. 19, 26; stories, songs and crafts; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org.
TEEN BOOK TALK PROGRAM: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; for teens; learn how to make Book Talk Videos for the library’s teen book review blog “Peculiar Stuff”; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org.
WEE READ: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 19, 26; stories, movement and music; Public Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
YOUTH GREEK LANGUAGE CLASSES: 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays through June 5, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $250. 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Thursday, Sept. 20
BABY TIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Sept. 20, 27; stories, songs and one-on-one reading time with their caregiver; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org.
BRAINFUSE DEMO FOR HOMESCHOOLERS: 2 p.m.; homeschoolers are invited to attend an informational presentation of Brainfuse Database; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m.; stories, songs and crafts for children of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TAB MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; for grades 7 through 12; first meeting of the 2018-19 volunteer Teen Advisory Board; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Friday, Sept. 21
MOVIE MATINEE: 10 a.m. to noon; showing of “Snow White”; come dressed as favorite prince or princess; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
STORYTIME WITH MISS BONNIE: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Fridays through Nov. 16; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; support your child’s early literacy skills and school-readiness by joining Miss Bonnie and her crew to hear stories, sing songs and make a quick craft; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, Sept. 22
KIDS CLUB: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; bring the kids to meet Ezekiel, the deaf therapy dog; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
LEGO CLUB: 2 to 3 p.m.; use the library’s LEGOs and your imagination to create something fantastic; for ages 6 to 12; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
LEGOS/DUPLOS FUN WITH FREE PG MOVIE: 10:30 a.m. to noon; call for movie title; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Sunday, Sept. 23
YOUTH SUNDAY SCHOOL: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sundays through June 9, 2019; for youth ages 3 to 18; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $25. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Monday, Sept. 24
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10:30 a.m.; stories, songs and rhymes with a simple craft; for ages 3 to 5; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
‘STILL BECOMING’ SCIENCE CLASS: 4 to 5 p.m.; science program will examine the life cycle of the butterfly; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
Tuesday, Sept. 25
‘GIRLS WHO CODE’ JUNIOR: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 27; learn the basics of coding; for girls in grades 3rd through 5th; CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; stories, songs and crafts for children of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TODDLER TIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m.; stories, songs and fingerplays; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org.
‘WELCOME ALL THINGS AUTUMN’: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; stories, leaf and apple craft fun; for ages 2 to 8; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 26
TEEN MOVIE & PIZZA: 4 to 6:30 p.m.; watch a movie on the big screen while enjoying some delicious pizza; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org.
Thursday, Sept. 27
MASON JAR CRAFT: 5 to 6 p.m.; for ages 6 to 12; decorate a fall-inspired mason jar and light it up; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration required. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; stories, movement and music; Public Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
TAB MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; for grades 7 to 12; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Friday, Sept. 28
STEAM FRIDAYS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. fourth Friday of the month, children will enjoy experimenting, designing, building, computing and crafting each month, Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or dlatham@acfpl.org or Acfpl.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 3
MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
SHORE’S MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays through Oct. 3; for high school students interested in medical careers; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3748 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Saturday, Oct. 6
SATURDAY STORYTIME AND CRAFT: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Saturdays; for ages 3 to 7; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Monday, Oct. 8
MINECRAFT CLUB: 5 or 6:30 p.m. second or third Mondays; for ages 8 to 12; helps kids build problem solving and planning skills; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
PARENT AND TOT CLASSES: 10 to 11 a.m. second Mondays of the month; provides parents an opportunity to socialize with other new parents while kids experience a fun activity, develop fine motor skills and foster creativity; classes designed for ages 2 and younger; Milton and Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free. 609-822-1167, ext. 130 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 9
CHICK-FIL-A FAMILY NIGHT WITH KEN THE MAGICIAN & JAZZY JEN: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Tuesdays through Dec. 11; Ken the Magician will perform magic and balloon twisting and Jazzy Jen will paint faces; Chick Fil-A EHT, 6801 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-748-2237.
Friday, Oct. 12
TRUNK OR TREAT: 6 to 8 p.m.; hosted by the Somers Point Police Department with the Somers Point Municipal Drug Alliance; parking lot of City Hall, 1 W. New Jersey Ave., Somers Point. 609-927-6161.
Golf
Thursday, Sept. 20
ARC OF ATLANTIC COUNTY GOLF TOURNAMENTS: 7:30 a.m. registration; 9 a.m. shotgun start; 10th Annual I. Rice & Company Golfing for Good Invitational Tournament and The Arc of Atlantic County Golf Pro-Am Tournament, both hosted by The Arc of Atlantic County; played concurrently with The Arc of Atlantic County Golf Pro-Am Tournament; includes lunch; Seaview Golf Resort, 401 S New York Road, Galloway Township; $175 per golfer for Golfing for Good tournament; $250 for The Arc-Pro Am. 609-485-0800, ext. 137 or TheArcAtlantic.org/Golf.
Friday, Sept. 21
STEVE METZ MEMORIAL GOLF OUTING: 11 a.m. registration; noon to 2 p.m. First Annual Steve Metz Memorial Golf Outing; prizes for closest to the pin and putting contest; dinner and awards ceremony; benefits The Arc of Atlantic County; Mays Landing Golf & Country Club, 1855 Cates Road, Mays Landing; $100 per golfer; $400 per foursome; $27 dinner only. 215-622-0220.
Thursday, Oct. 11
6TH ANNUAL MARY BETH DAVIS MEMORIAL GOLF CLASSIC: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; lunch, dinner reception, awards, prizes, silent auction, cash bar; Linwood Country Club, 500 Shore Road, Linwood, $200. 732-551-2187 or TheAlcove.org.
Friday, Oct. 12
SCRAMBLE ‘FORE’ SCHOLARSHIPS GOLF TOURNAMENT: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; 2018 Atlantic Cape Community College Scramble “Fore” Scholarships; supports student scholarships and Atlantic Cape Foundation operations; scramble format, beginning with a shotgun-start; gift, lunch and awards dinner; Cape May National Golf Club, 834 Florence Ave., Cape May, $150 or $500 per foursome; $50 awards dinner only. 609-463-3621 or Atlantic.edu/Golf.
Groups
Wednesday, Sept. 19
AA: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Rooms 3 & 4. 609-463-4043.
AA MEETING: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays, St. James Lutheran Church, 1341 Mays Landing Road, Folsom. 609-561-4488 or StJamesFolsom.org.
ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; for family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or Dementia; led by Alysia Price, LCSW, LNHA, CALA, CDP, Administrator and Director of Social Services; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-404-4848.
‘BE THERE OR BE SQUARE’ BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.
EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls will be meeting to find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; offered by the Atlantic Center for Independent Living; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or MHAAC.info.
GALLOWAY CAREGIVER SUPPORT: 10 a.m. first and third Wednesdays; for individuals caring for a loved one with medical, mental health/behavioral, disability or age-related issue to receive resources, coping skills, and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County in partnership with the Cape Atlantic Caregiver Coalition; Royal Inn Suites, 214 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-652-3800, ext. 310 or MHAAC.info.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
SIGN UP FOR NAMI’S FAMILY TO FAMILY EDUCATION COURSE: sign-ups now open for the NAMI Family to Family Education Course; for loved ones of individuals with serious and persistent mental illness; class starts 6:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 12, will continue Wednesday evenings through Dec. 4 at United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon; free; deadline to register Sept. 26. 215-327-7940 or 973-975-3492.
TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
WOMEN WITH DISABILITIES NETWORKING/SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays; network, find support and discuss relevant topics; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or ArtemisCIL.org.
Thursday, Sept. 20
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; for adults who grew up in alcoholic or dysfunctional homes; Absecon United Methodist Church, basement youth room, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-641-2266 or AdultChildren.org.
ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; learn about available resources, find strategies for dealing with a loved one with memory loss, and meet others in similar circumstances; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-404-4848.
AMPOVATION: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Thursdays through October; local amputee support group; Mike Braxton, an Amputee Coalition Certified Peer Volunteer, runs the group; Bacharach Institute For Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 609-748-5250 or Bacharach.org.
COFFEE KLATCH POLITICAL DISCUSSION GROUP: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; fun, casual, social group; includes coffee, delicious refreshments and great conversation about Israel/U.S. News and world events; Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; free members, $4 guests. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or JCCAtlantic.org.
DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety and depression; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 501 Scarborough Drive, 3rd floor, Egg Harbor Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
‘ESCAPE AND ENJOY’ AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 5 to 6 p.m.; for adults; choose you favorite books and discuss them in an informal setting; led by librarian Julie; snacks included; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
INTERMEDIATE ITALIAN CONVERSATION: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Dec. 13; with instructor Rita Kostopolous; adults with basic Italian language skills will increase fluency and understanding; Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies, $17. 609-494-1241 or LBIFoundation.org.
ITALIAN CULTURAL INSTITUTE OF SOUTH JERSEY: 7 to 9 p.m. third Thursdays through June 20, 2019, Culliney Hall, St. Francis Cabrini Church, Second Street and Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City. 609-748-0619.
‘LOVE AT FIRST STITCH’ NEEDLECRAFT GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 15; for adults and teens; learn and practice your craft in a fun, welcoming environment; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MARVELOUS SLEUTHS BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; “Don’t Let Go” by Harlan Coben; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.
NEW JERSEY WRITERS SOCIETY GATHERING: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; in-depth discussion and writing critiques; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
WOMEN’S COMMUNITY CLUB OF CAPE MAY: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; meeting to learn about WCCCM and its mission and purpose; Women’s Community Club, 780 Seashore Road/Academy Road, Cold Spring. 609-972-1496 or 609-846-8037 or WomensCommunityClubOfCapeMay.org.
Friday, Sept. 21
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, Sept. 22
AARP PLEASANTVILLE CHAPTER #5317: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; new members welcome; Pleasantville High School, 701 Mill Road, Pleasantville. 609-641-7129.
‘BREAKFAST WITH THE BEADLES’: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Saturdays; beading and wire working group; finish an old project or start a new one; basic tools provided; coffee, tea; Artistic Touch Beads, 501 N. High St. Cottage J, Millville. 856-500-1630 or ArtisticTouchBeads.com.
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
Sunday, Sept. 23
AA: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Classrooms A & B. 609-463-4043.
AL ANON: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5. 609-463-4043.
Monday, Sept. 24
AA: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Conference Rooms 3 & 4. 609-463-4043.
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays; program for men and women who grew up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes; Trinity United Methodist Church, 20 Route 9, Marmora. 609-432-4177 or AdultChildren.org.
AL ANON: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays through Oct. 29; study of Al-Anon’s 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people affected by a loved one’s drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon. 856-547-0855 or NJ-Al-Anon.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 25
ANXIETY PEER WELLNESS GROUP: 1 to 2:15 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; offered by the Mental Health Association/ICE Wellness Program; topics include wellness, recovery, empowerment, and more; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 120 S. White Horse Pike, #2, Hammonton. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
PROGRAM FOR THOSE WITH DEMENTIA: 1 to 2:30 p.m. last Tuesdays through Nov. 30; The Memory Café, a free program for people living with dementia offered by Angelic Palliative & Hospice Care, Brookdale of Cape May, Jewish Family Services and Right at Home, and the Alzheimer’s Association; Cape May County Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas, free. 609-355-6202.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run, weekly meetings for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ASCA Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
Saturday, Sept. 29
WALK TO FIGHT SUICIDE: 9 a.m.; Atlantic-Cape Out of the Darkness
Community Walk; hosted by Atlantic Cape Chapter American Foundation for Suicide Prevention; Newport Avenue and the Boardwalk, Ventnor; proceeds benefit local and national prevention and awareness programs; register at afsp.org/ventnor. 609-602-4470 or visit outofdarkness.org.
Monday, Oct. 1
EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
FOOD AND BODY CHALLENGES — SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; for individuals who struggle with compulsive overeating; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
‘SPEAK OF THE SPECTRUM’ MEETING: 6 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; for ages 16 and older LGBTQ individuals and supportive family/friends to discuss experiences, learn about the community, find support and talk about relevant topics; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Oct. 2
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. first Tuesdays through Dec. 13; for anyone caring for a friend or family member; Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you’d like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 3
COIN CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m. social hour, 7 to 9 p.m. meeting, first Wednesdays; hosted by the Atlantic County Numismatic Society; all ages welcome; free appraisals, free coins for kids, refreshments; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
VETERANS INFORMATION SERVICES: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; Veterans Advocate Lou Green provides assistance to veterans for free; Hamilton Mall, Ruby Tuesday’s entrance, 4403 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-407-1332.
Thursday, Oct. 4
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays except July; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; share a simple meal and then conduct council business; new members welcome; Kickapoo Tribe, 30 London Avenue, Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
SHORE’S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Saturday, Oct. 6
PARKINSON’S DISEASE SUPPORT GROUP: noon to 1 p.m. first Saturdays; hosted by the Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey; Body in Balance, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.
Monday, Oct. 8
CONNECTIONS GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); monthly support group for people who are recovering from mental illness disorders of the brain; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-385-7825.
GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays, Gourmet Restaurant, Pitney Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Atlantic/Cape May; support group for families and caregivers of those affected by mental illness; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215.
PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.
Tuesday, Oct. 9
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
DISABILITY EMPOWERMENT MEETINGS: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; individuals with any type of disability meet about self-advocacy, policy action and ways to bring about change; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 10
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, Oct. 13
STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.
Monday, Oct. 15
FOOD AND BODY CHALLENGES: 1 to 2 p.m. third Mondays; for individuals who struggle with undereating; meet to discuss meticulously counting calories, compulsive exercising, making yourself sick and other topics; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Oct. 16
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Saturday, Oct. 20
FOR PEOPLE WITH MS: OCEAN CITY SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for people living with MS or their care partner; Ocean City Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Room 4, Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, Sept. 19
PREPARING FOR CHEMOTHERAPY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, 2nd Floor Infusion Suite, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
PREPARING FOR RADIATION THERAPY: 2 to 3 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, Joseph Stella, MD Conference Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Roger B. Hansen Center for Childbirth Tour for Expectant Parents; AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 26, 2018; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA WITH CECI: 6:15 p.m., Public Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Thursday, Sept. 20
‘DEMENTIA IN OLDER ADULTS’: 4:30 to 7 p.m.; free CEU workshop on “Dementia in Older Adults: Creating Effective Communication Skills”; sponsored by Bratton Scott Estate and Elder Law Attorneys, Angelic Palliative & Hospice Care and Touching Hearts Home Care; Clancy’s by the Bay, 101 E. Maryland Ave., Somers Point, RSVP by Sept. 14. 856-857-6007.
DOUBLE TROUBLE MEETINGS: noon to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; bi-monthly meeting for individuals living with both mental illness and addiction; hosted by the Mental Health Association of Ocean County; Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 E. Main St., Tuckerton. 732-914-1546.
‘INTRODUCTION TO MINDFULNESS’: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; taught by Linda Schwartz; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TAI CHI CLASS: noon to 12:45 p.m.; designed for seniors but open to all; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays through Dec. 20, 2018, Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Friday, Sept. 21
TAI CHI FOR ADULTS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays through Oct. 26, Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 21, 2018; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Saturday, Sept. 22
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Sunday, Sept. 23
MANIFEST WITH ASH YOGA: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays through Sept. 30; get your Spiritual Sunday on with Ashley Gordon; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 donation recommended. 609-270-4443 or EnlightenedCafe.org.
Monday, Sept. 24
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA WITH CECI: 10:30 a.m. Mondays through Sept. 24, Public Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Manahawkin Campus, 517 Route 72 West, Community Room, Manahawkin. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 25
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
DIABETES SELF-MANAGEMENT WORKSHOP SERIES: 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 25; six-week workshop series; Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, free, registration requested. 732-955-8168 or QualityInsights-QIN.org.
‘EATING MINDFULLY: SUMMER’S HARVEST’: 1 to 3 p.m.; presented by Adam Formento; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.
NUTRITION FOR ADULTS: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays; hosted by AtlantiCare; addresses subjects relevant to seniors; lunch provided; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek, Building 200, Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-569-7010.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR RECOVERY: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; free yoga class focused on wellness and community support; Leadership Studio, 161 South Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 26
FULL MOON YIN YOGA & CRYSTAL SOUND BATH UNDER THE STARS: 7 to 8:15 p.m.; taught by instructor Christina Stoltz; relaxing and rejuvenating evening under the stars; 10 minute meditation, 45 minute Yin Yoga class, optional application of essential oils; Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies, registration required, $20. 609-494-1241 or LBIFoundation.org.
PREDIABETES CLASS: 4 to 6 p.m.; educational group session; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Suite 223, Egg Harbor Township, free. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
W.O.W! WORKING ON WELLNESS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; interactive discussion on all things related to your wellbeing; September class: Amy Scott-MacLean will talk about Intellectual Wellness; Public Library, 9516 2nd Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
YOGA WITH CECI: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 26; call the library for more information; Public Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Thursday, Sept. 27
ACTIVE ADULT & SENIOR EXPO: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; presented by AtlantiCare; local vendor and services booths with information about improving your lifestyle, speaker panel, flu shots, hearing screenings, health screenings, fitness classes, demonstration; free continental breakfast; Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free admission. 609-822-1167, ext. 159 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Monday, Oct. 1
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 3
COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.
GILDAS CLUB MEETING: 6 to 8 p.m. first Wednesdays through December; “Foundations of Health — Keys to a Long Life,” presented by Anthony Dissen, MA, RDN; Gilda’s Club South Jersey, 700 New Road, Linwood. 609-926-2699 or GildasClubSouthJersey.org.
Monday, Oct. 8
NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
Thursday, Oct. 11
IFSS FAMILY MEETING: 10:30 a.m. second Thursdays; meeting for individuals who have a family member living with mental illness; offered by Intensive Family Support Services of the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NECK AND SPINE SURGERY EDUCATION PROGRAM: 4 to 5 p.m. second Thursdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Friday, Oct. 12
SENIORS FITNESS AND DANCE: 3 to 4 p.m. second Fridays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Saturday, Oct. 20
MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
Music
Thursday, Sept. 20
‘MUSIC OF THE CIVIL WAR’: 6 to 7 p.m.; presented by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts and Humanities (MAC); learn about the music that inspired the North and South; Public Library, 110 Ocean St., Cape May. 609-463-6386.
THIRD THURSDAY CONCERT SERIES: 5 to 6:15 p.m.; Jazz artist Tony Day; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3112 or ACFPL.org.
Friday, Sept. 21
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 28; open mic night for all musicians; jam with others or go solo; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-270-4443.
‘SEE YOU IN SEPTEMBER’ CONCERT: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.; local legends Bluebone, the Jimm Ross Trio, Maddie Hogan and The Capers; benefits the Center for Community Arts in Cape May; refreshments provided, cash bar; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, $40. 609-884-9565 or CenterForCommunityArts.org.
Sunday, Sept. 23
PINELAND SYMPHONIC BAND CONCERT: 3 to 5 p.m.; hosted by Southern Ocean Congregational Church; expect to hear Dixieland, Broadway, Big Band, and light classics; free refreshments following concert; Parkertown Fire Company, 830 Railroad Drive, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-812-0325 or PinelandSymphonicBand.org.
Sunday, Oct. 21
JERSEY SHORE JAZZ VESPERS: 4 to 6 p.m. third Sundays; light refreshments; Asbury United Methodist Church, 1213 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, free will offering taken. 609-703-7907 or JazzVespers.com.
Religion
Wednesday, Sept. 19
BIBLE STUDY: 7 p.m. Wednesdays or 10 a.m. Thursdays; discuss the movie/book “The Shack”; all welcome; Lifegate Church, 296 Bethel Road, Somers Point. 609-927-2075 or LifegateNJ.org.
‘EXPLORE GOD’ DISCUSSION GROUP: 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays; Price Hall, Academy and Seashore Roads, Cape May; open to all. 609-889-3538 or email robriehl@verizon.net.
Thursday, Sept. 20
CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 1; 7-week course that explores the Christian faith and considers who Jesus is, why He came and had to die and what it means to follow Him; free dinner each session; Greentree Church, 125 School House Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE.
Saturday, Sept. 22
‘HEALING: GOD’S FORGOTTEN GIFT’: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Nov. 10; 8-week course; in-depth study of Scriptures designed to help you discover God’s provision; individual unit $10, $5 study guide; Chestnut Assembly Of God, 2554 E. Chestnut Ave., Vineland, $65. 856-293-0355 or EventBrite.com.
Sunday, Sept. 23
ONE-MAN PLAY: 3 p.m.; “Tolton: From Slave to Priest,” live production based on the life of Fr. Augustus Tolton, the first African American priest; performed by Jim Coleman; Holy Spirit High School, 500 S. New Road, Absecon; $10 adults, free for seniors, grade school students and high school students with school ID; presented by Parish of Saint Monica and the Black Catholic Leadership Ministry of the Parish of Saint Monica. 609-345-1878 or visit www.accatholic.org.
‘TOLTON: FROM SLAVE TO PRIEST’: 3 to 5 p.m.; tells the remarkable true story of Father Augustus Tolton, the first African American priest; live drama performed by actor Jim Coleman and directed by Leonard Defilippis of Saint Luke Productions; Holy Spirit High School, 500 S New Road, Absecon, $10, free seniors and students. 609-345-1878 or ACCatholic.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 25
ADULT BIBLE STUDY CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 25, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 26
FALL DISCUSSION SERIES: 7 to 8 p.m. Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Oct. 31; open forum for questions and conversation; Week 1: Loneliness and Being Alone; Week 2: Family Relationships; Week 3: The Spiritual Meaning of Sickness; open to Orthodox and non-Orthodox alike; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
ST. PADRE PIO FEAST DAY: 6 to 9 p.m.; St. Padre Pio feast day celebration; music, candlelight procession, and live rosary; refreshments will be served; St Padre Pio Shrine, Route 40 Harding Highway, Landisville. 856-691-1118.
Reunions
OCEAN CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1998 REUNION: 7 p.m. Sept. 21; 20 year reunion; Flanders Hotel, 719 E. 11th St., Ocean City, $75. 609-317-0801.
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22; 55th reunion; members of Class of 1962 from PHS welcome to join, along with Mainland Regional and Oakcrest students who started at PHS; Mays Landing Country Club, 1855 Cates Road, Hamilton Township. mustanganne13@comcast.net.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1978: 6 to 11 p.m. Sept. 22; 40th reunion; Steel Pier in Atlantic City; happy hour 6 to 7:30 p.m. at base of Observation Wheel; buffet, DJ, dancing in event tent at end of pier; $75; RSVP by Sept. 10. 1978ACHS@gmail.com.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1957: noon Sept. 23; 61st reunion; Shore Diner, Fire Road and Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-926-3820.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Claridge Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City, $40-$50. andiade6@yahoo.com or cvr534@aol.com.
OCEAN CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 13; 50th reunion; Flanders Hotel, 719 E. 11th St., Ocean City. 609-226-9202 or OceanCityHighClassof1968.MyEvent.com.
ATLANTIC CITY CLASS OF 1953: 4:30 p.m. cash bar, 5:30 p.m. dinner; Oct. 19; 65th reunion; Sofia Restaurant, 9314 Amherst Ave, Margate; $30; RSVP by Oct. 10 to Billie Jane Boyer Maul at 609-822-8888 or Margie Soltz Berk at 609-823-1242.
Trips
TRIP TO ‘ENCHANTING ISRAEL’: 10-day, 8-night trip, Sept. 30 to Oct. 9; hosted by Brigantine C.E.R.; rates are $4,295 double occupancy, $4,277 triple occupancy and $5,783 single occupancy. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
TRIP TO NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND: Oct. 22-25; hosted by Brigantine CER; price ranges from $750 to $1,110. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
HUNTERDON HILLS PLAYHOUSE: Nov. 15; “Christmas is in the Air”; hosted by Absecon AARP Chapter 705, bus departs 8:30 a.m. from Reformation Lutheran Church, Biscayne Avenue and Shore Road, Galloway Township; $101; payment due by Oct. 23. 609-646-3862.
BANGKOK, BALI, HONG KONG & SINGAPORE: Jan. 7 through 21, 2019; Southeast Asia Experience trip; includes round trip airfare and deluxe hotels; hosted by the Milton & Betty Katz JCC; $4,200 through Aug. 1. 609-822-1167.
KATZ JCC COMMUNITY TRIP TO SOUTH AFRICA: March 11 through 19, 2019; experience the wonders of Cape Town and Krueger National Park; $3,600 per person includes round trip airfare from JFK to Cape Town aboard South African Air, accommodations in premier hotels, eight meals, intra-Africa transportation, daily tours and Krueger Park safaris. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or JCCAtlantic.org.