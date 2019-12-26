Events

Sunday, Dec. 29

AN OLD-FASHIONED CHRISTMAS EXHIBIT: daily through Jan. 1; exhibit of holiday traditions through the years complete with model trains, toys and more; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.

HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Jan. 5; 100 Christmas trees light up over Lake Meone; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.

Monday, Dec. 30

PLAY BRIDGE: 1 to 3 p.m.; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.

ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through March 20; receive instruction on the English language; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

KNITTING: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St. AvalonAvalonFreeLibrary.org.

MAH-JONGG: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; join a group of competitive Mahjongg players; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

'MOVE AND DANCE' CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.

ORIGAMI CLASS: 4 to 5 p.m.; open to all experience levels, beginners welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport, free. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

NEW YEAR'S EVE 2020: 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.; combined Shirat Hayam and Beth El Synagogue party; party goers will visit stations set up around the room featuring New Year's traditions in various countries; Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor, $18, free kids, reservations requested. 609-822-7116, ext. 101.

SKATE FOR WISHES: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; benefits Make A Wish NJ; Flyers Skate Zone Atlantic City, 501 N. Albany Ave., Atlantic City, $15. 609-425-9198.

Wednesday, Jan. 1

8TH ANNUAL PENGUIN PLUNGE: 1 to 2:30 p.m.; benefits the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey; meet at the beach at Caspian and Maine avenues, Atlantic City, $25. 609-576-3852.

Thursday, Jan. 2

ART CHAT: 10 a.m. to noon; meet and talk with local artists; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.

CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m.; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursdays, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.

Friday, Jan. 3

KNITTING A CUP HOLDER MITTEN: 10 a.m. to noon; "Knitting a Cup Holder Mitten" presented by Debbie West; call for supplies list; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor, registration and valid library card required. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

PINE STREET MOVIE MATINEE: 1 to 3 p.m. first Fridays; showing of "Murder by Death"; free popcorn; The Pine Street Recreation Building, 25 Pine St., Manahawkin. 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.

Saturday, Jan. 4

DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; help with questions regarding your computer, phone, iPad, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., AvalonAvalonFreeLibrary.org.

FLEA MARKET: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., snow date Jan. 11; over 50 vendors of new, antique and collectible items; Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Wabash Avenue, Linwood. 609-927-1154.

SOUTH VINELAND INDOOR/OUTDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. first Saturdays through March 2020, South Vineland United Methodist Church, 2724 South Main Road, corner of Sherman Avenue, Vineland. 856-696-1044.

'THE UNSINKABLE TITANIC': 1 to 2 p.m.; lecture will address questions concerning the sinking of the Titanic; Avalon History Center, 215 39th St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Monday, Jan. 6

ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE CLASS: 10:30 a.m. to noon; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900 or AtlantiCare.org.

FREE PG-13 MOVIE: 6 to 8:30 p.m.; call for movie title; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.

KNITTING: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St., AvalonAvalonFreeLibrary.org.

MONDAY MATINEE - 'COLUMBUS': 1 to 3 p.m.; call for movie title; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

'THE ARMENIAN GENOCIDE': FILM AND DISCUSSION: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; presented by Robert F. Holden, senior adjunct professor of history at Atlantic Cape Community College focusing on Holocaust and Genocide Studies; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor, registration required. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

PREDICT THE OSCARS: 2 to 3 p.m.; with Sean Farrell; clips and trailers from the movies that are front-runners to pick up an Oscar nomination on Jan. 8; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

COMPUTER CLASS: 10 a.m. to noon; introductory class focuses on basic computer skills; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration required. 609-567-2900.

GRISWOLD HOMECARE: 5 to 6 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.

ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

RESUME BUILDING CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration required. 609-567-2900 or AtlantiCare.org.

Thursday, Jan. 9

GAME DAY: 1 to 4 p.m.; play, mah jongg, canasta, any game you like; light lunch and snacks; Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor. 609-822-7116.

SENIORS DIY CRAFTING HANDWARMERS: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration required. 609-567-2900.

Friday, Jan. 10

COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.

For kids

Monday, Dec. 30

HANUKKAH STORYTIME AND CRAFT: 5 p.m.; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.

MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

YOUTH GREEK LANGUAGE SCHOOL: 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays through June 24, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $250. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com/Greek-School.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

HAPPY NOON YEAR: 11 a.m. to noon; ring in the "Noon Year" with a story, snacks and a puppet show; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Friday, Jan. 3

LEGO CLUB: 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. every other Friday; help build Lego City; Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

Monday, Jan. 6

SHORTBREAD COOKIE SNACK TIME: 4 to 4:30 p.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration required. 609-567-2900.

TODDLER TIME STAR AND MOON EVENT: 1 to 2 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; refreshments provided; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

BABY/TODDLER TIME: 10 to 10:30 a.m.; babies and toddlers ages 0 - 2 1/2 and their caregivers; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.

READ TO A FURRY BUDDY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; allows children to read aloud to a service dog; recommended for independent readers age 6 and older; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.

TODDLER STORY TIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; stories, rhymes, music, and movement geared for children ages 18-36 months and their caregivers; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLlibrary.org.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m.; preschoolers ages 2 1/2 - 5 and their caregivers; stories, songs and crafts; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Young_Adults.

TEEN CLUB MEETING: 5 to 6 p.m.; for ages 13-18; teens who attend can earn one hour of volunteer time; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Young_Adults.

Thursday, Jan. 9

FIDO & FRIENDS: 6 to 6:45 p.m.; for ages 6 to 12; read to dogs from the Fido and Friends Assisted Therapy Group; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.

Groups

Sunday, Dec. 29

AL ANON: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

Monday, Dec. 30

AL ANON: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room 5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; for people who are affected by a loved one's drinking; United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.

SPANISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. Mondays; join this friendly group and improve your Spanish skills; Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to "20 something" discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, Jan. 2

FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays except July; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.

KICKAPOO MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays; Improved Order of Red Men (IORM) meeting of the Egg Harbor City Kickapoo tribe #237; Red Men Kickapoo Lodge, 30 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.

KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.

'RISING MINDS' SUPPORT GROUP: 6:45 to 8 p.m. first and third Thursdays; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; The Leadership Studio, 161 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

SHORE'S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

WOMEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; peer-led group; discuss self-care, coping strategies, common stresses, family/relationships and other topics; Mud Girls Studio above St. Michael's Church, 10 N. Mississippi Ave, Atlantic City. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Friday, Jan. 3

BARIATRIC HEALTH & WELLNESS SUPPORT GROUP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

Saturday, Jan. 4

PARKINSON LIFE CENTER MONTHLY SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 11 a.m. to noon first Saturdays; support group meeting for those with Parkinson's Disease and their caregivers, family or friends; Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.

Monday, Jan. 6

BARIATRIC HEALTH & WELLNESS SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m., AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

GRIEF AND LOSS GROUP: 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Feb. 10; individuals affected by the loss of a loved one due to addiction/substance use; Offices of MHAAC, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

ADULT DIABETES SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Manahawkin Campus, 517 Route 72 West, Community Room, Manahawkin. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.

JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you'd like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

CMCH AARP MEETING: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; AARP Chapter 1182 meeting; Devico Senior Center, 23 Romney Place, Cape May Court House. 510-579-4712.

ITALIAN CULTURE CLUB: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Wednesdays through June 2020; with Marie Catanese; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

LEISURE CLUB AT OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL: 12:45 to 3:30 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays through June 2020, Our Lady of Good Counsel, 40th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City. 609-390-8269.

Thursday, Jan. 9

INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second Thursdays through July 2020; workshop-style meeting with a topic each month; for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. second Thursdays; topics such as strategies for better health, family and relationships, occupational wellness, and others; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Health, fitness

Monday, Dec. 30

CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.

'MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT': 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.

ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Thursday, Jan. 2

DOUBLE TROUBLE MEETINGS: noon to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; bi-monthly meeting for individuals living with both mental illness and addiction; hosted by the Mental Health Association of Ocean County; Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 E. Main St., Tuckerton. 732-914-1546.

Friday, Jan. 3

FAMILY FITNESS YOGA WITH VAL: 6:15 to 7:30 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.

Saturday, Jan. 4

ATLANTICARE CHILDBIRTH EDUCATION CLASS: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; free, one day, comprehensive class will include prenatal care, childbirth, and breastfeeding education; The Leadership Studio, 161 Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

FITNESS CLASS: 9 to 10 a.m.; "Rise & Shine Yoga" presented by Carol Pittaluga and Natalie Stetser; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, registration required. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

Monday, Jan. 6

FITNESS CLASS: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays; no class Feb. 17, May 25, Sept. 7, Oct. 12; "Shangri-La Yoga" presented by Christine Kortze; Upper Cape Library, 2050 Route 631, Petersburg. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

FREE TAI CHI CLASSES: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through December 1, 2020; learn this ancient method for relaxation and stress relief from a recognized master; sponsored by Dr. Grife, MD at the Ventnor Wellness Center; Ventnor Wellness Center, 6601 Ventnor Ave., Suite 105, Ventnor, free. 609-457-3045 or SmilingDragonKungFu.com.

JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

ATLANTICARE BREASTFEEDING CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Hackberry Building, Pomona, $20 registration fee. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

CENTER FOR CHILDBIRTH TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

MEMORY CAFE: 1 to 2:30 p.m.; conversation and education in a relaxed and supportive environment; Windjammer Restaurant, 18 MacArthur Blvd., Somers Point. 609-822-1109 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

MOVE AND GROOVE: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 12; with Cathy Cashmere; low impact dance fitness class; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreelLbrary.org.

SENIOR CITIZEN WALK AND TALK TUESDAYS: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through March 24; walk the indoor roller rink or relax in the atrium and take in the beautiful views of the beach and ocean; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565.

YOGA FOR RECOVERY: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; free yoga class focuses on wellness and community support in a clean, sober, and stigma-free environment; The Leadership Studio, 161 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

MIND AND BODY WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon second and fourth Wednesdays; discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; Atlantic Center for Independent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

NUTRITION CLASS: 1 to 2 p.m.; "Just Say Yes to Fruits & Vegetables" presented by S.N.A.P.; Cape May City Library, 110 Ocean St., Cape May, registration and valid library card required. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Thursday, Jan. 9

'NEW YEAR - NEW YOU' METABOLIC AGE ASSESSMENTS: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; free walk-up screenings service; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, 106 Court House South Dennis Road, Suite 200, 2nd Floor, Cape May Court House. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

Religion

Thursday, Jan. 9

CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED: 7 to 9 p.m.; 7-week course that explores the Christian faith and considers who Jesus is, why He came and had to die and what it means to follow Him; free dinner included; Greentree Church, 125 School House Road, Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE.

Reunions

ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 15; birthday get-together for alumni celebrating 75th birthdays; includes a dinner buffet and a cash bar, dancing; Golden Nugget Atlantic City, 600 Huron Ave., Atlantic City, $45. cvr534@aol.com or andiade6@yahoo.com.

