Events
Thursday, Aug. 23
‘25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE’: 8 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 23 and 25, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 26; performed by 11th Hour Theatre Company; Gateway Playhouse, 738 Bay Ave., Somers Point, $34. 215-518-0043 or GatewayByTheBay.org.
ACCC FARMERS MARKET: 2:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; hosted by Atlantic Cape Community College; live music, vendors; Cape May County Campus, 341 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. 609-463-3619 or Atlantic.edu/CapeMay.
FREE CREMATION SEMINAR: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; open to all; information about cremation services; Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Ave., Northfield. 609-646-3400 or JeffriesAndKeates.com.
HAMILTON MALL’S ‘GOT TALENT’: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; dancers, comedians, magicians, singers, contortionists; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
PARENTING SEMINAR: ‘THE IMPERFECT PARENT’: 7 to 9 p.m.; free seminar by educator and author Pete Collesano; for parents, guardians, teachers, counselors and club leaders; Elks Lodge, 120 S. New York Road, Galloway Township; optional $10 donation benefits Moms Club of of Absecon & Galloway and Make a Wish Foundation. 609-226-4111 or visit petecollesano.com.
THRILLING THURSDAYS MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 8 to 10 p.m.; “Justice League” (PG-13); rain date Aug. 24; beach at Huntington Avenue, Margate. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
TOURS OF SVDPRS: 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 30; St. Vincent de Paul Regional School, 5809 Main St., Mays Landing. 609-625-1565 or SVDPRS.com.
Friday, Aug. 24
MAGIC SHOW: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
‘SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN JR’: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; student production; Music Pier, Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk, Ocean City, $12-$15. OceanCityTheatre Company.com.
SPORTS CARD, TOYS, COMICS & COLLECTIBLES SHOW: 3 to 9 p.m. Aug. 24, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 26; Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, free admission. WildwoodsNJ.com.
Dining out
Friday, Aug. 24
VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; crabcake dinner; VFW Post 6257, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $14. 609-861-2298.
Saturday, Aug. 25
BAKED BBQ CHICKEN DINNER: 4:30 to 7 p.m.; take-outs available; Episcopal Church of the Advent, 612 Franklin St., Cape May, advance: $13 adults; day of: $15 adults, $6 kids. 609-884-3065.
VFW BREAKFAST: 8:30 to 11 a.m.; Belleplain VFW Post 6257; VFW Post 6257, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain; all welcome; $8. 609-861-2298.
ELKS PIG ROAST 2018: 3 to 7 p.m.; ribs, rain or shine; Elks Lodge 2845, 120 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, $25/$10. 609-377-5697 or GallowayElks.com.
SUPER HOAGIE & PARKING LOT YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; St. Barnabas by The Bay Episcopal Church, 13 West Bates Ave., Villas, $6 hoagies, pre-orders suggested. 609-886-2625.
Golf
Tuesday, Aug. 28
GREEN TREE LADIES GOLF: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 12; afternoon league; games, fellowship and prizes; Green Tree Golf Course, 1030 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-9131.
Groups
Thursday, Aug. 23
SIGN UP FOR NAMI’S FAMILY TO FAMILY EDUCATION COURSE: Sign-ups open for the NAMI Family to Family Education Course; for loved ones of individuals with serious and persistent mental illness; class starts 6:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 12, will continue Wednesday evenings through Dec. 4 at United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon; free; deadline to register Sept. 26. 215-327-7940 or 973-975-3492.
DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety and depression; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 501 Scarborough Drive, 3rd floor, Egg Harbor Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, Aug. 24
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, Aug. 25
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12-step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
Health, fitness
Thursday, Aug. 23
FREE YOGA: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; bring your mat; Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. 609-449-1360 or AbseconLighthouse.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays through Dec. 20, 2018, Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Friday, Aug. 24
GENTLE/BEGINNER’S YOGA: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 31; join Kristen as she goes through slower paced vinyasa flow; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 suggested donation. 609-270-4443 or EnlightenedCafe.org.
GENTLE FLOW BEGINNER’S YOGA: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 31, Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-270-4443 or EnlightnedCafe.org.
LONGPORT BEACH YOGA: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Fridays through Aug. 31; gentle yoga on the beach; bring a beach towel and water; 30th Street and the beach, Longport, donations welcome. 610-405-2411.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 21, 2018; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Saturday, Aug. 25
WAKE-UP YOGA WITH KRISTEN HOOK: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 1, Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor City, $10 donation. 609-270-4443 or HansenFoundationNJ.org.
YOGA AT THE LIBRARY: 8:15 to 9:15 a.m., Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR LIFE: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every other Saturday through Aug. 25; for adults and teens; bring a mat or towel; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, $5, registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Sunday, Aug. 26
MANIFEST WITH ASH YOGA: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays through Sept. 30; get your Spiritual Sunday on with Ashley Gordon; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 donation recommended. 609-270-4443 or EnlightenedCafe.org.
Music
Wednesday, Aug. 22
ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: 9 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 22; activities, music, and fun catered to ages 14 to 20; Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.
THE BEACH BUMZ BAND: 8 to 9:30 p.m.; part of the 2018 Cape May Summer Concert series; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, $48. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
TONY MART SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 5, Kennedy Plaza, 2300-2498 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, free. 609-653-6069 or TonyMart.com.
Thursday, Aug. 23
CARIBBEAN CONCERT: 7 to 9 p.m.; Central Bank of Barbados Chorale and the Wesley Singers in concert; Dante Hall Theater of the Arts, 14 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, $25. 609-345-0718 or StAugustinesAC.org.
Friday, Aug. 24
DUFFY STRING BAND: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; part of the Free Music in the Park series; Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 28; open mic night for all musicians; jam with others or go solo; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-270-4443.
Saturday, Aug. 25
COUNTY BAND: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; part of the Free Music in the Park series; Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
TOM BRETT: 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 25, 31; Tom Brett, Irish Folk Musician, will be returning to Cold Spring Brewery; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May. 609-898-2300.
Sunday, Aug. 26
SUMMER SOUNDS: FREE LIVE MUSIC: noon to 3 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 26; outdoor concerts by the pond gazebo; wine and light snacks for purchase; Renault Winery Resort & Golf, 72 Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-965-2111 or RenaultWinery.com.
UNCLE SAMMY’S BAND: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; part of the Free Music in the Park series; Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Religion
Wednesday, Aug. 22
BIBLE STUDY: 7 p.m. Wednesdays or 10 a.m. Thursdays; discuss the movie/book “The Shack”; all welcome; Lifegate Church, 296 Bethel Road, Somers Point. 609-927-2075 or LifegateNJ.org.
‘EXPLORE GOD’ DISCUSSION GROUP: 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays; Price Hall, Academy and Seashore Roads, Cape May; open to all. 609-889-3538 or email robriehl@verizon.net.
‘WATER YOU DOING?’ VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 20 through 24; for ages 3 to 16; learning several Bible stories, making crafts, playing games, and eating snacks; Asbury United Methodist Church, 290 Asbury Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-846-5805 or AsburyInEHT.com.
Friday, Aug. 24
SHABBAT ON THE BEACH IN CAPE MAY: 6 to 7 p.m.; join Rabbi Ron Isaacs and Beth Judah Wildwood for an uplifting service on the beach in Cape May; weather permitting; bring a beach chair; beach across from the Montreal Beach Resort, 1025 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-522-7541.
Sunday, Aug. 26
SUNDAY BEACH CHURCH SERVICE: 8 to 8:30 a.m., Margate Pavilion behind the library, Margate. 609-665-1711.
Wednesday, Aug. 29
BETH EL MOVIE NIGHT: 7 to 9:30 p.m.; showing of “A Bag of Marbles”; snacks included; Beth El Synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $5. 609-823-2725 or BethElSynagogue.com.
Sunday, Sept. 9
UNITY DAY REUNION: 11 a.m.; all past and present church members welcome; luncheon served; Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Fernwood and Columbia avenues, Pleasantville; guest speaker former pastor the Rev. Jeffrey Haggray, of Atlanta; worship leader Wanda Jones-Rogers, of Bowie, Maryland; RSVP by Aug. 10. 609-517-7849.
ROSH HASHANAH SERVICES: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9, Erev Rosh Hashanah; 9 a.m. Sept. 10, Rosh Hashanah First Day; 5:15 p.m. Sept. 10, Tashlikh service at the gazebo at Sunset Lake, Wildwood Crest; 9 a.m. Sept. 11, Rosh Hashanah Second Day; 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18, Kol Nidre; Beth Judah Temple, Spencer and Pacific avenues, Wildwood; all welcome; visitors asked to RSVP at 609-522-7541 or bethjudahtemple@yahoo.com.
Sunday, Sept. 16
Pastor Dawn Corlew of the Waretown United Methodist Church, 27 Bryant Ave, Waretown is pleased to announce a “Sunday of Service”. It will be held on Sunday, September 16, 2018 from 8:30am to 12:30pm. Come attend a short worship service and then join us in serving our community by helping people in need. We will be working throughout the town on various projects. There is something for everyone to do. All ages welcome, childcare provided. A light breakfast and lunch will be served. For more information or to register for the day contact www.waretownumc.org or 609 693-3134.
Reunions
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1998: Aug. 24 and 25; 20th reunion; 6 to 11 p.m. Aug. 24 at Wonder Bar, 3701 Sunset Ave., $35-$50; 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Raleigh Avenue Beach Take Over. RSVP facebook.com/ACHSClassof1998 or visit achs1998.eventbrite.com.
BRIDGETON HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 25; 50th reunion; Greenview Inn at Eastlyn Golf Course, 4049 Italia Ave., Vineland. 856-455-6361.
CUMBERLAND REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1983: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15; 35th reunion; Luna’s Outdoor Bar and Grille, Savoy Inn, Vineland; hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, door prizes, live music with the band Five Times Famous; $35. Email RSVP to crhsclassof1983@gmail.com or visit class Facebook page.
VENTNOR AVENUE SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: Sept. 15; 50th reunion; looking for former students; email vasclassof1968@gmail.com.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 15; 50th reunion; Avalon Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9, Cape May Court House; looking for classmates to update address book. 609 408-4950.
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22; 55th reunion; members of Class of 1962 from PHS welcome to join, along with Mainland Regional and Oakcrest students who started at PHS; Mays Landing Country Club, 1855 Cates Road, Hamilton Township. mustanganne13@comcast.net.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1957: noon Sept. 23; 61st reunion; Shore Diner, Fire Road and Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-926-3820.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Claridge Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City, $40-$50. andiade6@yahoo.com or cvr534@aol.com.
OCEAN CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 13; 50th reunion; Flanders Hotel, 719 E. 11th St., Ocean City. 609-226-9202 or OceanCityHighClassof1968.MyEvent.com.
ATLANTIC CITY CLASS OF 1953: 4:30 p.m. cash bar, 5:30 p.m. dinner; Oct. 19; 65th reunion; Sofia Restaurant, 9314 Amherst Ave, Margate; $30; RSVP by Oct. 10 to Billie Jane Boyer Maul at 609-822-8888 or Margie Soltz Berk at 609-823-1242.
Trips
‘JESUS’ AT SIGHT & SOUND: Aug. 22; bus trip to Sight & Sound theater in Lancaster, PA; cost includes show lunch at Hershey Farm, bus and tips; Bus Departs OLPH at 8 a.m., 146 S. Pitney Road, Galloway, St. Nicholas at 8:30 a.m., 525 St. Louis Ave., EHC; $135. 609-334-4893.
BUS TRIP TO PHILLIES GAME: Sept. 15; 4:30 p.m. departure from church; Phillies are playing the Miami Marlins; night is themed “German food and entertainment” and includes a $12 concession credit; Tuckahoe United Methodist Church, 112 Route 49, Tuckahoe; $107. 609-383-1880, ask for travel center.
TRIP TO ‘ENCHANTING ISRAEL’: 10 day, 8 night trip to Israel, Sept. 30 to Oct. 9; hosted by Brigantine C.E.R.; rates are $4,295 double occupancy, $4,277 triple occupancy and $5,783 single occupancy. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
BUS TRIP TO METROPOLITAN OPERA: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 13; see Samson et Dalila at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City; hosted by Beth Israel of Northfield; starts at $110; reservations required by Aug. 15. 609-432-2983 or cantor@cbinorthfield.org.
TRIP TO NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND: Oct. 22-25; hosted by Brigantine CER; price ranges from $750 to $1,110. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
BANGKOK, BALI, HONG KONG & SINGAPORE: Jan. 7 through 21, 2019; Southeast Asia Experience trip; includes round trip airfare and deluxe hotels; hosted by the Milton & Betty Katz JCC; $4,200 through Aug. 1. 609-822-1167.
KATZ JCC COMMUNITY TRIP TO SOUTH AFRICA: March 11 through 19, 2019; experience the wonders of Cape Town and Krueger National Park; $3,600 per person includes round trip airfare from JFK to Cape Town aboard South African Air, accommodations in premier hotels, eight meals, intra-Africa transportation, daily tours and Krueger Park safaris. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or JCCAtlantic.org.