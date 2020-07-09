Events

Tuesday, July 14

DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FAMILY MOVIE NIGHTS: 8:15 to 10:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 25; snacks available for purchase; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., free. 609-425-6389 or DOOWW.com.

TRIVIA NIGHT (VIRTUAL): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; get your team together and test your knowledge; hosted online by Longport Public Library; free, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — MAGIC IN WATERCOLOR: 10:30 a.m. to noon; hosted by JFS Atlantic; join local artist Diane Hark as she guides you through the art of watercolors; initial supplies including paints and watercolor cold press tablet will be provided to the first 11 registered participants. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Thursday, July 16

DIY BANANA ICE CREAM VIDEO: 1 to 1:30 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; free. 609-652-0230.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — TRIVIAL PURSUIT: SILVER SCREEN EDITION: 4 to 5 p.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; test your knowledge of great Hollywood movies and actors/actresses. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Friday, July 17

ART ON ASBURY GALLERY EXHIBIT: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; theme “Summertime”; Ocean City Fine Arts League, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308 or OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — MEMOIR WORKSHOP: 10:30 a.m. to noon; hosted by JFS Atlantic; experience the thrill of capturing your life’s adventures, history, ancestry and more at our Memoir Workshop, led by award-winning author and Drexel University Professor of Creative Writing, Harriet Levin Millan. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Tuesday, July 21

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — COMFORT CUISINE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; share your favorite recipes and the memories they invoke; send a copy of your favorite BBQ or BBQ accompaniment recipe to Tina Serota at tserota@jfsatlantic.org. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Thursday, July 23

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — COFFEE KLATCH: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more; moderated by JFS Village by the Shore Membership Director Tina Serota. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Friday, July 24

LEARN TO SEW: BUTTON EVENT VIDEO: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; celebrate National Thread a Needle Day. 609-652-0230.

Tuesday, July 28

KINSHIP CAREGIVER JEOPARDY GAME VIDEO: 1 to 1:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; online game; themes will be dinosaurs and Disney princesses. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — MAGIC IN WATERCOLORS: 10:30 a.m. to noon; hosted by JFS Atlantic; join local artist Diane Hark as she guides you through the art of watercolors; initial supplies, including paints and watercolor cold press tablet, will be provided to the first 11 registered participants; class is open to all levels of experience; registration required. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Friday, July 31

COMMUNITY ADVISORY CHAT VIDEO: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; let us know what we can do to help make our community stronger. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

Thursday, Aug. 6

‘BACK IN THE DAY’ THURSDAY NIGHT CRUISE-IN: 5 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays through September; bring facial covering; sponsored by the South Jersey Mopar Connection; open to all cars and trucks; Chickie’s & Pete’s, English Creek Shopping Center, 6055 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-226-3814.

For kids

Tuesday, July 14

ONLINE STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 11; for ages 3 to 5; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.

VIRTUAL DRAGONFLY CRAFT AND STORYTIME: 1 to 2 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; free. Facebook.com/NewDayGalloway.

Wednesday, July 15

ONLINE TEEN GAME PROGRAM: ‘BRING YOUR OWN BOOK’: 4 to 5 p.m.; join on Zoom; players will race to find matches for weird and funny prompts using their own books; hosted by Atlantic City Library. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.

Health, fitness

Monday, July 13

FITNESS IN THE PLAZA — BOOT CAMP: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays through Aug. 28; limited registration; various classes; bring your own mat; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, $5, $10. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.

VIRTUAL WELLNESS CLASSES FOR SENIORS: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays through July 27; virtual program provides resources to encourage healthy lifestyle; hosted by Cape Assist; for individuals ages 51 and older; consists of seven virtual sessions; provides tips for healthy choices, including what behaviors to avoid, safe practices regarding alcohol, prescription, and over-the counter medications, and simple tools to take charge of your own healthcare; classes take place on Zoom; free, pre-registration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.

Monday, July 20

SCAVENGER HUNT FITNESS VIDEO: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; live on Facebook. 609-652-0230.

Music

Saturday, July 18

ALBERT MUSIC HALL CONCERT: 5 to 9 p.m.; rain date July 19; outdoor concert presented by Pinelands Cultural Society; Waretown Lake Pavilion, 182 Wells Mill Road, Waretown, Ocean Township; free; light refreshments may be purchased’ bring lawn chair and face covering; social distancing should be practiced. AlbertHall.org or Facebook.com/AlbertMusicHall.

