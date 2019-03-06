Events
Thursday, March 7
ART CHAT: 10 a.m. to noon; meet and talk with local artists; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470.
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; all welcome; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.
CAPE MAY COUNTY TECH MEETUP: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays through June 6; different topic each month; refreshments offered; Technology Learning Center at the Cape May County Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursdays, Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
SPANISH CLASS: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
Friday, March 8
‘BLUE YONDER’: 7:30 p.m. March 8, 9, 15, 16, 2 p.m. March 10, 17; presented by Fool Moon Theatre Co. and written by Kate Aspengren; humorous and passionate stories about working women; Gateway Playhouse, 738 Bay Ave., Somers Point, $30. 609-653-0553 or GatewayByTheBay.org.
COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.
LEARN TO PLAY BRIDGE: 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays through April 5; presented by Ron Burczewski; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
MOSAICS BY MICHELE: CREATE A MOSAIC MANDALA: 2 to 4 p.m.; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor, $20. 609-463-6386.
MURDER MYSTERY WEEKENDS: March 8, 9; March 22, 23; March 29, 30; April 5, 6; test your crime-solving skills and watch performances by East Lynne Theater Company; various locations throughout Cape May. EastLynneTheater.org.
READ ACROSS AMERICA FAMILY FUN NIGHT: 4 to 6 p.m.; crafts and activities to celebrate Dr. Seuss; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Saturday, March 9
AFTERNOON MOVIE: 2 to 4 p.m.; call for title; bring your own refreshments; free admission; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
DEMOCRAT CANDIDATE AND VOLUNTEER TRAINING: doors open 9 a.m., program begins 9:45 a.m.; light breakfast and lunch are provided; Teamsters Local 331, 1 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, free for members. nmvflynn@gmail.com.
DINNER-DANCE WITH THE KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS: 6 to 11 p.m.; hosted by the Knights of Columbus; live entertainment by The Legends of Song; includes dinner and entertainment; multi-purpose room at St. Vincent De Paul School, 5809 Main St., Mays Landing, $25. 609-377-7036.
ETSY CREATOR MARKET: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; create an Etsy.com marketplace with local makers in Center Court; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
HOT COCOA BAR AND BOOK CLUB: 2 to 3:30 p.m.; for adults; hot cocoa and an exchange of ideas on starting a new book club for adults; Atlantic County Library, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MAH-JONGG: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through May 25, Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
‘TRANSFORMATION AND TRAVEL’: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays; meeting for those interested in a productive and goal orientated physical environment; Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, One Borgata Way, Atlantic City, $5. 347-406-2191.
Dining out
Friday, March 8
VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; meat loaf dinner; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.
Saturday, March 9
ROAST PORK DINNER: 4 to 7 p.m.; HT Dewey Masonic Lodge & Dewey Chapter Eastern Star semi annual dinner; eat-in or take-out; proceeds benefit Masonic charities; Masonic Temple, 220 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; $14 adults, $8 kids. 609-965-6238.
Sunday, March 10
BEEF AND BEER: 4 to 7 p.m.; hosted by the Somers Point Fire Company 1 Auxiliary and the Somers Point Historical Society; includes a buffet, selected beers and wines and soda; DiOrios, 10 MacArthur Blvd., Somers Point, $25. 609-927-7169 or 609-457-3034.
CHEESEFARE SUNDAY DINNER: 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.; pierogi, blini and other dairy specialties; includes entrees, drinks, and dessert; Church of the Mother of God, 115 Hudson St., Mays Landing, $10. 609-625-1184.
Fundraisers
Saturday, March 16
FRIENDS OF RUSS PATTERSON: 6 to 10 p.m.; food, cash bar, Chinese auction; proceeds benefit Russ Patterson who is coping with financial burdens and stress while experiencing medical issues related to exposure from hazards; $25; Wonderbar, 3701 Sunset Ave., Atlantic City; businesses and donors needed for door prizes and Chinese auction items. 609-703-5192 or email Ron Bailey at rbailey@sjfirephotos.com.
For kids
Thursday, March 7
GIRLS BOOK CLUB: 3:15 to 5 p.m. Thursdays; for middle school girls and older; book talks, read short stories, poetry and articles; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
KIDS CLUB: ARTS & CRAFTS: 4 to 5 p.m.; kids will be making colorful rainbows using cotton balls and their imaginations; supplies provided; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
PRESCHOOL LEARNING READINESS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through March 28; for ages 3 to 5; stories, an age-appropriate craft, snacks and games; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
READ & PLAY BABY: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through March 28; for ages 12 to 36 months; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
‘SPORTY BOOK CLUB FOR SPORTY KIDS’: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; for ages 8 to 12; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; stories, songs and crafts for children of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Music
Friday, March 8
ATLANTIC CITY JAZZ BAND: 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; live Dixieland jazz; dinner menu will be available before or during the show and a special late night Cajun appetizer menu will also be available; Gregory’s Restaurant & Bar, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-6665 or GregorysBar.com.
Saturday, March 9
FIDDLE CLUB: 1 to 2 p.m.; join as students from the Music Studio in Linwood and professional musicians perform Irish songs to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Sunday, March 10
CONCERT, SOUP AND SANDWICHES: 3 to 5 p.m.; contemporary Christian and Gospel concert, “Alpha and Omega” presented by the Friendship Choir; concert followed by soup and sandwiches in the social hall; Historic Friendship Church, Friendship Road and Weymouth Road, Landisville, free, donations welcome. 609-636-7504.
Groups
Thursday, March 7
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; for adults who grew up in alcoholic or dysfunctional homes; Absecon United Methodist Church, basement youth room, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-641-2266 or AdultChildren.org.
BARIATRIC HEALTH & WELLNESS SUPPORT GROUP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Egg Harbor Township Campus, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000.
DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety and depression; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 501 Scarborough Drive, 3rd floor, Egg Harbor Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
EHT BOOK GROUP: 7:30 p.m. first Thursdays in February and March; for adults; February: nonfiction account of the kidnapping case which inspired Nabokov’s notorious novel, “Lolita, in The Real Lolita: The Kidnapping of Sally Horner” and “The Novel That Scandalized the World by” Sarah Weinman; March: a free-thinking new teacher makes a splash in a small English town right before the start of the first World War, in “The Summer Before the War” by Helen Simonson.; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
GARDEN CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: 7 to 9 p.m.; green auction; Garden Club, Community Lodge JFK Boulevard and Park Road, Sea Isle City. 609-263-6817.
HEALTHY HEARTS CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; group is open to those who have been diagnosed with heart failure and their loved ones; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Population Health Classroom, Suite 223, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays; Improved Order of Red Men (IORM) meeting of the Egg Harbor City Kickapoo tribe #237; Red Men Kickapoo Lodge, 30 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
‘LOVE AT FIRST STITCH’ NEEDLECRAFT GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through March 28; for adults and teens; learn and practice your craft in a fun, welcoming environment; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
NORTHFIELD-LINWOOD KIWANIS CLUB: 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays; welcoming past and prospective members for fellowship and community volunteerism; Atlantic City Country Club, I Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield. 609-470-1032.
PERINATAL LOSS SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
SEASHORE PURLS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; knitting, crocheting and socializing; Brigantine Community Center, 265 42nd St., Brigantine. 609-266-1751.
SHORE’S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Friday, March 8
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, March 9
‘BREAKFAST WITH THE BEADLES’: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Saturdays; beading and wire working group; finish an old project or start a new one; basic tools provided; coffee, tea; anyone age 16 and older with a little beading or wirework experience is encouraged to attend; Artistic Touch Beads, 501 N. High St. Cottage J, Millville. 856-500-1630 or ArtisticTouchBeads.com.
CHECKMATES CHESS CLUB: noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through March 30; for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
OVEREATERS ANON: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28, Lower Township Library, 2600 Bayshore, Villas. 609-898-8756.
Sunday, March 10
AA: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Classrooms A & B, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL ANON: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Health, fitness
Thursday, March 7
DOUBLE TROUBLE MEETINGS: noon to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; bi-monthly meeting for individuals living with both mental illness and addiction; hosted by the Mental Health Association of Ocean County; Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 E. Main St., Tuckerton. 732-914-1546.
MEDITATIVE FLOW YOGA: 10 a.m. Thursdays, except for the third Thursday of the month, when group will meet at 10:30 a.m.; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10. 609-594-5323.
QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays; simple and unhurried movements requiring no weights, extra equipment, or special clothing; taught by Cheryl Crews; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
Friday, March 8
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Hammonton Campus, 219 North White Horse Pike, Suite 104, Hammonton. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Saturday, March 9
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
ONE-DAY CHILDBIRTH CLASS: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 West Jimmie Leeds Road, Hackberry Building, Pomona, $100. 888-569-1000.
QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21, 2019; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
‘TRUE TO LIFE’ MEET & GREET: noon to 6 p.m.; meet with the founder of True to life CBD and his team; learn what CBD and other cannabinoids are; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-270-4443.
WAKE-UP YOGA WITH KRISTEN HOOK: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays; with Kristen Hook, Certified Yoga Teacher; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 suggested donation. 609-270-4443 or HansenFoundationNJ.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR LIFE: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every other Saturday through March 23; for adults and teens; presented by Janet Hahn, certified instructor; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, $5, registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, March 11
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
COPING SKILLS WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays; peers will lead a weekly meeting that will focus on a new topic each session; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
YOGA WITH CECI: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through March 18; Monday Morning Yoga; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, donations accepted for the instructor. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Religion
Thursday, March 7
‘HEALING — GOD’S FORGOTTEN GIFT’: 7 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through March 28; in-depth study of Scriptures designed to help you discover God’s provision to help you live an abundant life; Chestnut Assembly Of God, 2554 E. Chestnut Ave., Vineland, $10 per class or $65 for all sessions. 609-625-2241 or Evangelag.info.
Tuesday, March 12
ADULT BIBLE STUDY CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 25, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Sunday, March 24
DEACONS, DEACONESS, MISSIONARIES & MINISTERS’ WIVES ANNIVERSARY SERVICE: 10:45 a.m.; guest speaker Min. Jonathan Whitfield III; all welcome; Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Fernwood and Columbia avenue, Pleasantville.
Saturday, March 30
WOMEN OF FAITH PRESENTATION: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Dr. Deidre Jackson will speak on the topic of Mark 12:31, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself”; Ocean City Tabernacle, 6th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City; $20, register by March 15. OCNJBlogspot.com.
Saturday, April 6
PRISCILLA SHIRER SIMULCAST: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; live streamed Priscilla Shirer simulcast “Going Beyond”; includes lunch and snacks; Port Church, 118 Main St., Port Republic, $30, pre-registration required. 609-652-6946 or PortChurchNJ.com.