Events
Friday, March 1
‘BEEGINNER’ BEEKEEPERS WORKSHOPS: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Fridays through April 5; hosted by the Jersey Cape Branch of the New Jersey Beekeepers Association; Rutgers Cooperative Extension Office, 355 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House, $100. 609-675-4489.
‘INTO THE WOODS’: 7 to 9 p.m. March 1, 2; 1 p.m. March 2; special dinner and show package March 1, $30 adults, $25 ages 10 and younger; Atlantic County Institute of Technology Performing Arts Center, 5080 Atlantic Ave., Mays Landing; advance: $11 adults, $9 students; at the door: $12 adults, $10 students. 609-625-2249.
LEARN TO PLAY BRIDGE: 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays through April 5; presented by Ron Burczewski; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
‘PHANTOM’: 7 to 9 p.m.; musical presented by Middle Township High School; Middle Township Performing Arts Center, 212 Bayberry Drive, Cape May Court House; $15 adults, $10 students. 609-463-1924 or MiddlePAC.net.
POPCORN AND A MOVIE: 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 to 5 p.m., Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration required. 609-567-2900.
TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Saturday, March 2
AFRICAN-AMERICAN FILM FESTIVAL: 1:30 to 4 p.m. for adults; light refreshments; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
DESIGNER BAG BINGO: 6 to 10 p.m.; food for purchase, BYOB, 50/50 raffle, Chinese auctions; benefits Wildwood Catholic After-Prom; St. Ann’s Early Education Center Gym, Magnolia and New Jersey avenues, Wildwood, $30 advance, $35 at the door, reservations required for larger groups. 609-602-3774.
INDOOR/OUTDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. first Saturdays through June; open to the public; South Vineland United Methodist Church, Main Road and Sherman Avenue, Vineland. 856-692-2152.
MAH-JONGG: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through May 25, Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
‘THE STORM OF ‘62’ PHOTO SLIDESHOW: 1 to 2 p.m.; Avalon History Center, 215 39th St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
‘TRANSFORMATION AND TRAVEL’: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays; for those interested in a productive and goal-orientated physical environment; Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, One Borgata Way, Atlantic City, $5. 347-406-2191.
Dining out
Friday, March 1
SPAGHETTI DINNER: 5 to 7 p.m.; proceeds benefit mission projects including Family Promise, Habitat for Humanity and UMCOR; Petersburg Wesley Methodist Church, 400 Route 610, Petersburg, $12 adults, $6 ages 11 and younger. 609-628-2224.
VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Salisbury steak; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.
Saturday, March 2
PRINCESS AND SUPERHERO PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.; for ages 3 to 5; costumed characters, face painting, basket raffle, kid tattoos; St. Vincent de Paul Regional School, 5809 Main St., Mays Landing, free. 609-625-1565 or SVDPRS.com.
SPAGHETTI SUPPER: 4 to 7 p.m.; take-outs available; Moravian Church, 235 Boston Ave., Egg Harbor City, $12 adults, $6 ages 12 and younger. 609-829-2832.
Sunday, March 3
BLINI BLAST 2019: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.; Russian cuisine, coffee, tea, dessert; Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church, 2211 W. Landis Ave., Vineland, $15. 856- 696-1579.
‘BROADWAY BRUNCH BY THE BEACH’ FUNDRAISER: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; hosted by the Ocean City High School Drama Guild Theatre Boosters; live auction and gift basket raffles; Avalon Links Restaurant and Golf Club, 1510 Route 9, Cape May Court House. FMcCarty@comcast.net.
MEAT FARE SUNDAY DINNER: 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.; traditional Slavic foods; Church of the Mother of God, 115 Hudson St., Mays Landing, $10. 609-625-1184.
Fundraisers
Saturday, March 2
‘A NIGHT AT THE OSCARS’: 7 p.m.; fundraiser benefiting Toast Pink; gourmet dining, open bar, silent and ticket auctions, live music; The Flanders Hotel, 719 E 11th St., Ocean City, $125. 609-805-1107 or ToastPink.org.
BEACON ANIMAL RESCUE’S YOGA FUNDRAISER: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; bring your own mat; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City, $10. 215-983-3669.
JFS ANNUAL COCKTAIL PARTY: 7 to 10 p.m.; 12th annual event benefits Jewish Family Service; live music, cocktails, raffle; Bourre, 201 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City, $150. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Groups
Friday, March 1
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, March 2
CHECKMATES CHESS CLUB: noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through March 30; for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
PARKINSON SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 11 a.m. to noon first Saturdays; for those with Parkinson’s Disease and their caregivers, family or friends; Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499.
Sunday, March 3
AA: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Classrooms A & B, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL ANON: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
For kids
Saturday, March 2
POKEMON CLUB: 11 a.m. to noon; for ages 7 to 16; join Senior Library Assistant Juni Ruiz for a discussion of all things Pokemon; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
SATURDAY STORYTIME AND CRAFT: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Saturdays through March 30; storytime and craft for ages 3 to 7; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
STORYTIME UNIVERSITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through March 30; for ages 3 to 6; Miss Debbie uses the latest books and some old favorites to help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning; stories, songs, rhymes, and movement while building language and literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-0771 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Health, fitness
Friday, March 1
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
Saturday, March 2
MINDFULNESS-BASED STRESS REDUCTION: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 2, 16; for adults and teens; practice various meditations including body scans, breath, open meditation and mindful walking; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave, Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21, 2019; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, March 4
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
COPING SKILLS WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays; peers will lead a weekly meeting that will focus on a new topic each session; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
FREE SELF-DEFENSE SERIES: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; local volunteer organization Somers Point-Community First is offering a free self-defense series; presented by instructor Thomas Lacovara; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3299.
FOUR-WEEK CHILDBIRTH CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Hackberry Building, Pomona, $100. 888-569-1000.
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
YOGA WITH CECI: 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, donations accepted. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, March 5
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
SENIOR CITIZEN WALK & TALK TUESDAYS: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through March 26; bring your sneakers, your water bottle and a friend; walk the indoor roller rink or relax in the atrium; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
SPRING DETOX INFORMATION SESSION: 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.; hosted by the OC Healthy Living Advisory Council; Public Library, Room N116, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 856-562-9979.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR RECOVERY: 7 to 8 p.m.; free yoga class focused on wellness and community support in a clean, sober, and stigma-free environment; The Leadership Studio, 161 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 30, 2019; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, March 6
ATLANTICARE BREASTFEEDING CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Hackberry Building, Pomona, $20. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
CHAIR YOGA: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. March 6, April 24; for adults; perfect for students with physical challenges who find it difficult to get on and off the floor as required for a traditional yoga class; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Roger B. Hansen Center for Childbirth Tour for Expectant Parents; AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 West Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000.
Thursday, March 7
DOUBLE TROUBLE MEETINGS: noon to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; bi-monthly meeting for individuals living with both mental illness and addiction; hosted by the Mental Health Association of Ocean County; Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 E. Main St., Tuckerton. 732-914-1546.
Religion
Friday, March 1
SHABBAT ACROSS AMERICA: 6:30 to 9 p.m.; catered dinner of Chicken Marsala; Brigantine Temple Beth Shalom, 4419 W. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine, $25, reservations due by Feb. 25. 609-266-0403.
Monday, March 4
BRUNCH & LEARN: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; learn from a variety of different speakers and watch a documentary film on Judaism, Israel or Jewish history over a delicious brunch; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; advance: $4 members, $8 guests; day of: $6 members, $10 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Tuesday, March 5
ADULT BIBLE STUDY CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 25, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Saturday, March 30
WOMEN OF FAITH PRESENTATION: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Dr. Deidre Jackson will speak on the topic of Mark 12:31, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself”; Ocean City Tabernacle, 6th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City; $20, register by March 15. OCNJBlogspot.com.