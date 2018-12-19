Events
Thursday, Dec. 20
HOLIDAY GIFT WRAPPING: daily through Dec. 24; benefits South Jersey Gilda’s Club and RNS Cancer & Heart Fund; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, donations. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
HOLIDAY MODEL TRAIN DISPLAY: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and Sundays through Dec. 30; hosted by Atlantic Shore Model Railroaders; more than 90 square feet and contains multiple lighted buildings, operating features, and three operating train lines; Absecon City Hall, 500 Mill Road, Absecon, free. 609-646-7940.
PHOTOS WITH SANTA: daily through Dec. 24; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, pricing varies. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
ADULT COLORING: 11 a.m. to noon; supplies are included; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
ART CHAT: 10 a.m. to noon; meet and talk with local artists; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470.
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; all welcome; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.
DOWNTOWN HAMMONTON JINGLE, MINGLE & KRINGLE: Dec. 20, 21, 22; Kris Kringle Mart with local artists and handmade items, live music, cookie tour; Downtown Hammonton, 10 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton.
GAME NIGHT FOR ADULTS: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; learn and play games of many types; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
‘GHOSTS OF COLD SPRING’: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 13, 20; gather round the fireplace with local physic medium Bob Bitting as he discusses the history of Cold Spring like you’ve never heard it before; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, $20. 609-898-2300.
HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Jan. 6, 2019; watch as over 100 Christmas trees magically float on Lake Meone and blink to the music; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
NEW JERSEY WRITERS SOCIETY GATHERING: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; in-depth discussion and writing critiques; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.
SPIRITED HOLIDAY CHANNELING SESSION: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; channeling session with Bob Bitting; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, $20. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.
UGLY SWEATER PARTY: 4 to 5 p.m.; bring your ugly sweater or sweatshirt and enjoy a party with Christmas treats; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
VETERAN’S AND COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS TOY GIVE-A-WAY: 5 to 6:30 p.m., American Legion, 904 South Main St., Pleasantville. 609-204-7657.
Friday, Dec. 21
KNITTING CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon Fridays through Dec. 21; for all ages; for needlework crafters of all kinds; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
LIVING NATIVITY: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; presented by First United Methodist Church of Mays Landing; hot cocoa, live animals; Memorial Park, Main Street, Mays Landing. 609-625-9446.
TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 28; call for more details; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
WATERING HOLE CAFE CHRISTMAS PARTY: noon to 2 p.m. free buffet dinner, 9 p.m. DJ, food and drink specials, ugly sweater contest, chance to win a $50 gift card, Watering Hole Cafe, 6494 Weymouth Road, Mays Landing. 609-625-9300 or WateringHoleCafe.com.
Dining out
Friday, Dec. 28
VFW ITALIAN NIGHT DINNER: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.
Music
Thursday, Dec. 20
JERSEY SHORE JAZZ VESPERS: 4 to 6 p.m. third Sundays; light refreshments; Asbury United Methodist Church, 1213 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, free will offering taken. 609-703-7907 or JazzVespers.com.
‘MUSIC OF CHRISTMAS’: 6 to 7 p.m.; presented by Cape May MAC; join Rich Chiemingo for a medley of traditional and modern songs of the season and the stories behind their creation; Public Library, 110 Ocean St., Cape May. 609-463-6386.
‘SOUNDS OF THE HOLIDAYS’: 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Dec. 23; daily holiday performances by local schools, bands, performing arts groups and more; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
Saturday, Dec. 22
ELEPHANT TALK INDIE MUSIC AWARDS: 6 p.m.; live music and awards; Watering Hole Cafe, 6494 Weymouth Road, Mays Landing. 609-625-9300.
Sunday, Dec. 23
CHRISTMAS CANTATA: 9 a.m.; voice and bell choirs of Waretown United Methodist Church, 27 Bryant Road, Ocean Township; all welcome. 609-693-3134 or waretownumc.org.
Saturday, Dec. 29
IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10 p.m. last Saturdays of the month through June, 2019; Irish Ceili with dancing to music by the South Jersey Ceili Band and songs by Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbraith and guest musicians; Ceili and set dancing, beginners welcome; American Legion Hall Post #352, 1st & Pennslyvania Ave., Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
Religion
Friday, Dec. 21
‘ISRAEL @70’: 10:30 a.m.; Israel @70 Friday Festival Double Features event; showing of Israeli romantic comedy “The Band’s Visit” and documentary “The Green Prince”; all films are in Hebrew with English subtitles; coffee and a light brunch will be served; Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
‘WONDERS OF CHRISTMAS’: 6 p.m., holiday program; Macedonia Baptist Church, 601 County Blvd., Egg Harbor City; all welcome. 609-965-4211.
Monday, Dec. 24
CANDLELIGHT SERVICE: 7 to 8:15 p.m.; reflect on the true meaning of Christmas; Mainland Baptist Church, 512 S. Pitney Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-7507.
Tuesday, Dec. 25
‘LATKES, LOMEIN & LAUGHTER’: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; sixth annual Katz JCC’s Latkes, LoMein & Laughter event; comedian Jeff Madanick and Glatt Kosher Chinese buffet; Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; up to Dec. 21: $25 members, $30 guests; after Dec. 21: $30 members, $36 guests. 609-822-1167.
or JCCAtlantic.org.
Friday, Dec. 28
‘ISRAEL @70’: 10:30 a.m.; Israel @70 Friday Festival Double Features event; showing of Israeli documentary “Dancing in Jaffa” and comedic drama “Lost Islands”; coffee and a light brunch will be served; Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Monday, Dec. 31
NEW YEARS EVE SERVICE: 7 to 8:15 p.m.; remember the blessings of 2018 and look forward to 2019; Mainland Baptist Church, 512 S. Pitney Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-7507 or MainlandBC.com.