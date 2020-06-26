Events
Wednesday, July 1
ONLINE TEEN GAME PROGRAM: 4 to 5 p.m.; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; play drawing and guessing online game Skribbl.io. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
Thursday, July 2
GALLOWAY GREEN MARKET: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3; local produce, baked goods, local honey, flowers and more; masks required; bring your own bags; Historic Smithville Village Greene, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville. 609-742-7076.
ONLINE IMAGINATION CLUB: 2 to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 13; for ages 6 to 12; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
PATRIOTIC FLOWER WREATH VIDEO: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; hosted by New Day Family Success Center, free. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
‘TALES OF THE VICTORIANS’: 4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 13; presented by East Lynne Theater Company; Backyard in West Cape May, location will be given when reservation is made; social distancing measures required; $5 minimum donation paid cash at the door, free ages 12 and younger, reservations required. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
Friday, July 3
BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays, 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays; interactive learning activities focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar and writing skills for students; registration required. ACFPL.org.
FIREPIT FRIDAY AT WILLOW CREEK WINERY: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Fridays; live music, sample local wines, menu available; Willow Creek Winery, 168 Stevens St., West Cape May, reservations required. 609-770-8782 or willowcreekwinery capemay.com.
Saturday, July 4
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day; over 35 vendors; social distancing practices followed; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
Tuesday, July 7
VIRTUAL EVENT — DIY CONTAINER GARDEN: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; learn how to grow and care for herbs and vegetables for display on your porch, deck or balcony. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Wednesday, July 8
EXHIBIT — ‘GARY BRANIN RETROSPECTIVE: REALISM TO ABSTRACT’: on display July 1 to 25; Great Bay Gallery opens its 27th season with the tribute exhibit ‘Gray Branin Retrospective: Realism to Abstract, 70’s — 90’s’; selected works represent a variety of broad landscapes, nature up-close and personal and local sites; 5 to 7 p.m. July 9, 10, reception; Great Bay Art Gallery, 829 Bay Ave., Somers Point. 609-653-4991 or GreatBayArtGallery.com.
FINANCIAL CHALLENGE VIDEO: 3 to 4 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; free. Facebook.com/NewDayGalloway.
PEOPLE, PLACE, PROCESS: 50 YEARS OF GLASSMAKING AT WHEATONARTS: daily through Dec. 31; exhibition in the Museum of American Glass focused on the evolution of WheatonArts as a vital arts organization; exhibition displays artworks and artifacts from the collection of the Museum; Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center, 1501 Glasstown Road, Millville. 856-825-6800 or WheatonArts.org.
THEMES ACROSS CULTURES: daily through Dec. 31; exhibit in the Down Jersey Folklife Center at WheatonArts; Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center, 1501 Glasstown Road, Millville. 856-825-6800 or WheatonArts.org.
For kids
Monday, July 6
LEARN TO JUGGLE VIDEO: 1 to 1:30 p.m.; come and learn what items are the easiest to juggle and test your skills; open to all families in Atlantic County; hosted by New Day Family Success Center. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
SUMMER CAMP: July 6 through Aug. 14; for middle and high school students from ACIT, Pleasantville and CharterTech; hosted by Future Leaders Organization; includes tutoring, academic enrichment, robotics, media, and more. 609-457-8125 or 100FutureLeaders.org.
Tuesday, July 7
ONLINE STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 11; for ages 3 to 5; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
Wednesday, July 8
ONLINE TEEN ‘HAPPY LITTLE PAINT NIGHT’: 4 to 5 p.m.; Zoom meeting; paint tutorial by a famous artist to create your own painting; relax and have fun. 609-345-2269.
Tuesday, July 14
VIRTUAL DRAGONFLY CRAFT AND STORYTIME: 1 to 2 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; free. Facebook.com/NewDayGalloway.
Golf
Groups
Wednesday, Sept. 16
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Health, fitness
Monday, July 6
FITNESS IN THE PLAZA — BOOT CAMP: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays through Aug. 28; limited registration; various classes; bring your own mat; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, $5, $10. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
VIRTUAL WELLNESS CLASSES FOR SENIORS: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays through July 27; virtual program provides resources to encourage healthy lifestyle; hosted by Cape Assist; for individuals ages 51 and older; consists of seven virtual sessions; provides tips for healthy choices, including what behaviors to avoid, safe practices regarding alcohol, prescription, and over-the counter medications, and simple tools to take charge of your own healthcare; classes take place on Zoom; free, pre-registration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.
Thursday, July 9
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — THE POSITIVITY PROJECT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; join JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Village Membership Director Tina Serota to discover ways to boost your wellness; each month features a new topic including self-care, mindfulness, gratitude, meditation, resiliency and more. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Monday, July 20
SCAVENGER HUNT FITNESS VIDEO: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; live on Facebook. 609-652-0230.
Music
Thursday, July 2
MUSIC AT BYRNE PLAZA: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3; Downtown Wildwood Thursday Night Music in the Plaza series; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, free. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Wednesday, July 8
FREE SUMMER CONCERTS AT MICHAEL DEBBI PARK: 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 26, Michael Debbi Park, 327 Cedar Ave., Richland. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
