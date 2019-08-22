Events
Friday, Aug. 23
CAR CRUISE: 5 to 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays through Sept. 27; see some vehicles on display, or show off one of your own; Historic Smithville & Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
HENNY & HOOKAH PARTY: doors open 9 p.m.; Chelsea Beach Bar, Morris Avenue and the beach, Atlantic City; $10. 609-382-6568 or hennyandhookahpart1.eventbrite.com
SUMMER COOKING SERIES: ‘TIPS FOR PACKING HEALTHY SCHOOL LUNCHES’: 1 to 2 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Life Center Conference Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000.
TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Saturday, Aug. 24
AFRICAN VIOLET EXHIBIT AND SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; sponsored by the Southern New Jersey African Violet Club; Moravian Church, 245 Boston Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-561-5185 or SNJAVC.org.
BEYOU ARTS GRAND OPENING: 1:30 to 4 p.m.; performances by BeYou Arts students and teachers, trial classes, face painting, sing-alongs with popular characters and more; BeYou Arts, 331 Tilton Road, Suite 14, Northfield, free. 856-266-4154 or BeYou-ti-fulArts.com.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
FREE KIDS’ AND ADULT DANCING: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., kids’ dancing; 9 to 10:30 p.m., adult ballroom dancing; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565.
KNIGHTS OF THE SQUARE TABLE: 2 to 3 p.m.; chess club for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SALUTE TO THE COMMUNITY NIGHT: 5 to 8 p.m.; hosted by veterans and members of the Cardiff VFW Post 8098; recognizes police, fire, EMS, public works, and others from the community; food will be available; Cardiff VFW Post 8098, 3029 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-457-1624.
SATURDAY GHOST WALKS: 8 to 9:45 p.m. Saturdays in August and October, Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, $16, advance reservations recommended. 609-898-2300, ext. 10 or HCSV.org.
SEAFARERS’ WEEKEND: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 24, 25; learn about life at sea or join a treasure hunt; Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 S. Route 9, Cape May, $14 adults, $12 ages 3 to 12, free ages 2 and younger. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.
SUN & WATER SAFETY SPLASH DAY: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; educational information for children and adults; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
‘TRANSFORMATION AND TRAVEL’: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays; meeting for those interested in a productive and goal orientated physical environment; Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, One Borgata Way, Atlantic City, $5. 347-406-2191.
UNIVERSE OF CODING: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 7; learn how scientists use engineering and computer programming to design missions to space; Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Sunday, Aug. 25
FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 15; fresh local produce, vegetables and home made soup will be available; Bartram Avenue and the Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 609-226-9323.
FREE NATURE AND WILDLIFE SHOW: 7 to 8:15 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 1, Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565.
WILDWOODS RESTAURANT WEEK: daily through Aug. 29; various locations throughout Wildwood, $30, plus tax and gratuity. 609-707-7295 or ChewWildwood.com.
Dining out
Friday, Aug. 23
VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; baked chicken dinner; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.
Saturday, Aug. 24
AVALON MANOR PANCAKE BREAKFASTS: 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; all-you-can-eat; Avalon Manor Improvement Association, 581 Old Avalon Blvd., Avalon, $6. 609-519-7185.
CHICKEN BARBECUE DINNER: 4:30 to 7 p.m.; take-outs available; vegetarian option; Episcopal Church of the Advent, 612 Franklin St., Cape May, $13 adults advance, $15 at door, $6 kids. 609-884-3065.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. fourth Saturdays; all-you-can-eat; Ocean City Masonic Lodge, 940 Wesley Ave., Ocean City, $8 adults, $4 kids.
ELKS PIG ROAST: 3 to 7 p.m.; pulled pork, spare ribs, sausage, peppers and onions, burgers, dogs and sides; rain or shine; Elks Lodge 2845, 120 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, $25 adults, 12 and under $10. 609-377-5697.
Sunday, Aug. 25
6TH ANNUAL PIG ROAST: 1 to 5 p.m.; includes pork, burgers, hot dogs, salads and more; Elks Lodge 2340, 520 Hilliard Blvd., Manahawkin, $25 adults, $10 kids, free ages 11 and younger. 609-597-1107.
Fundraisers
Friday, Aug. 23
FAMILY FUN BEACH FEST: 6 to 9 p.m.; benefits the Love of Linda Cancer Fund; DJ, 50/50, raffle, games, kids activities; The Club At Diamond Beach, 600 E. Raleigh Ave., Diamond Beach, Lower Township, $5. amyjmahon@yahoo.com.
For kids
Friday, Aug. 23
LEGO BOOST CREATIVE TOOLBOX: 11 a.m. to noon; for ages 7 to 12; workshop will demonstrate robotics and coding tools; presented by Jon Gibson; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
‘MOMMY AND ME’ PROGRAM: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 30, Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swartmore Ave., Ventnor, registration requested. 717-503-8498.
MOVIE AND BOARD GAME DAY: 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 30; for kids and teens; Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, Aug. 24
CHILDREN’S STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturdays; stories and crafts; Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
LEGO CLUB: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; for ages 6 to 12; Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
STORYTIME UNIVERSITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; for ages 3 to 6; stories, songs, rhymes, and movement; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STORYTIME WITH SERVICE DOG: 10:30 to 11 a.m.; come and meet service dog Indiana Jones; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Groups
Friday, Aug. 23
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, Aug. 24
CHECKMATES CHESS CLUB: noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
OVEREATERS ANON: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28, Lower Township Library, 2600 Bayshore, Villas. 609-898-8756.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: 9 a.m. Saturdays; Grace Lutheran Church, 11 E. Dawes Ave., Somers Point. 609-458-2949.
Sunday, Aug. 25
AL ANON: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room 5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Music
Friday, Aug. 23
RAT PACK TOGETHER AGAIN: 7 to 9 p.m.; mix of song and comedy sketches; Long Beach Island Foundation, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach Township, $30 advance, $35 day-of. 609-494-1241 or LBIFoundation.org.
SOMERS POINT BEACH CONCERT SERIES: 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 6; William Morrow Beach, Bay Avenue, Somers Point, free. 609-653-0400 or SomersPointBeachConcerts.com.
Saturday, Aug. 24
MOONLIGHT SERENADE: 7 to 10 p.m.; performed by 18-piece Cape Shore Jazz Orchestra; St. Ann Church Hall, Wildwood, $20 advance, $25 at the door. 609-675-0942.
Sunday, Aug. 25
KELLY BRIGGS IN CONCERT: 3 p.m.; broadway’s Kelly Briggs (Les Miserables, Cats) performs his one-man concert, “This Is One of Those Moments” with musical director Gregory Allen; Gateway Playhouse, 738 Bay Ave., Somers Point. 609-653-0400 or GatewayByTheBay.org.
Monday, Aug. 26
SOUTH JERSEY AREA WIND ENSEMBLE: 7:30 p.m., Gateway Playhouse, 738 Bay Ave., Somers Point, free. 609-653-0400 or GatewayByTheBay.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
TEN EDDY DRIVE BAND: 7 to 9 p.m.; food for purchase; Michael Debbi Park, 315 Cedar Ave., Richland, free. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
THE TONY MART EXPERIENCE PROGRAM AND NIGHT OF MUSIC: 7 to 9 p.m.; Carmen Marotta and the Tony Mart Performers will share about 1950’s and 1960’s nightlife, along with live music; special tribute to the memory of Bob Campanell will also take place; Gateway Playhouse, 738 Bay Ave., Somers Point, $20. 609-927-8002 or SomersPointHistory.org.
Religion
Friday, Aug. 23
BETH JUDAH WILDWOOD’S SHABBAT ON THE BEACH: 6 to 7:15 p.m.; join Rabbi Ron Isaacs and Beth Judah Wildwood for an uplifting service on the beach in Cape May; bring a vegetarian dish to share after service; bring a beach chair or blanket; beach across from the Montreal Beach Resort, 1025 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-522-7541 or BethJudahTemple.org.
DEVOTION BY THE OCEAN: 6 to 7 p.m.; Friday night Shabbat service on the beach in Ventnor behind the library; music, spirit and joy to welcome the Sabbath; beach at 6500 Atlantic Avenue. 609-822-7116 or ShiratHayamNJ.org.
Sunday, Aug. 25
BACK TO SCHOOL SERVICE: 11 a.m.; worship service with Rev. Jamael Morrison of Grant AME Church in Chiselhurst; meal will follow the service and school supplies will be given to all school aged children who attend; New Bethel AME Church, 414 N. 7th St., Vineland. 609-501-0671.
Reunions
OAKCREST HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1972: 3 to 10 p.m. Sept. 7; 65th birthday celebration for all members; Cologne Fire Hall, Cologne Avenue, Cologne; pig roast, barbecue chicken and three sides, photo booth, horseshoes, corn hole, BYOB; $38, there is a $15 bring your own food option. Call Jan at 609-221-4851 or Kathy at 609-641-9235.
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968, 1969 & 1970: 6 to 11 p.m. Sept. 7; Greate Bay Country Club, Somers Point; $65; limited block of rooms available at Sonesta Suites, reservations must be made by Aug. 31. 609-703-7689 or email classix70phs@gmail.com.
EGG HARBOR CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1953: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 8; 66th annual reunion; Smithville Inn, 1 N. New York Road, Galloway Township, $40. 609-788-0022.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1964: 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 21; 55th class reunion; dinner, cash bar, live music; Mays Landing Country Club, 1855 Cates Road, Mays Landing, $50. 609-517-7911 or brucegreenfield@gmail.com.
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959: 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 21; 60th reunion; appetizer buffet, cash bar; Clancy’s by the Bay, Somers Point, $30. 856-981-9438.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1979: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 26; 40th class reunion; dinner, cash bar, soft drinks, live music; Avalon Country Club, Route 9, Cape May Court House, $50. 609-827-8012.
VINELAND HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959: Oct. 25, 60th reunion luncheon; cash bar at noon, luncheon 1 p.m.; Villa Fazzolari, 82l Harding Hwy., Buena Vista Township; $25. RSVP by Oct. 16 to Jackie Paladino Mastro at QQChevy57@aol.com.