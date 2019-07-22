Events
Wednesday, July 24
ABILITY FAIR: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; 5th Annual Ability Fair presented by Bacharach & Stockton University; more than 60 exhibitors featuring products and services to improve daily living for children and adults with disabilities and physical challenges; product demonstrations, therapy animals, workshops, guest speakers, accessible vehicles; Campus Center, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5250 or Abilityfair.org.
AUTHOR TALK WITH FRANK LANGFITT: 6 to 7 p.m.; author talk with London NPR Correspondent Frank Langfitt; book signing will follow the lecture; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
BOOK TALK AND EXHIBIT ‘GINA IN THE FLOATING WORLD’: 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Boston author Belle Brett discusses her novel “Gina In the Floating World”; artwork on display; Great Bay Art Gallery, 829 Bay Ave., Somers Point. 609-653-4991 or GreatBayArtGallery.com.
DELAWARE BAY MUSEUM EXHIBITS: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays; celebrates the 90th birthday of NJ’s Tall Ship, the AJ Meerwald; Bayshore Center at Bivalve, 2800 High St., Port Norris, $7. 856-785-2060 or BayshoreCenter.org.
FAMILY FUN DAY: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 1; kid-friendly activities, performers, entertainment and crafts vendors; presented by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities; Cape May Point Lighthouse, Lighthouse Avenue, Cape May Point, free admission. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
FREE GED/HSE CLASSES: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 3, 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 1, 2020; help prepare you for the actual GED/HSE exam; materials and lunch will be provided; Oceanside I Family Success Center, 201 Melrose Ave., Atlantic City. 609-236-8800 or oceanside1fsc.org.
SHUFFLE AND DEAL/SUPERVISED BRIDGE PLAY: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 29; with instructor Karen Sylvester; prior experience with bridge is necessary; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free, registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
‘SPEAKING FROM THE SPIRIT’: 6 to 8 p.m.; compilation of 25 stories told to author RoseMarie Rubinetti Cappiello, medium/intuitive/healer; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
Thursday, July 25
CHRISTMAS IN JULY AT THE LIGHTHOUSE: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; kid-friendly activities, entertainment and crafts vendors at the base of the lighthouse; Cape May Point Lighthouse, Lighthouse Avenue, Cape May Point, free admission. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
HAMILTON MALL’S GOT TALENT: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 29; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or HamiltonMallsGotTalent.com.
MUNCH & LEARN: EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; special guest Christine King; refreshments provided; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
SET SAIL ON THE AJ MEERWALD: 6 to 8 p.m. July 25, 28; 1 to 3 p.m. July 26, 28; learn about sailing and the local environment; New Jersey Maritime Museum, 528 Dock Road, Beach Haven; $37 ages 17 to 64, $17.50 ages 16 and younger, $27.50 seniors. 856-785-2060 or BayshoreCenter.org.
THRILLING THURSDAYS MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 8 to 10 p.m. Thursdays in July and August, Decatur Avenue and the beach, Margate. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
THURSDAY GHOST WALKS: 8 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 26; join local medium Bob Bitting on a 45-minute lantern-lit ghost walk around Historic Cold Spring Village; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, $16 adults, $12 ages 3 to 12. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.
VETERANS MEETING: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; for all veterans; topics such as employment, adjusting to civilian life, relationships/family; facilitator is a veteran; Denny’s Restaurant, 242 E. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or AtlanticCIL.org.
Friday, July 26
BOOK SIGNING/TALK AND SLIDESHOW: 7 to 8:15 p.m.; with author Janet Benton; followed by refreshments; Church of the Redeemer, 20th and Atlantic avenues, Longport. 305-393-6236 or JanetBentonAuthor.com.
CAR CRUISE: 5 to 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays through Sept. 27; see some vehicles on display, or show off one of your own; Historic Smithville & Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
CREATE A LOTUS FLOWER: 1 to 2:30 p.m.; enjoy an afternoon of Korean culture and history; traditional Korean refreshments will be served, and a short documentary on the Korean artistic tradition will be shown; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
‘HOW TO USE DNA RESULTS IN YOUR GENEALOGY RESEARCH’: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays through July 26; your DNA results will be interpreted during this 4-week workshop; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
Saturday, July 27
‘ABOUT BOATING SAFETY’: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; presented by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 81; St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 8th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City, $60. 609-399-4299 or USCGAux-OCNJ.org.
‘CALL OF DUTY’ PRESENTATION: 10 a.m.; American military timeline presented by re-enactors of all wars; demonstrations of weapons, flyovers, veterans sharing their stories, music and more; refreshments available; Egg Harbor Township Historical Society Museum, 6647 W. Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-335-3313.
DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; with Cathy Zane; for help with questions regarding your computer, phone, iPad, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28; fresh fruits, vegetables, plants, flowers, eggs, herbs, baked goods, Sea Salt products, wine, nuts, candy, candles, jewelry and more; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
FREE KIDS’ AND ADULT DANCING: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., kids’ dancing; 9 to 10:30 p.m., adult ballroom dancing; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565.
LONGPORT HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM: 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Sept. 2; view articles from historic Longport; Longport Historical Society Museum, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-410-5939.
‘ONE SPIRIT’ BODY MIND SPIRIT FAIR: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 27, 28; Willow Creek Winery, 168 Stevens St., West Cape May. 609-432-5644 or OneSpiritBodyMindSpiritFairs.com.
SATURDAYS WITH MADEA: 1:30 to 4 p.m.; for adults; light refreshments provided; series of movies featuring the character made famous by Tyler Perry; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SUMMER ANTIQUE + FOOD MARKET: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 27, 28; Summer Antique & Food Market; indoor/outdoor experience featuring more than 50 antique dealers from the Tri-State area; WheatonArts, 1501 Glasstown Road, Millville, $5. 856-825-6800 or WheatonArts.org.
‘TRANSFORMATION AND TRAVEL’: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays; meeting for those interested in a productive and goal orientated physical environment; Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, One Borgata Way, Atlantic City, $5. 347-406-2191.
UNIVERSE OF CODING: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 7; learn how scientists use engineering and computer programming to design missions to space, and try computer coding out for yourself; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Sunday, July 28
FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 15; fresh local produce, vegetables and home made soup will be available; Bartram Avenue and the Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 609-226-9323.
FREE NATURE AND WILDLIFE SHOW: 7 to 8:15 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 1, Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565.
Monday, July 29
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays; receive instruction on the English language; for non-native speakers; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
FINANCIAL LITERACY CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
FREE PG MOVIE: 6 to 8:30 p.m.; call for movie title; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470.
KNITTING: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St. Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MAH-JONGG: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; join a group of competitive Mahjongg players; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
‘MOVE AND DANCE’ CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.
MYSTERY AND MAGIC: NEW JERSEY’S PINELANDS: 6 p.m.; Albert Horner, author of “Pinelands-New Jersey’s Suburban Wilderness,” will be speaking about his book and the New Jersey Pinelands; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, July 30
ATLANTIC COUNTY FOR BERNIE WATCH PARTY: 8 p.m., Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township; open to all; watch the second round of Democratic presidential debates; attendees are encouraged to arrive by 7 p.m. for socializing; food and beverages available for purchase, also T-shirts, buttons and bumper stickers; RSVP to atlanticcountyforbernie@gmail.com.
AUTHOR SERIES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; featuring author Jane Kelly; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
BETH EL SUMMER GAME DAYS: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 27; Mahjongg, Canasta, and Scrabble; includes lunch and snacks; bring your own games; Beth El Synagogue, 500 North Jerome Ave., Margate, $12, reservations requested. 609-823-2725 or BethElSynagogue.com.
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; Bridge, Pinochle or Mahjongg; Community Lodge, Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
CRAFT ACTIVITY: DIY MARBLE PAPER: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FREE FAMILY MOVIE: 8 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 20; popcorn, candy and soft drinks are available for purchase; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
‘EARLY AVALON’ WALKING TOUR: 6 to 7 p.m.; view Victorian architecture and learn the history of landmark early buildings; north end of Avalon, call for meeting spot. 609-967-0090 or AvalonHistoryCenter.org.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 27; for adults; practice your English in a welcoming setting; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
FAMILY ESCAPE ROOM: 5 to 7 p.m.; themed escape room is perfect for everyone in your family; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
FAMILY MAGIC SHOW: 7 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 27; 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565.
FAMILY NIGHT — COHANZICK ZOO: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Family Night featuring the Cohanzick Zoo at the Vineland Public Library; learn about zoo animals; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
GAME AFTERNOON WITH NERDVANA: 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 3; play a variety of board and card games provided by Nerdvana; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
IMPROV ACTING WORKSHOPS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; improvisational acting workshops hosted by Unity’s Theatre Troupe; for ages 18 and older; Dante Hall Theater, 14 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-705-9007 or UnitysTheatreTroupe.com.
JOB CORPS ORIENTATION: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; learn about the Job Corps program, open to individuals 16-24 years old who need a High School Diploma and/or hands-on training; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free. 856-305-7388 or VinelandLibrary.org.
SUMMER EDUCATOR SEMINAR: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 30, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 31; 2nd Bi-Annual Wally and Lutz Hammerschlag Summer Educator Seminar; “Learning about and from the Holocaust: Relevance for Today in the Classroom,” presented by Yad Vashem International School for Holocaust Studies and Sara & Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University; Stockton University’s Academic Center, 3711 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-652-4699 or Stockton.edu.
SQUARE DANCE OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Rainbow Squares Dance Club; for people interested in learning square dancing; Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Milmay, first night free, $5 per night after. 856-825-1809 or 609-839-3796 or RainbowSquares.Club.
TUESDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 31; duplicate bridge, all levels of players welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
WILDWOOD BABY WADDLE: 9:30 a.m. registration, 10:30 a.m. waddle contest; fun event for infants and toddlers up to 2 years old; prizes will be awarded; Wildwood Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, free. 609-729-9000.
Wednesday, July 31
AUTHOR TALK WITH MEG DONOHUE: 6 to 7 p.m.; Donohue is the USA Today bestselling author of “Every Wild Heart: A Novel,” “All the Summer Girls: A Novel,” “Dog Crazy: A Novel of Love Lost and Found,” and “How to Eat a Cupcake: A Novel”; book signing will follow the lecture; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SUNSET CRUISE: 7 to 9:45 p.m.; relaxing private cruise hosted by the Knights of Columbus; Atlantic City Cruises, 800 N. New Hampshire Ave., Suite 1, Atlantic City, $30 individuals, $55 couples. 267-566-0634 or 609-742-8897.
WILDWOODS BABY PARADE: 4:30 p.m. registration, 6 p.m. parade, Wildwood Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. 609-729-9000.
Thursday, Aug. 1
ART CHAT: 10 a.m. to noon; meet and talk with local authors; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470.
CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
‘ESCAPE THE STACKS’ ESCAPE ROOM CHALLENGE: 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 1, 2, 3, Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield, $5. 609-646-4476.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursdays, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
Friday, Aug. 2
PINE STREET MOVIE MATINEE: 1 to 3 p.m. first Fridays; showing of “Murder by Death”; free popcorn; The Pine Street Recreation Building, 25 Pine St., Manahawkin. 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.
Saturday, Aug. 3
ANNUAL SILENT AUCTION: 6 to 8 p.m.; bid silently on gift baskets, gifts card for local services, restaurants, and entertainment; kids’ stuff, home goods, decor and more; South Seaville United Methodist Church, 111-115 Corson Tavern Road, South Seaville, $5. 609-425-6504 or SouthSeavilleUMC.com.
HISTORIC ANCESTORS WALK: 10 to 11 a.m. Aug. 3, 17, 31, Sept. 7, 21, 28; guided Walking Tour of the Cold Spring Church and Cemetery; Cold Spring Presbyterian Church, 780 Seashore Road, Cold Spring. 609-884-4065 or ColdSpringChurch.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
NATIONAL NIGHT OUT: 6 to 8 p.m.; hosted by the Somers Point Police Department and the Somers Point Municipal Drug Alliance; William Morrow Somers Point Beach, Bay Avenue, Somers Point. 609-927-9088, ext. 105.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
‘FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE’: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; ACUA Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484 or Boardwalk.ToastmastersClubs.org.
FLICK & FLOAT FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: 7 p.m.; enjoy a family movie while floating in the indoor pool; snacks available for purchase; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $10 for Members | $15 for Guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
VETERANS’ ADVOCATE: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. first Wednesdays; Wilmington VA Southern New Jersey Outreach Team provides information and enrollment for Veterans and their Veteran Affairs Healthcare; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
Thursday, Aug. 8
BOARD GAME CLUB: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second Thursdays through Sept. 12; with Jon Gibson; play a variety of fun board games; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
COLOR ME HAPPY: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; with Professor Kate Daniels, Holistic Health and psychiatric nursing teacher; supplies provided; for ages 18 and older; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Friday, Aug. 9
COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.
Monday, Aug. 12
SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
UPPER TOWNSHIP GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 p.m. second Tuesdays; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, Petersburg. UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
UPPER TOWNSHIP HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. UpperTwpHistory.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, Aug. 15
DOCUMENTARY NIGHT: 7 to 9 p.m. third Thursdays; screening of a documentary feature; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
TEA TIME AT THE HISTORY CENTER: 11 a.m. to noon third Thursdays through Sept. 20; enjoy tea with us as we share memories of old Avalon, and make new ones; Avalon History Center, 215 39th St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, Aug. 17
CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.
Sunday, Aug. 18
SMITHVILLE FIFE & DRUM: 1 to 3 p.m. third Sundays through September, Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
Monday, Aug. 19
3M MOVIE MARATHON: 3 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; for individuals who live with any type of disability and a guest; monthly movie viewing of two films; snacks and drinks provided; Atlantic Center for Indepdendent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609 748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
‘LET’S KNIT’ CLUB: 10 to 11:30 a.m. third and fourth Mondays; Let’s Knit and Crochet Club for seniors age 60 and older; bring your own supplies and projects; Hammonton Senior Nutrition Site, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-645-7700, ext. 6537.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
‘BE THERE OR BE SQUARE’ BOOKS CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
BROADWAY BY THE BAY: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; starring Broadway performer Kevin Michael; Michael has performed on stage, television, and film; Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor, $25 or $50. 609-822-7116 or ShiratHayamNJ.org.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY GENERAL MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; join efforts to make Galloway a more environmentally friendly place to live; Atlantic County Library, 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Dining out
Friday, July 26
VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; sausage, peppers, and onions sandwich with pasta salad; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.
Saturday, July 27
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. fourth Saturdays; all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast; Ocean City Masonic Lodge, 940 Wesley Ave., Ocean City, $8 adults, $4 kids.
ROAST TURKEY DINNER: 4:30 to 7 p.m.; roast turkey with sides; vegetarian option available; take-outs available; Episcopal Church of the Advent, 612 Franklin St., Cape May, $15 at the door, $13 advance, $6 kids. 609-884-3065.
Sunday, July 28
AVALON MANOR PANCAKE BREAKFASTS: 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; all-you-can-eat pancakes, with sausage, juice, coffee and blueberry toppings; hosted by the Avalon Manor Improvement Association; supports local charities and community improvements; Avalon Manor Improvement Association, 581 Old Avalon Blvd., Avalon, $6. 609-519-7185.
KLEZMER KAFE: 6 p.m.; An evening of Kibitzing & Knishes; live Klezmer music and Yiddish hits performed by the Metropolitan Klezmer Band; dinner will include a meal of brisket au jus, kasha and bowties, veggies, pickles and more; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $45. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Monday, July 29
MAHJONG BRUNCH: 5:30 p.m.; delicious glatt kosher Chinese buffet and a chance to play Mahjong; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $16 members, $20 guests up to one week before event; $20 members, $24 guests after one week. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Fundraisers
Saturday, July 27
SECOND ANNUAL DRINK ‘N’ SHOES: 10 a.m. horseshoe tournament; 1 to 5 p.m., beef and beer, raffle, entertainment; hosted by the Walter “Ed” Vizthum Scholarship Fund; rain date July 28; Margate Log Cabin, 608 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $40 horseshoe tournament and beef and beer, $25 beef and beer only. 609-412-6248 or VizFund.org.
Wednesday, July 31
TOOLS FOR SCHOOLS DRIVE: daily through Aug. 31; Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is collecting school supplies to help children in need; Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union branch, Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or JerseyShoreFCU.org.
Thursday, Aug. 1
SEASHORE GARDENS FOUNDATION GALA: 6 to 9:30 p.m.; benefits the June M. Cohen Family Connection program and the Alzheimer’s Sensory Trail & Healing Garden; will honor Janice T. Cambron with the 2019 Martin H. Klein Leadership Award, and Steven and Letty Chang with the 2019 Labov Bernstein Community Service Award; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $225 or $175 for guests under the age of 40, or over the age of 75. 609-748-4614 or SeashoreGardens.org.
For kids
Wednesday, July 24
A GALAXY OF MOVIES: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. July 10, 24; free movie shown for ages 8 to 16; light refreshments provided; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CAPE MAY COUNTY SUMMER YOUTH TENNIS CLINIC: 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Aug. 7; affordable tennis lessons for ages 5 to 12 at Cape May County Park East; Cape May County Park & Zoo, 707 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House, $90. 609-465-5271 or CMCZoo.com.
CHILDREN’S SUMMER READING PROGRAM: daily through Aug. 23; summer reading theme is “A Universe of Stories”; participate to win prizes; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
CUBEE & GREEN SCREEN PROGRAM: 4:30 to 6 p.m.; for ages 13 to 18; teens will make a Cubee figure from their favorite fandom and pose with it in front of our green screen; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Young_Adults.
LEGO CLUB: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 29; library will supply the Legos, you supply the imagination; work together to design and assemble a new project each session; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
LEGO MOVIE CLUB: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through Aug. 14; build Lego themes and then film a movie; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 11 to 11:30 a.m.; stories, songs and a craft for ages 3 to 5; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
PRE-TEEN SPLASH PARTY: 7 p.m. July 24, Aug. 14; swimming, gym, dance party, pizza; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $15 members, $20 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
READING CLUB: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 14; for ages 5 to 8; stories, activities, Legos and/or take home crafts; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
Thursday, July 25
5TH & 6TH GRADE BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. every other Thursdays through Aug. 29; keep up with reading this summer; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
BASKETBALL CLINIC: Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, through Aug. 16; presented by Blake Rossell, basketball instructor and Wildwood Catholic High School Assistant Varsity Boys Basketball Coach; various sessions for grades 1 through 8 for both boys and girls; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $175 members, $200 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
COMIC DRAWING LESSONS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; Marvel/DC Comic Illustrator Joe Del Beato will lead drawing instruction for children and teens ages 7 to 17; learn how to draw your favorite characters; materials supplied; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
EXPLORER POST FOR ENVIRONMENTAL CAREERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays; high school students ages 14 to 18 can learn about environmental career fields; ACUA, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.
GIRLS BOOK CLUB: noon to 2 p.m. Thursdays through March 5; for girls in middle school and older; book talks, short stories, poetry and articles; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
POKEMON CLUB: 11 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 15, Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
READING CLUB: 2 to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 15; for kids ages 9 and older; stories, activities, Legos and/or take home crafts; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
SNAPOLOGY/SPACE WARS: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 29; interactive robotics and coding programs for children and teens using LEGO bricks; for ages 3 to 14; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, registration requested. 609-345-2269 ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
STORYTIME WITH MICHELLE WILSON: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; noted storyteller Michelle W. Wilson brings the folklore of the Pine Barrens and the Jersey Shore to life with her tales; for ages 6 to 9; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
SUMMER KIDS COOKING SERIES: AUSTRALIAN ANZAC BISCUITS: 2 to 4 p.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
Friday, July 26
MAKERSPACE: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through March 6; code, tinker, explore; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
MOMMY AND ME: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Fridays through August 30; 30-minute stroller walk followed by playtime, coffee and light snacks; Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swartmore Ave., Ventnor, $54 for the entire session, registration requested. 717-503-8498.
MOVIE AND BOARD GAME DAY: 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 30; kids and teens are invited to have some fun with their friends by watching movies or playing board games; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
STEAM FRIDAYS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. fourth Friday of the month, children will enjoy experimenting, designing, building, computing and crafting each month, Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or dlatham@acfpl.org or Acfpl.org.
VIDEO GAMES: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Aug. 10; play Nintendo Switch on the big screen; for kids of all ages; Nintendo DS games and tabletop games are available for play as well; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
WORLD DRUMMING FOR TWEENS: 2 to 3 p.m.; for ages 9 to 14; learn how cultures around the world celebrate and build connections through rhythm and music; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Saturday, July 27
CHILDREN’S STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturdays; stories and crafts; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
LEGO CLUB: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; use LEGOs and your imagination to create something fantastic; for ages 6 to 12; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
MOSAIC PICTURE FRAMES: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; for ages 3 to 11; bring your favorite photo and put it in a colorful, fun frame that you make yourself; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration requested. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
POKéMON CLUB: 10:30 a.m. to noon; for ages 7 to 16; join Senior Library Assistant Juni Ruiz for a discussion of all things Pokémon; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
STORYTIME UNIVERSITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; for ages 3 to 6; stories, songs, rhymes, and movement; Miss Debbie uses the latest books and some old favorites to help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TWEEN DAYS IN TEEN LOUNGE: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; enjoy gaming in the Teen Lounge; play Xbox360, PS3 or Nintendo Wii; for ages 9 to 12; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Monday, July 29
AFTERNOON MOVIES: 1 to 3 p.m. July 29, Aug. 5, 12, 19, 26; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
AMAZINATORS STEAM ELITE SUMMER CAMP: 1 to 4 p.m. July 29 through Aug. 1; for grades 7 through 9; hands-on, interactive science, technology, engineering, art and math activities; Mainland Regional High School, 1301 Oak Ave., Linwood, $150. 609-807-8326 or Amazinators.com.
MINECRAFT: 3 to 4 p.m.; play Minecraft and join in the discussion with other fans; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
MONDAY FUNDAY: ‘BAYSHORE DAY’: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; special reading with Captain Johann Steinke from the AJ Meerwald; activities with the Bayshore Discovery Center; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
MONDAY FUNDAY: ‘BEHIND THE SCENES AT THE MUSEUM’: 10 to 11 a.m.; look, touch, learn and explore with hands-on activities; Avalon History Center, 215 39th St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SERIAL READ-ALOUD: ‘A WRINKLE IN TIME’: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 26; for kids and adults; Madeline L’Engle’s “A Wrinkle in Time”; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470.
Tuesday, July 30
CORONATION OF QUEEN MAYSEA: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Annual Coronation of Queen Maysea the 87th; Cape May Convention, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
DIY STORYTIME: 6 to 6:45 p.m. every other Tuesday through Aug. 27; for ages 3 to 6; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
FAIRY TALE BREAKFAST: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 30, Aug. 13; breakfast buffet with child-friendly choices, classic fairy tales, and dress-up; face painting; Carriage House Café & Tearoom, Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May; $20 adults and kids ages 3 to 12; $5 ages 2 and younger. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
FAMILY MAGIC SHOW: 7 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 27; Aug. 6 show starts at 6:30 p.m.; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565.
‘GRACE THE PIRATE’: 7 to 8 p.m.; interactive play by Kit’s Interactive Theater; program combines history, dance, music, imagination, and improvisation; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
MOON STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 27; stories, songs, finger plays and crafts; for ages 3 to 5; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
PIRATE CRAFTS: 6 to 7 p.m.; fun Pirates crafts; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 13; for ages 0 to 4; stories, songs, activities and/or take home crafts; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
TEEN ENTREPRENEUR SERIES: 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through July 30; led by Carol Waties, Director of the Small Business Development Center at Stockton University; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
TEEN TUESDAY: ‘MEET THE PHARAOHS’: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; watch as the Avalon Free Public Library is converted into a museum telling the story of the Egyptian pharaohs; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, July 31
DIY STORYTIME: 6 to 6:45 p.m. every other Wednesday through Aug. 28; for ages 3 to 6; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TEEN FAN FICTION/POETRY ICED COFFEEHOUSE: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; for ages 13 to 18; write some fan fiction/poetry and share it with the group; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Young_Adults.
UNIQUE CREATURES: 1 to 2:30 p.m.; get up close and personal with live animals from all around the world; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470.
Thursday, Aug. 1
FAMILY TEAM SCAVENGER HUNT: 6 p.m.; run up and down Strathmere finding the items on the list for the scavenger hunt; Schiavo Library, 801 S. Commonwealth Ave., Strathmere. 609-486-6265 or Facebook.com/SchiavoLibrary.
KIDS ART CLASSES: 10 to 11 a.m. Aug. 1, 8, 22, 29; Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield, registration required. 609-646-4476.
REPTILE SHOW: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; interactive presentation featuring live reptiles and amphibians; for all ages; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
SUMMER KIDS COOKING SERIES: CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES: 2 to 4 p.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration required. 609-567-2900.
SUN AND THE MOON STORY TIME: 11:15 a.m.; Listen to stories and learn about the moon phases and make a craft; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
TODDLER TIME: ICE CREAM CRAFTS: 1 to 2 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Friday, Aug. 2
FOOD FUN: 1 to 2 p.m. first Fridays through Aug. 2; for ages 8 to 14; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
LEGO CLUB: 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. every other Friday; help build Lego City; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
3RD & 4TH GRADE BOOK CLUB: 10 to 11 a.m. every other Tuesday through Aug. 27; keep up with reading over the summer and join a book club; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
‘BREAKFAST WITH THE PIRATES’: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. every other Tuesday through Aug. 20; hear a story over breakfast and then create your own pirate hook to go on a treasure hunt on the grounds; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, $20 adults, $18 ages 3 to 12. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
READ TO A FURRY BUDDY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; allows children to read aloud to a service dog; recommended for independent readers age 6 and older; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Monday, Aug. 12
MINECRAFT CLUB: 5 or 6:30 p.m. second or third Mondays; for ages 8 to 12; helps kids build problem solving and planning skills; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, Aug. 19
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: 5:45 to 8 p.m. Aug. 19-23;for ages 5-12; Lifegate Church, 296 Bethel Road, Somers Point; advance registration required. 609-927-2075 or visit www.LifegateNJ.org
Tuesday, Aug. 20
TEEN TUESDAY OPEN MIC NIGHT: 6 to 7 p.m.; Chris Nagle of WIBBAGE Radio will host; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Golf
Tuesday, July 30
GREENTREE LADIES LEAGUE: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 10; golf and good fun; Greentree Golf Course, Somers Point — Mays Landing Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-9131.
Groups
Wednesday, July 24
ADULT CRAFT CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. July 24, Aug. 14, 28; for adults age 18 and older; learn how to make creative crafts in this fun and relaxed class; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free, registration required, limited space. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
ATLANTIC AUDUBON SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 9 p.m.; social hour followed by a presentation by David La Puma on “The Birth of a Next-Generation Banding Station in Cape May, NJ”; light refreshments; Galloway Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. AtlanticAudubonSociety.com.
Thursday, July 25
ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety meets weekly; topics include: coping strategies, self-care, wellness/recovery, community resources and other related topics; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 1601 Tilton Road, Northfield. 609 652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
KIWANIS OF NORTHFIELD-LINWOOD MEETING: 12:15 p.m. Thursdays; seeks new members to promote public service in the communities of southeastern Atlantic and upper Cape May counties; Atlantic City Country Club, 900 Shore Road, Northfield. 856-728-8010 or NJKiwanis.org.
Friday, July 26
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 9 to 10 a.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 106 Court House South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, July 27
‘BREAKFAST WITH THE BEADLES’: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Saturdays; beading and wire working group; finish an old project or start a new one; basic tools provided; coffee, tea; anyone age 16 and older with a little beading or wirework experience is encouraged to attend; Artistic Touch Beads, 501 N. High St. Cottage J, Millville. 856-500-1630 or ArtisticTouchBeads.com.
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
OVEREATERS ANON: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28, Lower Township Library, 2600 Bayshore, Villas. 609-898-8756.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: 9 a.m. Saturdays; Grace Lutheran Church, 11 E. Dawes Ave., Somers Point. 609-458-2949.
Sunday, July 28
AL ANON: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Monday, July 29
AL ANON: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; study of Al-Anon’s 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people who are affected by a loved one’s drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.
GRIEF AND LOSS SUPPORT GROUP: 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 26; for individuals affected by the loss of a loved one due to addiction/substance use disorder; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
H.O.P.E. GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 5:45 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 16; for widows and widowers; H.O.P.E. is a nonprofit, nonsectarian organization providing surviving spouses with grief support since 1979; Central United Methodist Church, Central Avenue and Shore Road, Linwood, $35. 856-234-2200 or 888-920-2201 or HopesNJ.org.
SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP: 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. Mondays; join this friendly group and improve your Spanish skills; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to “20 something” discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, July 30
BIPOLAR SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 13 N. Hartford Ave., Atlantic City. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY GAME NIGHT: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; play Bridge, Pinochle, or Mahjongg every Tuesday; refreshments available; Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
GRIEF CAFE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through July 30; 8-week group session for emotional and spiritual support; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-270-4443.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SENIOR CITIZEN BALLET CLASSES: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; for Atlantic County residents age 65 and older; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Greek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-272-1199 or CygnusArts.org.
SENIOR CITIZEN DRAWING AND PAINTING CLASSES: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; for Atlantic County residents age 65 and older; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Greek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-892-4161 or CygnusArts.org.
STITCHES: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; group of knitters and sewers to work on projects with; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ACFSO Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
Thursday, Aug. 1
BARIATRIC HEALTH & WELLNESS SUPPORT GROUP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
HEALTHY HEARTS CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; open to those who have been diagnosed with heart failure, and their loved ones; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Population Health Classroom, Suite 223, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays; Improved Order of Red Men (IORM) meeting of the Egg Harbor City Kickapoo tribe #237; Red Men Kickapoo Lodge, 30 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; title for July, “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
PERINATAL LOSS SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, 2500 English Creek Avenue, Building 400, Gilda’s Club Living Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
SHORE’S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Saturday, Aug. 3
PARKINSON LIFE CENTER MONTHLY SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 11 a.m. to noon first Saturdays; support group meeting for those with Parkinson’s Disease and their caregivers, family or friends; Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.
Monday, Aug. 5
EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you’d like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
COIN CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m. social hour, 7 to 9 p.m. meeting, first Wednesdays; hosted by the Atlantic County Numismatic Society; all ages welcome; free appraisals, free coins for kids, refreshments; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. first Wednesdays, Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.
REED’S READS: MONTHLY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m. first Wednesdays; eat, drink, and be merry during our monthly fireside book club; The Reeds at Shelter Haven, 9601 Third Ave., Stone Harbor. francesca@jpublicrelations.com.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Aug. 8
MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. second Thursdays; topics such as strategies for better health, family and relationships, occupational wellness, and others; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Saturday, Aug. 10
STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.
Monday, Aug. 12
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NAMI CONNECTIONS GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); support group for people who are recovering from mental illness disorders of the brain; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-385-7825 or NAMIAC.org.
NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; speaker part of the meeting will be followed by the regular support meeting for caregivers and consumers; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 215-327-7940 or NAMIAC.org.
PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
ANXIETY PEER WELLNESS GROUP: 1 to 2:15 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; offered by the Mental Health Association/ICE Wellness Program; topics include wellness, recovery, empowerment, and more; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 120 S. White Horse Pike, #2, Hammonton. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
UPPER TWP. GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 to 4 p.m. second Tuesdays; Upper Twp. Sustainable Jersey Green Team Meeting; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg (Woodbine). 609-464-0920 or UpperTownship.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
CMCH AARP MEETING: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; AARP Chapter 1182 meeting; Devico Senior Center, 23 Romney Place, Cape May Court House. 510-579-4712.
NON-FICTION BOOK CLUB: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Wednesdays through September, Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Thursday, Aug. 15
NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.
STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
Saturday, Aug. 17
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; bring a script for each character in your play; professional and aspiring playwrights, actors, and public welcome; call for what to bring; Public Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-350-6310.
Monday, Aug. 19
ATLANTIC COUNTY NUMISMATIC SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. third Mondays; learn how to grade and determine the value of coins; all ages welcome; food and refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays through Aug. 17; family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or Dementia are invited to a free Alzheimer’s Support Group; led by social worker Kyle Miceli, MSW, LSW, CDP; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.
‘BE THERE OR BE SQUARE’ BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.
EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; for individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls; find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY GENERAL MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays through Dec. 18, Galloway Township Office of Sustainability, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NAMI SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by NAMI Atlantic/Cape May; concurrent support groups for mental health consumers and family members/caregivers; Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 702 Seashore Road, Erma. 609-335-2952 or NamiAC.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES (NARFE) MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; all current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or narfe-njchapter1664.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
‘THE ESCAPE AND ENJOY’ AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; discuss chosen books in an informal, friendly setting; March: “Educated” by Tara Westover; Public Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Tuesdays through November, Public Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-646-5409.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, July 24
‘5 FABULOUS DAYS OF FITNESS’: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays, through Aug. 30; Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: Boot Camp Circuit Training, $10; Tuesdays and Thursdays: Yoga classes, $5; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, $5 to $10. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 5 to 7 p.m. third Wednesdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; learn about each phase of your surgery and recovery; Shore Medical Center, second floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
MIND AND BODY WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays; discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; Atlantic Center for Independent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NO BAKE COOKING: HOMEMADE SUMMER SNACKS: 6 to 7 p.m.; presented by Ivette Alvarez, Health Educator from Horizon Health NJ; open to families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S WELLNESS TO WELL BEING EVENTS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; featuring experts on wellness topics that can help you in all areas of your well-being; Lobby at Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Thursday, July 25
FREE YOGA CLASSES: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 29; bring your own mat; instructed by the Orange Loop’s “The Leadership Studio”; Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. 609-449-1360 or AbseconLighthouse.org.
MEET RETIRED PARALYMPIAN CHERYL LEITNER: 11 a.m. to noon; Cheryl Leitner will discuss her participation in the Paralympics around the world; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
SENIOR UNIVERSITY: PACE PROGRAM OVERVIEW: 11 a.m. to noon, AtlantiCare LifeCenter, AtlantiCare Health Park, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA @ LONGPORT PUBLIC LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 15; bring your mat, bring your towel and bring some water; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Friday, July 26
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
TAI CHI FOR ADULTS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays through Aug. 30; Introduction to Tai Chi and Qigong classes for adults; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, July 27
D.D.P. YOGA: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; blends classic yoga positions, dynamic resistance training, and old school calisthenics; Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21, 2019; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
WAKE-UP YOGA WITH KRISTEN HOOK: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays; with Kristen Hook, Certified Yoga Teacher; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 suggested donation. 609-270-4443 or HansenFoundationNJ.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR LIFE: 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. every other Saturday through Aug. 24; for adults and teens; presented by Janet Hahn, certified instructor; wear loose comfortable clothing and bring mat or towel; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration and $5 fee required for each session. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, July 29
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, July 30
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
GENTLE YOGA: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 13; gentle restorative flow yoga accessible for all ages and levels; Church Of The Redeemer, 102 S. 20th Ave., Longport, $5. 610-405-2411.
HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.
MEDITATIVE FLOW YOGA: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 24; restorative class that really gets you into your body and the present moment; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10. 609-270-4443.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR RECOVERY: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; free yoga class focused on wellness and community support in a clean, sober, and stigma-free environment; The Leadership Studio, 161 South Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 30, 2019; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, July 31
‘HOW TO BECOME A HEALTHY VEGAN’: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; presented by Kristin Kulow, health and wellness coach; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
Thursday, Aug. 1
DOUBLE TROUBLE MEETINGS: noon to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; bi-monthly meeting for individuals living with both mental illness and addiction; hosted by the Mental Health Association of Ocean County; Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 E. Main St., Tuckerton. 732-914-1546.
Monday, Aug. 5
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Aug. 12
NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
Saturday, Aug. 17
MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
Music
Wednesday, July 24
2019 SUMMER CONCERTS AT MICHAEL DEBBI PARK: 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 28; no show July 3; food and beverages for sale; Michael Debbi Park, Cedar Avenue, Richland. 856-697-2100, ext. 8 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
MASTERWORKS CHOIR REHEARSALS: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through July 24; Masterworks Choir and Orchestra rehearsals; rehearsals are open to public, no auditions required; July 25, presenting John Rutter’s Mass of the Children, free-will offering collected; St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 501 E. 8th St., Ocean City. 609-399-2988 or MasterWorksOCNJ.org.
TOUR THE WORLD’S LARGEST PIPE ORGAN: 10 to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18; take a tour of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and the world’s largest pipe organ; Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $10. 609-402-9584 or BoardwalkOrgans.org.
Thursday, July 25
THE MASTERWORKS CHOIR: 7:30 to 9 p.m.; John Rutter’s “Mass of the Children” presented by the Masterworks Choir and the Chanteuse singers; St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 501 E. 8th St., Ocean City, free. 609-399-2988 or MasterworksOCNJ.org.
Friday, July 26
SOMERS POINT BEACH CONCERT SERIES: 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 6; special concert Sept. 1; 27th Annual AtlantiCare Concerts on the beach; refreshments available for purchase; William Morrow Beach, Bay Avenue, Somers Point, free. 609-653-0400 or SomersPointBeachConcerts.com.
Sunday, July 28
ABSECON CONCERTS IN THE PARK: 7 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 11; food available for purchase; bring your own chair or blanket; Heritage Park, 699 Blenheim Ave., Absecon, free admission. 609-641-0663 or AbseconNJ.gov.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
CONCERTS IN THE PARK: 6:30 p.m., Cape May County Park & Zoo, 707 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House, free. 609-465-5271 or CMCZoo.com.
Thursday, Aug. 15
THIRD THURSDAY CONCERT SERIES: 5 to 6:15 p.m. third Thursdays through Sept. 19, Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3112 or ThirdThursdayAC.org.
Religion
Friday, July 26
SHABBAT BY THE WATER: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Shabbat by the Water with Rabbi Ron Isaacs; Booth Amphitheatre, Second and Ocean avenues, North Wildwood. 609-522-7541 or BethJudahTemple.org.
UNION BAPTIST TEMPLE PRESENTATION: 6 to 8 p.m.; presents “Women of the Bible ‘Keeping It Real’”; Union Baptist Temple, 355 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Atlantic City. 609-703-7113.
Saturday, July 27
WOMEN’S CONFERENCE 2019: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; theme is “Walking in God’s Grace” with Rev. Dr. Janet J. Sturdivant, Presiding Elder of the South District in Philadelphia, and Sister Ruth Deas of St. Matthew AME Church in Orange, NJ; continental breakfast and light lunch; New Bethel AME Church, 414 N. 7th St., Vineland, $25. 609-501-0671.
Reunions
EGG HARBOR CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1953: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 8; 66th annual reunion; Smithville Inn, 1 N. New York Road, Galloway Township, $40. 609-788-0022.
CLAYTON HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR ALUMNI REUNION: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sept. 11; alumni who would have graduated 40 or more years ago are invited to attend; Masso’s Crystal Manor Building at 210 S. Delsea Drive, Glassboro, $30, RSVP by Aug. 13. 856-694-2310.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1979: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 26; 40th class reunion; dinner, cash bar, soft drinks, live music; Avalon Country Club, Route 9, Cape May Court House, $50. 609-827-8012.
VINELAND HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959: Oct. 25, 60th reunion luncheon; cash bar at noon, luncheon 1 p.m.; Villa Fazzolari, 82l Harding Hwy., Buena Vista Township; $25. RSVP by Oct. 16 to Jackie Paladino Mastro at QQChevy@aol.com.
{span} {/span}