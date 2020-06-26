Events

Friday, June 26

BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays, 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays; interactive learning activities focus on increasing listening, speaking, reading, grammar and writing skills; registration required. ACFPL.org.

FIREPIT FRIDAY AT WILLOW CREEK WINERY: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Fridays; live music, sample local wines, menu available; Willow Creek Winery, 168 Stevens St., West Cape May, reservations required. 609-770-8782 or willowcreekwinery capemay.com.

Saturday, June 27

DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day weekend; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave.; vendors and visitors are required to wear face masks. DOOWW.com.

Wednesday, July 1

ONLINE TEEN GAME PROGRAM: 4 to 5 p.m.; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; play Skribblio drawing and guessing game. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.

Thursday, July 2

GALLOWAY GREEN MARKET: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3; local produce, baked goods, local honey, flowers and more; masks required; bring your own bags; Historic Smithville Village Greene, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.

ONLINE IMAGINATION CLUB: 2 to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 13; for ages 6 to 12; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.

PATRIOTIC FLOWER WREATH VIDEO: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; hosted by New Day Family Success Center, free. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

For kids

Monday, June 29

ATLANTIC CITY FREE PUBLIC LIBRARY VIRTUAL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 10:50 a.m.; 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

Monday, July 6

LEARN TO JUGGLE VIDEO: 1 to 1:30 p.m.; find out what items are the easiest to juggle and test your skills; open to all families in Atlantic County; hosted by New Day Family Success Center. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

SUMMER CAMP: July 6 through Aug. 14; for middle and high school students from ACIT, Pleasantville and CharterTech; hosted by Future Leaders Organization; includes tutoring, academic enrichment, robotics, media and more. 609-457-8125 or 100FutureLeaders.org.

Tuesday, July 7

ONLINE STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 11; for ages 3 to 5; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.

Wednesday, July 8

ONLINE TEEN ‘HAPPY LITTLE PAINT NIGHT’: 4 to 5 p.m.; Zoom meeting; watch a relaxing paint tutorial by a famous artist while creating your own painting; relax and have fun. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.

Health, fitness

Monday, June 29

FITNESS IN THE PLAZA — BOOT CAMP: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays through Aug. 28; limited registration; various classes; bring your own mat; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, $5, $10. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.

VIRTUAL WELLNESS CLASSES FOR SENIORS: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays through July 27; virtual program provides resources to encourage healthy lifestyle; hosted by Cape Assist; for individuals ages 51 and older; consists of seven virtual sessions; provides tips for healthy choices, including what behaviors to avoid, safe practices regarding alcohol, prescription, and over-the counter medications, and simple tools to take charge of your own healthcare; classes take place on Zoom; free, pre-registration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.

Thursday, July 9

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — THE POSITIVITY PROJECT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; join JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Village Membership Director Tina Serota; new topic each month. ncluding self-care, mindfulness, gratitude, meditation, resiliency and more. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Music

Thursday, July 2

MUSIC AT BYRNE PLAZA: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3; Downtown Wildwood Thursday Night Music in the Plaza series; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, free. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.

Religion

Sunday, June 28

CHURCH DEDICATION SERVICE: 11 a.m.; celebrating the completion of the church’s indoor renovations and the observance of the annual Women’s Day service; Grace Tabernacle, 224 Shadeland Ave., Pleasantville; face masks are mandatory and social distancing will be practiced. 609-641-4701.

Wednesday, July 8

FREE SUMMER CONCERTS AT MICHAEL DEBBI PARK: 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 26, Michael Debbi Park, 327 Cedar Ave., Richland, Buena Vista Township. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.

