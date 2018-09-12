Events
Thursday, Sept. 13
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; all welcome; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.
BEGINNER BRIDGE LESSONS: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Oct. 25; learn to play bridge; London Square Mall, 201 Tilton Road, Northfield, $10. 609-646-8555 or ShoreBridge.net.
BEGINNER LINE DANCING: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. second Thursdays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
DRIVE ELECTRIC EVENT: 4 to 6 p.m.; residents and local businesses are invited to see electric vehicles up close; Atlantic County Utilities Authority, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6934 or ACUA.com.
GAME NIGHT FOR ADULTS: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; learn and play games of many types; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
‘IRISH DANCING — A CASUAL APPROACH’: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; set and ceili dance lessons; Christ Episcopal Church Hall, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-398-8636.
LIFE PLANNING SEMINAR: 8:30 to 10 a.m.; “Securing a Healthy Financial Future for You and Your Family”; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 609-407-2393 or AtlantiCare.org/LifePlanningSeminar.
MEMOIR WORKSHOP: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays; taught by Jim Talone; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
SHUFFLE AND DEAL/INSTRUCTIONAL PLAY: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursdays; have fun playing bridge while learning some new conventions, some tips and brushing up on your play and bidding; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, $8. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
TECH WORKSHOP: CREATING WITH CANVA: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; with Cathy Zane; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Thursdays; players of all levels welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
Friday, Sept. 14
COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.
JEWELRY CLASSES: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. or 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 26; Jewelry/Metal Smithing Classes; learn to work with metal, stones and beads to make beautiful wearable art; two different options available; Ventnor Cultural Art Center, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, $155. 609-287-6449 or 609-823-7952.
SOCIAL MEDIA 101: 10 to 11 a.m.; explore some of the various popular social media platforms and see what makes them the right choice for you; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 28; call for more details; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
VOLUNTEER ORIENTATION: noon to 2 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 28; open orientation to those in Atlantic County seeking volunteer work; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.
FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday; fall harvest vegetables, fruits, flowers, baked goods, handmade items and much more; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
Dining out
Saturday, Sept. 15
CHICKEN BBQ DINNER IN THE PARK: 2 to 6 p.m.; hosted by the Knights of Columbus of Saint Vincent De Paul council; food, music, games and more; Lake Lenape Park East, 753 Park Road, Mays Landing, $13, advance purchase recommended. 609-498-1587 or 609-742-8897.
Fundraisers
Sunday, Sept. 16
PENNY ANGEL BEAGLE BBQ: noon to 4 p.m.; Pavillion A, Atlantic County Park, Route 50, Estell Manor; benefits Penny Angel Beagle Rescue; food, beverages, music, games for kids, raffle, leashed dogs welcome, pet parade, pet costume contest, blessing of the animals; $15 adults, $7 ages 4 to 10; may be purchased in advance from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at Mays Landing PetsMart. 609-965-9476 or email beagler534@aol.com or visit pennyangelrescue.com.
For kids
Thursday, Sept. 13
MAKE A NAME CHARM: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; create a cursive lettering charm or decoration from your name or favorite word; for grades 7 through 12; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197.
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m.; stories, songs and crafts for all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155.
TODDLER STORY TIME: 10:30 a.m.; stories, songs and craft for ages 18 to 36 months with caregiver; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197.
Friday, Sept. 14
MOVIE MATINEE: 10 a.m. to noon; “Frozen”; dress as favorite prince or princess; Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
Saturday, Sept. 15
JCPENNEY KIDS ZONE: 11 a.m. to noon; make a greeting card for someone special; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
Monday, Sept. 17
KIDS CLUB: PRETZEL TWISTING PARTY: 4 to 5 p.m.; learn how to twist the perfect pretzel; Auntie Anne’s, Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
‘STILL BECOMING’ SCIENCE CLASS: 4 to 5 p.m.; science program will examine the life cycle of the butterfly; Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
Groups
Thursday, Sept. 13
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; for adults who grew up in alcoholic or dysfunctional homes; Absecon United Methodist Church, basement youth room, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-641-2266 or AdultChildren.org.
DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety and depression; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 501 Scarborough Drive, 3rd floor, Egg Harbor Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, Sept. 14
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, Sept. 15
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
FOR PEOPLE WITH MS: OCEAN CITY SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for people living with MS or their care partner; Ocean City Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Room 4, Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
Sunday, Sept. 16
AA: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Classrooms A & B. 609-463-4043.
AL ANON: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5. 609-463-4043.
Health, fitness
Thursday, Sept. 13
IFSS FAMILY MEETING: 10:30 a.m. second Thursdays; meeting for individuals who have a family member living with mental illness; offered by Intensive Family Support Services of the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NECK AND SPINE SURGERY EDUCATION PROGRAM: 4 to 5 p.m. second Thursdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Cape May Court House Campus, 106 Court House South Dennis Road, Suite 200, 2nd Floor, Cape May Court House. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays through Dec. 20, 2018, Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Friday, Sept. 14
SENIORS FITNESS AND DANCE: 3 to 4 p.m. second Fridays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
TAI CHI FOR ADULTS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays through Oct. 26, Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Hammonton Campus, 219 N. White Horse Pike, Suite 104, Hammonton. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 21, 2018; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Saturday, Sept. 15
MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Sunday, Sept. 16
MANIFEST WITH ASH YOGA: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays through Sept. 30; get your Spiritual Sunday on with Ashley Gordon; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 donation recommended. 609-270-4443 or EnlightenedCafe.org.
Music
Friday, Sept. 14
HUMOR THROUGH MUSIC WITH PETE GRIGIS: 11 a.m. to noon; celebrate life through humor and music; pianist Pete Grigis’ interactive set combines keyboard and comedy; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 28; open mic night for all musicians; jam with others or go solo; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-270-4443.
THE CAPERS: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Saturday, Sept. 15
CAPE MAY COUNTY STRING BAND: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
DRUM CIRCLE: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; presented by Herban Legend; bring your favorite percussion instruments; vendors; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-204-6620 or HistoricSmithville.com.
Sunday, Sept. 16
BEN MAUGER VINTAGE JAZZ BAND: 2 to 4 p.m.; presented by the Cape May Traditional Jazz Society; cash bar; benefits the Food Bank of Southern Jersey; VFW Post 386, 419 Congress St., Cape May, $15 advance, $20 at the door. 609-368-3342 or CapeMayTraditionalJazzSociety.com.
JERSEY SHORE JAZZ VESPERS: 4 to 6 p.m. third Sundays; light refreshments; Asbury United Methodist Church, 1213 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, free will offering taken. 609-703-7907 or JazzVespers.com.
SMITHVILLE FIFE & DRUM: 1 to 3 p.m.; enjoy a day strolling the village; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
Monday, Sept. 17
MUSIC TOGETHER WITH ROSEMARY HENNESSY: 10:30 a.m.; for ages 5 and younger with caregiver; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Religion
Thursday, Sept. 13
JCC BRUNCH & LEARN: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; speaker is author and historian Richard Bank; film showing; Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; advance: $4 members, $6 guests; day of: $6 members, $10 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Sunday, Sept. 16
SUNDAY OF SERVICE: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., brief worship service followed by community service projects throughout town; all ages welcome; childcare provided; a light breakfast and lunch will be served; Waretown United Methodist Church, 27 Bryant Ave, Ocean Township; to register, call Pastor Dawn Corlew at 609 693-3134 or visit waretownumc.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 18
ADULT BIBLE STUDY CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 25, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
ROSH HASHANAH SERVICES: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18, Kol Nidre; Beth Judah Temple, Spencer and Pacific avenues, Wildwood; all welcome; visitors asked to RSVP at 609-522-7541 or bethjudahtemple@yahoo.com.
Saturday, Sept. 23
ONE-MAN PLAY: 3 p.m.; “Tolton: From Slave to Priest,” live production based on the life of Fr. Augustus Tolton, the first African American priest; performed by Jim Coleman; Holy Spirit High School, 500 S. New Road, Absecon; $10 adults, free for seniors, grade school students and high school students with school ID; presented by Parish of Saint Monica and the Black Catholic Leadership Ministry of the Parish of Saint Monica. 609-345-1878 or visit www.accatholic.org
Reunions
CUMBERLAND REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1983: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15; 35th reunion; Luna’s Outdoor Bar and Grille, Savoy Inn, Vineland; hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, door prizes, live music with the band Five Times Famous; $35. Email RSVP to crhsclassof1983@gmail.com or visit class Facebook page.
VENTNOR AVENUE SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: Sept. 15; 50th reunion; looking for former students; email vasclassof1968@gmail.com.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 15; 50th reunion; Avalon Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9, Cape May Court House; looking for classmates to update address book. 609 408-4950.
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22; 55th reunion; members of Class of 1962 from PHS welcome to join, along with Mainland Regional and Oakcrest students who started at PHS; Mays Landing Country Club, 1855 Cates Road, Hamilton Township. mustanganne13@comcast.net.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1978: 6 to 11 p.m. Sept. 22; 40th reunion; Steel Pier in Atlantic City; happy hour 6 to 7:30 p.m. at base of Observation Wheel; buffet, DJ, dancing in event tent at end of pier; $75; RSVP by Sept. 10. 1978ACHS@gmail.com.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1957: noon Sept. 23; 61st reunion; Shore Diner, Fire Road and Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-926-3820.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Claridge Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City, $40-$50. andiade6@yahoo.com or cvr534@aol.com.
OCEAN CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 13; 50th reunion; Flanders Hotel, 719 E. 11th St., Ocean City. 609-226-9202 or OceanCityHighClassof1968.MyEvent.com.
ATLANTIC CITY CLASS OF 1953: 4:30 p.m. cash bar, 5:30 p.m. dinner; Oct. 19; 65th reunion; Sofia Restaurant, 9314 Amherst Ave, Margate; $30; RSVP by Oct. 10 to Billie Jane Boyer Maul at 609-822-8888 or Margie Soltz Berk at 609-823-1242.
Trips
BUS TRIP TO PHILLIES GAME: Sept. 15; 4:30 p.m. departure from church; Phillies play the Miami Marlins; German food and entertainment theme night; includes a $12 concession credit; Tuckahoe United Methodist Church, 112 Route 49, Tuckahoe; $107. 609-383-1880, ask for travel center.
TRIP TO ‘ENCHANTING ISRAEL’: 10-day, 8-night trip, Sept. 30 to Oct. 9; hosted by Brigantine C.E.R.; rates are $4,295 double occupancy, $4,277 triple occupancy and $5,783 single occupancy. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
TRIP TO NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND: Oct. 22-25; hosted by Brigantine CER; price ranges from $750 to $1,110. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
HUNTERDON HILLS PLAYHOUSE: Nov. 15; “Christmas is in the Air”; hosted by Absecon AARP Chapter 705, bus departs 8:30 a.m. from Reformation Lutheran Church, Biscayne Avenue and Shore Road, Galloway Township; $101; payment due by Oct. 23. 609-646-3862.
BANGKOK, BALI, HONG KONG & SINGAPORE: Jan. 7 through 21, 2019; Southeast Asia Experience trip; includes round trip airfare and deluxe hotels; hosted by the Milton & Betty Katz JCC; $4,200 through Aug. 1. 609-822-1167.
KATZ JCC COMMUNITY TRIP TO SOUTH AFRICA: March 11 through 19, 2019; experience the wonders of Cape Town and Krueger National Park; $3,600 per person includes round trip airfare from JFK to Cape Town aboard South African Air, accommodations in premier hotels, eight meals, intra-Africa transportation, daily tours and Krueger Park safaris. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or JCCAtlantic.org.