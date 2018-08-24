Events
Saturday, Aug. 25
CREATIVE COLORING FOR ADULTS: 1:30 to 3 p.m.; for adults; materials provided; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 1; Byrne Plaza, Oak and Pacific Avenue, Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.
FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 30th Street and Bay Avenue, Ocean City. 609-399-1019.
GENEALOGY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m. to noon; with Casey Zahn; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SEAFARERS’ WEEKEND: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 25, 26; pirates, live music and family fun; Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 Route 9 South, Cape May, $14 adults, $12 ages 3 to 12, free ages 2 and younger. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.
‘SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN JR’: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; student production; Music Pier, Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk, Ocean City, $12-$15. OceanCityTheatre Company.com.
SUMMER YARD PARTY: 2 to 6 p.m.; annual summer BBQ; good, live music, yard games; American Legion Post 352, First and Pennsylvania avenues, Somers Point, $15 adults, $5 kids. 609-412-6382.
VEGETABLE SEED PROGRAM: 2 to 4 p.m.; Master Gardener teaches how to save vegetable seeds; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Sunday, Aug. 26
ATLANTIC CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 9, Bartram Avenue and the Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 609-226-9323.
FULL MOONRISE CLIMB: 5 to 9 p.m., Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City, $10. 609-449-1360 .
FREE NATURE AND WILDLIFE SHOW: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 26, Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565.
IMPROV & STAND-UP COMEDY WORKSHOP: noon to 1:30 p.m.; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10. 609-270-4443 or EnlightenedCafe.org.
RECLAM THE BAY CLAMS, OYSTERS AND BEER FUNDRAISER: 1 to 5 p.m.; Manafirkin Brewery presents A Day With ReClam the Bay; educational station, fresh clams; Manafirkin Brewery, 450 E. Bay Ave., Suite 2, Manahawkin, $20. 609-848-4254 or ReClamTheBay.org.
Dining out
Saturday, Aug. 25
BAKED BBQ CHICKEN DINNER: 4:30 to 7 p.m.; take-outs available; Episcopal Church of the Advent, 612 Franklin St., Cape May, advance: $13 adults; day of: $15 adults, $6 kids. 609-884-3065.
VFW BREAKFAST: 8:30 to 11 a.m.; VFW Post 6257; VFW Post 6257, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $8. 609-861-2298.
ELKS PIG ROAST 2018: 3 to 7 p.m.; ribs, pulled pork, sausage and peppers, chicken, dogs, burgers and salad; draft beer, boxed wine, soda, water; rain or shine; Elks Lodge 2845, 120 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, $25/$10. 609-377-5697.
SUPER HOAGIE & PARKING LOT YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; St. Barnabas by The Bay Episcopal Church, 13 West Bates Ave., Villas, $6 hoagies. 609-886-2625.
Religion
Sunday, Aug. 26
BACK TO SCHOOL SERVICE: 11 a.m.; guest preacher; for youth and families; New Bethel AME Church, 414 N. 7th St., Vineland. 856-691-1349.
BEACH CHURCH SERVICE: 8 to 8:30 a.m., Margate Pavilion behind the library, Margate. 609-665-1711.
Wednesday, Aug. 29
BETH EL MOVIE NIGHT: 7 to 9:30 p.m.; watch “A Bag of Marbles”; snacks included; Beth El Synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $5. 609-823-2725 or BethElSynagogue.com.
Reunions{/strong}
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1998: Aug. 24 and 25; 20th reunion; 6 to 11 p.m. Aug. 24 at Wonder Bar, 3701 Sunset Ave., $35-$50; 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Raleigh Avenue Beach Take Over. RSVP facebook.com/ACHSClassof1998 or visit achs1998.eventbrite.com.
BRIDGETON HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 25; 50th reunion; Greenview Inn at Eastlyn Golf Course, 4049 Italia Ave., Vineland. 856-455-6361.
CUMBERLAND REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1983: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15; 35th reunion; Luna’s Outdoor Bar and Grille, Savoy Inn, Vineland; hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, door prizes, live music with the band Five Times Famous; $35. Email RSVP to crhsclassof1983@gmail.com or visit class Facebook page.
VENTNOR AVENUE SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: Sept. 15; 50th reunion; looking for former students; email vasclassof1968@gmail.com.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 15; 50th reunion; Avalon Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9, Cape May Court House; looking for classmates to update address book. 609 408-4950.
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22; 55th reunion; members of Class of 1962 from PHS welcome to join, along with Mainland Regional and Oakcrest students who started at PHS; Mays Landing Country Club, 1855 Cates Road, Hamilton Township. mustanganne13@comcast.net.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1978: 6 to 11 p.m. Sept. 22; 40th reunion; Steel Pier in Atlantic City; happy hour 6 to 7:30 p.m. at base of Observation Wheel; buffet, DJ, dancing in event tent at end of pier; $75; RSVP by Sept. 10. 1978ACHS@gmail.com.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1957: noon Sept. 23; 61st reunion; Shore Diner, Fire Road and Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-926-3820.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Claridge Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City, $40-$50. andiade6@yahoo.com or cvr534@aol.com.
OCEAN CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 13; 50th reunion; Flanders Hotel, 719 E. 11th St., Ocean City. 609-226-9202 or OceanCityHighClassof1968.MyEvent.com.
ATLANTIC CITY CLASS OF 1953: 4:30 p.m. cash bar, 5:30 p.m. dinner; Oct. 19; 65th reunion; Sofia Restaurant, 9314 Amherst Ave, Margate; $30; RSVP by Oct. 10 to Billie Jane Boyer Maul at 609-822-8888 or Margie Soltz Berk at 609-823-1242.
Trips
BUS TRIP TO PHILLIES GAME: Sept. 15; 4:30 p.m. departure from church; Phillies play the Miami Marlins; German food and entertainment theme night; includes a $12 concession credit; Tuckahoe United Methodist Church, 112 Route 49, Tuckahoe; $107. 609-383-1880, ask for travel center.
TRIP TO ‘ENCHANTING ISRAEL’: 10 day, 8 night trip to Israel, Sept. 30 to Oct. 9; hosted by Brigantine C.E.R.; rates are $4,295 double occupancy, $4,277 triple occupancy and $5,783 single occupancy. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
TRIP TO NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND: Oct. 22-25; hosted by Brigantine CER; price ranges from $750 to $1,110. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
BANGKOK, BALI, HONG KONG & SINGAPORE: Jan. 7 through 21, 2019; Southeast Asia Experience trip; includes round trip airfare and deluxe hotels; hosted by the Milton & Betty Katz JCC; $4,200 through Aug. 1. 609-822-1167.
KATZ JCC COMMUNITY TRIP TO SOUTH AFRICA: March 11 through 19, 2019; experience the wonders of Cape Town and Krueger National Park; $3,600 per person includes round trip airfare from JFK to Cape Town aboard South African Air, accommodations in premier hotels, eight meals, intra-Africa transportation, daily tours and Krueger Park safaris. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or JCCAtlantic.org.