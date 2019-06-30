Community colleges merge to form Rowan College of South Jersey
Cumberland County Community College had a rebirth on Monday, officially merging with Gloucester County to become Rowan College of South Jersey.
Warped Tour's last hurrah a success for Atlantic City As one of only three tour dates this year for the 25-year-old music festival, the Warped Tour had fans excited for the two days of hard rock concerts and businesses owners excited to get the late June economic boost.
Check out galleries from Saturday and Sunday at Warped Tour.
New Jersey's minimum wage goes up to $10 an hour from $8.85 Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation ratcheting up the state's minimum wage up 13%, as a part of his plan to raise hourly wages $15 by 2024.
Four Cape May County beaches closed for water quality issue Four Cape May County beaches were closed Monday by the New Jersey Department of Health following an issue at the Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority.
U.S. women's soccer team an inspiration to local soccer teams “I’ve been seeing a lot of people posting on social media about how they’re watching the games,” said MTHS soccer standout Kyra Sides, “It’s like ‘Ha, you see how good they are now.’”