"I had my doubts... I’m just hoping it continues"
Commuters and other rail riders expressed relief that their eight-month long headache was over. The Atlantic City Rail Line, which runs from to and from Atlantic City to Philadelphia, resumed Monday after it was shut down for federally mandated safety equipment upgrades.
A Brigantine man was set on fire in March. He still doesn't know why. Ray Mullen, 27, has had two months of recovery since a groups of young men stood by and watch him go up in a ball of flames on a friend's lawn. As for why he was attacked, Mullen may always be in the dark.
Sea Isle City launches 24-hour live flood cam The New Jersey Coastal Coalition website will now have a live broadcast of of the barrier island, allowing residents and seasonal visitors to track flooding conditions.
N.J. leads the way in sports betting One year after the Supreme Court overturned a federal ban on sports betting, no other state has benefited as much as New Jersey.
Despite the weather, South Jersey anglers say 'the fish are here' Large striped bass were caught off Ocean City and Atlantic City over the weekend. Read more about in this week's Shep on Fishing column.