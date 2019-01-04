ATLANTIC CITY — A citizen complaint and search of a resident led to seven arrested on drug possession and distribution charges, police said.
On Thursday, detectives from the Special Investigations Sections of the city police department conducted a surveillance operation in the first block of south Florida Avenue. Police had received citizen complains about drug dealing in the area. During the operation, four men and one woman were arrested on drug possession and distribution charges.
The following day, authorities searched a home on the same block and arrested Donald Schaffer, 26, and Jonte Queen, 29, both of Atlantic City. Schaeffer was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute CDS within 1,000 feet of a school zone.
Queen was charged with contempt of court.
More than 140 bags of heroin, 1.5 ounces of cocaine, drug paraphernalia and more than $4,5000 in cash believed to be from drug sales was recovered by police during the two day bust.
Natqwan Cameron, 40, and Francis Schwartz III, 51, both of Atlantic City were each charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone.
Kimberly Furchak, 47, of Pleasantville, Norman Richardson, 65, of Atlantic City and Rocco Murro, 25, of Manahawkin were each charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Police said Cameron and Queen were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility in Mays Landing. The others were all released on a summons with a future court date.
