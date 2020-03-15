The Press is dropping the paywall on coronavirus news stories: Because of the public health implications of the COVID-19 outbreak, we are lifting our paywall and providing unlimited access to our stories about the virus.
New Jersey COVID-19 count up to 69; no plans to close casinos: To date, no cases have been reported in Atlantic, Cape May or Cumberland counties. One fatal case has been reported total, in Bergen County.
Gov. Murphy announced late Saturday that a second person in New Jersey has died from COVID-19. Also, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. held a Facebook Live video chat to discuss the state of emergency in the city.
Camden Diocese joins list of South Jersey school closings: Schools in the diocese and across South Jersey will close Monday for at least two weeks.
'Like a snowstorm on steroids': South Jersey shoppers stock up amid COVID-19 concerns: Walmart in Egg Harbor Township and ShopRite in Somers Point had empty shelves as people bought necessities late last week.
Houses of worship take precautions during COVID-19's spread: Religious services bring people of all ages and backgrounds into close contact. Local religious leaders are looking to avoid any unnecessary risk.
Local high school players, coaches worry spring sports season may be canceled: The new coronavirus is affecting spring sports as local programs are canceling practices and scrimmages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.