The Cape May County Department of Health and CompleteCare Health Network are partnering to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, open consecutive Wednesdays starting Wednesday, by appointment only.

Testing will only be for CompleteCare patients, as well as Cape May County residents, who are sick with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and that meet a certain criteria, according to a news release.

Symptomatic first responders who are residents of the county will also be given priority testing.

In order to receive testing, individuals can go to CompleteCareNJ.org/COVID19 or call 609-465-0258 and request to be screened.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

