SANDY HOOK — Officials have canceled the summer concert series at New Jersey's Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook because of nesting birds.
Park officials say 20 Piping Plover nests were found along the park's beaches. The shorebirds are a threatened and federally-protected species.
Regulations prohibit any activity within 1,000 meters of their nests.
Officials say noise scares the birds and the Sandy Hook Foundation could not find another spot to move the concert series.
The birds build nests, lay their eggs and move on after several months.
Mother charged in toddler death: The mother of a toddler who died at his family's southern New Jersey home last summer is now charged in his death.
Camden County prosecutors say Heather Reynolds has been indicted on murder, child endangerment, hindering apprehension and possession of methamphetamine counts. It's not known if 41-year-old Gloucester Township resident has retained an attorney.
Officials have said Reynolds ran from her home on May 10, holding her unresponsive child in her arms and screaming for help from her neighbors. Emergency crews soon responded and found 18-month-old Axel Reynolds on the lawn of his family's home. He was pronounced dead there a short time later.
The death initially was considered suspicious. An autopsy found the boy died from asphyxia and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.
Police shoot, kill coyote who attacked two: Police shot and killed a coyote that attacked and injured a mother and her 4-year-old son as they walked through a northern New Jersey park.
The attack occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday in Hollywood Avenue Park in Fairfield.
Authorities say the 37-year-old Fairfield woman was pushing her son in a stroller when another pedestrian told her a coyote was directly behind her.
When the woman turned around, the coyote lunged at her. The mom fell to the ground and the stroller tipped over before the coyote bit the woman on the back of her leg and bit the child on his right leg.
Del. man arrested for bring gun to school: A Delaware man found outside a New Jersey elementary school with a loaded gun and additional ammunition is now facing numerous charges.
Union County prosecutors say police went to the Tamaques school in Westfield just before 4 p.m. Thursday after authorities in Delaware told them a man later identified as Thomas Wilkie was headed there and might be armed. Classes had already concluded, but the school went on lockdown because after-school activities were taking place.
Authorities say Wilkie had a 45-caliber handgun loaded with hollow-point bullets and two more loaded clips of ammunition on him when he was arrested. They say another 130 additional rounds were found in the trunk of his SUV.