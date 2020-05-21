Age: 18
High School: Cedar Creek High School
Hometown: Mays Landing
Parents: Adrienne Shulby
Community/school activities: Officer of the Cedar Creek High School Key Club; volunteer for Egg Harbor City Citywide Clean-up annually organized by City Council and mayor; organized American Red Cross Blood Drive held at Cedar Creek High School; officer of the National Honor Society; Baseball Culture Keeper; Field of Dreams Volunteer (assisted special needs children while playing baseball); Cedar Creek Magnet Program (engineering); varsity sports (football, baseball, swimming); certified lifeguard.
Post-high school plans: Connor is still looking at colleges but is currently leaning toward the University of Delaware. He was accepted into their honors program, where he intends to partake in the Biomedical Engineering Program.
Career goals: Focuse on the biomedical engineer field. He is interested in technology for rehab as well as surgery.
Cedar Creek High School senior Connor Shulby seems to never have time for himself. Connor, 18, has served as an officer for the National Honor Society and Key Club, where he’s organized multiple projects, something that has helped him develop leadership schools. As an athlete, he has received his varsity letter in three sports.
What skills have you learned in your life experiences and how will you use that in your future leadership positions?
I’ve gained communication skills working with other people and figuring out the best way to solve problems. I think communication is key for anything you want to do in life. I’ve learned cooperation. Finding self-motivation to get tasks completed is something I’ve learned along the way that has really helped me. (As a lifeguard), I work at a pool by myself, so I’m the one who must watch over the entire pool. I have the responsibility to make sure that everyone else is safe. No other workers are there to critique me, so I take full responsibility to complete the tasks at hand.
You decided to try swimming your senior year, where you earned your varsity letter. What makes you want to put yourself out there and try new things?
It was my last year to do something new before I took the jump to college. I had a friend who was on the team, so I thought, why not do something new? I’ve played other sports before, but I knew swimming was a whole new challenge. I knew challenging myself would give me the experience I needed.
You’ve had a well-rounded high school career. Has that helped you develop?
All the different experiences themselves (sports, volunteering) present different opportunities to take a leadership position. There’s always an opportunity to be the leader of the group. The more experiences I have, the better a leader I can become.
— Eddie Kovalski
